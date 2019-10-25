MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- IOWA CITY, Iowa, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq - MOFG) (“we”, “our”, or “the Company”) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Charles Funk, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are beginning to realize the operational efficiencies stemming from the ATBancorp acquisition. The continued improvement in our financial results reflected the hard work put in by so many to make that transaction a reality.”

Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $12.3 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $10.7 million, or $0.72 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019 (the “linked quarter”). Mr. Funk continued, “This was the best quarter in our history. Notably, merger-related expenses of $2.5 million lowered our third quarter earnings per share by $0.12.”

Acquisition of ATBancorp

On May 1, 2019, we acquired ATBancorp. The table below summarizes the amounts recognized at the acquisition date for each major class of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:

May 01, 2019

(in thousands)

Merger consideration $ 148,443 Identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value Assets acquired Cash and due from banks $ 71,820 Debt securities available for sale 99,056 Loans 1,138,928 Premises and equipment 18,623 Core deposit intangible 23,539 Trust customer list intangible 4,285 Bank-owned life insurance 18,759 Foreclosed assets 3,091 Other assets 20,677 Total assets acquired 1,398,778 Liabilities assumed Deposits 1,079,094 Short-term borrowings 100,761 Long-term debt 71,234 Other liabilities 27,850 Total liabilities assumed 1,278,939 Total identifiable net assets acquired, at fair value $ 119,839 Goodwill $ 28,604

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased in the third quarter of 2019 to $43.3 million from $34.8 million in the linked quarter due to both higher average earning asset volumes and higher tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM”). Average earning assets increased $334.7 million as the linked quarter balances reflected only two months of acquired ATBancorp assets. Further, discount accretion from acquired loans added $7.2 million to net interest income in the current quarter compared to $2.2 million in the linked quarter. Acquired loan prepayment and renewal activity added approximately $2.3 million to discount accretion this quarter.

The tax equivalent net interest margin increased to 4.15% for the third quarter of 2019 from 3.68% in the linked quarter as increased loan yields, driven by loan purchase discount accretion, and marginally lower funding costs. The loan yield was 5.59% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 5.10% for the linked quarter. Loan purchase discount accretion added 81 bps to loan yields and 69 bps to the NIM in the current quarter compared to 28 bps and 23 bps, respectively, in the linked quarter. The cost of average total deposits in the third quarter of 2019 was 0.89% compared to 0.92% in the linked quarter. The decrease reflects the 4 basis point reduction attributable to deposit purchase accounting accretion related to the merger.

Mr. Funk continued, “While loan discount accretion income boosted our margin in the quarter, our 'core margin' also held up very well, aided by the asset mix change after acquiring ATBancorp.”

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2019 decreased $0.8 million, or 9%, from the linked quarter. The decrease was due primarily to ‘Other’ income in the linked quarter reflecting a gain of $1.1 million from the sale of assets of MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. In addition, ‘Loan revenue’ included a $657 thousand negative valuation adjustment to the Company’s mortgage servicing right this quarter compared to a $507 thousand adjustment in the linked quarter. Partially offsetting these decreases, ‘Investment services and trust activities’ increased $449 thousand due to increased trust income following the full integration of the ATBancorp operations.

“Trust and investment services are having very good years and we are also benefiting from increased mortgage loan activity,” said Mr. Funk.

The following table presents details of noninterest income for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, Noninterest Income 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) Investment services and trust activities $ 2,339 $ 1,890 $ 1,222 Service charges and fees 2,068 1,870 1,512 Card revenue 1,655 1,799 1,069 Loan revenue 991 648 891 Bank-owned life insurance 514 470 399 Insurance commissions — 314 304 Investment securities gains, net 23 32 192 Other 414 1,773 456 Total noninterest income $ 8,004 $ 8,796 $ 6,045

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased $2.4 million, or 8.27%, from the linked quarter as the linked quarter reflected only two months of ATBancorp results. Pre-tax merger-related expenses were $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2019 compared to $3.1 million in the linked quarter.

