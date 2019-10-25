State Bank Corp. Earns $2.39 million, or $0.29 per Diluted Share, in Third Quarter 2019; Announces Sale to Glacier Bancorp

/EIN News/ -- LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- State Bank Corp. (OTCPINK: SBAZ) (“Company”), the holding company for State Bank of Arizona (“Bank”), today announced net income increased 6.1% to $2.39 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $2.25 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2019, and increased 3.4% compared to $2.31 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, net income grew 2.7% to $6.47 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $6.30 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the same period of 2018.



On September 30, 2019, the Company entered into an agreement to merge with the Glacier Bancorp family of banks. Pending shareholder and regulatory approval, State Bank of Arizona and its affiliated bank divisions will officially be under the Glacier Bancorp umbrella late in the fourth quarter of 2019 or early in the first quarter of 2020. This acquisition will see State Bank of Arizona merge into Glacier’s current Arizona bank franchise, Foothills Bank.

“Our core earnings remain strong, as we progress toward our merger with Glacier Bancorp. Our staff has worked extremely hard over the past several years to improve our core operations, and I am proud of their accomplishments” stated Brian M. Riley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this partnership is a natural fit, and increases our resources to serve clients with exceptional service and strengthens our commitment to continue building a community banking franchise in Arizona. Further, this alliance provides our shareholders with liquidity and significantly enhances our long-term strategic capabilities.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Announced sale of State Bank Corp. to Glacier Bancorp.

Net income increased 6.1% to $2.39 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to $2.25 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in 2Q19.

Return on average assets of 1.41%.

Return on average equity of 13.23%.





Core deposits comprised 84.4% of total deposits.





Tangible book value increased 22.0% to $8.14 per share, compared to $6.67 a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.78% in the third quarter 2019, compared to 3.75% in the preceding quarter, and 4.01% in the third quarter a year ago. Average cost of funds decreased to 56 basis points, as the Company lowered its overall deposit rates.

There was no provision for loan losses during the third quarter of 2019, with net charge-offs of $1,000. The allowance for loan losses totaled $4.5 million at September 30, 2019, or 1.10% of total loans. Excluding acquired loans, the reserve ratio was 1.17%, which is in line with industry peers. On the acquired portfolio, the credit component of the loan purchase discount remains greater than an imputed reserve.

Total assets were $676.9 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $21.6 million, or 3.3%, from $655.3 million at December 31, 2018, and an increase of $34.0 million, or 5.3%, compared to $642.9 million a year ago. Total loans held for investment were $397.2 million at September 30, 2019, as compared to $407.3 million at December 31, 2018 and $384.2 million at September 30, 2018.

Total deposits were $586.8 million, an increase of $29.0 million, or 5.2%, from $557.8 million at December 31, 2018, and an increase of $25.9 million, or 4.6%, compared to $560.9 million a year ago. Core deposits, defined as noninterest bearing demand, money market, NOW and savings accounts, decreased modestly compared to nine months earlier and decreased 2.1% compared to a year earlier to $495.0 million at September 30, 2019. Core deposits now comprise 84.4% of total deposits.

Nonperforming assets were $2.4 million at September 30, 2019, a 50.0% increase from $1.6 million at December 31, 2018. Nonperforming assets represented 0.35% of total assets at September 30, 2019.

Shareholder equity increased to $72.8 million at September 30, 2019, from $64.4 million at December 31, 2018, and compared to $61.0 million a year ago. At September 30, 2019, tangible book value per share improved to$8.14 per share compared to $7.10 per share at December 31, 2018 and $6.67 per share at June 30, 2018.

Capital Management

Community banking organizations, including State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona, became subject to increased capital requirements on January 1, 2015, and certain provisions of the new rules will be phased in from 2015 through 2019. The Company’s consolidated capital ratios and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded the regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III and Dodd Frank Wall Street Reform requirements at September 30, 2019. The Bank reported the following capital ratios at September 30, 2019:

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.44% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.66% Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.44% Total Capital Ratio 15.37%

About the Company

State Bank Corp., headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, is the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, the largest locally-owned bank in Arizona. State Bank of Arizona is a full-service bank providing deposit and loan products, and convenient on-line banking to individuals, businesses and professionals. The Bank was established in October 1991, and the holding company was formed in 2004. Specializing in providing exceptional customer service and investing in its local communities, State Bank of Arizona was named 2018 Bank of the Year by Western Independent Bankers. The Bank has ten full-service branches: two in Lake Havasu City, two in Kingman, two in Prescott, one in Bullhead City, one in Prescott Valley, one in Phoenix, and one in Cottonwood, Arizona. The Company is traded over-the-counter as (“SBAZ”). For further information, please visit the web site: www.statebankaz.com

