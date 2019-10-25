SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MGNX CADE MTCH TME: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK,, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MGNX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Class Period: February 6, 2019 and June 3, 2019

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

Class Period: July 23, 2018 and July 22, 2019

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 2, 2019

Class Period: August 6, 2019 and September 25, 2019

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 25, 2019

Class Period: December 12, 2018 and August 26, 2019

