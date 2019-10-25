There were 623 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,016 in the last 365 days.

SB One Bancorp Reports a 57% Increase in Net Income and Diluted EPS of $0.55 for the Third Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- PARAMUS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SB One Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SBBX), the holding company for SB One Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 57.3%, as compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.42 per basic share and $0.41 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The increase in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was driven by a $3.7 million, or 33.6%, increase in net interest income attributable to loan and deposit growth and the merger with Enterprise Bank NJ (“Enterprise”), and a $585 thousand increase in non-interest income as compared to the same period last year. The increase in net income was partially offset by a $1.2 million, or 13.7%, increase in non-interest expense. The non-interest expense increase was mainly due to a $1.2 million, or 23.7%, increase in compensation mainly from the Enterprise merger, net of realized cost savings, and to support the continued growth of the Company offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $605 thousand.

The Company reported net income of $17.2 million, or $1.84 per basic and $1.83 diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 127.4%, as compared to $7.6 million, or $0.97 per basic share and $0.96 per diluted share, for the same period last year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income growth was driven by an increase in net interest income of $11.4 million, or 34.7%, resulting from growth of $18.9 million in loan interest income which was attributable to organic loan growth and the merger with Enterprise. In addition, non-interest income increased $2.9 million, or 34.8%, from a $1.2 million increase in insurance commissions and fees as compared to the same period last year. The increase in net income was partially offset by an increase in non-interest expense of $754 thousand, or 2.5%.

Anthony Labozzetta, President and CEO of SB One Bancorp and SB One Bank stated, “We continue to have strong growth in all of our business lines.  Despite the volatile interest rate environment, our commercial lending team grew loans at an annualized rate of 10.2%.  Our Insurance Company continues to out-perform and grew commission income 19.4% over the same period last year.  Our Retail deposits grew at an annualized rate of 14.5%.  Furthermore, the activities and pipelines in each of our business lines remain robust.”  Mr. Labozzetta added, “While our margin compressed this quarter, we are seeing a reduction in our costs of deposits and borrowings, which was evident in the month of September and we expect that positive trend to continue into the fourth quarter”. 

Mr. Labozzetta also stated, “We continue to experience improving trends in asset quality with our ratio of non-performing assets to total assets decreasing 26 basis points to 0.87%”.

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend
On October 24, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share, which is payable on November 20, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2019.

Financial Performance
Net Income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.55 per basic and diluted share, an increase of 57.3%, as compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.42 per basic and $0.41 diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The increase in net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was driven by a $3.7 million, or 33.6%, increase in net interest income resulting from loan and deposit growth, the Enterprise merger, and a $585 thousand increase in non-interest income mainly due to a $297 thousand increase in insurance commissions and fees. Non-interest expenses increased $1.2 million to $10.2 million for the third quarter 2019 as compared to $9.0 million for the third quarter 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million resulting from the merger with Enterprise and the continued growth of the Company. In addition, data processing increased $290 thousand and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate increased $152 thousand. The increase in non-interest expenses was partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $605 thousand as compared to the same quarter of 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $17.2 million, or $1.84 per basic share and $1.83 per diluted share, an increase of 127.4%, as compared to net income of $7.6 million, or $0.97 per basic share and $0.96 diluted share, for the same period last year. 

Net Interest Income.  Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $3.5 million, or 31.5%, to $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $11.2 million for the same period in 2018.  The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $440.4 million, or 32.5%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $395.8 million, or 34.3%, led by organic growth and the December 2018 closing of the Enterprise merger.  The net interest margin decreased 3 basis points to 3.26% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, as a result of an increase in cost of funds of 44 basis points mainly due to a surge in rates on deposits. The increase in the Company’s cost of funds was partially offset by an increase in yield on earning assets of 34 basis points driven by an increase in yields on loans receivable of 42 basis points.  

Net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis increased $11.2 million, or 33.5%, to $44.6 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to $33.4 million for the same period in 2018.  The increase in net interest income was largely due to a $446.1 million, or 34.2%, increase in average interest earning assets, principally loans receivable, which increased $412.2 million, or 37.1%, driven by organic growth and the Enterprise merger.

