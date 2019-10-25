MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019
/EIN News/ -- IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or “the Company”) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Charles Funk, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are beginning to realize the operational efficiencies stemming from the ATBancorp acquisition. The continued improvement in our financial results reflected the hard work put in by so many to make that transaction a reality.”
Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 (the “linked quarter”). Mr. Funk continued, “This was the best quarter in our history. Notably, merger-related expenses of $2.5 million lowered our third quarter earnings per share by $0.12.”
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
As of or For the Nine Months Ended
|
As of or For the Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|
2019
|2019
|2018
|
2019
|2018
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Net income
|$
|12,300
|$
|10,674
|$
|6,778
|$
|30,259
|$
|22,727
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.55
|$
|2.09
|$
|1.86
|Return on average assets
|1.06
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.00
|%
|0.94
|%
|Return on average equity
|9.92
|%
|9.66
|%
|7.72
|%
|9.37
|%
|8.84
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (1)
|15.57
|%
|13.30
|%
|10.42
|%
|13.48
|%
|11.96
|%
|Net interest margin, tax equivalent(1)
|4.15
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.61
|%
|Yield on loans, tax equivalent(1)
|5.59
|%
|5.10
|%
|4.74
|%
|5.25
|%
|4.74
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|0.89
|%
|0.92
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.63
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)
|50.46
|%
|56.24
|%
|65.86
|%
|55.45
|%
|62.36
|%
|Total assets
|$
|4,648,287
|$
|4,662,463
|$
|3,267,965
|$
|4,648,287
|$
|3,267,965
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|$
|3,524,728
|$
|3,536,503
|$
|2,377,649
|$
|3,524,728
|$
|2,377,649
|Total deposits
|$
|3,709,712
|$
|3,725,472
|$
|2,632,259
|$
|3,709,712
|$
|2,632,259
|Equity to assets ratio
|10.71
|%
|10.47
|%
|10.69
|%
|10.71
|%
|10.69
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio(1)
|8.21
|%
|7.91
|%
|8.59
|%
|8.21
|%
|8.59
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|30.77
|$
|30.11
|$
|28.57
|$
|30.77
|$
|28.57
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|22.93
|$
|22.09
|$
|22.43
|$
|22.93
|$
|22.43
|Gross loans held for investment to deposit ratio
|95.59
|%
|95.81
|%
|90.59
|%
|95.59
|%
|90.59
|%
|(1) Non-GAAP measure. See pages 14-15 for a detailed explanation.
Acquisition of ATBancorp
On May 1, 2019, we acquired ATBancorp. The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:
|
May 01, 2019
|
(in thousands)
|Merger consideration
|$
|148,443
|Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value
|Assets acquired
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|71,820
|Debt securities available for sale
|99,056
|Loans
|1,138,928
|Premises and equipment
|18,623
|Core deposit intangible
|23,539
|Trust customer list intangible
|4,285
|Bank-owned life insurance
|18,759
|Foreclosed assets
|3,091
|Other assets
|20,677
|Total assets acquired
|1,398,778
|Liabilities assumed
|Deposits
|1,079,094
|Short-term borrowings
|100,761
|Long-term debt
|71,234
|Other liabilities
|27,850
|Total liabilities assumed
|1,278,939
|Total identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value
|$
|119,839
|Goodwill
|$
|28,604
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased in the third quarter of 2019 to $43.3 million from $34.8 million in the linked quarter due to both higher average earning asset volumes and higher tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”). Average earning assets increased $334.7 million as the linked quarter balances reflected only two months of acquired ATBancorp assets. Further, discount accretion from acquired loans added $7.2 million to net interest income in the current quarter compared to $2.2 million in the linked quarter. Acquired loan prepayment and renewal activity added approximately $2.3 million to discount accretion this quarter.
The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.15% for the third quarter of 2019 from 3.68% in the linked quarter as increased loan yields, driven by loan purchase discount accretion, and marginally lower funding costs. The loan yield was 5.59% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 5.10% for the linked quarter. Loan purchase discount accretion added 81 bps to loan yields and 69 bps to the NIM in the current quarter compared to 28 bps and 23 bps, respectively, in the linked quarter. The cost of average total deposits in the third quarter of 2019 was 0.89% compared to 0.92% in the linked quarter. The decrease reflects the 4 basis point reduction attributable to deposit purchase accounting accretion related to the merger.
Mr. Funk continued, “While loan discount accretion income boosted our margin in the quarter, our 'core margin' also held up very well, aided by the asset mix change after acquiring ATBancorp.”
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 decreased $0.8 million, or 9%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was due primarily to ‘Other’ income in the linked quarter reflecting a gain of $1.1 million from the sale of assets of MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. In addition, ‘Loan revenue’ included a $657 thousand negative valuation adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing right this quarter compared to a $507 thousand adjustment in the linked quarter. Partially offsetting these decreases, ‘Investment services and trust activities’ increased $449 thousand due to increased trust income following the full integration of the ATBancorp operations.
