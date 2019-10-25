Global Pre5G ARPU, VAS & Innovation Report 2019-2025 - Growth of IoT Technology to Create Fresh Opportunities for VAS

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pre5G ARPU, VAS, & Innovation 2019 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The research provides critical analysis of the key 4G/ 4G+ Business Models, Strategies and Developments while providing insights into the future of the converging systems appearing on the curve. In a diverse industry like Mobile & Wireless, fast growth is a prerequisite for overall development. The nextgen 5G is a radical departure from the industry's previous development strategies in its scale, scope, and ownership. Implicit in the design of this generation's shift is the fact that the operator economy cannot sustain growth without evolving to the next generation for all its merits.



This essential 5G market research puts into perspective the belief, there's almost nothing which early-5G can facilitate (which) a mature 4G can't; will lay to rest and ridicule all such claims. Inspired by some recent innovations practiced by key handful telcos, it's proven how a shift from regular business practices cannot just offer a cushion of returns and leverage during the transition period, but also play a crucial role in preparing & conditioning the customer for future.



Objective of the Research: ARPU Stability - directly via VAS & Innovation; - indirectly via Churn Control, Consumer Awareness & Preparedness.



What's included?



In-depth analysis of the consumer, enterprise, retail, and B2B market is presented for various VAS opportunities across a number of application segments. The research charts key macro trends, technology trends, MNO strategies, and is a must-have for both leaders and start-ups looking to sustain and stabilise their ARPUs. The research includes analysis and forecasts for major stakeholders in the VAS value-chain.



The research also provides analysis and forecasts of value-added services across key industry sectors, including:

Entertainment

Gaming

Healthcare

Education

and, Automobile.

Questions Answered by the Report



Q1. What are some key emerging pre-5G VAS & innovation opportunities and their market potential?

Q2. How can operators outrun tech giants in the pre-5G VAS race?

Q3. What are the 4 growth engines' of China Mobile?

Q4. How Reliance Jio has been outperforming Indian market leader Airtel?

Q5. How much ARPU opportunity does pre-5G represent across the world? What are some promising new & existing business as well as consumer segments, services, and offerings which key players are using to promote their LTE/ 4G/ pre-5G portfolios?

Q6. What will be the market-size and growth rate of multiple pre-5G VAS culminations (IoT, AI, Robotics, Automation, Smart Cities, etc.)?

Q7. How are key players preparing their customers for the change? What are some highly enticing carry-forward-the-customer models prevalent in the industry

Q8. Speculations - What's the analyst's viewpoint on how mobile operator value chain will evolve in near and distant future; the roles - secondary or tertiary key operators will be required to play; and the whole gamut of services that will be key to a successful transition in the 5G era?

Q9. What types of collaborations, new investments, and cooperations will Operators be required to make with external businesses [vendors, 3rd-party service providers, etc.] for adhoc ARPU, especially in-organic growth, opportunities?

Q10. How can 2G/3G customers be primed towards 4G? What are some innovative pricing & servicing mediums to achieve that?

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology

2. VAS Market Overview

2.1 Current Market Dynamics

2.1.1 Drivers

2.1.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Smartphone

2.1.1.2 Growing penetration of high-speed mobile broadband

2.1.1.3 Increasing interest of tech giants in mobile VAS

2.1.1.4 Digital Lifestyle

2.1.2 Restraints

2.1.2.1 Customers are more willing to pay for content than connectivity

2.1.3 Opportunities

2.1.3.1 Time Spent on Mobile Devices is Growing Continuously

2.1.3.2 Growing Demand from Different Business Verticals

2.1.3.3 Growth of IoT Technology to create Fresh opportunities for VAS

2.1.4 Challenges

2.1.4.1 New Service Development and Service Delivery Innovation

2.2 Telecom VAS Value Chain & Key Stakeholder Analysis

2.2.1 New Evolving Ecosystem

2.2.2 Strategies of other Players in the Value Chain

2.2.3 Evolution of Mobile Operators' Business Model

2.2.4 Smart Pipe VAS Strategy

2.2.5 Key Drivers and Success Factors in Future Networks



3. Strategic Options for Telcos to combat Digital Disruption

3.1 The growing impact of digital

3.2 Digital Cannibalising voice and messaging revenue

3.2.1 OTT Impact on Messaging, Fixed Voice, and Mobile Voice

3.3 Telcos Revenue declining despite unprecedented demand for communication infrastructure

3.4 Strategic options for Telcos

3.5 Revenue opportunity in B2B



4. Proven VAS Innovation Case Studies

4.1 China Mobile's Big Connectivity strategy results in six-year high revenue growth

4.2 Greenfield player Reliance Jio registers 65% more net profit and 25% more ARPU than the market leader Airtel (October-December 2017)

4.3 MTN Ghana digital revenue grew by 37.7% (y-o-y) in 2017

4.4 Google's Jibe RCS business messaging



5. Spotting the Next Revenue Opportunities, Market Potential and Forecasts 2019-2025

5.1 Telco VAS Market Size and Forecast 2019-2025

5.2 Mobile Content and Video

5.2.1 Mobile TV

5.2.2 Mobile Video

5.2.3 Mobile Music

5.2.4 Live Events and Premium Content

5.3 IoT Applications

5.3.1 Connected Car

5.3.1.1 Safety Services

5.3.1.2 Entertainment Services

5.3.2 Smart Home

5.3.3 Smart City

5.4 Mobile Gaming

5.5 Social Messaging

5.6 RCS (Rich Communication Suite)

5.7 LBS (Location-based services)

5.8 Mobile Commerce

5.9 Mobile Money

5.10 Mobile Learning

5.11 Mobile Health

5.11.1 Health and wellness

5.11.2 Remote Patient Care and Monitoring

5.12 Key Emerging New VAS Opportunities - Operators must prepare in advance



6. Mobile VAS Vendors Competitive Landscape

6.1 Cisco

6.2 Comviva Technologies

6.3 Ericsson

6.4 Google

6.5 Huawei

6.6 IBM

6.7 Infosys

6.8 KongZhong

6.9 Near (AdNear)

6.10 Nokia

6.11 OnMobile

6.12 Samsung

6.13 ZTE Corporation



7. Recommendations for Boosting 4G/ Pre-5G Profitability

7.1 What should be your VAS strategy in different markets?

7.1.1 VAS Business Models for Emerging Markets: What to offer and how to monetise?

7.1.2 Matured Markets: What the market demands and how to meet the customer's expectations?

7.2 Customer Segmentation, Pricing, and VAS Bundling

7.2.1 Effective Mobile Broadband Strategies to Reduce Churn Rate and Retain Customers

7.2.2 Mobile Broadband - Innovative Pricing Models for Different Consumer Segments

7.2.3 Social Media: Newer Tactics to win Spendthrifts-The Youths

7.2.4 Brand Presence - How social you are?

7.3 Optimising Strategies for VAS Bundling

7.4 How to Stimulate Usage of VAS?

7.5 Strategies to Conquer and Secure Customers

7.6 How to protect Margins, increase ARPUs, and Net Profit?



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6myrba

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.