Provision for Loan Losses. Provision for loan losses increased $315 thousand, or 98.1%, to $636 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $321 thousand for the same period in 2018.

Provision for loan losses increased $756 thousand, or 61.6%, to $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2019, as compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2018.

Non-interest Income. Non-interest income increased $585 thousand, or 23.2%, to $3.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018.  The growth was largely due to an increase in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency of $297 thousand, or 19.4%, for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. 

Non-interest income increased $2.9 million, or 34.8%, to $11.1 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the same period last year.  The increase was principally due to $1.2 million increase in insurance commissions and fees relating to SB One Insurance Agency, and a $1.5 million increase in gains on sale of securities. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by a $292 thousand loss on the disposal of fixed assets relating to closing of the Company’s corporate center in Rockaway, NJ, and the sale of the Andover branch.

Non-interest Expense. The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $1.2 million, or 13.7%, to $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018. The increase in non-interest expenses occurred largely in salaries and employee benefits of $1.2 million, data processing of $290 thousand and expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate of $152 thousand. The increase in non-interest expenses for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, was the result of the Company’s continued growth, inclusive of the Enterprise merger net of cost savings. The increase in expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate was driven by a one-time charge for write-downs of $149 thousand on three properties. The aforementioned increases were partially offset by decreases in professional fees and FDIC assessment costs of $111 thousand and $45 thousand, respectively.

The Company’s non-interest expenses increased $754 thousand, or 2.5%, to $30.9 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the same period last year. The increase in non-interest expenses was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits of $3.2 million, occupancy of $518 thousand and data processing of $499 thousand.  The aforementioned increase was partially offset by a decrease in merger related expenses of $4.3 million.

Income Tax Expense. The Company’s income tax expenses increased $863 thousand to $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the same period last year. The Company’s effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2019 was 26.1%, as compared to 22.6% for the same period in 2018.

The Company’s income tax expenses increased $3.1 million to $5.2 million for the first nine months of 2019, as compared to the same period last year as a result of increased pre-tax income. The Company’s effective tax rate for the first nine months of 2019 was 23.1%, as compared to 21.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Financial Condition
At September 30, 2019, the Company’s total assets were $1.9 billion, an increase of $138.6 million, or 7.7%, as compared to total assets of $1.8 billion at December 31, 2018.  The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in loans receivable of $88.8 million, or 6.0%, to $1.6 billion.

The Company’s total deposits increased $172.9 million, or 12.8%, to $1.5 billion at September 30, 2019, from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2018. The growth in deposits was mostly due to an increase in interest bearing deposits of $157.0 million, or 14.3%, and an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $15.9 million, or 6.1%, at September 30, 2019, as compared to December 31, 2018.

At September 30, 2019, the Company’s total stockholders’ equity was $196.1 million, an increase of $10.6 million when compared to December 31, 2018.  At September 30, 2019, the leverage, Tier I risk-based capital, total risk-based capital and common equity Tier I capital ratios for the Bank were 10.22%, 12.00%, 12.61% and 12.00%, respectively, all in excess of the ratios required to be deemed “well-capitalized.”

Asset and Credit Quality
The ratio of non-performing assets (“NPAs”), which include non-accrual loans, loans 90 days past due and still accruing, troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms and foreclosed real estate, to total assets decreased to 0.87% at September 30, 2019 as compared to 1.43% at December 31, 2018.  The decrease in NPAs is mainly attributable to the payoff of two non-accrual commercial real estate loans totaling approximately $8.9 million. NPAs exclude $3.0 million of Purchased Credit-Impaired (“PCI”) loans acquired through the merger with Community Bank of Bergen County (“Community Bank”). NPAs decreased $8.9 million to $16.9 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $25.8 million at December 31, 2018.  Non-accrual loans, excluding $3.0 million of PCI loans, decreased $8.7 million, or 41.9%, to $12.0 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $20.7 million at December 31, 2018.  Loans past due 30 to 89 days totaled $5.5 million at September 30, 2019, representing an increase of $1.7 million, or 45.8%, as compared to $3.8 million at December 31, 2018.

