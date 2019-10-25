Own Up Raises $8.5 Million to Champion Fairness in the Mortgage Process

Mortgage technology company, Own Up, announces Series A funding to supercharge growth and expand technical, marketing and customer success roles

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Own Up, a startup that uses data science and proprietary financial technology to improve the mortgage process for consumers, today announced that it has raised $8.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Link Ventures. With the new capital, Own Up will invest in its talent, growing the company’s technical, marketing and customer success staff, and expand Own Up’s footprint into 15 additional states by the end of 2020.



Own Up is already being used by tens of thousands of home buyers and is saving its customers more than $21,000 on average over the life of their loan. Coupling intelligent technology and human advisors, Own Up empowers consumers with customized data and personalized advice to simplify the home financing process and create better financial outcomes. Own Up’s mission is to ensure every American gets a fair deal on their mortgage and its more than 10,000 customers are a testament to that.

“The average American overpays on their mortgage, costing them tens of thousands of dollars, and they don’t even realize it,” said Patrick Boyaggi, Own Up Co-founder and CEO. “Own Up was founded to empower consumers to do what is in their best interest. We’re leveling the playing field by providing consumers with data, advice, and access to lenders that they can’t get on their own. This means that consumers save time and money on what is likely the biggest financial transaction of their life. With this funding, we are excited to expand our product offering and help more people in new markets.”

“Financial innovation in real estate is a prime space for disruption through technology, particularly when it comes to consumers,” said Dominic Lloyd, Managing Director at Link Ventures. “In an industry that has proven particularly difficult to fully understand, Own Up has emerged as a champion for consumers. The company’s mission and its practices demonstrate its commitment to using technology to support people and is perfectly aligned with Link Venture’s vision.”

Own Up currently operates in Massachusetts, Florida, Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia, Connecticut, Colorado, Michigan, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. For more information on how Own Up can help save you money on your mortgage, visit www.ownup.com.

About Own Up

Own Up was founded in 2016 with a mission to empower consumers to secure the most competitive rate for their mortgages. Own Up is a technology company designed around people; not lenders. The company offers simple online tools, coupled with the guidance of a home advisor, to ensure individuals and families are treated fairly and to help them to achieve better financial outcomes.

About Link Ventures

Based in the Kendall Square innovation hub of Cambridge, Link Ventures is a venture capital firm established in 2006 that invests in disruptive internet technology companies that leverage big data to help them differentiate, scale, and become profitable.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Own Up

(617)945-1915

ownup@launchsquad.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76b6fa04-192a-4099-b8f8-c3a1cc8b6bd9

Own Up Co-Founders Own Up Co-Founders



