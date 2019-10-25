Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Precision Stampings, Inc. to MPI Corporation

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodbridge International, a global mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the acquisition of its client, Precision Stampings, Inc. by MPI Corporation.



PSI, established in 1966 and headquartered in Beaumont, California is a cutting edge manufacturer of metal stampings for the medical, automotive, electronics, military, computer, and hardware industries. In business for many decades, the Company specializes in micro and nano connectors used by OEMs such as Boeing, Airbus, Teledyne, Amphenol, Plantronics, and Delphi/Aptiv.

MPI Corp, founded in 1975, is an investment holding company based in Indianapolis, Indiana. MPI invests in companies to help build them over time into better businesses and to enrich the lives of the people and institutions they touch. Their present holdings include manufacturing of metal formed components for various industries, including automotive, appliance, electrical distribution, and consumer electronics.

Woodbridge International’s ground-breaking approach to marketing a company globally has transformed the way the sell-side M&A industry does business.

Contact:

Don Krier

Managing Director/Partner

dkrier@woodbridgegrp.com

203-389-8400 ext. 201



