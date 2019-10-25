Ontario Museum Association Announces 2019 Awards of Excellence Recipients

/EIN News/ -- BRANTFORD, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, October 24th, 2019, the Ontario Museum Association (OMA) presented the 2019 OMA Awards of Excellence at the Best Western Brantford during the OMA Annual Conference. This year’s conference, Net(works) Benefit, brings together over 300 museum professionals and stakeholders from across Ontario to learn, explore, network, and celebrate their accomplishments.



The OMA helps support Ontario’s museums to achieve their full potential in enriching people’s lives and helping build vibrant and engaged communities. The Awards of Excellence are an opportunity for the sector to recognize institutions and individuals who are leading the way in making this vision a reality.

Congratulations to the following OMA Awards of Excellence recipients:

Distinguished Career Award of Excellence Marty Brent, Peel Art Gallery Museum & Archives (Retired) Volunteer Service Award of Excellence Bill Jeffery, The Textile Museum of Canada Award of Excellence in Programs Dundas Museum and Archives for Finding Hazel Award of Excellence in Community Engagement Khadija Aziz, The Textile Museum of Canada for Community Voices Award of Excellence in Exhibitions The Brockville Museum for Travel Trunk: Unpacking Brockville’s Cultural Stories Award of Excellence in Special Projects Craigleith Heritage Depot for REEL History & VR Films The Mary Ward and Pathway

For more information on each of the recipients and their achievements, please visit the OMA website, https://members.museumsontario.ca/programs-events/awards-of-excellence.

Quotes:

“The Ontario Museum Association Awards of Excellence recognize the leadership of individuals and organizations that make up our vibrant and vital museum sector. The innovative and important work these award recipients do in their communities exemplifies the positive impact that museums can and do have in the lives of Ontarians.”



– Marie G. Lalonde, Executive Director of the Ontario Museum Association

About the Ontario Museum Association:

The Ontario Museum Association (OMA) strengthens capacity among institutions and individual’s active in Ontario’s museum sector, facilitates excellence and best practices, and improves the communication and collaboration of its membership. The OMA advocates for the important role of Ontario’s museums to society, working with all stakeholders, related sectors and industries, and other professional organizations. Each year, millions of visitors to Ontario’s 600 community museums experience programs and exhibitions that tell our collective story and contribute to our identity and sense of place.

Contact: Marie Lalonde, Executive Director Tel: 416-873-2261 Ontario Museum Association 50 Baldwin Street Toronto, ON Email: pd@museumsontario.ca https://members.museumsontario.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.