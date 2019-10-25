Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Strong Third Quarter Results, Driven by Solid Advances in Wealth and Commercial Banking Activities

/EIN News/ -- BEDMINSTER, N.J., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) (the “Company”) announces its third quarter 2019 results, a quarterly dividend, and the status of the stock repurchase program.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded revenue of $44.51 million, pretax income of $17.45 million, net income of $12.23 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.63, compared to $39.12 million, $14.34 million, $10.72 million and $0.56 for the same three-month period last year. The 2019 quarter included increased net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by an increased provision for loan and lease losses (due to loan growth) and increased operating expenses. In comparing the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2018, revenue increased 14% and pretax income increased 22%, reflecting favorable operating leverage during the period. For the same periods net income increased 14% and EPS increased 13%. The lower growth in net income relative to pre-tax income was due to a higher effective tax rate in 2019.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded total revenue of $128.53 million, pretax income of $48.33 million, net income of $35.20 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.81, compared to $118.71 million, $44.10 million, $33.44 million and $1.75, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, reflecting increases of 8% in revenue and 10% in pretax income, reflecting favorable operating leverage. Net income and EPS increased 5% and 3%, respectively, due to the increase in the effective tax rate in 2019. The effective tax rate was 27.17% for nine months of 2019 compared to 24.17% for the nine months of 2018; the increase was caused by changes in NJ State tax law.

As previously announced, on July 25, 2019, the Company authorized the repurchase of up to 960,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its outstanding shares, through June 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2019, under this program, the Company purchased 595,853 shares, at an average price of $28.06, for a total cost of $16.7 million.

Douglas L. Kennedy, President and CEO, said, “We acknowledge the challenges the Bank and the industry face given the current yield curve and Fed rate decreases. We were pleased our core net interest margin remained relatively stable over the periods reported. Further, we believe our strategy (which results in a higher incidence of fee income - 32% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2019) will enable us to deliver higher quality earnings and increased shareholder value over time.”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

The following tables summarize specified financial measures for the periods shown.

September 2019 Quarter Compared to Prior Year Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 30.09 $ 28.14 $ 1.95 7 % Provision for loan and lease losses 0.80 0.50 0.30 60 Net interest income after provision 29.29 27.64 1.65 6 Wealth management fee income (A) 9.50 8.20 1.30 16 Other income 4.92 2.78 2.14 77 Total other income 14.42 10.98 3.44 31 Operating expenses 26.26 24.28 1.98 8 Pretax income 17.45 14.34 3.11 22 Income tax expense 5.22 3.62 1.60 44 Net income $ 12.23 $ 10.72 $ 1.51 14 % Diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.56 $ 0.07 13 % Total Revenue $ 44.51 $ 39.12 $ 5.39 14 % Effective tax rate 29.91 % 25.24 % 4.67 Return on average assets annualized 1.00 % 0.99 % 0.01 Return on average equity annualized 9.87 % 9.68 % 0.19

(A) The September 2019 quarter included a full quarter of wealth management fee income and expense related to Lassus Wherley, which was acquired effective September 1, 2018, and includes one month of wealth management fee income and expense related to Point View Wealth Management, which was acquired effective September 1, 2019.

September 2019 Quarter Compared to Linked Quarter

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2019 2019 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 30.09 $ 29.27 $ 0.82 3 % Provision for loan and lease losses 0.80 1.15 (0.35 ) (30 ) Net interest income after provision 29.29 28.12 1.17 4 Wealth management fee income (A) 9.50 9.57 (0.07 ) (1 ) Other income 4.92 3.45 1.47 43 Total other income 14.42 13.02 1.40 11 Operating expenses 26.26 26.17 0.09 0 Pretax income 17.45 14.97 2.48 17 Income tax expense 5.22 3.42 1.80 53 Net income $ 12.23 $ 11.55 $ 0.68 6 % Diluted EPS $ 0.63 $ 0.59 $ 0.04 7 % Total Revenue $ 44.51 $ 42.29 $ 2.22 5 % Effective tax rate 29.91 % 22.85 % 7.06 Return on average assets annualized 1.00 % 0.99 % 0.01 Return on average equity annualized 9.87 % 9.49 % 0.38



(A) The quarter ended September 30, 2019 includes one month of wealth management fee income and expense related to Point View Wealth Management, which was acquired effective September 1, 2019.

Year over Year Comparison

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase/ (Dollars in millions, except per share data) 2019 2018 (Decrease) Net interest income $ 89.36 $ 85.78 $ 3.58 4 % Provision for loan and lease losses 2.05 2.05 — — Net interest income after provision 87.31 83.73 3.58 4 Wealth management fee income (A) 28.24 24.69 3.55 14 Other income 10.93 8.24 2.69 33 Total other income 39.17 32.93 6.24 19 Operating expenses 78.15 72.56 5.59 8 Pretax income 48.33 44.10 4.23 10 Income tax expense 13.13 10.66 2.47 23 Net income $ 35.20 $ 33.44 $ 1.76 5 % Diluted EPS $ 1.81 $ 1.75 $ 0.06 3 % Total Revenue $ 128.53 $ 118.71 $ 9.82 8 % Effective tax rate 27.17 % 24.17 % 3.00 Return on average assets annualized 0.99 % 1.04 % (0.05 ) Return on average equity annualized 9.67 % 10.43 % (0.76 )



(A) The nine months ended September 30, 2019 included a full nine months of wealth management fee income and expense related to Lassus Wherley, which was acquired effective September 1, 2018, and includes one month of wealth management fee income and expense related to Point View Wealth Management, which was acquired effective September 1, 2019.

