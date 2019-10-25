There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,013 in the last 365 days.

The World Market for 5G (2019-2025): Consumer Demand, Revenues, and Challenges Across Various Geographies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World 5G Market Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research scales 5G opportunity and provides forecast over how consumer demand, revenues, and challenges across various geographies are going to shape up during 2019-2025, globally.

It is now imperative for telecom service providers to actively acknowledge and carpet use cases that not only stick among the existing subscribers but are also trigger ready for cases beyond their purview as of now.

World 4G/5G Market Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025 provides:

Market Size and Forecast

by Type:

  • Subscribers
  • Revenues

by Segment:

  • Consumer
  • Enterprises

by Verticals:

  • Retail
  • Smart City Logistics & Transportation
  • Healthcare
  • Entertainment
  • Manufacturing

by Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

The detailed data sheet Excels allow users to manipulate and visualise our forecast data and charts to check the values as per their own assumptions.

Key Topics Covered

List of Figures
Figure 1. Operator Vs. Whole Industry Service Revenues 2017-2035
Figure 2. 5G Enabled Industry Digitalisation Revenues for ICT Players, 2025
Figure 3. Operator 5G Market Opportunity in Key Industries (In US$ billion) 2025
Figure 4. MNO Revenue Growth Opportunity for 5G Industry Digitalisation (In US$ billion)
Figure 5. Worldwide 5G Subscribers Forecasts (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 6. 5G Subscribers by Region (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 7. North America 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 8. Europe 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 9. Asia Pacific 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 10. Mid East 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 11. Africa 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 12. Latin America 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 13. Worldwide 5G Revenue Forecast (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 14. 5G Revenue by Region (In million) 2020-2025

List of Tables
Table 1. Worldwide 5G Subscribers Forecasts (In million) 2020-2025
Table 2. 5G Subscribers by Region (In million) 2020-2025
Table 3. Worldwide 5G Revenue Forecasts (In million) 2020-2025

Companies Mentioned

  • China Mobile
  • Cisco
  • Comviva Technologies
  • Ericsson
  • Google
  • Huawei
  • IBM
  • Infosys
  • KongZhong
  • MTN Ghana
  • Near (AdNear)
  • Nokia
  • OnMobile
  • Reliance Jio
  • Samsung
  • ZTE Corporation

