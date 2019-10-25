SB One Bancorp Reports a 57% Increase in Net Income and Diluted EPS of $0.55 for the Third Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 57.3%, as compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.42 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was driven by a $3.7 million, or 33.6%, increase in net interest income attributable to loan and deposit growth and the merger with Enterprise Bank NJ (“Enterprise”), and a $585 thousand increase in non-interest income as compared to the same period last year. The increase in net income was partially offset by a $1.2 million, or 13.7%, increase in non-interest expense. The non-interest expense increase was mainly due to a $1.2 million, or 23.7%, increase in compensation mainly from the Enterprise merger, net of realized cost savings, and to support the continued growth of the Company offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $605 thousand.



The Company reported net income of $17.2 million, or $1.84 per basic and $1.83 diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 127.4%, as compared to $7.6 million, or $0.97 per basic share and $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income growth was driven by an increase in net interest income of $11.4 million, or 34.7%, resulting from growth of $18.9 million in loan interest income which was attributable to organic loan growth and the merger with Enterprise. In addition, non-interest income increased $2.9 million, or 34.8%, from a $1.2 million increase in insurance commissions and fees as compared to the same period last year. The increase in net income was partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $754 thousand, or 2.5%.

Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO of SB One Bancorp and SB One Bank stated, “We continue to have strong growth in all of our business lines. Despite the volatile interest rate environment, our commercial lending team grew loans at an annualized rate of 10.2%. Our Insurance Company continues to out-perform and grew commission income 19.4% over the same period last year. Our Retail deposits grew at an annualized rate of 14.5%. Furthermore, the activities and pipelines in each of our business lines remain robust.” Mr. Labozzetta added, “While our margin compressed this quarter, we are seeing a reduction in our costs of deposits and borrowings, which was evident in the month of September and we expect that positive trend to continue into the fourth quarter”.

Mr. Labozzetta also stated, “We continue to experience improving trends in asset quality with our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreasing 26 basis points to 0.87%”.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On October 24, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, which is payable on November 20, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2019.

Financial Performance

The increase in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was driven by a $3.7 million, or 33.6%, increase in net interest income resulting from loan and deposit growth, the Enterprise merger, and a $585 thousand increase in non-interest income mainly due to a $297 thousand increase in insurance commissions and fees. Non-interest expenses increased $1.2 million to $10.2 million for the third quarter 2019 as compared to $9.0 million for the third quarter 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million resulting from the merger with Enterprise and the continued growth of the Company. In addition, data processing increased $290 thousand and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate increased $152 thousand. The increase in non-interest expenses was partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $605 thousand as compared to the same quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Income. Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.5 million, or 31.5%, to $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $440.4 million, or 32.5%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $395.8 million, or 34.3%, led by organic growth and the December 2018 closing of the Enterprise merger. The net interest margin decreased 3 basis points to 3.26% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, as a result of an increase in cost of funds of 44 basis points mainly due to a surge in rates on deposits. The increase in the Company’s cost of funds was partially offset by an increase in yield on earning assets of 34 basis points driven by an increase in yields on loans receivable of 42 basis points.

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $11.2 million, or 33.5%, to $44.6 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to $33.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $446.1 million, or 34.2%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $412.2 million, or 37.1%, driven by organic growth and the Enterprise merger.

Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses increased $315 thousand, or 98.1%, to $636 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $321 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Provision for loan losses increased $756 thousand, or 61.6%, to $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2019, as compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2018.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $585 thousand, or 23.2%, to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The growth was largely due to an increase in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency of $297 thousand, or 19.4%, for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.

Non-interest income increased $2.9 million, or 34.8%, to $11.1 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the same period last year. The increase was principally due to $1.2 million increase in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency, and a $1.5 million increase in gains on sale of securities. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by a $292 thousand loss on the disposal of fixed assets relating to closing of the Company’s corporate center in Rockaway, NJ, and the sale of the Andover branch.