“Trust and investment services are having very good years and we are also benefiting from increased mortgage loan activity,” said Mr. Funk.
The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|Noninterest Income
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands)
|Investment services and trust activities
|$
|2,339
|$
|1,890
|$
|1,222
|Service charges and fees
|2,068
|1,870
|1,512
|Card revenue
|1,655
|1,799
|1,069
|Loan revenue
|991
|648
|891
|Bank-owned life insurance
|514
|470
|399
|Insurance commissions
|—
|314
|304
|Investment securities gains, net
|23
|32
|192
|Other
|414
|1,773
|456
|Total noninterest income
|$
|8,004
|$
|8,796
|$
|6,045
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased $2.4 million, or 8.27%, from the linked quarter as the linked quarter reflected only two months of ATBancorp results. Pre-tax merger-related expenses were $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $3.1 million in the linked quarter.
The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|Noninterest Expense
|
2019
|2019
|2018
| (In thousands)
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|17,426
|$
|16,409
|$
|13,051
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|2,294
|2,127
|2,643
|Equipment
|2,181
|1,914
|1,341
|Legal and professional
|1,996
|3,291
|1,861
|Data processing
|1,234
|1,008
|697
|Marketing
|1,167
|869
|672
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,583
|930
|547
|FDIC insurance
|(42
|)
|434
|393
|Communications
|489
|377
|341
|Foreclosed assets, net
|265
|84
|(131
|)
|Other
|1,849
|1,597
|1,207
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|31,442
|$
|29,040
|$
|22,622
The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:
|Three Months Ended
|
September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|Merger-related Expenses
|2019
|2019
|2018
| (In thousands)
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|1,584
|$
|1,020
|$
|—
|Legal and professional
|163
|1,826
|571
|Data processing
|567
|240
|17
|Other
|233
|48
|16
|Total merger-related costs
|$
|2,547
|$
|3,134
|$
|604
Income Taxes
The effective income tax rate was 20.9% for the third quarter of 2019 and 23.2% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was lower due primarily to the impact from certain non-deductible merger related expenses and other merger-related items in the second quarter of 2019.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Loans Held for Investment
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $1.13 billion, or 46.9%, to $3.52 billion, from December 31, 2018, primarily due to the merger. At September 30, 2019, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 52% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans was the next largest category at 25% of total loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 17%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2%.
“Our loan portfolio has continued to experience higher than expected pay downs in 2019, and this continued in the third quarter,” stated Mr. Funk.
The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:
|
September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Loans Held for Investment
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|
(In thousands)
|Commercial and industrial
|$
|871,192
|$
|866,023
|$
|533,188
|$
|523,333
|Agricultural
|151,984
|152,491
|96,956
|103,207
|Commercial real estate
|Construction and development
|296,586
|273,149
|217,617
|223,324
|Farmland
|188,394
|187,393
|88,807
|85,735
|Multifamily
|236,145
|243,928
|134,741
|126,663
|Other
|1,102,744
|1,114,039
|826,163
|818,068
|Total commercial real estate
|1,823,869
|1,818,509
|1,267,328
|1,253,790
|Residential real estate
|One-to-four family first liens
|416,194
|423,625
|341,830
|342,755
|One-to-four family junior liens
|176,162
|176,685
|120,049
|115,768
|Total residential real estate
|592,356
|600,310
|461,879
|458,523
|Consumer
|85,327
|99,170
|39,428
|38,796
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|$
|3,524,728
|$
|3,536,503
|$
|2,398,779
|$
|2,377,649
Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses
For the third quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses was $4.3 million, an increase of $3.6 million from the linked quarter. The increased provision in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the application of the Company’s standard loss reserve factors to the agricultural portfolio loans and renewal of non-agricultural loans acquired in the merger.
“At the beginning of 2019 we gave guidance of a $4 to $6 million provision for loan losses at legacy MidWestOne. We believe the Company will be well within that range at year-end,” said Mr. Funk.
The following table shows the activity in the allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated:
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|
September 30,
|September 30,
|Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward
|
2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|
(In thousands)
|Beginning balance
|$
|28,691
|$
|29,652
|$
|30,800
|$
|29,307
|$
|28,059
|Charge-offs
|(1,635
|)
|(2,187
|)
|(817
|)
|(5,178
|)
|(1,584
|)
|Recoveries
|212
|530
|345
|849
|753
|Net charge-offs
|(1,423
|)
|(1,657
|)
|(472
|)
|(4,329
|)
|(831
|)
|Provision for loan losses
|4,264
|696
|950
|6,554
|4,050
|Ending balance
|$
|31,532
|$
|28,691
|$
|31,278
|$
|31,532
|$
|31,278
Deposits
Total deposits at September 30, 2019, were $3.71 billion, an increase of $1.10 billion from December 31, 2018, due primarily to the merger. The mix of deposits reflected increases between December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019 of $241.0 million, or 35.2%, in interest checking deposits, $234.6 million, or 53.4%, in noninterest bearing deposits, $234.2 million, or 32.4%, in time deposits, $207.8 million, or 37.4% in money market deposits, and $179.2 million, or 85.2%, in savings deposits.