The following table presents details of noninterest expense for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30,

June 30,

September 30, Noninterest Expense 2019

2019

2018 (In thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits $ 17,426 $ 16,409 $ 13,051 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,294 2,127 2,643 Equipment 2,181 1,914 1,341 Legal and professional 1,996 3,291 1,861 Data processing 1,234 1,008 697 Marketing 1,167 869 672 Amortization of intangibles 2,583 930 547 FDIC insurance (42 ) 434 393 Communications 489 377 341 Foreclosed assets, net 265 84 (131 ) Other 1,849 1,597 1,207 Total noninterest expense $ 31,442 $ 29,040 $ 22,622

The following table presents details of merger-related costs for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended September 30,

June 30, September 30, Merger-related Expenses 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands)

Compensation and employee benefits $ 1,584 $ 1,020 $ — Legal and professional 163 1,826 571 Data processing 567 240 17 Other 233 48 16 Total merger-related costs $ 2,547 $ 3,134 $ 604

Income Taxes

The effective income tax rate was 20.9% for the third quarter of 2019 and 23.2% for the linked quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was lower due primarily to the impact from certain non-deductible merger related expenses and other merger-related items in the second quarter of 2019.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Loans Held for Investment

Loans held for investment, net of unearned income, increased $1.13 billion, or 46.9%, to $3.52 billion, from December 31, 2018, primarily due to the merger. At September 30, 2019, commercial real estate loans comprised approximately 52% of the loan portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans was the next largest category at 25% of total loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 17%, agricultural loans at 4%, and consumer loans at 2%.

“Our loan portfolio has continued to experience higher than expected pay downs in 2019, and this continued in the third quarter,” stated Mr. Funk.

The following table presents the composition of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, as of the dates indicated:

September 30,

June 30, December 31, September 30, Loans Held for Investment 2019 2019 2018 2018 (In thousands)

Commercial and industrial $ 871,192 $ 866,023 $ 533,188 $ 523,333 Agricultural 151,984 152,491 96,956 103,207 Commercial real estate Construction and development 296,586 273,149 217,617 223,324 Farmland 188,394 187,393 88,807 85,735 Multifamily 236,145 243,928 134,741 126,663 Other 1,102,744 1,114,039 826,163 818,068 Total commercial real estate 1,823,869 1,818,509 1,267,328 1,253,790 Residential real estate One-to-four family first liens 416,194 423,625 341,830 342,755 One-to-four family junior liens 176,162 176,685 120,049 115,768 Total residential real estate 592,356 600,310 461,879 458,523 Consumer 85,327 99,170 39,428 38,796 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income $ 3,524,728 $ 3,536,503 $ 2,398,779 $ 2,377,649

Provision and Allowance for Loan Losses

For the third quarter of 2019, the provision for loan losses was $4.3 million, an increase of $3.6 million from the linked quarter. The increased provision in the third quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the application of the Company’s standard loss reserve factors to the agricultural portfolio loans and renewal of non-agricultural loans acquired in the merger.

“At the beginning of 2019 we gave guidance of a $4 to $6 million provision for loan losses at legacy MidWestOne. We believe the Company will be well within that range at year-end,” said Mr. Funk.

The following table shows the activity in the allowance for loan losses for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

June 30, September 30, September 30,

September 30, Allowance for Loan Losses Roll Forward 2019

2019

2018

2019 2018

(In thousands)

Beginning balance $ 28,691 $ 29,652 $ 30,800 $ 29,307 $ 28,059 Charge-offs (1,635 ) (2,187 ) (817 ) (5,178 ) (1,584 ) Recoveries 212 530 345 849 753 Net charge-offs (1,423 ) (1,657 ) (472 ) (4,329 ) (831 ) Provision for loan losses 4,264 696 950 6,554 4,050 Ending balance $ 31,532 $ 28,691 $ 31,278 $ 31,532 $ 31,278

Deposits

Total deposits at September 30, 2019, were $3.71 billion, an increase of $1.10 billion from December 31, 2018, due primarily to the merger. The mix of deposits reflected increases between December 31, 2018 and September 30, 2019 of $241.0 million, or 35.2%, in interest checking deposits, $234.6 million, or 53.4%, in noninterest bearing deposits, $234.2 million, or 32.4%, in time deposits, $207.8 million, or 37.4% in money market deposits, and $179.2 million, or 85.2%, in savings deposits.

Mr. Funk noted, “The decline in deposits from the linked quarter stemmed principally from net runoff experienced in the legacy ATBancorp footprint. That net runoff reflected, in part, our efforts at rationalizing our deposit costs in those markets to defend our net interest margin. Notably, that net runoff was partially offset by excellent net deposit growth elsewhere in the Company. Thus, we were generally pleased with our deposit performance through the first nine months of 2019.”