Non-interest Expense. The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $1.2 million, or 13.7%, to $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million, data processing of $290 thousand and expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate of $152 thousand. The increase in non-interest expenses for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was the result of the Company’s continued growth, inclusive of the Enterprise merger net of cost savings. The increase in expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate was driven by a one-time charge for write-downs of $149 thousand on three properties. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by decreases in professional fees and FDIC assessment costs of $111 thousand and $45 thousand, respectively.

The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $754 thousand, or 2.5%, to $30.9 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the same period last year. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million, occupancy of $518 thousand and data processing of $499 thousand. The aforementioned increase was partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $4.3 million.

Income Tax Expense. The Company’s income tax expenses increased $863 thousand to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 26.1%, as compared to 22.6% for the same period in 2018.

The Company’s income tax expenses increased $3.1 million to $5.2 million for the first nine months of 2019, as compared to the same period last year as a result of increased pre-tax income. The Company’s effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2019 was 23.1%, as compared to 21.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Financial Condition

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s total assets were $1.9 billion, an increase of $138.6 million, or 7.7%, as compared to total assets of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in loans receivable of $88.8 million, or 6.0%, to $1.6 billion.

The Company’s total deposits increased $172.9 million, or 12.8%, to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2019, from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $157.0 million, or 14.3%, and an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $15.9 million, or 6.1%, at September 30, 2019, as compared to December 31, 2018.

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $196.1 million, an increase of $10.6 million when compared to December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 10.22%, 12.00%, 12.61% and 12.00%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed “well-capitalized.”

Asset and Credit Quality

The ratio of non-performing assets (“NPAs”), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets decreased to 0.87% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in NPAs is mainly attributable to the payoff of two non-accrual commercial real estate loans totaling approximately $8.9 million. NPAs exclude $3.0 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank of Bergen County (“Community Bank”). NPAs decreased $8.9 million to $16.9 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2018. Non-accrual loans, excluding $3.0 million of PCI loans, decreased $8.7 million, or 41.9%, to $12.0 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $5.5 million at September 30, 2019, representing an increase of $1.7 million, or 45.8%, as compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2018.

The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which decreased $549 thousand to $3.6 million at September 30, 2019 as compared to $4.1 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in foreclosed real estate properties was largely attributable to the sale of six properties totaling $1.5 million which was partially offset by two new foreclosed properties valued at $1.1 million. At September 30, 2019, the Company’s foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $400 thousand per property.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses increased $975 thousand, or 11.1%, to $9.8 million, at September 30, 2019 as compared to $8.8 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios of $433.8 million totaled $6.8 million at September 30, 2019. The Company’s combined coverage of allowance for loan loss and credit mark on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios totaled $16.8 million, or 1.05% of the overall loan portfolio, at September 30, 2019. The Company recorded $2.0 million in provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Additionally, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $33 thousand in net recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans increased to 81.1% at September 30, 2019 from 43.5% at December 31, 2018.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," “assume,” "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp’s efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp’s assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SB ONE BANCORP

Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO

Adriano Duarte, CFO

(p) 844-256-7328

SB ONE BANCORP SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) 9/30/2019 VS. 9/30/19 6/30/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/19 12/31/18 9/30/18 BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances Total securities $ 211,467 $ 198,191 $ 186,217 $ 177,547 6.7 % 13.6 % 19.1 % Total loans 1,563,610 1,530,668 1,474,775 1,171,738 2.2 % 6.0 % 33.4 % Allowance for loan losses (9,750 ) (9,627 ) (8,775 ) (8,594 ) 1.3 % 11.1 % 13.5 % Total assets 1,934,259 1,866,344 1,795,703 1,459,642 3.6 % 7.7 % 32.5 % Total deposits 1,526,856 1,476,488 1,353,939 1,114,646 3.4 % 12.8 % 37.0 % Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt 191,715 180,535 247,765 187,756 6.2 % (22.6 ) % 2.1 % Total shareholders' equity 196,079 192,416 185,444 151,222 1.9 % 5.7 % 29.7 % FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 14,753 $ 15,161 $ 11,575 $ 11,217 (2.7 ) % 27.5 % 31.5 % Provision for loan losses 636 776 210 321 (18.0 ) % 202.9 % 98.1 % Total non-interest income 3,103 4,392 2,493 2,518 (29.3 ) % 24.5 % 23.2 % Total non-interest expense 10,187 10,526 10,273 8,963 (3.2 ) % (0.8 ) % 13.7 % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 7,033 8,251 3,585 4,451 (14.8 ) % 96.2 % 58.0 % Provision for income taxes 1,820 1,836 991 957 (0.9 ) % 83.7 % 90.2 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 68 171 807 224 (60.2 ) % (91.6 ) % (69.6 ) % Net income $ 5,145 $ 6,244 $ 1,787 $ 3,270 (17.6 ) % 187.9 % 57.3 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.67 $ 0.29 $ 0.42 (17.9 ) % 89.7 % 32.2 % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.66 $ 0.29 $ 0.41 (16.7 ) % 89.7 % 33.1 % Return on average assets 1.08 % 1.35 % 0.53 % 0.91 % (20.0 ) % 102.4 % 19.0 % Return on average equity 10.56 % 12.98 % 4.97 % 8.67 % (18.6 ) % 112.6 % 21.9 % Efficiency ratio (b) 57.27 % 54.31 % 77.47 % 66.34 % 5.5 % (26.1 ) % (13.7 ) % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.26 % 3.49 % 3.55 % 3.29 % (6.6 ) % (8.2 ) % (0.9 ) % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.26 1.27 1.27 1.28 (0.7 ) % (1.2 ) % (1.8 ) % FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE: Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a) $ 44,580 $ 33,393 33.5 % Provision for loan losses 1,983 1,227 61.6 % Total non-interest income 11,128 8,256 34.8 % Total non-interest expense 30,891 30,137 2.5 % Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent) 22,834 10,285 122.0 % Provision for income taxes 5,156 2,068 149.3 % Taxable equivalent adjustment (a) 466 647 (28.0 ) % Net income $ 17,212 $ 7,570 127.4 % Net income per common share - Basic $ 1.84 $ 0.97 89.7 % Net income per common share - Diluted $ 1.83 $ 0.96 90.6 % Return on average assets 1.23 % 0.72 % 70.4 % Return on average equity 11.97 % 6.84 % 74.9 % Efficiency ratio (b) 55.92 % 73.50 % (23.9 ) % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.40 % 3.42 % (0.6 ) % Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities 1.26 1.28 (1.4 ) % SHARE INFORMATION: Book value per common share $ 20.81 $ 20.35 $ 19.45 $ 19.00 2.3 % 7.0 % 9.5 % Tangible book value per common share 17.71 17.25 16.36 15.73 2.7 % 8.3 % 12.6 % Outstanding shares- period ending 9,423,931 9,456,778 9,532,943 7,959,489 (0.3 ) % (1.1 ) % 18.4 % Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date) 9,410,311 9,406,175 7,921,269 7,868,280 0.0 % 18.8 % 19.6 % CAPITAL RATIOS: Total equity to total assets 10.14 % 10.31 % 10.32 % 10.36 % (1.7 ) % (1.7 ) % (2.2 ) % Leverage ratio (c) 10.22 % 10.32 % 12.06 % 10.51 % (1.0 ) % (15.3 ) % (2.8 ) % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.00 % 12.10 % 12.34 % 12.74 % (0.8 ) % (2.8 ) % (5.8 ) % Total risk-based capital ratio (c) 12.61 % 12.72 % 12.94 % 13.48 % (0.9 ) % (2.6 ) % (6.5 ) % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c) 12.00 % 12.10 % 12.34 % 12.74 % (0.8 ) % (2.8 ) % (5.8 ) % ASSET QUALITY: Non-accrual loans (e) $ 12,019 $ 16,243 $ 20,704 $ 19,758 (26.0 ) % (41.9 ) % (39.2 ) % Loans 90 days past due and still accruing 1 - - - - % - % - % Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d) 1,238 1,246 906 1,986 (0.6 ) % 36.6 % (37.7 ) % Foreclosed real estate 3,600 3,576 4,149 2,657 0.7 % (13.2 ) % 35.5 % Non-performing assets ("NPAs") $ 16,858 $ 21,065 $ 25,759 $ 24,401 (20.0 ) % (34.6 ) % (30.9 ) % Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e) $ 24,233 $ 29,039 $ 24,006 $ 22,945 (16.6 ) % 0.9 % 5.6 % Loans past due 30 to 89 days $ 5,522 $ 8,904 $ 3,787 $ 3,339 (38.0 ) % 45.8 % 65.4 % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net (quarterly) $ 440 $ 339 $ 30 $ (9 ) 29.8 % 1,366.7 % (4,988.9 ) % Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net as a % of average loans (annualized) 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.01 % (0.00 ) % 27.1 % 1,061.1 % (3,739.4 ) % Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.77 % 1.06 % 1.40 % 1.69 % (27.6 ) % (45.1 ) % (54.4 ) % NPAs to total assets 0.87 % 1.13 % 1.43 % 1.67 % (22.8 ) % (39.1 ) % (47.9 ) % NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets 0.81 % 1.06 % 1.35 % 1.54 % (24.0 ) % (40.3 ) % (47.4 ) % Non-accrual loans to total assets 0.62 % 0.87 % 1.12 % 1.35 % (28.6 ) % (44.6 ) % (54.1 ) % Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans 81.12 % 59.27 % 43.51 % 43.50 % 36.9 % 86.5 % 86.5 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.62 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.73 % (0.9 ) % 4.8 % (15.0 ) % (a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 30.09% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income (c) SB One Bank capital ratios (d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms (e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $3.0 million





SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars In Thousands) ASSETS September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Cash and due from banks $ 11,561 $ 11,768 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 36,380 14,910 Cash and cash equivalents 47,941 26,678 Interest bearing time deposits with other banks 200 200 Securities available for sale, at fair value 207,136 182,139 Securities held to maturity 4,331 4,078 Other Bank Stock, at cost 9,382 11,764 Loans receivable, net of unearned income 1,563,610 1,474,775 Less: allowance for loan losses 9,750 8,775 Net loans receivable 1,553,860 1,466,000 Foreclosed real estate 3,600 4,149 Premises and equipment, net 19,663 19,215 Right-of-use assets, net 4,734 - Accrued interest receivable 6,253 6,546 Goodwill and intangibles 29,141 29,446 Bank-owned life insurance 36,475 35,778 Other assets 11,543 9,710 Total Assets $ 1,934,259 $ 1,795,703 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 275,730 $ 259,807 Interest bearing 1,251,126 1,094,132 Total Deposits 1,526,856 1,353,939 Borrowings 163,849 219,906 Lease liability 4,870 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 14,739 8,555 Subordinated debentures 27,866 27,859 Total Liabilities 1,738,180 1,610,259 Total Stockholders' Equity 196,079 185,444 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,934,259 $ 1,795,703