Mr. Kennedy said, “Our continued revenue growth and expense management has delivered additional positive operating leverage. Additionally, as noted below, we closed on another strategic wealth management acquisition in the last month of the quarter.”

Other highlights for the quarter included:

Wealth Management remains integral to our strategy and provides a diversified, predictable, and stable source of revenue over time:



As previously announced, effective September 1, 2019 the Company completed its acquisition of Point View Wealth Management, Inc. (“Point View”), a registered investment advisor headquartered in Summit, NJ, which added nearly $350 million of assets under management and/or administration (“AUM/AUA”). At September 30, 2019, the market value of AUM/AUA at the Peapack Private Wealth Management Division of Peapack-Gladstone Bank (the “Bank”) was $7.0 billion reflecting an increase of $469 million from $6.6 billion at June 30, 2019, and $594 million from $6.4 billion at September 30, 2018, reflecting growth of 9% from prior year. Wealth management fee income totaled $9.50 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, reflecting an increase of $1.3 million, or 16%, from the September 2018 quarter. Wealth management fee income, which comprised approximately 21% of the Company’s total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, continues to contribute significantly to the Company’s diversified revenue sources.





Growth in Commercial Banking also continues to be integral to our strategy:



Total commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans (including equipment finance leases and loans of $547 million) at September 30, 2019 were $1.58 billion. This reflected net growth of $394 million (33%) when compared to $1.18 billion at September 30, 2018 and reflected net growth of $56 million when compared to the June 30, 2019 balance (4% growth linked quarter; 15% annualized). C&I momentum has continued to build and pipelines remain strong as of September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2019, total C&I loans comprised 38% of the total loan portfolio, as compared to 31% at September 30, 2018. As of September 30, 2019, total multifamily loans comprised 29% of the total loan portfolio compared to 34% a year earlier at September 30, 2018. The Bank’s concentration in commercial real estate loans was 390% of risk-based capital at September 30, 2019 compared to 416% at September 30, 2018.





Deposits, funding, and interest rate risk continue to be actively managed:



Deposits totaled $4.06 billion at September 30, 2019. This reflected net growth of $402 million (11%) when compared to $3.66 billion at September 30, 2018 and declined slightly when compared to the June 30, 2019 balance, as several larger higher cost deposit accounts were managed out of the Bank. The Company’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 102.6% at September 30, 2019, up from June 30, 2019 levels, due in part to higher cost deposits being managed out of the Bank. This level is well within manageable and acceptable levels and has declined from 103.9% at September 30, 2018. The Company continues to have access to approximately $1.5 billion of available secured funding at the Federal Home Loan Bank. With the transformation to a commercial bank balance sheet and business model, the Company’s interest rate sensitivity models indicate the Company is asset sensitive as of September 30, 2019, and that net interest income would improve in a rising rate environment but decline in a falling rate environment. Over the past quarter, the Company has been managing its balance sheet to be closer to interest rate neutral.





Capital and asset quality continue to be strong.



The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at September 30, 2019 remain strong, despite $16.7 million of share repurchases made during the third quarter as part of the Company’s stock repurchase program. At September 30, 2019 the Company’s tangible capital ratio stood at 9.30%. The Company believes its existing capital and capital generation from earnings will be more than adequate to support planned balance sheet growth, wealth acquisitions, and potential purchases under its stock repurchase program. The Company authorized a 5% (960,000 shares) stock repurchase program on July 25, 2019 under which the Company has purchased 595,853 shares through the end of the third quarter. The Company’s tangible book value per share at September 30, 2019 was $23.91 reflecting an increase of 9% from $21.88 at September 30, 2018. Asset quality metrics continued to be strong as of September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 were $29.7 million, or 0.60% of total assets as compared to $25.7 million and 0.56% of total assets at December 31, 2018.



SUPPLEMENTAL QUARTERLY DETAILS :

Wealth Management Business

In the September 2019 quarter, the Bank’s wealth management business generated $9.50 million in fee income, reflecting an increase of $1.30 million compared to $8.20 million for the September 2018 quarter, but relatively flat to the June 2019 quarter. The June 2019 quarter included $509,000 of tax preparation fee income, while the September 2019 quarter only included $87,000. The September 2019 quarter included three months of fee income related to Lassus Wherley compared to one month in the September 2018 quarter, which was acquired effective September 1, 2018 and one month of fee income related to Point View, which was acquired September 1, 2019, as well as increased fees from net organic growth in assets under management.

John P. Babcock, President of the newly-branded, “Peapack Private Wealth Management” division said, “I am pleased with our results; we had $585 million of new business inflows so far in 2019 and have a strong pipeline as we look ahead to finish the year strong. We are making significant forward progress on integrating the systems, processes and people from our 2017, 2018, and 2019 acquisitions and continue to selectively look for additional acquisitions that can add talent and expertise to our wealth management organization.”

Loans / Commercial Banking

Net loans increased by $133 million from $3.99 billion at June 30, 2019 to $4.13 billion at September 30, 2019 (3% growth linked quarter, 13% annualized). Loan/line origination levels continued to be strong ($401 million for the September 30, 2019 quarter) but paydown activity was also robust. Mr. Kennedy noted, “We were pleased to have strong net loan growth, despite increased paydown activity. And, we have entered the fourth quarter with very strong loan pipelines.”

Total C&I loans (including equipment finance leases and loans) grew $56 million (4% growth linked quarter, 15% annualized) to $1.58 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $1.52 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2019.

Mr. Kennedy said, “The loan market continues to be extremely competitive from a structure/credit and a pricing perspective. As I have noted before, we will continue to be disciplined and not compromise our credit standards, but we will compete on price, as long as returns remain reasonable as measured by our proprietary loan pricing model.”

