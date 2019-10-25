The World Market for 5G (2019-2025): Consumer Demand, Revenues, and Challenges Across Various Geographies
This research scales 5G opportunity and provides forecast over how consumer demand, revenues, and challenges across various geographies are going to shape up during 2019-2025, globally.
It is now imperative for telecom service providers to actively acknowledge and carpet use cases that not only stick among the existing subscribers but are also trigger ready for cases beyond their purview as of now.
World 4G/5G Market Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025 provides:
Market Size and Forecast
by Type:
- Subscribers
- Revenues
by Segment:
- Consumer
- Enterprises
by Verticals:
- Retail
- Smart City Logistics & Transportation
- Healthcare
- Entertainment
- Manufacturing
by Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
The detailed data sheet Excels allow users to manipulate and visualise our forecast data and charts to check the values as per their own assumptions.
Key Topics Covered
List of Figures
Figure 1. Operator Vs. Whole Industry Service Revenues 2017-2035
Figure 2. 5G Enabled Industry Digitalisation Revenues for ICT Players, 2025
Figure 3. Operator 5G Market Opportunity in Key Industries (In US$ billion) 2025
Figure 4. MNO Revenue Growth Opportunity for 5G Industry Digitalisation (In US$ billion)
Figure 5. Worldwide 5G Subscribers Forecasts (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 6. 5G Subscribers by Region (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 7. North America 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 8. Europe 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 9. Asia Pacific 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 10. Mid East 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 11. Africa 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 12. Latin America 5G subscribers (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 13. Worldwide 5G Revenue Forecast (In million) 2020-2025
Figure 14. 5G Revenue by Region (In million) 2020-2025
List of Tables
Table 1. Worldwide 5G Subscribers Forecasts (In million) 2020-2025
Table 2. 5G Subscribers by Region (In million) 2020-2025
Table 3. Worldwide 5G Revenue Forecasts (In million) 2020-2025
Companies Mentioned
- China Mobile
- Cisco
- Comviva Technologies
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- IBM
- Infosys
- KongZhong
- MTN Ghana
- Near (AdNear)
- Nokia
- OnMobile
- Reliance Jio
- Samsung
- ZTE Corporation