Mr. Funk noted, “The decline in deposits from the linked quarter stemmed principally from net runoff experienced in the legacy ATBancorp footprint. That net runoff reflected, in part, our efforts at rationalizing our deposit costs in those markets to defend our net interest margin. Notably, that net runoff was partially offset by excellent net deposit growth elsewhere in the Company. Thus, we were generally pleased with our deposit performance through the first nine months of 2019.”
The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:
|
September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Deposit Composition
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|
(In thousands)
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$
|673,777
|$
|647,078
|$
|439,133
|$
|458,576
|Interest checking deposits
|924,861
|762,530
|683,894
|691,743
|Money market deposits
|763,661
|1,019,886
|555,839
|545,179
|Savings deposits
|389,606
|356,328
|210,416
|211,591
|Total non-maturity deposits
|2,751,905
|2,785,822
|1,889,282
|1,907,089
|Time deposits of $250,000 and under
|685,409
|678,752
|532,395
|522,558
|Time deposits of $250,000 and over
|272,398
|260,898
|191,252
|202,612
|Total time deposits
|957,807
|939,650
|723,647
|725,170
|Total deposits
|$
|3,709,712
|$
|3,725,472
|$
|2,612,929
|$
|2,632,259
CREDIT QUALITY
The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans as of the dates indicated:
|90+ Days Past Due & Still
|Performing Troubled Debt
|Nonperforming Loans
|Nonaccrual
|Accruing
|Restructured
|Total
|(In thousands)
|Balance at December 31, 2018
|$
|19,924
|$
|365
|$
|5,284
|$
|25,573
|Loans placed on nonaccrual, restructured or 90+ days past due & still accruing
|14,236
|1,265
|215
|15,716
|Established through acquisition
|12,116
|—
|—
|12,116
|Repayments (including interest applied to principal)
|(7,420
|)
|(18
|)
|(244
|)
|(7,682
|)
|Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due
|(1,243
|)
|(962
|)
|—
|(2,205
|)
|Charge-offs
|(3,972
|)
|—
|—
|(3,972
|)
|Transfers to foreclosed assets
|(1,673
|)
|—
|—
|(1,673
|)
|Transfers to nonaccrual
|—
|(414
|)
|(554
|)
|(968
|)
|Balance at September 30, 2019
|$
|31,968
|$
|236
|$
|4,701
|$
|36,905
At September 30, 2019, net foreclosed assets totaled $4.4 million, up from $535 thousand at December 31, 2018, primarily due to the merger. As of September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $31.5 million, or 0.89% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $29.3 million, or 1.22% at December 31, 2018.
“We recorded a $4.3 million provision for loan losses this quarter, $3.0 million of which was related to the acquired ATBancorp loan portfolio. Notably, the provision related to the ATBancorp loans was not the result of deterioration in the overall quality of that portfolio, but rather a function of transitioning from the initial measurement of the acquired loans to our standard allowance methodology. We continue to make progress in identifying and resolving our problem loans,” concluded Mr. Funk.
The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Credit Quality Metrics
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|(dollars in thousands)
|Nonaccrual loans held for investment
|$
|31,968
|$
|30,875
|$
|19,924
|$
|20,929
|Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment
|4,701
|4,593
|5,284
|7,354
|Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more
|236
|947
|365
|171
|Total nonperforming loans
|36,905
|36,415
|25,573
|28,454
|Foreclosed assets, net
|4,366
|4,922
|535
|549
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|41,271
|$
|41,337
|$
|26,108
|$
|29,003
|Allowance for loan losses
|31,532
|28,691
|29,307
|31,278
|Provision for loan losses (for the quarter)
|4,264
|696
|3,250
|950
|Net charge-offs (for the quarter)
|1,423
|1,657
|5,221
|472
|Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter)
|0.16
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.86
|%
|0.08
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|0.89
|%
|0.81
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.32
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|98.64
|%
|92.93
|%
|147.09
|%
|149.45
|%
|Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment
|0.91
|%
|0.87
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.88
|%
CORPORATE UPDATE
Share Repurchase Program
During the third quarter of 2019 the Company repurchased 41,426 shares at an average price of $29.37 and a total cost of $1.2 million. At September 30, 2019, $4.5 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company’s current share repurchase program.
Cash Dividend Announcement
On October 22, 2019, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2025 per common share. The dividend is payable December 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019. At this quarterly rate, the indicated annual cash dividend is equal to $0.81 per common share.
CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS
The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m., CDT, on Friday, October 25, 2019. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until January 25, 2020, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10126193. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company’s web site (www.midwestone.com) within three business days of the event.
ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne Financial is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.com. MidWestOne Financial trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward- looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.
Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the provision for loan losses, and a reduction in net earnings; (2) the risks related to mergers, including our pending merger with ATBancorp, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (3) our management’s ability to reduce and effectively manage interest rate risk and the impact of interest rates in general on the volatility of our net interest income; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators and changes in the scope and cost of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance and other coverages; (8) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (9) the sufficiency of the allowance for loan losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (10) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (11) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (12) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing services similar to ours; (13) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for loan losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (14) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (15) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (16) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (17) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (18) changes in general economic or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (19) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (20) war or terrorist activities which may cause further deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (21) cyber-attacks; (22) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (23) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.
|MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2019
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|79,776
|$
|72,801
|$
|43,787
|Interest earning deposits in banks
|6,413
|47,708
|1,693
|Federal funds sold
|478
|—
|—
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|86,667
|120,509
|45,480
|Debt securities available for sale at fair value
|503,278
|460,302
|414,101
|Held to maturity securities at amortized cost
|190,309
|193,173
|195,822
|Total securities held for investment
|693,587
|653,475
|609,923
|Loans held for sale
|7,906
|4,306
|666
|Gross loans held for investment
|3,545,993
|3,569,236
|2,405,001
|Unearned income, net
|(21,265
|)
|(32,733
|)
|(6,222
|)
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|3,524,728
|3,536,503
|2,398,779
|Allowance for loan losses
|(31,532
|)
|(28,691
|)
|(29,307
|)
|Total loans held for investment, net
|3,493,196
|3,507,812
|2,369,472
|Premises and equipment, net
|91,190
|93,395
|75,773
|Goodwill
|93,258
|93,376
|64,654
|Other intangible assets, net
|33,635
|36,624
|9,875
|Foreclosed assets, net
|4,366
|4,922
|535
|Other assets
|144,482
|148,044
|115,102
|Total assets
|$
|4,648,287
|$
|4,662,463
|$
|3,291,480
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$
|673,777
|$
|647,078
|$
|439,133
|Interest bearing deposits
|3,035,935
|3,078,394
|2,173,796
|Total deposits
|3,709,712
|3,725,472
|2,612,929
|Short-term borrowings
|155,101
|153,829
|131,422
|Long-term debt
|244,677
|252,673
|168,726
|Other liabilities
|40,912
|42,138
|21,336
|Total liabilities
|4,150,402
|4,174,112
|2,934,413
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock
|16,581
|16,581
|12,463
|Additional paid-in capital
|297,144
|296,879
|187,813
|Retained earnings
|191,007
|181,984
|168,951
|Treasury stock
|(9,933
|)
|(8,716
|)
|(6,499
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|3,086
|1,623
|(5,661
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|497,885
|488,351
|357,067
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,648,287
|$
|4,662,463
|$
|3,291,480
|Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.
|MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2019
|2019
|2018 (1)
|2019
|2018
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|49,169
|$
|40,053
|$
|28,088
|$
|118,257
|$
|82,141
|Taxable investment securities
|3,376
|3,289
|2,715
|9,592
|8,253
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|1,401
|1,424
|1,395
|4,231
|4,452
|Other
|130
|185
|12
|335
|39
|Total interest income
|54,076
|44,951
|32,210
|132,415
|94,885
|
Interest expense
|Deposits
|8,238
|7,743
|4,625
|21,676
|12,170
|Short-term borrowings
|522
|500
|321
|1,479
|941
|Long-term debt
|2,058
|1,876
|1,153
|5,194
|3,059
|Total interest expense
|10,818
|10,119
|6,099
|28,349
|16,170
|Net interest income
|43,258
|34,832
|26,111
|104,066
|78,715
|Provision for loan losses
|4,264
|696
|950
|6,554
|4,050
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|38,994
|34,136
|25,161
|97,512
|74,665
|Noninterest income
|Investment services and trust activities
|2,339
|1,890
|1,222
|5,619
|3,679
|Service charges and fees
|2,068
|1,870
|1,512
|5,380
|4,601
|Card revenue
|1,655
|1,799
|1,069
|4,452
|3,128
|Loan revenue
|991
|648
|891
|2,032
|2,738
|Bank-owned life insurance
|514
|470
|399
|1,376
|1,229
|Insurance commissions
|—
|314
|304
|734
|1,024
|Investment securities gains, net
|23
|32
|192
|72
|197
|Other
|414
|1,773
|456
|2,545
|823
|Total noninterest income
|8,004
|8,796
|6,045
|22,210
|17,419
|
Noninterest expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|17,426
|16,409
|13,051
|46,414
|37,647
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|2,294
|2,127
|2,643
|6,300
|6,431
|Equipment
|2,181
|1,914
|1,341
|5,466
|4,132
|Legal and professional
|1,996
|3,291
|1,861
|6,252
|3,614
|Data processing
|1,234
|1,008
|697
|3,087
|2,076
|Marketing
|1,167
|869
|672
|2,642
|1,982
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,583
|930
|547
|3,965
|1,793
|FDIC insurance
|(42
|)
|434
|393
|762
|1,104
|Communications
|489
|377
|341
|1,208
|1,011
|Foreclosed assets, net
|265
|84
|(131
|)
|407
|(25
|)
|Other
|1,849
|1,597
|1,207
|4,596
|3,671
|Total noninterest expense
|31,442
|29,040
|22,622
|81,099
|63,436
|Income before income tax expense
|15,556
|13,892
|8,584
|38,623
|28,648
|Income tax expense
|3,256
|3,218
|1,806
|8,364
|5,921
|Net income
|$
|12,300
|$
|10,674
|$
|6,778
|$
|30,259
|$
|22,727
|
Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.55
|$
|2.10
|$
|1.86
|Diluted
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.55
|$
|2.09
|$
|1.86
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|16,201
|14,894
|12,221
|14,434
|12,221
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|16,215
|14,900
|12,240
|14,445
|12,238
|Dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.2025
|$
|0.2025
|$
|0.195
|$
|0.6075
|$
|0.585
|(1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.
|MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
September 30,
2019
|June 30,
2019
|March 31,
2019
|December 31,
2018
|September 30,
2018
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|79,776
|$
|72,801
|$
|40,002
|$
|43,787
|$
|49,229
|Interest earning deposits in banks
|6,413
|47,708
|2,969
|1,693
|4,150
|Federal funds sold
|478
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|86,667
|120,509
|42,971
|45,480
|53,379
|Debt securities available for sale at fair value
|503,278
|460,302
|432,979
|414,101
|407,766
|Held to maturity securities at amortized cost
|190,309
|193,173
|195,033
|195,822
|191,733
|Total securities held for investment
|693,587
|653,475
|628,012
|609,923
|599,499
|Loans held for sale
|7,906
|4,306
|309
|666
|1,124
|Gross loans held for investment
|3,545,993
|3,569,236
|2,409,333
|2,405,001
|2,384,459
|Unearned income, net
|(21,265
|)
|(32,733
|)
|(5,574
|)
|(6,222
|)
|(6,810
|)
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|3,524,728
|3,536,503
|2,403,759
|2,398,779
|2,377,649
|Allowance for loan losses
|(31,532
|)
|(28,691
|)
|(29,652
|)
|(29,307
|)
|(31,278
|)
|Total loans held for investment, net
|3,493,196
|3,507,812
|2,374,107
|2,369,472
|2,346,371
|Premises and equipment, net
|91,190
|93,395
|75,200
|75,773
|76,497
|Goodwill
|93,258
|93,376
|64,654
|64,654
|64,654
|Other intangible assets, net
|33,635
|36,624
|9,423
|9,875
|10,378
|Foreclosed assets, net
|4,366
|4,922
|336
|535
|549
|Other assets
|144,482
|148,044
|113,963
|115,102
|115,514
|Total assets
|$
|4,648,287
|$
|4,662,463
|$
|3,308,975
|$
|3,291,480
|$
|3,267,965
|LIABILITIES
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|$
|673,777
|$
|647,078
|$
|426,729
|$
|439,133
|$
|458,576
|Interest bearing deposits
|3,035,935
|3,078,394
|2,258,098
|2,173,796
|2,173,683
|Total deposits
|3,709,712
|3,725,472
|2,684,827
|2,612,929
|2,632,259
|Short-term borrowings
|155,101
|153,829
|76,066
|131,422
|87,978
|Long-term debt
|244,677
|252,673
|162,471
|168,726
|176,979
|Other liabilities
|40,912
|42,138
|21,762
|21,336
|21,560
|Total liabilities
|4,150,402
|4,174,112
|2,945,126
|2,934,413
|2,918,776
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock
|$
|16,581
|$
|16,581
|$
|12,463
|$
|12,463
|$
|12,463
|Additional paid-in capital
|297,144
|296,879
|187,535
|187,813
|187,581
|Retained earnings
|191,007
|181,984
|173,771
|168,951
|163,709
|Treasury stock
|(9,933
|)
|(8,716
|)
|(7,297
|)
|(6,499
|)
|(5,474
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|3,086
|1,623
|(2,623
|)
|(5,661
|)
|(9,090
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|497,885
|488,351
|363,849
|357,067
|349,189
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,648,287
|$
|4,662,463
|$
|3,308,975
|$
|3,291,480
|$
|3,267,965
Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.
|MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
| Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018 (1)
|2018 (1)
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|49,169
|$
|40,053
|$
|29,035
|$
|29,052
|$
|28,088
|Taxable investment securities
|3,376
|3,289
|2,927
|2,774
|2,715
|Tax-exempt investment securities
|1,401
|1,424
|1,406
|1,375
|1,395
|Other
|130
|185
|20
|23
|12
|Total interest income
|54,076
|44,951
|33,388
|33,224
|32,210
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|8,238
|7,743
|5,695
|5,161
|4,625
|Short-term borrowings
|522
|500
|457
|374
|321
|Long-term debt
|2,058
|1,876
|1,260
|1,136
|1,153
|Total interest expense
|10,818
|10,119
|7,412
|6,671
|6,099
|Net interest income
|43,258
|34,832
|25,976
|26,553
|26,111
|Provision for loan losses
|4,264
|696
|1,594
|3,250
|950
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|38,994
|34,136
|24,382
|23,303
|25,161
|Noninterest income
|Investment services and trust activities
|2,339
|1,890
|1,390
|1,274
|1,222
|Service charges and fees
|2,068
|1,870
|1,442
|1,556
|1,512
|Card revenue
|1,655
|1,799
|998
|1,095
|1,069
|Loan revenue
|991
|648
|393
|884
|891
|Bank-owned life insurance
|514
|470
|392
|381
|399
|Insurance commissions
|—
|314
|420
|260
|304
|Investment securities gains (losses), net
|23
|32
|17
|(4
|)
|192
|Other
|414
|1,773
|358
|350
|456
|Total noninterest income
|8,004
|8,796
|5,410
|5,796
|6,045
|Noninterest expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|17,426
|16,409
|12,579
|12,111
|13,051
|Occupancy expense of premises, net
|2,294
|2,127
|1,879
|1,166
|2,643
|Equipment
|2,181
|1,914
|1,371
|1,433
|1,341
|Legal and professional
|1,996
|3,291
|965
|1,027
|1,861
|Data processing
|1,234
|1,008
|845
|875
|697
|Marketing
|1,167
|869
|606
|678
|672
|Amortization of intangibles
|2,583
|930
|452
|503
|547
|FDIC insurance
|(42
|)
|434
|370
|429
|393
|Communications
|489
|377
|342
|342
|341
|Foreclosed assets, net
|265
|84
|58
|46
|(131
|)
|Other
|1,849
|1,597
|1,150
|1,169
|1,207
|Total noninterest expense
|31,442
|29,040
|20,617
|19,779
|22,622
|Income before income tax expense
|15,556
|13,892
|9,175
|9,320
|8,584
|Income tax expense
|3,256
|3,218
|1,890
|1,696
|1,806
|Net income
|$
|12,300
|$
|10,674
|$
|7,285
|$
|7,624
|$
|6,778
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.55
|Diluted
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.55
|Weighted average basic common shares outstanding
|16,201
|14,894
|12,164
|12,217
|12,221
|Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
|16,215
|14,900
|12,177
|12,235
|12,240
|Dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.2025
|$
|0.2025
|$
|0.2025
|$
|0.195
|$
|0.195
|(1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.
|MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS
|
Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|June 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Average
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average Yield/
Cost
|Average
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average Yield/
Cost
|Average
Balance (7)
|Interest Income/
Expense (7)
|Average Yield/
Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Loans, including fees (1)(2)
|$
|3,526,149
|$
|49,712
|5.59
|%
|$
|3,183,138
|$
|40,495
|5.10
|%
|$
|2,375,100
|$
|28,358
|4.74
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|471,180
|3,376
|2.84
|%
|458,438
|3,289
|2.88
|%
|409,816
|2,715
|2.63
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (3)
|200,533
|1,765
|3.49
|%
|203,179
|1,794
|3.54
|%
|200,577
|1,760
|3.48
|%
|Total securities held for investment
|671,713
|5,141
|3.04
|%
|661,617
|5,083
|3.08
|%
|610,393
|4,475
|2.91
|%
|Other
|17,609
|130
|2.93
|%
|36,031
|185
|2.06
|%
|2,541
|12
|1.87
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|$
|4,215,471
|54,983
|5.17
|%
|$
|3,880,786
|45,763
|4.73
|%
|$
|2,988,034
|32,845
|4.36
|%
|Other assets
|405,060
|349,661
|270,249
|Total assets
|$
|4,620,531
|$
|4,230,447
|$
|3,258,283
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Interest checking deposits
|$
|877,470
|$
|1,398
|0.63
|%
|$
|731,973
|$
|1,021
|0.56
|%
|$
|672,502
|$
|798
|0.47
|%
|Money market deposits
|809,264
|1,904
|0.93
|%
|880,973
|2,491
|1.13
|%
|539,142
|824
|0.61
|%
|Savings deposits
|392,298
|463
|0.47
|%
|328,694
|182
|0.22
|%
|214,124
|63
|0.12
|%
|Time deposits
|939,480
|4,473
|1.89
|%
|874,619
|4,049
|1.86
|%
|729,795
|2,940
|1.60
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,018,512
|8,238
|1.08
|%
|2,816,259
|7,743
|1.10
|%
|2,155,563
|4,625
|0.85
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|139,458
|522
|1.49
|%
|123,586
|500
|1.62
|%
|99,254
|321
|1.28
|%
|Long-term debt
|249,226
|2,058
|3.28
|%
|229,152
|1,876
|3.28
|%
|178,435
|1,153
|2.56
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|388,684
|2,580
|2.63
|%
|352,738
|2,376
|2.70
|%
|277,689
|1,474
|2.11
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,407,196
|$
|10,818
|1.26
|%
|$
|3,168,997
|$
|10,119
|1.28
|%
|$
|2,433,252
|$
|6,099
|0.99
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|674,003
|574,720
|453,124
|Other liabilities
|47,582
|43,616
|23,776
|Shareholders’ equity
|491,750
|443,114
|348,131
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,620,531
|$
|4,230,447
|$
|3,258,283
|Net interest income(4)
|$
|44,165
|$
|35,644
|$
|26,746
|Net interest spread(4)
|3.91
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.37
|%
|Net interest margin(4)
|4.15
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.55
|%
|Total deposits(5)
|$
|3,692,515
|$
|8,238
|0.89
|%
|$
|3,390,979
|$
|7,743
|0.92
|%
|$
|2,608,687
|$
|4,625
|0.70
|%
|Funding sources(6)
|$
|4,081,199
|$
|10,818
|1.05
|%
|$
|3,743,717
|$
|10,119
|1.08
|%
|$
|2,886,376
|$
|6,099
|0.84
|%
|(1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loans fees was $(318) thousand, $(202) thousand, and $(186) thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $7.2 million, $2.2 million, and $605 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively.