Mr. Kennedy also said, “Our newly expanded Corporate Advisory and Structured Finance businesses give us the capability to engage in high level strategic debt, capital and valuation analysis coupled with succession, estate and wealth planning strategies, enabling us to provide a unique boutique level of service, giving us a competitive advantage over much of our peers.”

Funding / Liquidity / Interest Rate Risk Management

The Company actively manages its deposit base to reduce reliance on wholesale sourced deposits, volatility, and/or operational risk.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company utilized its excess balance sheet liquidity (basically interest-earning deposits) and a short-term borrowing position to fund its loan growth while managing some higher cost deposit relationships out of the bank.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “As a commercial bank with an asset sensitive balance sheet, as the Fed reduces rates, our loans reprice faster than our deposits. Thus, we remain focused on our comprehensive deposit rate reduction program with an eye toward relationship profitability.”

As of September 30, 2019, in addition to approximately $585 million of cash, cash equivalents and investment securities on its balance sheet, the Company also had approximately $1.5 billion of secured funding available from the Federal Home Loan Bank, of which only $172 million was drawn as of September 30, 2019.



Mr. Kennedy noted, “We may continue to utilize lower cost fixed rate wholesale borrowings and/or interest rate swaps, as opposed to retail deposits, to fund fixed rate loan production.”

Kennedy went on to note, “The northeast market continues to be extremely competitive for deposits. The Company is focused on providing high touch client service, a key element in growing its personal and commercial core deposit base. The Company is focused on multiple retail channels, as well as commercial channels, including its enhanced Treasury Management and Escrow offerings. Further, all of our Private Bankers remain keenly focused on deposit gathering.”

Net Interest Income (NII)/Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 88,762 2.70 % $ 83,949 2.70 % Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 914 0.03 % 1,508 0.04 % Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019 (316 ) -0.08 % 0 0.00 % Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans 0 0.00 % 321 0.01 % NII/NIM as reported $ 89,360 2.65 % $ 85,778 2.75 % Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 NII NIM NII NIM NII NIM NII/NIM excluding the below $ 29,896 2.67 % $ 29,106 2.69 % $ 27,804 2.66 % Prepayment premiums received on loan paydowns 236 0.02 % 246 0.02 % 338 0.03 % Effect of maintaining excess interest earning cash during 2019 (47 ) -0.09 % (84 ) -0.07 % 0 0.00 % Material fees recognized on full paydowns of C&I loans 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 % NII/NIM as reported $ 30,085 2.60 % $ 29,268 2.64 % $ 28,142 2.69 %

Net interest income and net interest margin comparisons are shown above.

Mr. Kennedy noted, “Last quarter we said that our forecasting models indicated a net interest margin in the 2.95% to 3.00% range by the end of 2021 (previously guidance was the end of 2020). We also said, while we still believe our margin will improve over that time frame, the target may be difficult to attain if the shape of the current yield curve remains for an extended period. Given the extended inverted yield curve as well as the prospects for continued Fed rate decreases in the near term, we still believe our margin will improve over a two to three-year time frame, but we cannot commit to a 2.95% to 3.00% margin by the end of 2021. We will manage our Company accordingly by focusing even more on fee based activities and expense management.”

Other Noninterest Income (other than Wealth Management fee income)

The third quarter of 2019 included $2.3 million of loan level, back-to-back swap income compared to $721,000 in the June 2019 quarter and $854,000 in the September 2018 quarter. This program provides a borrower with a degree of interest rate protection on a variable rate loan, while still providing an adjustable rate to the Company, thus helping to manage the Company’s interest rate risk, while contributing to income.

The third quarter of 2019 included $224,000 of income related to the Company’s SBA lending and sale program, compared to $573,000 generated in the June 2019 quarter, and $514,000 in the September 2018 quarter.

Income from both of these programs are not linear each quarter, as some quarters will be higher than others.

Other income totaled $902,000 for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $740,000 for the second quarter of 2019, and $444,000 for the third quarter of 2018. The September 2019 quarter included increased commercial lending fees, particularly unused line of credit fees and other fees.

Operating Expenses

The Company’s total operating expenses were $26.26 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $26.17 million for the June 2019 quarter and $24.28 million for the September 2018 quarter. The September 2019 and the June 2019 quarters each included three months of expense related to Lassus Wherley (which closed in September 2018) while the September 2018 quarter included only one month. Further, the September 2019 quarter included one month of expenses related to Point View’s operations as well as approximately $200,000 of professional fees related to the acquisition. Strategic hiring and normal salary increases also contributed to the increase for the September 2019 quarter. FDIC insurance expense for the September 2019 quarter reflected a credit of $277,000, which was a reversal of the June 2019 quarterly accrual and included no accrual for the September 2019 quarter, as the Bank was notified by the FDIC of a small bank assessment credit. Mr. Kennedy said, “As we reported last quarter, the Company launched a company-wide expense review, with a goal of slowing expense growth, while continuing our investment in digital and in client acquisition initiatives. Both activities are becoming more important given the current yield curve.”

Income Taxes

The effective tax rate for the September 2019 quarter was 29.9%, compared to 22.9% for the June 2019 quarter, and 25.2% for the September 2018 quarter. The September 2019 quarter included higher NJ State Income Tax due to the change in NJ Tax law. The effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 27.2% compared to 24.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Asset Quality / Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2019 (which does not include troubled debt restructured loans that are performing in accordance with their terms) were $29.7 million, or 0.60% of total assets, compared to $31.2 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2019 and $10.8 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at September 30, 2018. Total loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing were $6.3 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $432,000 at June 30, 2019 and $2.5 million at September 30, 2018. The $6.3 million at September 30, 2019 included one $4.3 million commercial real estate loan that was in process of a rate modification (not a troubled debt modification) at September 30, 2019. The loan was brought fully current in early October.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company’s provision for loan and lease losses was $800,000 compared to $1.2 million for the June 2019 quarter and $500,000 for the September 2018 quarter. The Company’s provision for loan and lease losses (and its allowance for loan and lease losses) reflect, among other things, the Company’s asset quality metrics, net loan growth, net charge-offs/recoveries, and the composition of the loan portfolio.