In June 2019, State Bank Corp. was ranked #69 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts with Assets Under $2 Billion list for 2019 based on three-year average return on equity (“ROE”) as of 12/31/18.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about State Bank Corp. and State Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the Company's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, borrower capacity to repay, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the Company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOLLOW



State Bank Corp. Statement of Operations For the Quarter Ended

Year to Date Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 9/30/2018 9/30/2019 9/30/2018 Statements of Operations Interest income Loans, including fees $ 5,806 $ 5,905 $ 5,548 $ 17,638 $ 15,639 Securities 884 861 904 2,555 2,697 Fed funds and other 271 236 156 673 346 Total interest income 6,961 7,002 6,608 20,866 18,682 Interest expense Deposits 730 789 259 2,063 695 Borrowings 121 142 159 526 406 Total interest expense 851 931 418 2,589 1,101 Net interest income 6,110 6,071 6,190 18,277 17,581 Provision for loan losses - 50 160 350 353 Net interest income after loan loss provision 6,110 6,021 6,030 17,927 17,228 Noninterest income Service charges on deposits 181 168 170 527 457 Mortgage loan fees 335 329 287 897 831 Gain on sale of loans 691 483 366 1,564 1,384 Other income 371 398 529 1,251 1,451 Total noninterest income 1,578 1,378 1,352 4,239 4,123 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,910 2,807 2,644 8,635 8,015 Net occupancy expense 207 187 234 586 588 Equipment expense 59 66 82 196 257 Data processing 485 514 470 1,532 1,346 Director fees & expenses 54 85 64 215 222 Insurance 35 36 25 106 100 Marketing & promotion 203 101 234 464 488 Professional fees 247 98 177 503 599 Office expense 32 69 70 105 107 Regulatory assessments 9 56 54 121 175 OREO and repossessed assets 12 42 29 136 43 Other expenses 491 463 390 1,434 1,289 Total noninterest expense 4,744 4,524 4,473 14,033 13,229 Income (loss) before provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,944 2,875 2,909 8,133 8,122 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 554 623 597 1,666 1,824 Net Income (Loss) $ 2,390 $ 2,252 $ 2,312 $ 6,467 $ 6,298 Per Share Data Basic EPS $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.80 $ 0.78 Diluted EPS $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 $ 0.80 $ 0.78 Average shares outstanding Basic 8,093,299 8,090,000 8,065,709 8,086,419 8,059,318 Effect of dilutive shares 21,524 25,299 27,274 26,362 31,879 Diluted 8,114,823 8,115,299 8,092,983 8,112,781 8,091,197





State Bank Corp. Balance Sheets Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,042 $ 5,040 $ 4,061 $ 4,185 Interest bearing deposits 6,793 5,575 4,106 5,027 Overnight Funds 46,030 39,485 17,960 21,320 Available for sale securities 168,470 176,068 179,589 186,292 Total cash and securities 225,335 226,168 205,716 216,824 Loans held for sale, before reserves 15,497 7,294 2,375 1,256 Gross loans held for investment 397,187 406,342 407,264 384,233 Loan loss reserve (4,546 ) (4,546 ) (3,824 ) (3,736 ) Total net loans 408,138 409,090 405,815 381,753 Premises and equipment, net 14,912 15,093 14,315 14,284 Other real estate owned 307 - 266 266 Federal Home Loan Bank and other stock 6,051 6,117 6,249 6,512 Company owned life insurance 11,489 11,424 11,802 11,737 Other assets 10,680 10,678 11,174 11,587 Total Assets $ 676,912 $ 678,570 $ 655,337 $ 642,963 Liabilities Non interest bearing demand $ 136,287 $ 141,698 $ 135,485 $ 130,901 Money market, NOW and savings 358,733 361,810 362,202 374,492 Time deposits <$250K 67,717 66,263 51,845 48,014 Time deposits >$250K 24,079 22,218 8,299 7,545 Total Deposits 586,816 591,989 557,831 560,952 Securities sold under repurchase agreements 7,136 6,260 5,001 4,404 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 18,000 6,000 Subordinated debt, net of debt issuance costs 6,690 6,806 7,045 7,151 Total Debt 13,826 13,066 30,046 17,555 Other Liabilities 3,519 3,001 3,086 3,481 Total Liabilities 604,161 608,056 590,963 581,988 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 39,850 39,813 39,597 39,556 Accumulated retained earnings 32,478 30,695 27,831 26,032 Accumulated other comprehensive income 423 6 (3,054 ) (4,613 ) Total shareholders equity 72,751 70,514 64,374 60,975 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 676,912 $ 678,570 $ 655,337 $ 642,963





