Global Service Design & Orchestration (SDO) Systems Market Report 2019 - Provides Market Share Data for Communications Service Provider (CSP) Spending

Revenue in this market declined by about 0.3% in 2018, mainly because of spending pressure in the broader telecoms environment, but also because CSPs were taking a conservative approach to deploying software for NFV/SDN-based services.

This report provides market share data for communications service provider (CSP) spending on telecoms-specific service design and orchestration (SDO) software systems and related services for 2018. It provides details of how the spending varied by delivery model, service type, vendor and region. The report also includes 'snapshots' of information about the leading vendors in the market.

Key Developments



The SDO market declined marginally by 0.3% to reach USD9.5 billion in 2018. CSPs shifted investments to newer initiatives such as supporting SD-WAN, fibre roll-outs and OSS modernisation.

Functional boundaries continued to blur between key SDO systems such as activation and order management software, and network orchestration software such as multi-vendor WAN configurators and NFV orchestrator (NFVO).

Vendor A was the overall market leader, followed by Vendor B. Vendor D was the leader in the product-related revenue category.

Key Questions Answered in the Report



What was the overall size of the market (service design and orchestration (SDO) software systems for the telecoms industry) and what drove this spending among CSPs?

How did the spending vary across different sub-segments of the service design and orchestration (SDO) market?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the service design and orchestration (SDO) systems market?

What are the different drivers and growth rates of CSP spending on products, product-related services and professional services?

Who Should Read this Report?

Vendor strategy teams that need to understand where growth is slowing and where it is increasing across different sub-segment categories.

Product management teams responsible for feature functionality and geographical focus, and product marketing teams responsible for market-share growth.

Market intelligence teams at vendors that want to understand how their competitors compare to each other.

CSPs that are planning digital transformation journeys and want to ensure that their current vendors are staying up to date.

This report provides:

detailed market share data for the service design and orchestration software systems market overall, as well as four sub-segments: activation inventory management engineering systems order management

a summary of key developments in the market overall and in each sub-segment

an Excel data spreadsheet of revenue and share for the top-six vendors in this segment, split by type and by region

detailed profiles of 11 vendors in this market, and summaries of other players.

Geographical Coverage

Worldwide

Central and Eastern Europe

Developed Asia-Pacific

Emerging Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

Western Europe

Sub-Segment Coverage

Activation

Inventory management

Engineering systems

Order management (including service orchestration)

Companies Mentioned



Amdocs

Ericsson

Forsk

GE Smallworld

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Infovista

NEC/Netcracker

Nokia

Oracle

Sigma Systems

TEOCO

