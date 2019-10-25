2019 Report | Internet Telephony as Service for Indian Telcos: Market Forecasts to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Telephony as Service for Indian Telcos: Business Model Planning, Innovation, & Monetisation 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The government last year gave a green signal to a proposal for Indian telecom operators to avail Internet telephony in the country.

This report explores the changes that Internet telephony would bring in how the Indian telecom operators and Internet service providers (ISPs) operate in the future. The report further examines how this development will impact the business model of market leaders, and what would be the possibilities for smaller players, new entrants, and MVNOs.



This research report analyses four aspects vis-a-vis Internet Telephony market in India that cover the following:



Aspect one - looks at the impact of Internet telephony as a disruptive force in the Indian telecom market, covering: how OTT players have captured a significant portion of the voice calling market, and offering indirect competition to established operators. Will the provision to avail Internet telephony help traditional mobile operators build a failsafe strategy against OTTs?



Aspect two - scrutinises the changing market dynamics of telecom services that led to the introduction of Internet Telephony. Why Internet Telephony once considered a direct threat to traditional voice is now being considered by policymakers as something that should be embraced? What are the issues that may come up as a threat to incumbents?



Aspect three - analyses the nature of changes that the wider transition to Internet Telephony will bring to the Indian telecom market. In particular, the change in business models, pricing strategies, the emergence of a possible new breed of players, and the possibilities of convergence (mobility with content, commerce, etc.) have been discussed at length.



Aspect four - analyses the broader implications of Internet Telephony on the Indian mobile consumer market. What would be the response of consumers for Internet Telephony? Can operators leverage Internet Telephony to boost internet penetration in Rural India? Can Internet Telephony offer an unexpected demand for a budget smartphone? Is it a big opportunity for telcos to capture untapped mobile banking and payment opportunity in rural India? Can operators leverage Internet Telephony to stop any further loss of brand value to OTTs? How big is this an opportunity for MVNOs?



Key Questions Answered



1. What is the need of the hour for Indian telcos?

2. What should be ideal positioning strategies for Internet Telephony?

3. What are the strategic options for operators to counter OTTs' VoIP?

4. How Internet telephony regulation is evolving worldwide?

5. How big a threat Google is for mobile operators?

6. What are the various multifold strategies of OTTs worldwide and in India?

7. How did a few OTTs achieve great success?

8. How leading operators are tackling the OTT threat?

9. Who are the leading Internet telephony Vendors?

10. What will be the market size and the growth rate of the Indian Internet telephony market in the coming years?

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.2.1 Internet Telephony

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Analyst Viewpoint

2.1.1 Consumer vs. Enterprise Opportunity of Internet Telephony

2.1.2 Should operators embrace Internet Telephony?

2.1.3 Strategic Importance of Internet Telephony for mobile operators

2.1.4 Ideal Positioning strategies for Internet Telephony

2.1.5 Pricing Strategies for Internet Telephony

2.1.6 Strategic options for operators to counter OTTs offering VoIP



3. India Internet Telephony Market Scenario Analysis

3.1 Indian Government allows mobile operators to offer Internet Telephony

3.2 Reasons for a change of heart amongst policy-makers

3.3 Mobile Broadband and Internet Telephony - Wave of Change

3.4 Impact on Market Structure and OTT business Model

3.5 Can it lead to new service structure?

3.6 Internet Telephony Opportunity Galore

3.6.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.2 Drivers & Inhibitors

3.6.3 Industry Structure & Stakeholders



4. Internet Telephony Technology Analysis

4.1 How does Internet Telephony work?

4.1.1 mVoIP versus VoIP

4.1.2 Voice over Instant Messenger

4.2 Internet Telephony Deployment Models

4.2.1 Using a Mobile Phone as a Standard SIP Client

4.2.2 Use of Softswitch Gateways

4.3 mVoIP Technologies and Standards

4.4 Wireless Network Technologies

4.4.1 HSPA, HSDPA, and HSUPA

4.4.2 4G LTE

4.4.3 Wi-Fi

4.4.3.1 Wi-Fi Standards

4.4.3.2 Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi)