The Company continues to actively market its foreclosed real estate properties, the value of which decreased $549 thousand to $3.6 million at September 30, 2019 as compared to $4.1 million at December 31, 2018.  The decrease in foreclosed real estate properties was largely attributable to the sale of six properties totaling $1.5 million which was partially offset by two new foreclosed properties valued at $1.1 million. At September 30, 2019, the Company’s foreclosed real estate properties had an average carrying value of approximately $400 thousand per property.

The Company’s allowance for loan losses increased $975 thousand, or 11.1%, to $9.8 million, at September 30, 2019 as compared to $8.8 million at December 31, 2018. The Company’s outstanding credit mark recorded on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios of $433.8 million totaled $6.8 million at September 30, 2019. The Company’s combined coverage of allowance for loan loss and credit mark on the legacy Community Bank and Enterprise portfolios totaled $16.8 million, or 1.05% of the overall loan portfolio, at September 30, 2019. The Company recorded $2.0 million in provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.  Additionally, the Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $33 thousand in net recoveries for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of non-accrual loans increased to 81.1% at September 30, 2019 from 43.5% at December 31, 2018.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp (Nasdaq: SBBX), is the holding company for SB One Bank, a full-service, commercial bank that operates regionally with 18 branch locations in New Jersey and New York. Established in 1975, SB One Bank's strength is in its ability to build strong personal relationships with its customers and to serve the communities in which it operates. In addition to its branches and loan production offices, SB One Bank offers a full-service insurance agency, SB One Insurance Agency, Inc. and wealth services through SB One Wealth. SB One Bank reinforces its commitment to the communities in which it lives and serves through the SB One Foundation, Inc. which supports various local charitable organizations.

SB One Bancorp was recently added to the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index. In 2017, it was recognized as one of the top 29 banks and thrifts nationwide and one of three from New Jersey that comprise the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2017. SB One Bancorp is one of the 50 Fastest Growing Companies in New Jersey as ranked by NJBIZ Magazine. SB One Bancorp President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Labozzetta, was named one of America’s Business Leaders in Banking by Forbes magazine and American Banker’s Community Banker of the Year in 2016.

For more details on SB One Bank, visit: www.SBOne.bank

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward looking and are made pursuant to the “safe-harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements that may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "estimate," “assume,” "believe," "anticipate," "will," "forecast," "plan," "project" or similar words. Such statements are based on SB One Bancorp’s current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, (1) difficulties and delays in integrating the business or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; (2) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the mergers with Community Bank and Enterprise, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (3) changes to interest rates; (4) the ability to control costs and expenses; (5) general economic conditions; (6) the success of SB One Bancorp’s efforts to diversify its revenue base by developing additional sources of non-interest income while continuing to manage its existing fee-based business; and (7) risks associated with the quality of SB One Bancorp’s assets and the ability of its borrowers to comply with repayment. Further information about these and other relevant risks and uncertainties may be found in SB One Bancorp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SB One Bancorp undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after this date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SB ONE BANCORP
Anthony Labozzetta, President/CEO
Adriano Duarte, CFO
(p) 844-256-7328

 
SB ONE BANCORP
SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(In Thousands, Except Percentages and Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
                                                   
                          9/30/2019 VS.
    9/30/19   6/30/19   12/31/18   9/30/18     6/30/19   12/31/18   9/30/18
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS - Period End Balances                                              
Total securities   $ 211,467     $ 198,191     $ 186,217     $ 177,547         6.7   %     13.6   %     19.1   %
Total loans     1,563,610       1,530,668       1,474,775       1,171,738         2.2   %     6.0   %     33.4   %
Allowance for loan losses     (9,750 )     (9,627 )     (8,775 )     (8,594 )       1.3   %     11.1   %     13.5   %
Total assets     1,934,259       1,866,344       1,795,703       1,459,642         3.6   %     7.7   %     32.5   %
Total deposits     1,526,856       1,476,488       1,353,939       1,114,646         3.4   %     12.8   %     37.0   %
Total borrowings and junior subordinated debt     191,715       180,535       247,765       187,756         6.2   %     (22.6 ) %     2.1   %
Total shareholders' equity     196,079       192,416       185,444       151,222         1.9   %     5.7   %     29.7   %
                                                   
