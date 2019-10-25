Internet Telephony as Service for Indian Telcos | 2019 Market Report, Forecast to 2025: Internet Telephony Revenue Models, Business Planning, Innovation & Monetisation Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Telephony as Service for Indian Telcos: Business Strategy, Innovation, & Competition 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research provides critical analysis of the Indian Internet Telephony Market for Telecom Operators between 2019 to 2025, whilst providing snapshots of how the future of calling in this great nation - India may evolve from here.

Researchers have gone deep into decoding possibilities, gathering the right advice and recommendations for key stakeholders involved.

Internet Telephony Revenue Models, Business Planning, Innovation & Monetisation Strategies are the primary focus areas of this Research.



The Full Suite presents key macro trends, technology trends, VoIP player strategies, and is a must-have for both leaders and start-ups looking to establish a position in this sector.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.2.1 Internet Telephony

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Analyst Viewpoint

2.1.1 Consumer vs. Enterprise Opportunity of Internet Telephony

2.1.2 Should operators embrace Internet Telephony?

2.1.3 Strategic Importance of Internet Telephony for mobile operators

2.1.4 Ideal Positioning strategies for Internet Telephony

2.1.5 Pricing Strategies for Internet Telephony

2.1.6 Strategic options for operators to counter OTTs offering VoIP



3. India Internet Telephony Market Scenario Analysis

3.1 Indian Government allows mobile operators to offer Internet Telephony

3.2 Reasons for a change of heart amongst policy-makers

3.3 Mobile Broadband and Internet Telephony - Wave of Change

3.4 Impact on Market Structure and OTT business Model

3.5 Can it lead to new service structure?

3.6 Internet Telephony Opportunity Galore

3.6.1 Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.2 Drivers & Inhibitors

3.6.3 Industry Structure & Stakeholders



4. Internet Telephony Technology Analysis

4.1 How does Internet Telephony work?

4.1.1 mVoIP versus VoIP

4.1.2 Voice over Instant Messenger

4.2 Internet Telephony Deployment Models

4.2.1 Using a Mobile Phone as a Standard SIP Client

4.2.2 Use of Softswitch Gateways

4.3 mVoIP Technologies and Standards

4.4 Wireless Network Technologies

4.4.1 HSPA, HSDPA, and HSUPA

4.4.2 4G LTE

4.4.3 Wi-Fi

4.4.3.1 Wi-Fi Standards

4.4.3.2 Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi)

4.5 VoIP in 4G LTE

4.6 VoLTE vs. VoIP

4.7 GSMA RCS

4.7.1 Google's Jibe RCS

4.8 WebRTC

4.9 Business Model

4.9.1 Internet Telephony Revenue Models

4.10 Internet Telephony Cost-Benefit Analysis for Operators



5. Worldwide Government Regulation and Compliance on Internet Telephony

5.1 Introduction

5.2 North America

5.2.1 USA

5.2.2 Canada

5.3 EU

5.4 Asia

5.4.1 South Korea

5.4.2 Japan

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 India

5.5 Middle East

5.5.1 Oman

5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.3 UAE



6. OTT Players' Offerings, Business Model, and Future Strategies

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 OTTs' Communication Cluster

6.2 Google

6.2.1 Google Voice

6.2.2 Rich Communication Services (RCS)

6.2.3 How disruptive can it be?

6.3 WhatsApp

6.3.1 Messaging and Voice

6.3.2 WhatsApp for Business/ Enterprise

6.3.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.4 Facebook

6.4.1 Messaging

6.4.2 Voice Calling

6.4.3 Commerce and Payments

6.4.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.5 Microsoft

6.5.1 Skype

6.5.1.1 Voice Calling and Instant Messaging

6.5.1.2 Skype for Business (Instant messaging, Voice over IP, and Video conferencing)

6.5.2 Emailing

6.5.3 LinkedIn

6.5.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.6 Discord

6.6.1 Instant Messaging

6.6.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.6.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.7 FaceTime

6.7.1 Videotelephony

6.7.2 Voice over IP (VOIP)

6.7.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.8 KakaoTalk

6.8.1 Instant Messaging

6.8.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.8.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.9 LINE

6.9.1 Instant Messaging

6.9.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.9.3 Line Pay

6.9.4 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.10 Telegram

6.10.1 Instant Messaging

6.10.2 Voice Calling

6.10.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.11 WeChat

6.11.1 Messaging and Voice

6.11.2 WeChat Out (Voice Calling National, International)

6.11.3 WeChat Pay payment services

6.11.4 Enterprise WeChat

6.11.5 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.12 Viber

6.12.1 Instant Messaging

6.12.2 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.12.3 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy

6.13 Vonage

6.13.1 Voice over IP (VoIP)

6.13.2 Market Size, Revenue Model, and Future Strategy



7. Telco Internet Telephony Market Positioning

7.1 Development of OTT Voice Applications and its impact on operator business model

7.2 Why are telcos concerned?

7.3 The Main Strategic Reactions by the Telcos

7.3.1 Blocking OTT applications on the network

7.3.2 Bundling; Unlimited or Abundant Packaged Offers

7.3.3 Partnerships with OTT providers

7.3.4 Provision of Telco-OTT

7.3.5 GSMA RCS Initiative



8. Internet Telephony Vendor Profiles

8.1 Ericsson

8.2 Huawei

8.3 Infobip

8.4 Nokia

8.5 Ribbon Communications

8.6 ZTE