|(2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $543 thousand, $442 thousand, and $270 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $364 thousand, $370 thousand, and $365 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(4) Tax equivalent.
|(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
|(6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources.
|(7) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2019
|September 30, 2018
|Average Balance
|Interest Income/ Expense
|Average Yield/ Cost
|Average Balance(7)
|Interest Income/ Expense(7)
|Average Yield/ Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Loans, including fees (1)(2)
|$
|3,043,772
|$
|119,519
|5.25
|%
|$
|2,339,357
|$
|82,910
|4.74
|%
|Taxable investment securities
|448,407
|9,592
|2.86
|%
|434,537
|8,253
|2.54
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities (3)
|201,908
|5,331
|3.53
|%
|210,817
|5,619
|3.56
|%
|Total Investments
|650,315
|14,923
|3.07
|%
|645,354
|13,872
|2.87
|%
|Other
|18,951
|335
|2.36
|%
|3,078
|39
|1.69
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|$
|3,713,038
|134,777
|4.85
|%
|$
|2,987,789
|96,821
|4.33
|%
|Other assets
|341,693
|252,334
|Total assets
|$
|4,054,731
|$
|3,240,123
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Interest checking deposits
|$
|766,343
|3,329
|0.58
|%
|$
|669,070
|2,008
|0.40
|%
|Money market deposits
|760,115
|5,729
|1.01
|%
|538,723
|1,990
|0.49
|%
|Savings deposits
|309,270
|703
|0.30
|%
|215,638
|189
|0.12
|%
|Time deposits
|847,077
|11,915
|1.88
|%
|722,645
|7,983
|1.48
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|2,682,805
|21,676
|1.08
|%
|2,146,076
|12,170
|0.76
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|124,433
|1,479
|1.59
|%
|105,223
|941
|1.20
|%
|Long-term debt
|219,553
|5,194
|3.16
|%
|169,038
|3,059
|2.42
|%
|Total borrowed funds
|343,986
|6,673
|2.59
|%
|274,261
|4,000
|1.95
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,026,791
|28,349
|1.25
|%
|$
|2,420,337
|16,170
|0.89
|%
|Noninterest bearing deposits
|557,708
|455,521
|Other liabilities
|38,325
|20,440
|Shareholders’ equity
|431,907
|343,825
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|4,054,731
|$
|3,240,123
|Net interest income(4)
|$
|106,428
|$
|80,651
|Net interest spread(4)
|3.60
|%
|3.44
|%
|Net interest margin(4)
|3.83
|%
|3.61
|%
|Total deposits(5)
|$
|3,240,513
|$
|21,676
|0.89
|%
|$
|2,601,597
|$
|12,170
|0.63
|%
|Funding sources(6)
|$
|3,584,499
|$
|28,349
|1.06
|%
|$
|2,875,858
|$
|16,170
|0.75
|%
|(1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $(670) thousand and $(526) thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $10.0 million and $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.
|(2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1,262 thousand and $769 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1,100 thousand and $1,167 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(4) Tax equivalent.
|(5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits.
|(6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources.
|(7) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation
Non-GAAP Measures
This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), loan yield (tax equivalent) and the efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.
|Tangible Book Value Per Share/
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|Tangible Common Equity Ratio
|2019
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|497,885
|$
|488,351
|$
|363,849
|$
|357,067
|$
|349,189
|Intangible assets, net
|(126,893
|)
|(130,000
|)
|(74,077
|)
|(74,529
|)
|(75,032
|)
|Tangible equity
|$
|370,992
|$
|358,351
|$
|289,772
|$
|282,538
|$
|274,157
|Total assets
|$
|4,648,287
|$
|4,662,463
|$
|3,308,975
|$
|3,291,480
|$
|3,267,965
|Intangible assets, net
|(126,893
|)
|(130,000
|)
|(74,077
|)
|(74,529
|)
|(75,032
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|4,521,394
|$
|4,532,463
|$
|3,234,898
|$
|3,216,951
|$
|3,192,933
|Book value per share
|$
|30.77
|$
|30.11
|$
|29.94
|$
|29.32
|$
|28.57
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|22.93
|$
|22.09
|$
|23.84
|$
|23.20
|$
|22.43
|Shares outstanding
|16,179,734
|16,221,160
|12,153,045
|12,180,015
|12,221
|Equity to assets ratio
|10.71
|%
|10.47
|%
|11.00
|%
|10.85
|%
|10.69
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio(2)
|8.21
|%
|7.91
|%
|8.96
|%
|8.78
|%
|8.59
|%
|(1) Tangible equity divided by shares outstanding.