FINANCIAL DATA - QUARTER ENDED:                                                  
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a)   $ 14,753     $ 15,161     $ 11,575     $ 11,217         (2.7 ) %     27.5   %     31.5   %
Provision for loan losses     636       776       210       321         (18.0 ) %     202.9   %     98.1   %
Total non-interest income     3,103       4,392       2,493       2,518         (29.3 ) %     24.5   %     23.2   %
Total non-interest expense     10,187       10,526       10,273       8,963         (3.2 ) %     (0.8 ) %     13.7   %
Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent)     7,033       8,251       3,585       4,451         (14.8 ) %     96.2   %     58.0   %
Provision for income taxes     1,820       1,836       991       957         (0.9 ) %     83.7   %     90.2   %
Taxable equivalent adjustment (a)     68       171       807       224         (60.2 ) %     (91.6 ) %     (69.6 ) %
Net income   $ 5,145     $ 6,244     $ 1,787     $ 3,270         (17.6 ) %     187.9   %     57.3   %
                                                   
Net income per common share - Basic   $ 0.55     $ 0.67     $ 0.29     $ 0.42         (17.9 ) %     89.7   %     32.2   %
Net income per common share - Diluted   $ 0.55     $ 0.66     $ 0.29     $ 0.41         (16.7 ) %     89.7   %     33.1   %
                                                   
Return on average assets     1.08   % 1.35   % 0.53   % 0.91   %   (20.0 ) %     102.4   %     19.0   %
Return on average equity     10.56   % 12.98   % 4.97   % 8.67   %   (18.6 ) %     112.6   %     21.9   %
Efficiency ratio (b)     57.27   % 54.31   % 77.47   % 66.34   %   5.5   %     (26.1 ) %     (13.7 ) %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.26   % 3.49   % 3.55   % 3.29   %   (6.6 ) %     (8.2 ) %     (0.9 ) %
Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities     1.26       1.27       1.27       1.28         (0.7 ) %     (1.2 ) %     (1.8 ) %
                                                   
FINANCIAL DATA - YEAR TO DATE:                                                  
Net interest income (tax equivalent) (a)   $ 44,580                 $ 33,393                         33.5   %
Provision for loan losses     1,983                   1,227                         61.6   %
Total non-interest income     11,128                   8,256                         34.8   %
Total non-interest expense     30,891                   30,137                         2.5   %
Income before provision for income taxes (tax equivalent)     22,834                   10,285                         122.0   %
Provision for income taxes     5,156                   2,068                         149.3   %
Taxable equivalent adjustment (a)     466                   647                         (28.0 ) %
Net income   $ 17,212                 $ 7,570                         127.4   %
                                                   
Net income per common share - Basic   $ 1.84                 $ 0.97                         89.7   %
Net income per common share - Diluted   $ 1.83                 $ 0.96                         90.6   %
                                                   
Return on average assets     1.23   %             0.72   %                   70.4   %
Return on average equity     11.97   %             6.84   %                   74.9   %
Efficiency ratio (b)     55.92   %             73.50   %                   (23.9 ) %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)     3.40   %             3.42   %                   (0.6 ) %
Avg. interest earning assets/Avg. interest bearing liabilities     1.26                   1.28                         (1.4 ) %
                                                   
SHARE INFORMATION:                                                  
Book value per common share   $ 20.81     $ 20.35     $ 19.45     $ 19.00         2.3   %     7.0   %     9.5   %
Tangible book value per common share     17.71       17.25       16.36       15.73         2.7   %     8.3   %     12.6   %
Outstanding shares- period ending     9,423,931       9,456,778       9,532,943       7,959,489         (0.3 ) %     (1.1 ) %     18.4   %
Average diluted shares outstanding (year to date)     9,410,311       9,406,175       7,921,269       7,868,280         0.0   %     18.8   %     19.6   %
                                                   