The following table presents the composition of our deposit portfolio as of the dates indicated:

September 30,

June 30, December 31, September 30, Deposit Composition 2019 2019 2018 2018 (In thousands)

Noninterest bearing deposits $ 673,777 $ 647,078 $ 439,133 $ 458,576 Interest checking deposits 924,861 762,530 683,894 691,743 Money market deposits 763,661 1,019,886 555,839 545,179 Savings deposits 389,606 356,328 210,416 211,591 Total non-maturity deposits 2,751,905 2,785,822 1,889,282 1,907,089 Time deposits of $250,000 and under 685,409 678,752 532,395 522,558 Time deposits of $250,000 and over 272,398 260,898 191,252 202,612 Total time deposits 957,807 939,650 723,647 725,170 Total deposits $ 3,709,712 $ 3,725,472 $ 2,612,929 $ 2,632,259

CREDIT QUALITY

The following table presents a roll forward of nonperforming loans as of the dates indicated:

90+ Days Past Due & Still Performing Troubled Debt Nonperforming Loans Nonaccrual Accruing Restructured Total (In thousands) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ 19,924 $ 365 $ 5,284 $ 25,573 Loans placed on nonaccrual, restructured or 90+ days past due & still accruing 14,236 1,265 215 15,716 Established through acquisition 12,116 — — 12,116 Repayments (including interest applied to principal) (7,420 ) (18 ) (244 ) (7,682 ) Loans returned to accrual status or no longer past due (1,243 ) (962 ) — (2,205 ) Charge-offs (3,972 ) — — (3,972 ) Transfers to foreclosed assets (1,673 ) — — (1,673 ) Transfers to nonaccrual — (414 ) (554 ) (968 ) Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 31,968 $ 236 $ 4,701 $ 36,905

At September 30, 2019, net foreclosed assets totaled $4.4 million, up from $535 thousand at December 31, 2018, primarily due to the merger. As of September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan losses was $31.5 million, or 0.89% of loans held for investment, net of unearned income, compared with $29.3 million, or 1.22% at December 31, 2018.

“We recorded a $4.3 million provision for loan losses this quarter, $3.0 million of which was related to the acquired ATBancorp loan portfolio. Notably, the provision related to the ATBancorp loans was not the result of deterioration in the overall quality of that portfolio, but rather a function of transitioning from the initial measurement of the acquired loans to our standard allowance methodology. We continue to make progress in identifying and resolving our problem loans,” concluded Mr. Funk.

The following table presents selected loan credit quality metrics as of the dates indicated:

September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, Credit Quality Metrics 2019 2019 2018 2018 (dollars in thousands) Nonaccrual loans held for investment $ 31,968 $ 30,875 $ 19,924 $ 20,929 Performing troubled debt restructured loans held for investment 4,701 4,593 5,284 7,354 Accruing loans contractually past due 90 days or more 236 947 365 171 Total nonperforming loans 36,905 36,415 25,573 28,454 Foreclosed assets, net 4,366 4,922 535 549 Total nonperforming assets $ 41,271 $ 41,337 $ 26,108 $ 29,003 Allowance for loan losses 31,532 28,691 29,307 31,278 Provision for loan losses (for the quarter) 4,264 696 3,250 950 Net charge-offs (for the quarter) 1,423 1,657 5,221 472 Net charge-offs to average loans held for investment (for the quarter) 0.16 % 0.21 % 0.86 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment, net of unearned income 0.89 % 0.81 % 1.22 % 1.32 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans held for investment, net of unearned income 98.64 % 92.93 % 147.09 % 149.45 % Nonaccrual loans held for investment to loans held for investment 0.91 % 0.87 % 0.83 % 0.88 %





CORPORATE UPDATE

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2019 the Company repurchased 41,426 shares at an average price of $29.37 and a total cost of $1.2 million. At September 30, 2019, $4.5 million remained available to repurchase shares under the Company’s current share repurchase program.

Cash Dividend Announcement

On October 22, 2019, the Company’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.2025 per common share. The dividend is payable December 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2019. At this quarterly rate, the indicated annual cash dividend is equal to $0.81 per common share.

The Company will host a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m., CDT, on Friday, October 25, 2019. To participate, please dial 866-233-3483 at least fifteen minutes before the call start time. If you are unable to participate on the call, a replay will be available until January 25, 2020, by calling 877-344-7529 and using the replay access code of 10126193. A transcript of the call will also be available on the company’s web site (www.midwestone.com) within three business days of the event.

ABOUT MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa. MidWestOne Financial is the parent company of MidWestOne Bank, which operates banking offices in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. MidWestOne provides electronic delivery of financial services through its website, MidWestOne.com. MidWestOne Financial trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MOFG”.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We and our representatives may, from time to time, make written or oral statements that are “forward-looking” and provide information other than historical information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the factors listed below. Forward- looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “plans,” “goals,” “intend,” “project,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “may” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events, except as required under federal securities law.

Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors that could have an impact on our ability to achieve operating results, growth plan goals and future prospects include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) credit quality deterioration or pronounced and sustained reduction in real estate market values causing an increase in the allowance for credit losses, an increase in the provision for loan losses, and a reduction in net earnings; (2) the risks related to mergers, including our pending merger with ATBancorp, including, without limitation, the related time and costs of implementing such transactions, integrating operations as part of these transactions and possible failures to achieve expected gains, revenue growth and/or expense savings from such transactions; (3) our management’s ability to reduce and effectively manage interest rate risk and the impact of interest rates in general on the volatility of our net interest income; (4) changes in the economic environment, competition, or other factors that may affect our ability to acquire loans or influence the anticipated growth rate of loans and deposits and the quality of the loan portfolio and loan and deposit pricing; (5) fluctuations in the value of our investment securities; (6) governmental monetary and fiscal policies; (7) legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities, trade, and tax laws and regulations and their application by our regulators and changes in the scope and cost of Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance and other coverages; (8) the ability to attract and retain key executives and employees experienced in banking and financial services; (9) the sufficiency of the allowance for loan losses to absorb the amount of actual losses inherent in our existing loan portfolio; (10) our ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to compete effectively in the marketplace; (11) credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by industry) within our loan portfolio; (12) the effects of competition from other commercial banks, thrifts, mortgage banking firms, consumer finance companies, credit unions, securities brokerage firms, insurance companies, money market and other mutual funds, and other financial institutions operating in our markets or elsewhere or providing services similar to ours; (13) the failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of allowances for loan losses and estimation of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; (14) volatility of rate-sensitive deposits; (15) operational risks, including data processing system failures or fraud; (16) asset/liability matching risks and liquidity risks; (17) the costs, effects and outcomes of existing or future litigation; (18) changes in general economic or industry conditions, nationally, internationally or in the communities in which we conduct business; (19) changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies and the Financial Accounting Standards Board; (20) war or terrorist activities which may cause further deterioration in the economy or cause instability in credit markets; (21) cyber-attacks; (22) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies impacting the value of the agricultural or other products of our borrowers; and (23) other risk factors detailed from time to time in Securities and Exchange Commission filings made by the Company.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 79,776 $ 72,801 $ 43,787 Interest earning deposits in banks 6,413 47,708 1,693 Federal funds sold 478 — — Total cash and cash equivalents 86,667 120,509 45,480 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 503,278 460,302 414,101 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 190,309 193,173 195,822 Total securities held for investment 693,587 653,475 609,923 Loans held for sale 7,906 4,306 666 Gross loans held for investment 3,545,993 3,569,236 2,405,001 Unearned income, net (21,265 ) (32,733 ) (6,222 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,524,728 3,536,503 2,398,779 Allowance for loan losses (31,532 ) (28,691 ) (29,307 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,493,196 3,507,812 2,369,472 Premises and equipment, net 91,190 93,395 75,773 Goodwill 93,258 93,376 64,654 Other intangible assets, net 33,635 36,624 9,875 Foreclosed assets, net 4,366 4,922 535 Other assets 144,482 148,044 115,102 Total assets $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,291,480 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 673,777 $ 647,078 $ 439,133 Interest bearing deposits 3,035,935 3,078,394 2,173,796 Total deposits 3,709,712 3,725,472 2,612,929 Short-term borrowings 155,101 153,829 131,422 Long-term debt 244,677 252,673 168,726 Other liabilities 40,912 42,138 21,336 Total liabilities 4,150,402 4,174,112 2,934,413 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 16,581 16,581 12,463 Additional paid-in capital 297,144 296,879 187,813 Retained earnings 191,007 181,984 168,951 Treasury stock (9,933 ) (8,716 ) (6,499 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,086 1,623 (5,661 ) Total shareholders' equity 497,885 488,351 357,067 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,291,480 Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 (1) 2019 2018 ﻿(In thousands, except per share data)

Interest income Loans, including fees $ 49,169 $ 40,053 $ 28,088 $ 118,257 $ 82,141 Taxable investment securities 3,376 3,289 2,715 9,592 8,253 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,401 1,424 1,395 4,231 4,452 Other 130 185 12 335 39 Total interest income 54,076 44,951 32,210 132,415 94,885 Interest expense

Deposits 8,238 7,743 4,625 21,676 12,170 Short-term borrowings 522 500 321 1,479 941 Long-term debt 2,058 1,876 1,153 5,194 3,059 Total interest expense 10,818 10,119 6,099 28,349 16,170 Net interest income 43,258 34,832 26,111 104,066 78,715 Provision for loan losses 4,264 696 950 6,554 4,050 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,994 34,136 25,161 97,512 74,665 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,339 1,890 1,222 5,619 3,679 Service charges and fees 2,068 1,870 1,512 5,380 4,601 Card revenue 1,655 1,799 1,069 4,452 3,128 Loan revenue 991 648 891 2,032 2,738 Bank-owned life insurance 514 470 399 1,376 1,229 Insurance commissions — 314 304 734 1,024 Investment securities gains, net 23 32 192 72 197 Other 414 1,773 456 2,545 823 Total noninterest income 8,004 8,796 6,045 22,210 17,419 Noninterest expense

