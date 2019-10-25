Shaw Named Western Canada’s Fastest Internet Service Provider by Ookla

Data from Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence shows Shaw to be fastest ISP in four of Canada’s largest cities

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. took top spot as Western Canada’s fastest internet service provider, according to a new report released by Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence. The report also names Shaw as the fastest in four of the country’s most populous cities — Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg — and the second fastest provider in Canada.



“The results released by Ookla show that our customers are experiencing the fast internet speeds they need for today and the future,” said Brad Shaw, Chief Executive Officer, Shaw Communications. “Over the past seven years, we have invested more than $20 billion to significantly improve the quality and capacity of our FibrePlus network and services — making our best experience available to 98 per cent of homes and businesses in Western Canada through innovative and affordable packages.

“These results not only confirm that Canada’s fixed broadband speeds continue to rapidly increase — but they clearly demonstrate that these speed increases are due entirely to investments made by the Canadian network-building internet providers,” Mr. Shaw said.

The Ookla Speedtest Intelligence report shows Canadians have access to some of the world’s best and fastest wireline networks. According to a separate Speedtest Global Index compiled by Ookla, Canada ranked 11th in the world in September 2019 for average download speeds over fixed broadband, despite being one of the most sparsely-populated countries in the world. By contrast, Australia — a country whose population density is often compared to Canada’s — ranked 61st in September 2019 on this index.

By leveraging the strength and capacity of its FibrePlus network, Shaw delivers fast and consistent internet speeds to its customers that are needed to fuel their connected lives and businesses, including during peak usage times. In the future, Shaw’s FibrePlus network will provide the critical backhaul required to efficiently deliver to customers innovative new services and technologies, including 5G and small cell deployment.

Virtually all Shaw customers have access today to Shaw’s top-tier internet speeds, without having to wait for future network upgrades. Shaw’s unmatched internet and video service, Shaw BlueCurve Total, is available across Western Canada starting at $89 a month on a 2-year ValuePlan. More information about Shaw’s internet plans can be found at shaw.ca/internet/plans.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this news release that are not historic constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements relating to the capabilities of Shaw’s FibrePlus network, including with respect to the network’s ability to provide backhaul, new services and technology in relation to 5G and small cell deployment. These statements are based on assumptions made by Shaw as at the date hereof that it believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward looking statements, including without limit: the implementation and timing of network upgrades; the overall business and financial results of Shaw; changes to economic, market, business or regulatory conditions; and other risk factors contained in Shaw’s 2018 Annual Information Form and in the management discussion and analysis in Shaw’s 2018 Annual Report. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect Shaw’s expectations only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, Shaw disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