CAPITAL RATIOS:                                                  
Total equity to total assets     10.14   % 10.31   % 10.32   % 10.36   %   (1.7 ) %     (1.7 ) %     (2.2 ) %
Leverage ratio (c)     10.22   % 10.32   % 12.06   % 10.51   %   (1.0 ) %     (15.3 ) %     (2.8 ) %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (c)     12.00   % 12.10   % 12.34   % 12.74   %   (0.8 ) %     (2.8 ) %     (5.8 ) %
Total risk-based capital ratio (c)     12.61   % 12.72   % 12.94   % 13.48   %   (0.9 ) %     (2.6 ) %     (6.5 ) %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (c)     12.00   % 12.10   % 12.34   % 12.74   %   (0.8 ) %     (2.8 ) %     (5.8 ) %
                                                   
ASSET QUALITY:                                                  
Non-accrual loans (e)   $ 12,019     $ 16,243     $ 20,704     $ 19,758         (26.0 ) %     (41.9 ) %     (39.2 ) %
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing     1       -       -       -         -   %     -   %     -   %
Troubled debt restructured loans ("TDRs") (d)     1,238       1,246       906       1,986         (0.6 ) %     36.6   %     (37.7 ) %
Foreclosed real estate     3,600       3,576       4,149       2,657         0.7   %     (13.2 ) %     35.5   %
Non-performing assets ("NPAs")   $ 16,858     $ 21,065     $ 25,759     $ 24,401         (20.0 ) %     (34.6 ) %     (30.9 ) %
                                                   
Foreclosed real estate, criticized and classified assets (e)   $ 24,233     $ 29,039     $ 24,006     $ 22,945         (16.6 ) %     0.9   %     5.6   %
Loans past due 30 to 89 days   $ 5,522     $ 8,904     $ 3,787     $ 3,339         (38.0 ) %     45.8   %     65.4   %
Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net (quarterly)   $ 440     $ 339     $ 30     $ (9 )       29.8   %     1,366.7   %     (4,988.9 ) %
Charge-offs (Recoveries) , net as a % of average loans (annualized)     0.11   % 0.09   % 0.01   % (0.00 ) %   27.1   %     1,061.1   %     (3,739.4 ) %
Non-accrual loans to total loans     0.77   % 1.06   % 1.40   % 1.69   %   (27.6 ) %     (45.1 ) %     (54.4 ) %
NPAs to total assets     0.87   % 1.13   % 1.43   % 1.67   %   (22.8 ) %     (39.1 ) %     (47.9 ) %
NPAs excluding TDR loans (d) to total assets     0.81   % 1.06   % 1.35   % 1.54   %   (24.0 ) %     (40.3 ) %     (47.4 ) %
Non-accrual loans to total assets     0.62   % 0.87   % 1.12   % 1.35   %   (28.6 ) %     (44.6 ) %     (54.1 ) %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of non-accrual loans     81.12   % 59.27   % 43.51   % 43.50   %   36.9   %     86.5   %     86.5   %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.62   % 0.63   % 0.60   % 0.73   %   (0.9 ) %     4.8   %     (15.0 ) %
                                                   
(a) Full taxable equivalent basis, using a 30.09% effective tax rate and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance
(b) Efficiency ratio calculated non-interest expense divided by net interest income plus non-interest income 
(c) SB One Bank capital ratios
(d) Troubled debt restructured loans currently performing in accordance with renegotiated terms 
(e) PCI loans acquired through merger with Community Bank excluded from non-accrual loans and criticized and classified assets totaled $3.0 million
 


SB ONE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollars In Thousands)
         
ASSETS September 30, 2019     December 31, 2018
         
Cash and due from banks $ 11,561     $ 11,768
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks   36,380       14,910
Cash and cash equivalents   47,941       26,678
         
