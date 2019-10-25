Internet Telephony as Service for Indian Telcos (2019-2025): Focus on Internet Telephony Revenue Models, Business Planning, Innovation & Monetisation Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Telephony as Service for Indian Telcos - Executive Summary, Core Findings, Recommendations & Conclusions 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research is an essential leaf from the analyst's Internet Telephony suite providing critical analysis of the Indian Internet Telephony Market for Telecom Operators between 2019 to 2025, whilst providing snapshots of how future of calling in this great nation, India may evolve from here.

Researchers have gone deep into decoding possibilities, gathering right advice and recommendations for all small, big, large and other stakeholders like MVNOs involved.

Internet Telephony Revenue Models, Business Planning, Innovation & Monetisation Strategies are the primary focus areas of this research.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cnzsf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.