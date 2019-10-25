AKA NYC Appointed as Full-Service Agency of Record for The Metropolitan Museum of Art

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AKA , the award-winning, global, fully integrated entertainment advertising agency specializing in live experiences, has been appointed as the agency of record for The Metropolitan Museum of Art (“The Met”), effective immediately. The move reinforces AKA’s position as a global leader in delivering fully integrated campaigns for the arts, culture and destinations industry, now counting six of the top 10 museums in the world among its global roster, which also includes The British Museum, Tate Modern, The National Gallery and The Natural History Museum of London.



Famous for its renowned collection and the vast scope of its exhibitions and programs, The Met is the most visited cultural destination in New York City, attracting more than 7 million visitors in the fiscal year that ended on June 30, 2019. AKA NYC will be developing holistic advertising campaigns, delivering full service media planning and buying, and creative and content services for the Museum’s three locations – The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Cloisters, and The Met Breuer.

“With AKA we have a partner who both appreciates The Met’s mission, and is a creative and potent marketer,” said Ken Weine, Vice President, External Affairs and Chief Communications Officer at the Museum. “The Met is in a position of great strength: our audience is growing in size and diversity, our brand is strong, and, most importantly, our curatorial and program staff continually finds new and creative ways to present art from over 5,000 years of human history. AKA is equally adept at engaging audiences across the five boroughs--so New Yorkers can enjoy our latest offerings--and at reaching prospective visitors around the tristate region, nation, and world with the important message that no trip to New York is complete without a visit to The Met.”

The Met joins AKA NYC’s rapidly expanding client base of premiere destinations, which includes The Metropolitan Opera, New York Botanical Garden, Empire Outlets, Hudson Yards’ Observation Deck “edge,” and National Geographic Encounter: Ocean Odyssey, among others. The success of AKA NYC’s continued diversification highlights how the agency’s heritage and expertise in theatre translates to other aspects of arts and culture industries, such as museums.

“The Met has been synonymous with New York City for nearly 150 years, and we’re excited to not only build on the museum’s legacy, but to also introduce it to new audiences in the digital era,” said Elizabeth Furze, managing partner at AKA NYC. “We get people to go places via engaging, fully integrated experiences; and what better place to send them to than one of the city’s most prestigious cultural destinations.”

See examples of AKA NYC’s work by visiting: https://aka.nyc

About AKA

AKA is the only global, full-service advertising agency with offices in the US , UK and Australia . The AKA Group, including Digital Media Services and the film advertising agency The Creative Partnership , delivers creative, strategic and insightful campaigns to entertainment and cultural destinations worldwide.

The New York office, led by Elizabeth Furze and Scott Moore, has a proven record for delivering creative cross-platform campaigns that really get people to go places.

Current and recent NYC clients include: Entertainment: Betrayal, Come from Away, Great Society, Girl from the North Country, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Metropolitan Opera, The Sound Inside, Sea Wall/ A Life, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,. Destinations: Empire Outlets, The New York Botanical Garden and the YMCA.

For more information, visit https://aka.nyc .

About The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Met presents over 5,000 years of art from around the world for everyone to experience and enjoy. The Museum lives in three iconic sites in New York City—The Met Fifth Avenue, The Met Breuer, and The Met Cloisters. Millions of people also take part in The Met experience online.



Since it was founded in 1870, The Met has always aspired to be more than a treasury of rare and beautiful objects. Every day, art comes alive in the Museum's galleries and through its exhibitions and events, revealing both new ideas and unexpected connections across time and across cultures.

