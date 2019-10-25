SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MDP VRAY CVET RUHN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2019

Class Period: January 31, 2018 and September 5, 2019

Get additional information about MDP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/meredith-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Viewray, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

Class Period: March 15, 2019 and August 8, 2019

Get additional information about VRAY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/viewray-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVET)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 29, 2019

Class Period: February 8, 2019 and August 12, 2019

Get additional information about CVET: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/covetrus-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 6, 2019

Class Period: all persons or entities who purchased Ruhnn American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s April 3, 2019 initial public offering.

Get additional information about RUHN: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ruhnn-holding-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