Compensation and employee benefits 17,426 16,409 13,051 46,414 37,647 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,294 2,127 2,643 6,300 6,431 Equipment 2,181 1,914 1,341 5,466 4,132 Legal and professional 1,996 3,291 1,861 6,252 3,614 Data processing 1,234 1,008 697 3,087 2,076 Marketing 1,167 869 672 2,642 1,982 Amortization of intangibles 2,583 930 547 3,965 1,793 FDIC insurance (42 ) 434 393 762 1,104 Communications 489 377 341 1,208 1,011 Foreclosed assets, net 265 84 (131 ) 407 (25 ) Other 1,849 1,597 1,207 4,596 3,671 Total noninterest expense 31,442 29,040 22,622 81,099 63,436 Income before income tax expense 15,556 13,892 8,584 38,623 28,648 Income tax expense 3,256 3,218 1,806 8,364 5,921 Net income $ 12,300 $ 10,674 $ 6,778 $ 30,259 $ 22,727 Earnings per common share

Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.55 $ 2.10 $ 1.86 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.55 $ 2.09 $ 1.86 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,201 14,894 12,221 14,434 12,221 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,215 14,900 12,240 14,445 12,238 Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.195 $ 0.6075 $ 0.585 (1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.







MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 September 30,

2018 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 79,776 $ 72,801 $ 40,002 $ 43,787 $ 49,229 Interest earning deposits in banks 6,413 47,708 2,969 1,693 4,150 Federal funds sold 478 — — — — Total cash and cash equivalents 86,667 120,509 42,971 45,480 53,379 Debt securities available for sale at fair value 503,278 460,302 432,979 414,101 407,766 Held to maturity securities at amortized cost 190,309 193,173 195,033 195,822 191,733 Total securities held for investment 693,587 653,475 628,012 609,923 599,499 Loans held for sale 7,906 4,306 309 666 1,124 Gross loans held for investment 3,545,993 3,569,236 2,409,333 2,405,001 2,384,459 Unearned income, net (21,265 ) (32,733 ) (5,574 ) (6,222 ) (6,810 ) Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 3,524,728 3,536,503 2,403,759 2,398,779 2,377,649 Allowance for loan losses (31,532 ) (28,691 ) (29,652 ) (29,307 ) (31,278 ) Total loans held for investment, net 3,493,196 3,507,812 2,374,107 2,369,472 2,346,371 Premises and equipment, net 91,190 93,395 75,200 75,773 76,497 Goodwill 93,258 93,376 64,654 64,654 64,654 Other intangible assets, net 33,635 36,624 9,423 9,875 10,378 Foreclosed assets, net 4,366 4,922 336 535 549 Other assets 144,482 148,044 113,963 115,102 115,514 Total assets $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 673,777 $ 647,078 $ 426,729 $ 439,133 $ 458,576 Interest bearing deposits 3,035,935 3,078,394 2,258,098 2,173,796 2,173,683 Total deposits 3,709,712 3,725,472 2,684,827 2,612,929 2,632,259 Short-term borrowings 155,101 153,829 76,066 131,422 87,978 Long-term debt 244,677 252,673 162,471 168,726 176,979 Other liabilities 40,912 42,138 21,762 21,336 21,560 Total liabilities 4,150,402 4,174,112 2,945,126 2,934,413 2,918,776 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock $ 16,581 $ 16,581 $ 12,463 $ 12,463 $ 12,463 Additional paid-in capital 297,144 296,879 187,535 187,813 187,581 Retained earnings 191,007 181,984 173,771 168,951 163,709 Treasury stock (9,933 ) (8,716 ) (7,297 ) (6,499 ) (5,474 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 3,086 1,623 (2,623 ) (5,661 ) (9,090 ) Total shareholders' equity 497,885 488,351 363,849 357,067 349,189 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965



Certain reclassifications have been made to prior periods’ consolidated financial statements to present them on a basis comparable with the current period’s consolidated financial statements.