Interest bearing time deposits with other banks   200       200
Securities available for sale, at fair value   207,136       182,139
Securities held to maturity   4,331       4,078
Other Bank Stock, at cost   9,382       11,764
         
Loans receivable, net of unearned income   1,563,610       1,474,775
Less: allowance for loan losses   9,750       8,775
Net loans receivable   1,553,860       1,466,000
         
Foreclosed real estate   3,600       4,149
Premises and equipment, net   19,663       19,215
Right-of-use assets, net   4,734       -
Accrued interest receivable   6,253       6,546
Goodwill and intangibles   29,141       29,446
Bank-owned life insurance   36,475       35,778
Other assets   11,543       9,710
         
Total Assets $ 1,934,259     $ 1,795,703
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Non-interest bearing $ 275,730     $ 259,807
Interest bearing   1,251,126       1,094,132
Total Deposits   1,526,856       1,353,939
         
Borrowings   163,849       219,906
Lease liability   4,870       -
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   14,739       8,555
Subordinated debentures   27,866       27,859
         
Total Liabilities   1,738,180       1,610,259
         
Total Stockholders' Equity   196,079       185,444
         
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,934,259     $ 1,795,703
         


SB ONE BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars In Thousands Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended
   2019    2018   9/30/19   9/30/18
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans receivable, including fees $ 19,135   $ 13,009   $ 56,354     $ 37,471
Securities:              
Taxable   1,490     936     3,942       2,476
Tax-exempt   135     442     920       1,272
Federal funds sold   -     -     -       -
Interest bearing deposits   97     23     211       69
Total Interest Income   20,857     14,410     61,427       41,288
               
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits   4,755     2,156     13,078       5,273
Borrowings   1,099     943     3,286       2,323
Junior subordinated debentures   318     318     949       946
Total Interest Expense   6,172     3,417     17,313       8,542
               
Net Interest Income   14,685     10,993     44,114       32,746
PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES   636     321     1,983       1,227
Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses   14,049     10,672     42,131       31,519
               
NON-INTEREST INCOME              
Service fees on deposit accounts   351     320     1,048       959
ATM and debit card fees   289     254     798       717
Bank owned life insurance   235     190     697       563
Insurance commissions and fees   1,824     1,527     6,482       5,261
Investment brokerage fees   49     29     126       92
Gain (loss) gain on securities transactions   -     -     1,524       36
(Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets   89     -     (292 )     9
Other   266     198     745       619
Total Non-Interest Income   3,103     2,518     11,128       8,256
               
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE              
Salaries and employee benefits   6,224     5,033     18,688       15,502
Occupancy, net   840     757     2,604       2,086
Data processing   1,000     710     2,939       2,440
Furniture and equipment   343     286     975       893
Advertising and promotion   139     147     394       488
Professional fees   272     383     1,106       1,002
Director fees   146     121     471       410
FDIC assessment   138     183     585       393
Insurance   31     35     94       182
Stationary and supplies   73     59     247       205
Merger-related expenses   -     605     -       4,344
Loan collection costs   96     53     233       203
Expenses and write-downs related to foreclosed real estate   172     20     333       228
Amortization of intangible assets   102     61     305       182
Other   611     510     1,917       1,579
Total Non-Interest Expense   10,187     8,963     30,891       30,137
               
Income before Income Taxes   6,965     4,227     22,368       9,638
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   1,820     957     5,156       2,068
Net Income $ 5,145   $ 3,270   $ 17,212     $ 7,570
               
EARNINGS PER SHARE              
Basic $ 0.55   $ 0.42   $ 1.84     $ 0.97
Diluted $ 0.55   $ 0.41   $ 1.83     $ 0.96
                         


SB ONE BANCORP
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended September 30,
     2019    2018
      Average       Average     Average       Average
     Balance    Interest   Rate (2)    Balance    Interest   Rate (2)
Earning Assets:                        
Securities:                        
Tax exempt (3)   $ 17,712     $ 203     4.55 %   $ 63,752     $ 666     4.14 %
Taxable     195,463       1,490     3.02 %     126,961       936     2.92 %
Total securities     213,175       1,693     3.15 %     190,713       1,602     3.33 %
Total loans receivable (1) (4)     1,548,515       19,135     4.90 %     1,152,741       13,009     4.48 %
Other interest-earning assets     32,383       97     1.19 %     10,219       23     0.89 %
Total earning assets     1,794,073       20,925     4.63 %     1,353,673       14,634     4.29 %
                         