4.5 VoIP in 4G LTE

4.6 VoLTE vs. VoIP

4.7 GSMA RCS

4.7.1 Google's Jibe RCS

4.8 WebRTC

4.9 Business Model

4.9.1 Internet Telephony Revenue Models

4.10 Internet Telephony Cost-Benefit Analysis for Operators



5. Worldwide Government Regulation and Compliance on Internet Telephony

5.1 Introduction

5.2 North America

5.2.1 USA

5.2.2 Canada

5.3 EU

5.4 Asia

5.4.1 South Korea

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 India

5.5 Middle East

5.5.1 Oman

5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.3 UAE



6. OTT Players' Offerings, Business Model, and Future Strategies

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 OTTs' Communication Cluster

6.2 Google

6.2.1 Google Voice

6.2.2 Rich Communication Services (RCS)

6.2.3 How disruptive can it be?

6.3 WhatsApp

6.3.1 Messaging and Voice

6.3.2 WhatsApp for Business/ Enterprise

6.3.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.4 Facebook

6.4.1 Messaging

6.4.2 Voice Calling

6.4.3 Commerce and Payments

6.4.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.5 Microsoft

6.5.1 Skype

6.5.1.1 Voice Calling and Instant Messaging

6.5.1.2 Skype for Business (Instant messaging, Voice over IP, and Video conferencing)

6.5.2 Emailing

6.5.3 LinkedIn

6.5.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.6 Discord

6.6.1 Instant Messaging

6.6.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.6.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.7 FaceTime

6.7.1 Videotelephony

6.7.2 Voice over IP (VOIP)

6.7.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.8 KakaoTalk

6.8.1 Instant Messaging

6.8.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.8.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.9 LINE

6.9.1 Instant Messaging

6.9.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.9.3 Line Pay

6.9.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.10 Telegram

6.10.1 Instant Messaging

6.10.2 Voice Calling

6.10.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.11 WeChat

6.11.1 Messaging and Voice

6.11.2 WeChat Out (Voice Calling National, International)

6.11.3 WeChat Pay payment services

6.11.4 Enterprise WeChat

6.11.5 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.12 Viber

6.12.1 Instant Messaging

6.12.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.12.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.13 Vonage

6.13.1 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.13.2 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy



7. Telco Internet Telephony Market Positioning

7.1 Development of OTT Voice Applications and its impact on operator business model

7.2 Why are telcos concerned?

7.3 The Main Strategic Reactions by the Telcos

7.3.1 Blocking OTT applications on the network

7.3.2 Bundling; Unlimited or Abundant Packaged Offers

7.3.3 Partnerships with OTT providers

7.3.4 Provision of Telco-OTT

7.3.5 GSMA RCS Initiative



8. Internet Telephony Vendor Profiles

8.1 Ericsson

8.2 Huawei

8.3 Infobip

8.4 Nokia

8.5 Ribbon Communications

8.6 ZTE



9. Internet Telephony Market Forecasts 2019-2025

9.1 Global Internet Telephony Revenues 2019-2025

9.2 Global Internet Telephony Subscriber 2019-2025

9.3 India Internet Telephony Market Forecasts 2019-2025

9.3.1 India Smartphone Market

9.3.2 India Internet Telephony Revenues 2019-2025

9.3.3 India Internet Telephony Subscribers 2019-2025



10. Conclusions, Recommendations, and Strategic Analysis

10.1 OTT communications impact on MNOs' revenues

10.2 Leveraging LTE, Wi-Fi, and Smartphone for lateral profit

10.3 Scope for / Significance of Collaboration and Partnerships for MNOs

10.3.1 OTT communication services as part of the platform strategy

10.3.2 Telcos confused about Google for RCS?

10.3.3 Rich Communications Services (RCS) offers smarter way to monetise Digital Consumers

10.4 Recommendations for Mobile Operators

10.4.1 Leveraging Internet Telephony as a Gateway to Content and Commerce

10.4.2 Pricing Strategies for Internet Telephony