SB ONE BANCORP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended 2019 2018 9/30/19 9/30/18 INTEREST INCOME Loans receivable, including fees $ 19,135 $ 13,009 $ 56,354 $ 37,471 Securities: Taxable 1,490 936 3,942 2,476 Tax-exempt 135 442 920 1,272 Federal funds sold - - - - Interest bearing deposits 97 23 211 69 Total Interest Income 20,857 14,410 61,427 41,288 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 4,755 2,156 13,078 5,273 Borrowings 1,099 943 3,286 2,323 Junior subordinated debentures 318 318 949 946 Total Interest Expense 6,172 3,417 17,313 8,542 Net Interest Income 14,685 10,993 44,114 32,746 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 636 321 1,983 1,227 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 14,049 10,672 42,131 31,519 NON-INTEREST INCOME Service fees on deposit accounts 351 320 1,048 959 ATM and debit card fees 289 254 798 717 Bank owned life insurance 235 190 697 563 Insurance commissions and fees 1,824 1,527 6,482 5,261 Investment brokerage fees 49 29 126 92 Gain (loss) gain on securities transactions - - 1,524 36 (Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets 89 - (292 ) 9 Other 266 198 745 619 Total Non-Interest Income 3,103 2,518 11,128 8,256 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 6,224 5,033 18,688 15,502 Occupancy, net 840 757 2,604 2,086 Data processing 1,000 710 2,939 2,440 Furniture and equipment 343 286 975 893 Advertising and promotion 139 147 394 488 Professional fees 272 383 1,106 1,002 Director fees 146 121 471 410 FDIC assessment 138 183 585 393 Insurance 31 35 94 182 Stationary and supplies 73 59 247 205 Merger-related expenses - 605 - 4,344 Loan collection costs 96 53 233 203 Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate 172 20 333 228 Amortization of intangible assets 102 61 305 182 Other 611 510 1,917 1,579 Total Non-Interest Expense 10,187 8,963 30,891 30,137 Income before Income Taxes 6,965 4,227 22,368 9,638 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,820 957 5,156 2,068 Net Income $ 5,145 $ 3,270 $ 17,212 $ 7,570 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.42 $ 1.84 $ 0.97 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.41 $ 1.83 $ 0.96





SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 17,712 $ 203 4.55 % $ 63,752 $ 666 4.14 % Taxable 195,463 1,490 3.02 % 126,961 936 2.92 % Total securities 213,175 1,693 3.15 % 190,713 1,602 3.33 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,548,515 19,135 4.90 % 1,152,741 13,009 4.48 % Other interest-earning assets 32,383 97 1.19 % 10,219 23 0.89 % Total earning assets 1,794,073 20,925 4.63 % 1,353,673 14,634 4.29 % Non-interest earning assets 122,954 97,181 Allowance for loan losses (9,898 ) (8,388 ) Total Assets $ 1,907,129 $ 1,442,466 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 242,258 $ 498 0.82 % $ 257,671 $ 365 0.56 % Money market 234,127 1,080 1.83 % 125,430 538 1.70 % Savings 221,892 369 0.66 % 213,152 266 0.50 % Time 531,178 2,808 2.10 % 262,244 987 1.49 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,229,455 4,755 1.53 % 858,497 2,156 1.00 % Borrowed funds 168,998 1,099 2.58 % 170,168 943 2.20 % Subordinated debentures 27,865 318 4.53 % 27,854 318 4.53 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,426,318 6,172 1.72 % 1,056,519 3,417 1.28 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 268,864 228,993 Other liabilities 17,141 6,081 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 286,005 235,074 Stockholders' equity 194,806 150,873 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,907,129 $ 1,442,466 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 14,753 3.26 % 11,217 3.29 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (68 ) (224 ) Net Interest Income $ 14,685 $ 10,993 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 17,712 $ 203 4.55 % $ 46,888 $ 508 4.35 % Taxable 195,463 1,490 3.02 % 158,258 1,277 3.24 % Total securities 213,175 1,693 3.15 % 205,146 1,785 3.49 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,548,515 19,135 4.90 % 1,516,945 19,059 5.04 % Other interest-earning assets 32,383 97 1.19 % 20,386 65 1.28 % Total earning assets 1,794,073 20,925 4.63 % 1,742,477 20,909 4.81 % Non-interest earning assets 122,954 118,391 Allowance for loan losses (9,898 ) (9,332 ) Total Assets $ 1,907,129 $ 1,851,536 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 242,258 $ 498 0.82 % $ 249,647 $ 453 0.73 % Money market 234,127 1,080 1.83 % 230,766 1,165 2.02 % Savings 221,892 369 0.66 % 226,511 372 0.66 % Time 531,178 2,808 2.10 % 494,823 2,469 2.00 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,229,455 4,755 1.53 % 1,201,747 4,459 1.49 % Borrowed funds 168,998 1,099 2.58 % 145,937 973 2.67 % Subordinated debentures 27,865 318 4.53 % 27,863 316 4.55 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,426,318 6,172 1.72 % 1,375,547 5,748 1.68 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 268,864 272,667 Other liabilities 17,141 10,934 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 286,005 283,601 Stockholders' equity 194,806 192,388 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,907,129 $ 1,851,536 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 14,753 3.26 % 15,161 3.49 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (68 ) (171 ) Net Interest Income $ 14,685 $ 14,990 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets SB ONE BANCORP COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rate (2) Balance Interest Rate (2) Earning Assets: Securities: Tax exempt (3) $ 42,253 $ 1,386 4.39 % $ 61,187 $ 1,919 4.19 % Taxable 165,482 3,942 3.18 % 124,756 2,476 2.65 % Total securities 207,735 5,328 3.43 % 185,943 4,395 3.16 % Total loans receivable (1) (4) 1,522,197 56,354 4.95 % 1,109,975 37,471 4.51 % Other interest-earning assets 22,588 211 1.25 % 10,456 69 0.88 % Total earning assets 1,752,520 61,893 4.72 % 1,306,374 41,935 4.29 % Non-interest earning assets 118,562 96,629 Allowance for loan losses (9,353 ) (7,993 ) Total Assets $ 1,861,729 $ 1,395,010 Sources of Funds: Interest bearing deposits: NOW $ 249,238 $ 1,397 0.75 % $ 255,823 $ 1,110 0.58 % Money market 235,252 3,423 1.95 % 104,603 1,073 1.37 % Savings 223,338 1,068 0.64 % 218,359 534 0.33 % Time 487,806 7,190 1.97 % 263,533 2,556 1.30 % Total interest bearing deposits 1,195,634 13,078 1.46 % 842,318 5,273 0.84 % Borrowed funds 167,899 3,286 2.62 % 152,178 2,323 2.04 % Subordinated debentures 27,863 949 4.55 % 27,852 946 4.54 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,391,396 17,313 1.66 % 1,022,348 8,542 1.12 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 266,999 220,156 Other liabilities 11,558 4,978 Total non-interest bearing liabilities 278,557 225,134 Stockholders' equity 191,776 147,528 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,861,729 $ 1,395,010 Net Interest Income and Margin (5) 44,580 3.40 % 33,393 3.42 % Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (466 ) (647 ) Net Interest Income $ 44,114 $ 32,746 (1) Includes loan fee income (2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs (3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance (4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans (5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets





SB ONE BANCORP Segment Reporting (Dollars In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 14,685 $ - $ 14,685 $ 10,993 $ - $ 10,993 Other income from external sources 1,239 1,864 3,103 967 1,551 2,518 Depreciation and amortization 488 10 498 455 7 462 Income before income taxes 6,648 317 6,965 3,907 320 4,227 Income tax expense (1) 1,693 127 1,820 829 128 957 Total assets 1,927,351 6,908 1,934,259 1,453,536 6,106 1,459,642 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 Banking and Banking and Financial Insurance Financial Insurance Services Services Total Services Services Total Net interest income from external sources $ 44,114 $ - $ 44,114 $ 32,746 $ - $ 32,746 Other income from external sources 4,518 6,610 11,128 2,901 5,355 8,256 Depreciation and amortization 1,529 33 1,562 1,347 19 1,366 Income before income taxes 20,205 2,163 22,368 7,809 1,829 9,638 Income tax expense (1) 4,291 865 5,156 1,336 732 2,068 Total assets 1,927,351 6,908 1,934,259 1,453,536 6,106 1,459,642 (1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 for the insurance services segment



