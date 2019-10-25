Russia: João Lourenço leaves Sochi

Sochi, ANGOLA, October 25 - The Angolan President, João Lourenço, left this morning (10h20 local time - 08h20 in Angola) the city of Sochi, where he participated, on 23 to 24 this month, in the Russia-Africa Heads of State and Government Summit and the Economic Forum.,

In this city, the Head of State spoke at the opening ceremony of the Russia-Africa Summit, in which he again stressed the improvement of the business environment in the country and called for the investment of Russian businesspeople.

In his address, he considered that Angola has a vast business space and secure conditions for foreign investment and stated that investors from this European country were welcome to invest in Angola.

On the sidelines of the events, the Head of State addressed current issues with three African counterparts, with whom he spoke about cooperation.

The Angolan President, João Lourenço, gave special attention towards the issue of economic diplomacy and the attraction of investors, in his last working day in this Russian city.

According to the President, the country is open for investments in sectors like energy, mining, agriculture, agribusiness and agricultural equipment industry.

João Lourenço spoke with the presidents of Mauritania, Mohamed Ghazouani, Cape Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca, and Rwanda, Paul Kagame, before meeting Vladimir Putin.

Accompanied by the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, João Lourenço headed the Angolan delegation that attended the first Russia-Africa Heads of State and Government Summit.

On the first day of his agenda, João Lourenço participated in the Russia-Africa Economic Forum, which was attended by more than three thousand Russian and African businesspeople.

The president's speech stated that in Angola there is space for business and secure conditions for foreign investors, affirming that the Russian businesspeople have open doors to invest in Angola.

He received in audience Russian companies officials that manifested their interest to invest in Angola.

As a result of the summit, Angola will have a fertilizer factory.

The Angolan minister of Agriculture and Forests, Antonio Francisco de Assis said Thursday in Sochi that the process that will lead to the implantation of a fertilizer factory in Angola has been completed.