At September 30, 2019, the allowance for loan and lease losses of $41.58 million (142% of nonperforming loans and 1.00% of total loans), compared to $39.79 million at June 30, 2019 (128% of nonperforming loans and 0.99% of total loans), and $37.29 million (348% of nonperforming loans and 0.98% of total loans) at September 30, 2018.

The September 2019 quarter included an approximate $1 million recovery resulting from the payoff of a nonperforming loan. The current quarter also included $1.5 million of specific reserves allocated to two nonperforming loans.

Capital / Dividend / Stock Repurchase Program

The Company’s capital position during the September 2019 quarter was benefitted by net income, as well as shares issued in the acquisition of Point View Wealth Management, almost fully offset by the purchase of shares through the Company’s stock repurchase program. During the quarter, the Company purchased 595,853 shares, at an average price of $28.06, for a total cost of $16.7 million.

The Company’s and Bank’s capital ratios at September 30, 2019 all remain strong. Such ratios remain well above regulatory well capitalized standards.

On October 24, 2019, the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share payable on November 22, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 7, 2019.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.93 billion and AUM/AUA of $7.0 billion as of September 30, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumers, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Through its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton and Teaneck, its Private Wealth Management Division, and its branch network and online platforms, Peapack-Gladstone Bank offers an unparalleled commitment to client service.

The foregoing may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about new and existing programs and products, investments, relationships, opportunities and market conditions. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “look,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

our inability to successfully grow our business and implement our strategic plan, including an inability to generate revenues to offset the increased personnel and other costs related to the strategic plan;

the impact of anticipated higher operating expenses in 2019 and beyond;

our inability to successfully integrate wealth management firm acquisitions;

our inability to manage our growth;

our inability to successfully integrate our expanded employee base;

an unexpected decline in the economy, in particular in our New Jersey and New York market areas;

declines in our net interest margin caused by the interest rate environment and/or our highly competitive market;

declines in value in our investment portfolio;

higher than expected increases in our allowance for loan and lease losses;

higher than expected increases in loan and lease losses or in the level of nonperforming loans;

changes in interest rates;

decline in real estate values within our market areas;

legislative and regulatory actions (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, Basel III and related regulations) that may result in increased compliance costs;

successful cyberattacks against our IT infrastructure and that of our IT and third party providers;

higher than expected FDIC insurance premiums;

adverse weather conditions;

our inability to successfully generate new business in new geographic markets;

our inability to execute upon new business initiatives;

our lack of liquidity to fund our various cash obligations;

reduction in our lower-cost funding sources;

our inability to adapt to technological changes;

claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility, environmental laws and other matters;

our inability to retain key employees;

demands for loans and deposits in our market areas;

adverse changes in securities markets;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

effects related to a prolonged shutdown of the federal government which could impact SBA and other government lending programs; and

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

A discussion of these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Contact:

Jeffrey J. Carfora, SEVP and CFO

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

T: 908-719-4308

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 45,948 $ 44,603 $ 44,563 $ 42,781 $ 40,163 Interest expense 15,863 15,335 14,556 13,396 12,021 Net interest income 30,085 29,268 30,007 29,385 28,142 Provision for loan and lease losses 800 1,150 100 1,500 500 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 29,285 28,118 29,907 27,885 27,642 Wealth management fee income 9,501 9,568 9,174 8,552 8,200 Service charges and fees 882 897 816 938 860 Bank owned life insurance 332 326 338 351 349 Gain on loans held for sale at fair value

(Mortgage banking) 198 132 47 74 87 Loss on loans held for sale at lower of cost or

fair value (6 ) — — (4,392 ) — Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back

swaps 2,349 721 270 1,838 854 Gain on sale of SBA loans 224 573 419 277 514 Other income (A) 902 740 606 3,571 444 Securities gains/(losses), net 34 69 59 46 (325 ) Total other income 14,416 13,026 11,729 11,255 10,983 Salaries and employee benefits 17,476 17,543 17,156 16,372 16,025 Premises and equipment 3,849 3,600 3,388 3,422 3,399 FDIC insurance expense (277 ) 277 277 645 593 Other expenses 5,211 4,753 4,894 5,085 4,267 Total operating expenses 26,259 26,173 25,715 25,524 24,284 Income before income taxes 17,442 14,971 15,921 13,616 14,341 Income tax expense 5,216 3,421 4,496 2,887 3,617 Net income $ 12,226 $ 11,550 $ 11,425 $ 10,729 $ 10,724 Total revenue (B) $ 44,501 $ 42,294 $ 41,736 $ 40,640 $ 39,125 Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.63 $ 0.59 $ 0.59 $ 0.56 $ 0.56 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.63 0.59 0.58 0.55 0.56 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,314,666 19,447,155 19,350,452 19,260,033 19,053,849 Diluted 19,484,905 19,568,371 19,658,006 19,424,906 19,240,098 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 1.00 % 0.99 % 0.98 % 0.96 % 0.99 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.87 % 9.49 % 9.65 % 9.32 % 9.68 % Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis) 2.60 % 2.64 % 2.70 % 2.72 % 2.69 % GAAP efficiency ratio (C) 59.01 % 61.88 % 61.61 % 62.81 % 62.07 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.16 % 2.25 % 2.21 % 2.28 % 2.24 %

(A) The December 31, 2018 quarter includes death benefit from life insurance policy of $3.0 million related to the December 31, 2018 passing of the founder and managing principal of MCM.