Non-interest earning assets     122,954               97,181          
Allowance for loan losses     (9,898 )             (8,388 )        
Total Assets   $ 1,907,129             $ 1,442,466          
                         
Sources of Funds:                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
NOW   $ 242,258     $ 498     0.82 %   $ 257,671     $ 365     0.56 %
Money market     234,127       1,080     1.83 %     125,430       538     1.70 %
Savings     221,892       369     0.66 %     213,152       266     0.50 %
Time     531,178       2,808     2.10 %     262,244       987     1.49 %
Total interest bearing deposits     1,229,455       4,755     1.53 %     858,497       2,156     1.00 %
Borrowed funds     168,998       1,099     2.58 %     170,168       943     2.20 %
Subordinated debentures     27,865       318     4.53 %     27,854       318     4.53 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,426,318       6,172     1.72 %     1,056,519       3,417     1.28 %
                         
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits     268,864               228,993          
Other liabilities     17,141               6,081          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities     286,005               235,074          
Stockholders' equity     194,806               150,873          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,907,129             $ 1,442,466          
                         
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)         14,753     3.26 %         11,217     3.29 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment          (68 )             (224 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 14,685             $ 10,993      
                         
(1) Includes loan fee income 
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs 
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance 
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans 
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets 
                         
                         
SB ONE BANCORP
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
     
    Three Months Ended September 30, 2019   Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
      Average       Average     Average       Average
     Balance    Interest   Rate (2)    Balance    Interest   Rate (2)
Earning Assets:                        
Securities:                        
Tax exempt (3)   $ 17,712     $ 203     4.55 %   $ 46,888     $ 508     4.35 %
Taxable     195,463       1,490     3.02 %     158,258       1,277     3.24 %
Total securities     213,175       1,693     3.15 %     205,146       1,785     3.49 %
Total loans receivable (1) (4)     1,548,515       19,135     4.90 %     1,516,945       19,059     5.04 %
Other interest-earning assets     32,383       97     1.19 %     20,386       65     1.28 %
Total earning assets     1,794,073       20,925     4.63 %     1,742,477       20,909     4.81 %
                         
Non-interest earning assets     122,954               118,391          
Allowance for loan losses     (9,898 )             (9,332 )        
Total Assets   $ 1,907,129             $ 1,851,536          
                         
Sources of Funds:                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
NOW   $ 242,258     $ 498     0.82 %   $ 249,647     $ 453     0.73 %
Money market     234,127       1,080     1.83 %     230,766       1,165     2.02 %
Savings     221,892       369     0.66 %     226,511       372     0.66 %
Time     531,178       2,808     2.10 %     494,823       2,469     2.00 %
Total interest bearing deposits     1,229,455       4,755     1.53 %     1,201,747       4,459     1.49 %
Borrowed funds     168,998       1,099     2.58 %     145,937       973     2.67 %
Subordinated debentures     27,865       318     4.53 %     27,863       316     4.55 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,426,318       6,172     1.72 %     1,375,547       5,748     1.68 %
                         
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits     268,864               272,667          
Other liabilities     17,141               10,934          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities     286,005               283,601          
Stockholders' equity     194,806               192,388          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,907,129             $ 1,851,536          
                         
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)         14,753     3.26 %         15,161     3.49 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment          (68 )             (171 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 14,685             $ 14,990      
                         
(1) Includes loan fee income 
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs 
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance 
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans 
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets 
                         