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FIVE QUARTER CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 (1) 2018 (1) (In thousands, except per share data)

Interest income Loans, including fees $ 49,169 $ 40,053 $ 29,035 $ 29,052 $ 28,088 Taxable investment securities 3,376 3,289 2,927 2,774 2,715 Tax-exempt investment securities 1,401 1,424 1,406 1,375 1,395 Other 130 185 20 23 12 Total interest income 54,076 44,951 33,388 33,224 32,210 Interest expense Deposits 8,238 7,743 5,695 5,161 4,625 Short-term borrowings 522 500 457 374 321 Long-term debt 2,058 1,876 1,260 1,136 1,153 Total interest expense 10,818 10,119 7,412 6,671 6,099 Net interest income 43,258 34,832 25,976 26,553 26,111 Provision for loan losses 4,264 696 1,594 3,250 950 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,994 34,136 24,382 23,303 25,161 Noninterest income Investment services and trust activities 2,339 1,890 1,390 1,274 1,222 Service charges and fees 2,068 1,870 1,442 1,556 1,512 Card revenue 1,655 1,799 998 1,095 1,069 Loan revenue 991 648 393 884 891 Bank-owned life insurance 514 470 392 381 399 Insurance commissions — 314 420 260 304 Investment securities gains (losses), net 23 32 17 (4 ) 192 Other 414 1,773 358 350 456 Total noninterest income 8,004 8,796 5,410 5,796 6,045 Noninterest expense Compensation and employee benefits 17,426 16,409 12,579 12,111 13,051 Occupancy expense of premises, net 2,294 2,127 1,879 1,166 2,643 Equipment 2,181 1,914 1,371 1,433 1,341 Legal and professional 1,996 3,291 965 1,027 1,861 Data processing 1,234 1,008 845 875 697 Marketing 1,167 869 606 678 672 Amortization of intangibles 2,583 930 452 503 547 FDIC insurance (42 ) 434 370 429 393 Communications 489 377 342 342 341 Foreclosed assets, net 265 84 58 46 (131 ) Other 1,849 1,597 1,150 1,169 1,207 Total noninterest expense 31,442 29,040 20,617 19,779 22,622 Income before income tax expense 15,556 13,892 9,175 9,320 8,584 Income tax expense 3,256 3,218 1,890 1,696 1,806 Net income $ 12,300 $ 10,674 $ 7,285 $ 7,624 $ 6,778 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.62 $ 0.55 Weighted average basic common shares outstanding 16,201 14,894 12,164 12,217 12,221 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 16,215 14,900 12,177 12,235 12,240 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.2025 $ 0.195 $ 0.195 (1) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.





MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD ANALYSIS Three Months Ended

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest Income/

Expense Average Yield/

Cost Average

Balance (7) Interest Income/

Expense (7) Average Yield/

Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2) $ 3,526,149 $ 49,712 5.59 % $ 3,183,138 $ 40,495 5.10 % $ 2,375,100 $ 28,358 4.74 % Taxable investment securities 471,180 3,376 2.84 % 458,438 3,289 2.88 % 409,816 2,715 2.63 % Tax-exempt investment securities (3) 200,533 1,765 3.49 % 203,179 1,794 3.54 % 200,577 1,760 3.48 % Total securities held for investment 671,713 5,141 3.04 % 661,617 5,083 3.08 % 610,393 4,475 2.91 % Other 17,609 130 2.93 % 36,031 185 2.06 % 2,541 12 1.87 % Total interest earning assets $ 4,215,471 54,983 5.17 % $ 3,880,786 45,763 4.73 % $ 2,988,034 32,845 4.36 % Other assets 405,060 349,661 270,249 Total assets $ 4,620,531 $ 4,230,447 $ 3,258,283 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 877,470 $ 1,398 0.63 % $ 731,973 $ 1,021 0.56 % $ 672,502 $ 798 0.47 % Money market deposits 809,264 1,904 0.93 % 880,973 2,491 1.13 % 539,142 824 0.61 % Savings deposits 392,298 463 0.47 % 328,694 182 0.22 % 214,124 63 0.12 % Time deposits 939,480 4,473 1.89 % 874,619 4,049 1.86 % 729,795 2,940 1.60 % Total interest bearing deposits 3,018,512 8,238 1.08 % 2,816,259 7,743 1.10 % 2,155,563 4,625 0.85 % Short-term borrowings 139,458 522 1.49 % 123,586 500 1.62 % 99,254 321 1.28 % Long-term debt 249,226 2,058 3.28 % 229,152 1,876 3.28 % 178,435 1,153 2.56 % Total borrowed funds 388,684 2,580 2.63 % 352,738 2,376 2.70 % 277,689 1,474 2.11 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,407,196 $ 10,818 1.26 % $ 3,168,997 $ 10,119 1.28 % $ 2,433,252 $ 6,099 0.99 % Noninterest bearing deposits 674,003 574,720 453,124 Other liabilities 47,582 43,616 23,776 Shareholders’ equity 491,750 443,114 348,131 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,620,531 $ 4,230,447 $ 3,258,283 Net interest income(4) $ 44,165 $ 35,644 $ 26,746 Net interest spread(4) 3.91 % 3.45 % 3.37 % Net interest margin(4) 4.15 % 3.68 % 3.55 % Total deposits(5) $ 3,692,515 $ 8,238 0.89 % $ 3,390,979 $ 7,743 0.92 % $ 2,608,687 $ 4,625 0.70 % Funding sources(6) $ 4,081,199 $ 10,818 1.05 % $ 3,743,717 $ 10,119 1.08 % $ 2,886,376 $ 6,099 0.84 % (1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loans fees was $(318) thousand, $(202) thousand, and $(186) thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $7.2 million, $2.2 million, and $605 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. (2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $543 thousand, $442 thousand, and $270 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $364 thousand, $370 thousand, and $365 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Tax equivalent. (5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits. (6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources. (7) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation.





