Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service available in more cities

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service is now live in Dallas, Texas and Omaha, Nebraska

Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service is available in 15 US cities with seven 5G-enabled devices

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You can now access Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network in parts of Dallas and Omaha, bringing the total number of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband mobility service cities to 15. With Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, you can enjoy near real-time experiences with high throughput, ultra-low latency and massive capacity. That means downloading movies in seconds versus minutes and supporting mobile workforce applications.

“Customers in Dallas and Omaha become the latest to experience the super-fast download speeds delivered by our 5G Ultra Wideband service," said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “We’re focused on building 5G right in order to enable unique experiences for our customers.”

Service and Coverage Area Details



In Dallas, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in parts of the following areas: Knox/Henderson, Downtown Dallas, Uptown, Medical Center Area, Deep Ellum; and around such landmarks as Parkland Memorial Hospital, Children’s Medical Center, Jade Waters Pool, Dallas Comedy House, The Curtain Club, Dallas Theological Seminary and Turtle Creek Park.

In Omaha, 5G Ultra Wideband service will be concentrated in parts of Downtown Omaha around landmarks such as Old Market, Omaha Children’s Museum, The Orpheum Theatre, The Durham Museum, Heartland of America Park, Central High School and Creighton University.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Cities

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service is available in Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver, Providence, St. Paul, Atlanta, Detroit, Indianapolis, Washington, DC, Phoenix, Boise, Panama City, New York City. Verizon plans to have 5G access in more than 30 cities by the end of this year. Some of those cities include Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Des Moines, Houston, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, San Diego and Salt Lake City. Additional 5G Ultra Wideband cities will be announced later this year.

When customers move outside Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband coverage area, the 5G-enabled device transitions to Verizon’s award-winning network, the network more people rely on.

Learn more about Verizon 5G and public spaces.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