                         
SB ONE BANCORP
COMPARATIVE AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE INTEREST RATES
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                         
    Nine Months Ended September 30,
     2019    2018
      Average       Average     Average       Average
     Balance    Interest   Rate (2)    Balance    Interest   Rate (2)
Earning Assets:                        
Securities:                        
Tax exempt (3)   $ 42,253     $ 1,386     4.39 %   $ 61,187     $ 1,919     4.19 %
Taxable     165,482       3,942     3.18 %     124,756       2,476     2.65 %
Total securities     207,735       5,328     3.43 %     185,943       4,395     3.16 %
Total loans receivable (1) (4)     1,522,197       56,354     4.95 %     1,109,975       37,471     4.51 %
Other interest-earning assets     22,588       211     1.25 %     10,456       69     0.88 %
Total earning assets     1,752,520       61,893     4.72 %     1,306,374       41,935     4.29 %
                         
Non-interest earning assets     118,562               96,629          
Allowance for loan losses     (9,353 )             (7,993 )        
Total Assets   $ 1,861,729             $ 1,395,010          
                         
Sources of Funds:                        
Interest bearing deposits:                        
NOW   $ 249,238     $ 1,397     0.75 %   $ 255,823     $ 1,110     0.58 %
Money market     235,252       3,423     1.95 %     104,603       1,073     1.37 %
Savings     223,338       1,068     0.64 %     218,359       534     0.33 %
Time     487,806       7,190     1.97 %     263,533       2,556     1.30 %
Total interest bearing deposits     1,195,634       13,078     1.46 %     842,318       5,273     0.84 %
Borrowed funds     167,899       3,286     2.62 %     152,178       2,323     2.04 %
Subordinated debentures     27,863       949     4.55 %     27,852       946     4.54 %
Total interest bearing liabilities     1,391,396       17,313     1.66 %     1,022,348       8,542     1.12 %
                         
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                        
Demand deposits     266,999               220,156          
Other liabilities     11,558               4,978          
Total non-interest bearing liabilities     278,557               225,134          
Stockholders' equity     191,776               147,528          
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 1,861,729             $ 1,395,010          
                         
Net Interest Income and Margin (5)         44,580     3.40 %         33,393     3.42 %
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment          (466 )             (647 )    
Net Interest Income       $ 44,114             $ 32,746      
                         
(1) Includes loan fee income 
(2) Average rates on securities are calculated on amortized costs 
(3) Full taxable equivalent basis, using an effective tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 and adjusted for TEFRA (Tax and Equity Fiscal Responsibility Act) interest expense disallowance 
(4) Loans outstanding include non-accrual loans 
(5) Represents the difference between interest earned and interest paid, divided by average total interest-earning assets 
                         


SB ONE BANCORP
Segment Reporting
(Dollars In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
                                   
                                   
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2019   Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
  Banking and               Banking and            
  Financial   Insurance         Financial   Insurance      
  Services   Services   Total   Services   Services   Total
Net interest income from external sources $ 14,685   $ -   $ 14,685   $ 10,993   $ -   $ 10,993
Other income from external sources   1,239     1,864     3,103     967     1,551     2,518
Depreciation and amortization   488     10     498     455     7     462
Income before income taxes   6,648     317     6,965     3,907     320     4,227
Income tax expense (1)   1,693     127     1,820     829     128     957
Total assets   1,927,351     6,908     1,934,259     1,453,536     6,106     1,459,642
                                   
                                   
  Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019   Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018
  Banking and               Banking and            
  Financial   Insurance         Financial   Insurance      
  Services   Services   Total   Services   Services   Total
Net interest income from external sources $ 44,114   $ -   $ 44,114   $ 32,746   $ -   $ 32,746
Other income from external sources   4,518     6,610     11,128     2,901     5,355     8,256
Depreciation and amortization   1,529     33     1,562     1,347     19     1,366
Income before income taxes   20,205     2,163     22,368     7,809     1,829     9,638
Income tax expense (1)   4,291     865     5,156     1,336     732     2,068
Total assets   1,927,351     6,908     1,934,259     1,453,536     6,106     1,459,642
                                   
(1) Calculated at statutory tax rate of 30.09% in 2019 and 2018 for the insurance services segment 

Primary Logo