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Yield/ Cost Average Balance(7) Interest Income/ Expense(7) Average Yield/ Cost (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, including fees (1)(2) $ 3,043,772 $ 119,519 5.25 % $ 2,339,357 $ 82,910 4.74 % Taxable investment securities 448,407 9,592 2.86 % 434,537 8,253 2.54 % Tax-exempt investment securities (3) 201,908 5,331 3.53 % 210,817 5,619 3.56 % Total Investments 650,315 14,923 3.07 % 645,354 13,872 2.87 % Other 18,951 335 2.36 % 3,078 39 1.69 % Total interest-earning assets $ 3,713,038 134,777 4.85 % $ 2,987,789 96,821 4.33 % Other assets 341,693 252,334 Total assets $ 4,054,731 $ 3,240,123 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest checking deposits $ 766,343 3,329 0.58 % $ 669,070 2,008 0.40 % Money market deposits 760,115 5,729 1.01 % 538,723 1,990 0.49 % Savings deposits 309,270 703 0.30 % 215,638 189 0.12 % Time deposits 847,077 11,915 1.88 % 722,645 7,983 1.48 % Total interest bearing deposits 2,682,805 21,676 1.08 % 2,146,076 12,170 0.76 % Short-term borrowings 124,433 1,479 1.59 % 105,223 941 1.20 % Long-term debt 219,553 5,194 3.16 % 169,038 3,059 2.42 % Total borrowed funds 343,986 6,673 2.59 % 274,261 4,000 1.95 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,026,791 28,349 1.25 % $ 2,420,337 16,170 0.89 % Noninterest bearing deposits 557,708 455,521 Other liabilities 38,325 20,440 Shareholders’ equity 431,907 343,825 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,054,731 $ 3,240,123 Net interest income(4) $ 106,428 $ 80,651 Net interest spread(4) 3.60 % 3.44 % Net interest margin(4) 3.83 % 3.61 % Total deposits(5) $ 3,240,513 $ 21,676 0.89 % $ 2,601,597 $ 12,170 0.63 % Funding sources(6) $ 3,584,499 $ 28,349 1.06 % $ 2,875,858 $ 16,170 0.75 % (1) Non-accrual loans have been included in average loans, net of unearned income. Amortized net deferred loans and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $(670) thousand and $(526) thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. Accretion of unearned purchase discounts was $10.0 million and $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. (2) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1,262 thousand and $769 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (3) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments of $1,100 thousand and $1,167 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (4) Tax equivalent. (5) Total deposits is the sum of total interest-bearing deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of total deposits is calculated as annualized interest expense on deposits divided by average total deposits. (6) Funding sources is the sum of total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing demand deposits. The cost of funding sources is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average funding sources. (7) Reclassified to conform to the current period’s presentation

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP measures for tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets ratio, return on average tangible equity, net interest margin (tax equivalent), loan yield (tax equivalent) and the efficiency ratio. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information regarding the Company’s profitability, financial condition and capital adequacy, consistent with how management evaluates the Company’s financial performance. The following tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.