State Bank Corp. Five-Quarter Performance Summary For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands - Unaudited 9/30/2019 6/30/2019 3/31/2019 12/31/2018 9/30/2018 Performance Highlights Earnings: Total revenue (Net int. income + nonint. income) $ 7,688 $ 7,449 $ 7,379 $ 7,622 $ 7,542 Net interest income $ 6,110 $ 6,071 $ 6,095 $ 6,060 $ 6,190 Provision for loan losses $ - $ 50 $ 300 $ 137 $ 160 Noninterest income $ 1,578 $ 1,378 $ 1,284 $ 1,562 $ 1,352 Noninterest expense $ 4,744 $ 4,524 $ 4,766 $ 4,744 $ 4,473 Net income (loss) $ 2,390 $ 2,252 $ 1,824 $ 2,283 $ 2,312 Per Share Data: Net income (loss), basic $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.23 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Net income (loss), diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.28 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Cash dividends declared $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Book value $ 8.99 $ 8.71 $ 8.28 $ 7.98 $ 7.56 Tangible book value $ 8.14 $ 7.86 $ 7.42 $ 7.10 $ 6.67 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets 1.41 % 1.32 % 1.10 % 1.41 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 13.23 % 13.07 % 11.06 % 14.53 % 15.19 % Net interest margin, taxable equivalent 3.78 % 3.75 % 3.85 % 3.90 % 4.01 % Average cost of funds 0.56 % 0.61 % 0.54 % 0.38 % 0.29 % Average yield on loans 5.63 % 5.68 % 5.70 % 5.61 % 5.87 % Efficiency ratio 61.71 % 60.73 % 64.59 % 62.24 % 59.31 % Non-interest income to total revenue 20.53 % 18.50 % 17.40 % 20.49 % 17.93 % Capital & Liquidity: Total equity to total assets (EOP) 10.75 % 10.39 % 9.94 % 9.82 % 9.48 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.84 % 9.47 % 9.00 % 8.84 % 8.47 % Total loans to total deposits 70.33 % 69.87 % 71.25 % 73.43 % 68.72 % Mohave State Bank Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.44 % 13.91 % 13.49 % 13.18 % 13.49 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.66 % 10.40 % 10.39 % 10.42 % 10.23 % Tier 1 risk based capital 14.44 % 13.91 % 13.49 % 13.18 % 13.49 % Total risk based capital 15.37 % 14.83 % 14.32 % 13.94 % 14.26 % Asset Quality: Gross charge-offs $ 2 $ 15 $ 88 $ - $ 77 Net charge-offs (NCOs) $ 1 $ (356 ) $ (15 ) $ (2 ) $ 71 NCO to average loans, annualized 0.00 % -0.34 % -0.01 % -0.00 % 0.08 % Non-accrual loans/securities $ 2,051 $ 2,415 $ 1,302 $ 1,391 $ 657 Other real estate owned $ 307 $ - $ 174 $ 266 $ 266 Repossessed assets $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets (NPAs) $ 2,358 $ 2,415 $ 1,476 $ 1,657 $ 923 NPAs to total assets 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.14 % Loans >90 days past due $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - NPAs + 90 days past due $ 2,358 $ 2,415 $ 1,476 $ 1,657 $ 923 NPAs + loans 90 days past due to total assets 0.35 % 0.36 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.14 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.10 % 1.10 % 0.99 % 0.93 % 0.97 % Allowance for loan losses to NPAs 192.79 % 188.24 % 280.42 % 230.78 % 404.77 % Period End Balances: Assets $ 676,912 $ 678,570 $ 673,336 $ 655,337 $ 642,963 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 412,684 $ 413,636 $ 417,333 $ 409,639 $ 385,489 Deposits $ 586,816 $ 591,989 $ 585,732 $ 557,831 $ 560,952 Stockholders' equity $ 72,751 $ 70,514 $ 66,919 $ 64,374 $ 60,975 Common stock market capitalization $ 105,213 $ 97,120 $ 104,646 $ 99,208 $ 117,759 Full-time equivalent employees 120 120 122 124 121 Shares outstanding 8,093,299 8,093,299 8,080,791 8,065,709 8,065,709 Average Balances: Assets $ 680,038 $ 680,037 $ 664,121 $ 649,673 $ 644,250 Earning assets $ 649,501 $ 650,744 $ 636,755 $ 623,584 $ 619,541 Total Loans (before reserves) $ 412,295 $ 415,774 $ 415,998 $ 400,116 $ 377,752 Deposits $ 591,694 $ 596,079 $ 562,399 $ 560,343 $ 562,683 Other borrowings $ 13,422 $ 12,457 $ 33,995 $ 17,649 $ 17,596 Stockholders' equity $ 72,272 $ 68,902 $ 65,986 $ 62,844 $ 60,901 Shares outstanding, basic - wtd 8,093,299 8,090,000 8,075,764 8,065,709 8,065,709 Shares outstanding, diluted - wtd 8,114,823 8,115,299 8,108,423 8,092,290 8,092,983





Contact: Brian M. Riley, President & CEO Craig Wenner, EVP & CFO 928 855 0000 www.mohavestbank.com