|(2) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|12,300
|$
|10,674
|$
|6,778
|$
|30,259
|$
|22,727
|Intangible amortization, net of tax(1)
|1,937
|698
|410
|2,974
|1,345
|Tangible net income
|$
|14,237
|$
|11,372
|$
|7,188
|$
|33,233
|$
|24,072
|Average shareholders’ equity
|$
|491,750
|$
|443,114
|$
|348,131
|$
|431,907
|$
|343,825
|Average intangible assets, net
|(128,963
|)
|(102,919
|)
|(75,292
|)
|(102,224
|)
|(75,799
|)
|Average tangible equity
|$
|362,787
|$
|340,195
|$
|272,839
|$
|329,683
|$
|268,026
|Return on average equity
|9.92
|%
|9.66
|%
|7.72
|%
|9.37
|%
|8.84
|%
|Return on average tangible equity(2)
|15.57
|%
|13.30
|%
|10.42
|%
|13.48
|%
|11.96
|%
|(1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%.
|(2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net interest income
|$
|43,258
|$
|34,832
|$
|26,111
|$
|104,066
|$
|78,715
|Tax equivalent adjustments:
|Loans(1)
|543
|442
|270
|1,262
|769
|Securities(1)
|364
|370
|365
|1,100
|1,167
|Net interest income, tax equivalent
|$
|44,165
|$
|35,644
|$
|26,746
|$
|106,428
|$
|80,651
|Loan purchase discount accretion
|(7,207
|)
|(2,246
|)
|(605
|)
|(10,040
|)
|(2,266
|)
|Core net interest income
|$
|36,958
|$
|33,398
|$
|26,141
|$
|96,388
|$
|78,385
|Net interest margin
|4.07
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.54
|%
|Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2)
|4.15
|%
|3.68
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.61
|%
|Core net interest margin(3)
|3.48
|%
|3.45
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.53
|%
|Average interest earning assets
|$
|4,215,471
|$
|3,880,786
|$
|2,988,034
|$
|3,713,038
|$
|2,987,789
|(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
|(3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Loan interest income, including fees
|$
|49,169
|$
|40,053
|$
|28,088
|$
|118,257
|$
|82,141
|Tax equivalent adjustment(1)
|543
|442
|270
|1,262
|769
|Tax equivalent loan interest income
|$
|49,712
|$
|40,495
|$
|28,358
|$
|119,519
|$
|82,910
|Loan purchase discount accretion
|(7,207
|)
|(2,246
|)
|(605
|)
|(10,040
|)
|(2,266
|)
|Core loan interest income
|$
|42,505
|$
|38,249
|$
|27,753
|$
|109,479
|$
|80,644
|Yield on loans
|5.53
|%
|5.05
|%
|4.69
|%
|5.19
|%
|4.69
|%
|Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2)
|5.59
|%
|5.10
|%
|4.74
|%
|5.25
|%
|4.74
|%
|Core yield on loans(3)
|4.78
|%
|4.82
|%
|4.64
|%
|4.81
|%
|4.61
|%
|Average loans
|$
|3,526,149
|$
|3,183,138
|$
|2,375,100
|$
|3,043,772
|$
|2,339,357
|(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
|(2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans.
|(3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|Efficiency Ratio
|2019
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|31,442
|$
|29,040
|$
|22,622
|$
|81,099
|$
|63,436
|Amortization of intangibles
|(2,583
|)
|(930
|)
|(547
|)
|(3,965
|)
|(1,793
|)
|Merger-related expenses
|(2,547
|)
|(3,134
|)
|(604
|)
|(5,848
|)
|(607
|)
|Expenses
|$
|26,312
|$
|24,976
|$
|21,471
|$
|71,286
|$
|61,036
|Net interest income, tax equivalent(1)
|$
|44,165
|$
|35,644
|$
|26,746
|$
|106,428
|$
|80,651
|Noninterest income
|8,004
|8,796
|6,045
|22,210
|17,419
|Investment securities gain, net
|(23
|)
|(32
|)
|(192
|)
|(72
|)
|(197
|)
|Net revenues
|$
|52,146
|$
|44,408
|$
|32,599
|$
|128,566
|$
|97,873
|Efficiency ratio
|50.46
|%
|56.24
|%
|65.86
|%
|55.45
|%
|62.36
|%
|(1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.
Contact:
|Charles N. Funk
|Barry S. Ray
|President and Chief Executive Officer
|Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|319.356.5800
|319.356.5800