Tangible Book Value Per Share/ September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Tangible Common Equity Ratio 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders’ equity $ 497,885 $ 488,351 $ 363,849 $ 357,067 $ 349,189 Intangible assets, net (126,893 ) (130,000 ) (74,077 ) (74,529 ) (75,032 ) Tangible equity $ 370,992 $ 358,351 $ 289,772 $ 282,538 $ 274,157 Total assets $ 4,648,287 $ 4,662,463 $ 3,308,975 $ 3,291,480 $ 3,267,965 Intangible assets, net (126,893 ) (130,000 ) (74,077 ) (74,529 ) (75,032 ) Tangible assets $ 4,521,394 $ 4,532,463 $ 3,234,898 $ 3,216,951 $ 3,192,933 Book value per share $ 30.77 $ 30.11 $ 29.94 $ 29.32 $ 28.57 Tangible book value per share(1) $ 22.93 $ 22.09 $ 23.84 $ 23.20 $ 22.43 Shares outstanding 16,179,734 16,221,160 12,153,045 12,180,015 12,221 Equity to assets ratio 10.71 % 10.47 % 11.00 % 10.85 % 10.69 % Tangible common equity ratio(2) 8.21 % 7.91 % 8.96 % 8.78 % 8.59 % (1) Tangible equity divided by shares outstanding. (2) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Return on Average Tangible Equity 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net income $ 12,300 $ 10,674 $ 6,778 $ 30,259 $ 22,727 Intangible amortization, net of tax(1) 1,937 698 410 2,974 1,345 Tangible net income $ 14,237 $ 11,372 $ 7,188 $ 33,233 $ 24,072 Average shareholders’ equity $ 491,750 $ 443,114 $ 348,131 $ 431,907 $ 343,825 Average intangible assets, net (128,963 ) (102,919 ) (75,292 ) (102,224 ) (75,799 ) Average tangible equity $ 362,787 $ 340,195 $ 272,839 $ 329,683 $ 268,026 Return on average equity 9.92 % 9.66 % 7.72 % 9.37 % 8.84 % Return on average tangible equity(2) 15.57 % 13.30 % 10.42 % 13.48 % 11.96 % (1) The combined income tax rate utilized was 25%. (2) Annualized tangible net income divided by average tangible equity. For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Net Interest Margin, Tax Equivalent 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Net interest income $ 43,258 $ 34,832 $ 26,111 $ 104,066 $ 78,715 Tax equivalent adjustments: Loans(1) 543 442 270 1,262 769 Securities(1) 364 370 365 1,100 1,167 Net interest income, tax equivalent $ 44,165 $ 35,644 $ 26,746 $ 106,428 $ 80,651 Loan purchase discount accretion (7,207 ) (2,246 ) (605 ) (10,040 ) (2,266 ) Core net interest income $ 36,958 $ 33,398 $ 26,141 $ 96,388 $ 78,385 Net interest margin 4.07 % 3.60 % 3.47 % 3.75 % 3.54 % Net interest margin, tax equivalent(2) 4.15 % 3.68 % 3.55 % 3.83 % 3.61 % Core net interest margin(3) 3.48 % 3.45 % 3.47 % 3.47 % 3.53 % Average interest earning assets $ 4,215,471 $ 3,880,786 $ 2,988,034 $ 3,713,038 $ 2,987,789 (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Annualized tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. (3) Annualized core net interest income divided by average interest earning assets. For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Loan Yield, Tax Equivalent 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Loan interest income, including fees $ 49,169 $ 40,053 $ 28,088 $ 118,257 $ 82,141 Tax equivalent adjustment(1) 543 442 270 1,262 769 Tax equivalent loan interest income $ 49,712 $ 40,495 $ 28,358 $ 119,519 $ 82,910 Loan purchase discount accretion (7,207 ) (2,246 ) (605 ) (10,040 ) (2,266 ) Core loan interest income $ 42,505 $ 38,249 $ 27,753 $ 109,479 $ 80,644 Yield on loans 5.53 % 5.05 % 4.69 % 5.19 % 4.69 % Yield on loans, tax equivalent(2) 5.59 % 5.10 % 4.74 % 5.25 % 4.74 % Core yield on loans(3) 4.78 % 4.82 % 4.64 % 4.81 % 4.61 % Average loans $ 3,526,149 $ 3,183,138 $ 2,375,100 $ 3,043,772 $ 2,339,357 (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%. (2) Annualized tax equivalent loan interest income divided by average loans. (3) Annualized core loan interest income divided by average loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, Efficiency Ratio 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Total noninterest expense $ 31,442 $ 29,040 $ 22,622 $ 81,099 $ 63,436 Amortization of intangibles (2,583 ) (930 ) (547 ) (3,965 ) (1,793 ) Merger-related expenses (2,547 ) (3,134 ) (604 ) (5,848 ) (607 ) Expenses $ 26,312 $ 24,976 $ 21,471 $ 71,286 $ 61,036 Net interest income, tax equivalent(1) $ 44,165 $ 35,644 $ 26,746 $ 106,428 $ 80,651 Noninterest income 8,004 8,796 6,045 22,210 17,419 Investment securities gain, net (23 ) (32 ) (192 ) (72 ) (197 ) Net revenues $ 52,146 $ 44,408 $ 32,599 $ 128,566 $ 97,873 Efficiency ratio 50.46 % 56.24 % 65.86 % 55.45 % 62.36 % (1) The federal statutory tax rate utilized was 21%.