(B) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.

(C) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Change 2019 2018 $ % Income Statement Data: Interest income $ 135,114 $ 116,905 $ 18,209 16 % Interest expense 45,754 31,127 14,627 47 % Net interest income 89,360 85,778 3,582 4 % Provision for loan and lease losses 2,050 2,050 — 0 % Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 87,310 83,728 3,582 4 % Wealth management fee income 28,243 24,693 3,550 14 % Service charges and fees 2,595 2,564 31 1 % Bank owned life insurance 996 1,030 (34 ) -3 % Gain on loans held for sale at fair value (Mortgage banking) 377 260 117 45 % Gain on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value (6 ) — (6 ) N/A Fee income related to loan level, back-to-back swaps 3,340 2,006 1,334 67 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 1,216 1,359 (143 ) -11 % Other income 2,248 1,465 783 53 % Securities gains/(losses), net 162 (439 ) 601 -137 % Total other income 39,171 32,938 6,233 19 % Salaries and employee benefits 52,175 46,430 5,745 12 % Premises and equipment 10,837 10,075 762 8 % FDIC insurance expense 277 1,798 (1,521 ) -85 % Other expenses 14,858 14,259 599 4 % Total operating expenses 78,147 72,562 5,585 8 % Income before income taxes 48,334 44,104 4,230 10 % Income tax expense 13,133 10,663 2,470 23 % Net income $ 35,201 $ 33,441 $ 1,760 5 % Total revenue (A) $ 128,531 $ 118,716 $ 9,815 8 % Per Common Share Data: Earnings per share (basic) $ 1.82 $ 1.77 $ 0.05 3 % Earnings per share (diluted) 1.81 1.75 0.06 3 % Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,370,627 18,865,982 504,645 3 % Diluted 19,496,721 19,066,986 429,735 2 % Performance Ratios: Return on average assets annualized (ROAA) 0.99 % 1.04 % (0.05 )% -4 % Return on average equity annualized (ROAE) 9.67 % 10.43 % (0.76 )% -7 % Net interest margin (tax- equivalent basis) 2.65 % 2.75 % (0.10 )% -4 % GAAP efficiency ratio (B) 60.80 % 61.12 % (0.32 )% -1 % Operating expenses / average assets annualized 2.21 % 2.25 % (0.04 )% -2 %

(A) Total revenue includes net interest income plus total other income.

(B) Calculated as total operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue. For Non-GAAP efficiency ratio, see Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 (A) 2019 2019 2018 2018 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 5,770 $ 5,351 $ 4,726 $ 5,914 $ 4,792 Federal funds sold 101 101 101 101 101 Interest-earning deposits 221,242 298,575 235,487 154,758 118,111 Total cash and cash equivalents 227,113 304,027 240,314 160,773 123,004 Securities available for sale 349,989 378,839 384,400 377,936 368,554 Equity security 7,881 4,847 4,778 4,719 4,673 FHLB and FRB stock, at cost 21,403 18,338 18,460 18,533 21,561 Residential mortgage 561,543 572,926 569,304 573,146 562,930 Multifamily mortgage 1,197,093 1,129,476 1,104,406 1,138,190 1,289,458 Commercial mortgage 721,261 694,674 705,221 702,165 644,900 Commercial loans 1,575,076 1,518,591 1,410,146 1,398,214 1,180,774 Consumer loans 53,829 53,995 54,276 58,678 64,478 Home equity lines of credit 58,423 62,522 57,639 62,191 59,930 Other loans 380 424 355 465 432 Total loans 4,167,605 4,032,608 3,901,347 3,933,049 3,802,902 Less: Allowances for loan and lease losses 41,580 39,791 38,653 38,504 37,293 Net loans 4,126,025 3,992,817 3,862,694 3,894,545 3,765,609 Premises and equipment 20,898 20,987 21,201 27,408 27,874 Other real estate owned 336 — — — 96 Accrued interest receivable 11,759 11,594 11,688 10,814 10,849 Bank owned life insurance 45,940 45,744 45,554 45,353 45,181 Goodwill and other intangible assets 41,111 31,941 32,170 32,399 34,297 Finance lease right-of-use assets (B) 5,265 5,452 5,639 — — Operating lease right-of-use assets (B) 10,328 11,017 7,541 — — Other assets 57,361 45,631 27,867 45,378 34,011 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,925,409 $ 4,871,234 $ 4,662,306 $ 4,617,858 $ 4,435,709 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 544,464 $ 544,431 $ 476,013 $ 463,926 $ 503,388 Interest-bearing demand deposits 1,352,471 1,388,821 1,268,823 1,247,305 1,148,660 Savings 115,448 112,438 114,865 114,674 116,391 Money market accounts 1,196,188 1,207,358 1,209,835 1,243,369 1,097,630 Certificates of deposit – Retail 583,425 570,384 545,450 510,724 466,791 Certificates of deposit – Listing Service 55,664 58,541 68,055 79,195 85,241 Subtotal “customer” deposits 3,847,660 3,881,973 3,683,041 3,659,193 3,418,101 IB Demand – Brokered 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Certificates of deposit – Brokered 33,696 33,682 56,165 56,147 61,193 Total deposits 4,061,356 4,095,655 3,919,206 3,895,340 3,659,294 Short-term borrowings 67,000 — — — 95,190 FHLB advances 105,000 105,000 105,000 108,000 84,000 Finance lease liability (B) 7,793 7,985 8,175 8,362 8,548 Operating lease liability (B) 10,619 11,269 7,683 — — Subordinated debt, net 83,361 83,305 83,249 83,193 83,138 Other liabilities 94,930 74,132 57,521 53,950 51,106 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,430,059 4,377,346 4,180,834 4,148,845 3,981,276 Shareholders’ equity 495,350 493,888 481,472 469,013 454,433 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,925,409 $ 4,871,234 $ 4,662,306 $ 4,617,858 $ 4,435,709 Assets under management and / or administration at

Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s Private Wealth Management

Division (market value, not included above-dollars in billions) $ 7.0 $ 6.6 $ 6.3 $ 5.8 $ 6.4

(A) Includes goodwill and intangibles from the Murphy Capital Management, Quadrant Capital Management, Lassus Wherley and Associates and Point View Wealth Management acquisitions completed in August 2017, November 2017, September 2018 and September 2019, respectively.

