BeyondSpring Announces Pricing of Ordinary Shares

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (the “Company” or “BeyondSpring”) (Nasdaq: BYSI), a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 1,851,852 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $13.50 per share. The offering was led by Decheng Capital. The gross proceeds from the public offering are expected to be $25.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase from the Company up to an additional 277,777 ordinary shares at the public offering price. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to support continued clinical and pre-clinical development and for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on October 29, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



Jefferies and William Blair are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Nomura is acting as lead manager for the offering. H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s existing shelf registration statement, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 15, 2019 and became effective on October 21, 2019. The offering of these securities was made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, which will be filed with the SEC. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering may be obtained, when available, from: Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by calling (877) 821-7388, or by emailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com or William Blair, Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, Illinois 60606, or by calling (800) 621-0687, or by emailing prospectus@williamblair.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the shares or any other securities, nor shall there be any sale of such shares or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative immuno-oncology cancer therapies. BeyondSpring’s lead asset, Plinabulin, is in two Phase 3 global clinical programs, one as a direct anticancer agent in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and the other in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN). BeyondSpring has strong R&D capabilities with a robust pipeline in addition to Plinabulin, including three immuno-oncology assets and a drug discovery platform using the ubiquitination degradation pathway. The Company also has a seasoned management team with many years of experience bringing drugs to the global market.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “design,” “may,” “future,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “suggest,” “objective,” “goal,” or variations thereof and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on BeyondSpring’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, such as those, among others, relating to BeyondSpring’s expectations regarding the completion of the proposed offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be consummated, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Consummation of the offering and the application of the net proceeds of the offering are subject to numerous possible events, factors and conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and not all of which are known to it, including, without limitation, market conditions and those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated by those risk factors included in the Company’s subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which can be accessed at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, the anticipated amount needed to finance the Company’s future operations, unexpected results of clinical trials, delays or denial in regulatory approval process, its expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy or clinical utility of its product candidates, or additional competition in the market, and other risk factors referred to in BeyondSpring’s current Form 20-F on file with the SEC. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this release and BeyondSpring undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

CONTACT:

Media & Investor Relations:

Caitlin Kasunich / David Schemelia

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1241 / 212.896.1242

ckasunich@kcsa.com / dschemelia@kcsa.com

