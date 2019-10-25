The World Market for 5G (2019-2025): Consumer Demand, Revenues, and Challenges Across Various Geographies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World 5G Market Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research scales 5G opportunity and provides forecast over how consumer demand, revenues, and challenges across various geographies are going to shape up during 2019-2025, globally.

It is now imperative for telecom service providers to actively acknowledge and carpet use cases that not only stick among the existing subscribers but are also trigger ready for cases beyond their purview as of now.



World 4G/5G Market Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2025 provides:

Market Size and Forecast



by Type:

Subscribers

Revenues

by Segment:

Consumer

Enterprises

by Verticals:

Retail

Smart City Logistics & Transportation

Healthcare

Entertainment

Manufacturing

by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

The detailed data sheet Excels allow users to manipulate and visualise our forecast data and charts to check the values as per their own assumptions.

Key Topics Covered