(B) Resulted from the January 1, 2019 adoption of ASU No. 2016-02, “Leases (Topic 842)”.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

As of Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Asset Quality: Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Nonaccrual loans (A) 29,383 31,150 24,892 25,715 10,722 Other real estate owned 336 — — — 96 Total nonperforming assets $ 29,719 $ 31,150 $ 24,892 $ 25,715 $ 10,818 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.71 % 0.77 % 0.64 % 0.65 % 0.28 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.60 % 0.64 % 0.53 % 0.56 % 0.24 % Performing TDRs (B)(C) $ 2,527 $ 3,772 $ 4,274 $ 4,303 $ 19,334 Loans past due 30 through 89 days and still accruing (D) $ 6,333 $ 432 $ 2,492 $ 3,484 $ 2,528 Classified loans $ 53,882 $ 56,135 $ 51,306 $ 58,265 $ 51,783 Impaired loans $ 36,627 $ 34,941 $ 29,185 $ 31,300 $ 31,345 Allowance for loan and lease losses: Beginning of period $ 39,791 $ 38,653 $ 38,504 $ 37,293 $ 38,066 Provision for loan and lease losses 800 1,150 100 1,500 500 Recoveries (charge-offs), net 989 (12 ) 49 (289 ) (1,273 ) End of period $ 41,580 $ 39,791 $ 38,653 $ 38,504 $ 37,293 ALLL to nonperforming loans 141.51 % 127.74 % 155.28 % 149.73 % 347.82 % ALLL to total loans 0.998 % 0.987 % 0.991 % 0.979 % 0.981 % General ALLL to total loans (E) 0.932 % 0.956 % 0.984 % 0.972 % 0.961 %

(A) Amount includes one healthcare real estate secured loan with a loan balance of $14.5 million at September 30, 2019, $14.6 million at June 30, 2019, $14.8 million at March 31, 2019 and $15.2 million at December 31, 2018. In addition, one casual dining commercial banking relationship with a balance of $6.3 million at September 30, 2019 and $6.6 million at June 30, 2019 went on nonaccrual at June 30, 2019.

(B) Amounts reflect TDRs that are paying according to restructured terms.

(C) Amount does not include $19.7 million at September 30, 2019, $19.8 million at June 30, 2019, $20.0 million at March 31, 2019, $20.5 million at December 31, 2018, and $5.5 million at September 30, 2018, of TDRs included in nonaccrual loans.

(D) The $6.3 million at September 30, 2019 included one $4.3 million commercial real estate loan that was in process of a rate modification (not a TDR modification). The loan was brought fully current in early October 2019.

(E) Total ALLL less specific reserves equals general ALLL.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 Capital Adequacy Equity to total assets (A) 10.06 % 10.16 % 10.24 % Tangible Equity to tangible assets (B) 9.30 % 9.52 % 9.55 % Book value per share (C) $ 26.07 $ 24.25 $ 23.66 Tangible Book Value per share (D) $ 23.91 $ 22.58 $ 21.88

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2018 2018 Regulatory Capital – Holding Company Tier I leverage $ 455,179 9.43 % $ 438,240 9.82 % $ 423,124 9.80 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 455,179 11.23 438,240 11.76 423,124 11.79 Common equity tier I capital ratio to risk-weighted assets 455,177 11.23 438,238 11.76 423,122 11.79 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets 580,120 14.31 559,937 15.03 543,555 15.15 Regulatory Capital – Bank Tier I leverage (E) $ 534,351 11.08 % $ 504,504 11.32 % $ 489,308 11.34 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets (F) 534,351 13.20 504,504 13.56 489,308 13.65 Common equity tier I capital ratio

to risk-weighted assets (G) 534,349 13.20 504,502 13.56 489,306 13.65 Tier I & II capital to risk-weighted assets (H) 575,931 14.23 543,008 14.59 526,601 14.69

(A) Equity to total assets is calculated as total shareholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets at period end.

(B) Tangible equity and tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is calculated by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation included in these tables.

(C) Book value per common share is calculated by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding.

(D) Tangible book value per excludes intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding. See Non-GAAP financial measures reconciliation tables.

(E) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 5.00%

(F) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 6.50%

(G) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 8.00%

(H) Regulatory well capitalized standard = 10.00%

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

LOANS CLOSED

(Dollars in Thousands)

(Unaudited)

For the Quarters Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Residential loans retained $ 19,073 $ 21,998 $ 10,839 $ 24,937 $ 14,412 Residential loans sold 15,846 9,785 3,090 4,686 6,717 Total residential loans 34,919 31,783 13,929 29,623 21,129 Commercial real estate 43,414 34,204 21,025 63,486 23,950 Multifamily 77,138 58,604 21,122 58,175 12,328 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 228,903 143,944 141,128 285,950 133,973 SBA 3,510 3,740 9,050 5,695 4,800 Wealth lines of credit (A) 6,980 6,725 7,380 5,850 6,100 Total commercial loans 359,945 247,217 199,705 419,156 181,151 Installment loans 362 1,497 558 649 1,634 Home equity lines of credit (A) 5,631 3,626 1,607 3,625 10,273 Total loans closed $ 400,857 $ 284,123 $ 215,799 $ 453,053 $ 214,187

For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, 2019 2018 Residential loans retained $ 51,910 $ 48,271 Residential loans sold 28,721 20,877 Total residential loans 80,631 69,148 Commercial real estate 98,643 79,115 Multifamily 156,864 38,071 Commercial (C&I) loans (A) (B) 513,975 390,203 SBA 16,300 19,810 Wealth lines of credit (A) 21,085 36,898 Total commercial loans 806,867 564,097 Installment loans 2,417 4,020 Home equity lines of credit (A) 10,864 17,861 Total loans closed $ 900,779 $ 655,126

(A) Includes loans and lines of credit that closed in the period but not necessarily funded.

(B) Includes equipment finance.



PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 393,386 $ 2,477 2.52 % $ 367,955 $ 2,385 2.59 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 13,497 165 4.89 19,201 179 3.73 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 567,097 4,811 3.39 563,066 4,671 3.32 Commercial mortgages 1,856,216 17,870 3.85 1,960,801 18,488 3.77 Commercial 1,530,131 18,605 4.86 1,109,492 13,055 4.71 Commercial construction 2,619 51 7.79 — — — Installment 53,891 560 4.16 72,246 674 3.73 Home equity 58,573 736 5.03 58,082 682 4.70 Other 396 11 11.11 439 11 10.02 Total loans 4,068,923 42,644 4.19 3,764,126 37,581 3.99 Federal funds sold 101 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 256,865 1,362 2.12 95,014 418 1.76 Total interest-earning assets 4,732,772 46,648 3.94 % 4,246,397 40,563 3.82 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,628 5,141 Allowance for loan and lease losses (40,806 ) (38,473 ) Premises and equipment 21,121 28,216 Other assets 151,265 103,422 Total noninterest-earning assets 137,208 98,306 Total assets $ 4,869,980 $ 4,344,703 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,410,837 $ 4,467 1.27 % $ 1,148,921 $ 2,644 0.92 % Money markets 1,184,589 4,227 1.43 1,065,338 3,261 1.22 Savings 113,961 16 0.06 118,996 17 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail 649,393 3,781 2.33 538,985 2,545 1.89 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,358,780 12,491 1.49 2,872,240 8,467 1.18 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 901 2.00 180,000 796 1.77 Certificates of deposit – brokered 33,688 267 3.17 61,192 394 2.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,572,468 13,659 1.53 3,113,432 9,657 1.24 Borrowings 114,584 886 3.09 167,153 1,038 2.48 Capital lease obligation 7,866 94 4.78 8,614 103 4.78 Subordinated debt 83,329 1,224 5.88 83,115 1,223 5.89 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,778,247 15,863 1.68 % 3,372,314 12,021 1.43 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 512,497 495,163 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 83,554 33,943 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 596,051 529,106 Shareholders’ equity 495,682 443,283 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,869,980 $ 4,344,703 Net interest income $ 30,785 $ 28,542 Net interest spread 2.26 % 2.39 % Net interest margin (D) 2.60 % 2.69 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

THREE MONTHS ENDED

(Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands)

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 393,386 $ 2,477 2.52 % $ 392,079 $ 2,639 2.69 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 13,497 165 4.89 16,913 206 4.87 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 567,097 4,811 3.39 568,020 4,835 3.40 Commercial mortgages 1,856,216 17,870 3.85 1,786,086 17,581 3.94 Commercial 1,530,131 18,605 4.86 1,417,112 17,303 4.88 Commercial construction 2,619 51 7.79 — — — Installment 53,891 560 4.16 54,565 585 4.29 Home equity 58,573 736 5.03 63,112 818 5.18 Other 396 11 11.11 375 10 10.67 Total loans 4,068,923 42,644 4.19 3,889,270 41,132 4.23 Federal funds sold 101 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 256,865 1,362 2.12 241,129 1,265 2.10 Total interest-earning assets 4,732,772 46,648 3.94 % 4,539,492 45,242 3.99 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,628 5,280 Allowance for loan and lease losses (40,806 ) (39,138 ) Premises and equipment 21,121 21,176 Other assets 151,265 127,798 Total noninterest-earning assets 137,208 115,116 Total assets $ 4,869,980 $ 4,654,608 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,410,837 $ 4,467 1.27 % $ 1,266,909 $ 4,123 1.30 % Money markets 1,184,589 4,227 1.43 1,197,998 4,415 1.47 Savings 113,961 16 0.06 112,693 16 0.06 Certificates of deposit – retail 649,393 3,781 2.33 610,493 3,461 2.27 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,358,780 12,491 1.49 3,188,093 12,015 1.51 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 901 2.00 180,000 836 1.86 Certificates of deposit – brokered 33,688 267 3.17 46,639 326 2.80 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,572,468 13,659 1.53 3,414,732 13,177 1.54 Borrowings 114,584 886 3.09 105,000 838 3.19 Capital lease obligation 7,866 94 4.78 8,052 97 4.82 Subordinated debt 83,329 1,224 5.88 83,272 1,223 5.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,778,247 15,863 1.68 % 3,611,056 15,335 1.70 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 512,497 497,853 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 83,554 58,721 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 596,051 556,574 Shareholders’ equity 495,682 486,978 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,869,980 $ 4,654,608 Net interest income $ 30,785 $ 29,907 Net interest spread 2.26 % 2.29 % Net interest margin (D) 2.60 % 2.64 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET

UNAUDITED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

Tax-Equivalent Basis, Dollars in Thousands

September 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Income/ Average Income/ Balance Expense Yield Balance Expense Yield ASSETS: Interest-earning assets: Investments: Taxable (A) $ 391,032 $ 7,800 2.66 % $ 356,453 $ 6,382 2.39 % Tax-exempt (A) (B) 15,904 581 4.87 21,365 558 3.48 Loans (B) (C): Mortgages 568,902 14,541 3.41 566,600 14,110 3.32 Commercial mortgages 1,822,341 53,472 3.91 1,986,497 55,868 3.75 Commercial 1,442,827 52,659 4.87 1,042,609 35,938 4.60 Commercial construction 883 51 7.70 — — — Installment 54,552 1,722 4.21 75,279 1,979 3.51 Home equity 60,695 2,319 5.09 61,964 2,028 4.36 Other 394 32 10.83 448 34 10.12 Total loans 3,950,594 124,796 4.21 3,733,397 109,957 3.93 Federal funds sold 101 — 0.25 101 — 0.25 Interest-earning deposits 245,153 3,897 2.12 96,402 1,170 1.62 Total interest-earning assets 4,602,784 137,074 3.97 % 4,207,718 118,067 3.74 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 5,436 4,831 Allowance for loan and lease losses (39,638 ) (37,947 ) Premises and equipment 21,253 28,722 Other assets 133,830 100,867 Total noninterest-earning assets 120,881 96,473 Total assets $ 4,723,665 $ 4,304,191 LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits: Checking $ 1,321,248 $ 12,299 1.24 % $ 1,121,748 $ 6,369 0.76 % Money markets 1,196,778 12,978 1.45 1,033,313 7,639 0.99 Savings 113,552 48 0.06 121,176 49 0.05 Certificates of deposit – retail 622,509 10,476 2.24 550,101 7,024 1.70 Subtotal interest-bearing deposits 3,254,087 35,801 1.47 2,826,338 21,081 0.99 Interest-bearing demand – brokered 180,000 2,476 1.83 180,000 2,280 1.69 Certificates of deposit – brokered 45,412 958 2.81 65,677 1,222 2.48 Total interest-bearing deposits 3,479,499 39,235 1.50 3,072,015 24,583 1.07 Borrowings 108,526 2,558 3.14 158,612 2,563 2.15 Capital lease obligation 8,052 290 4.80 8,789 316 4.79 Subordinated debt 83,272 3,671 5.88 83,086 3,665 5.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,679,349 45,754 1.66 % 3,322,502 31,127 1.25 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 494,023 523,620 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 64,806 30,533 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 558,829 554,153 Shareholders’ equity 485,487 427,536 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,723,665 $ 4,304,191 Net interest income $ 91,320 $ 86,940 Net interest spread 2.31 % 2.49 % Net interest margin (D) 2.65 % 2.75 %

(A) Average balances for available for sale securities are based on amortized cost.

(B) Interest income is presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate.

(C) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include nonaccrual loans.

(D) Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis as a percentage of total average interest-earning assets.

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION

Tangible book value per share and tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible book value per share by dividing tangible equity by period end common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which we calculate by dividing shareholders’ equity by period end common shares outstanding. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to recurring revenue. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses, excluding ORE provision, as determined under GAAP, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains/(losses) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value and excluding net gains on securities from this calculation, which we refer to below as recurring revenue. We believe that this provides one reasonable measure of core expenses relative to core revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial position, results and ratios. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titles measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and efficiency ratio to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Tangible Book Value Per Share 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Shareholders’ equity $ 495,350 $ 493,888 $ 481,472 $ 469,013 $ 454,433 Less: Intangible assets, net 41,111 31,941 32,170 32,399 34,297 Tangible equity 454,239 461,947 449,302 436,614 420,136 Period end shares outstanding 18,999,241 19,456,312 19,445,363 19,337,662 19,203,727 Tangible book value per share $ 23.91 $ 23.74 $ 23.11 $ 22.58 $ 21.88 Book value per share 26.07 25.38 24.76 24.25 23.66 Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Total assets $ 4,925,409 $ 4,871,234 $ 4,662,306 $ 4,617,858 $ 4,435,709 Less: Intangible assets, net 41,111 31,941 32,170 32,399 34,297 Tangible assets 4,884,298 4,839,293 4,630,136 4,585,459 4,401,412 Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.30 % 9.55 % 9.70 % 9.52 % 9.55 % Equity to assets 10.06 % 10.14 % 10.33 % 10.16 % 10.24 %

Three Months Ended Sept 30, June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, Efficiency Ratio 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Net interest income $ 30,085 $ 29,268 $ 30,007 $ 29,385 $ 28,142 Total other income 14,416 13,026 11,729 11,255 10,983 Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 6 — — 4,392 — Less: Income from life insurance proceeds — — — (3,000 ) — Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net (34 ) (69 ) (59 ) (46 ) 325 Total recurring revenue 44,473 42,225 41,677 41,986 39,450 Operating expenses 26,259 26,173 25,715 25,524 24,284 Less: ORE provision — — — — 28 Total operating expense 26,259 26,173 25,715 25,524 24,256 Efficiency ratio 59.04 % 61.98 % 61.70 % 60.79 % 61.49 %

For the Nine Months Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, Efficiency Ratio 2019 2018 Net interest income $ 89,360 $ 85,778 Total other income 39,171 32,938 Add: Securities (gains)/losses, net (162 ) 439 Less: Loss/(gain) on loans held for sale at lower of cost or fair value 6 — Total recurring revenue 128,375 119,155 Operating expenses 78,147 72,562 Less: ORE provision — 232 Total operating expense 78,147 72,330 Efficiency ratio 60.87 % 60.70 %



