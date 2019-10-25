Diamonds and Designer Jewels, California Painting and Sculpture are November Highlights at Michaan’s Auctions

November’s Gallery Auction illustrates why Michaan’s is the leading Bay Area resource for great finds in fine things.

Auction:Gallery AuctionNovember 9, 2019Previews:November 3, 8, 9and by private appointmentLocation:Michaan's Auctions2751 Todd StreetAlameda, CA 94501Diamonds and Designer Jewels, California Painting and Sculpture areNovember Highlights at Michaan's AuctionsNovember's Gallery Auction illustrates why Michaan's is the leading Bay Area resource forgreat finds in fine things. Fine art, Asian art, fine jewelry and estate furnishings are offered in alive auction event on Saturday, November 9, with online and phone bidding available as well.Bidders are invited to preview the auction in person, and absentee bids may be submitted inadvance.The final stretch of 2019 is an exciting time at Michaan's, where the auction specialists arepreparing to wrap up a year of outstanding sales. October was a stellar month for jewelry andthere's much more to come. On November 9 and at two December events including the WinterFine Sale on Friday, December 6, specialist and GIA gemologist Elise Coronado offers stunningproperty from fine estates; every kind of fine jewelry buyer will find wonderful choices among therare gemstones, designer and period jewels, and luxury timepieces.Diamonds, a top draw at Michaan’s, bedazzle the gallery in November, well- timed for theshopping season ahead. The ring centering a superb oval-cut diamond of more than five carats,gracefully framed in a yellow gold split shank band, is estimated at $25,000-$35,000.November’s diamonds comprise a wide range of price points, such as the ring featuring adiamond of approximately 1.85 carats at $3,000-$5,000. Many more beautiful estate rings areoffered in November, including Buccellati’s finely crafted ring composed of tiny 18k yellow goldleaves strewn with diamonds ($1,500-$2,500). Also designed by Buccellati, the luminous SouthSea cultured pearl, 18k white gold ring is estimated at $1,000-$1,500. The sculptural carvedamethyst, 18k yellow gold “forma livre” ring ($1,000-$1,500) is a design of the Brazilianmodernist Haroldo Burle Marx, whose creations have been collected by royalty, top fashiondesigners and other connoisseurs since the mid-20th century.Period jewels offered in November include the diamond-encrusted Art Deco bracelet, a lovelygeometric composition with sapphire accents ($2,000-$3,000). The slender 18k yellow goldCartier covered wristwatch ($3,000-$5,000) is a vintage designer treasure. Also offered at$3,000-$5,000 is the Mid-Century Modern French jewelry suite of uncut emerald crystals set inan 18k yellow gold brutalist style mounting: a bold look and a rare find, sure to garner manybids. Also French, and from a bygone era of high style: the Mecan Elde Art Deco earrings madeof diamonds set in 18k white gold and suspending flower and urn form medallions of carvedjadeite jade ($700-$900).The fabulous leaf brooch of cabochon emeralds and faceted fine diamonds set in 18k yellowgold ($2,000-$3,000) is by Cazzaniga, the Roman design house where ancient andRenaissance influences are wrought by master craftsmen into singular jewels, extravagant andtimeless. Another colorful brooch, the plique-à-jour enamel butterfly ($300-$500), is set withmany tiny precious gems and diamonds.Michaan’s Fine Art department presents works by international artists, with a particularly strongsales history in California art. A highlight of the November 9 Gallery Auction is “Late Afternoon,Monterey Coast” by Mary McNeale Morgan (1868-1948). A student of renowned California pleinair painter William Keith, Morgan rose to prominence as a painter and printmaker in the early20th century. Her paintings of cypress trees on the windswept Monterey coastline have a uniquevitality rising from her vibrant, modernist color palette, bold brushstrokes and unconventionalcompositions. “Late Afternoon, Monterey Coast” ($7,000-$9,000) is typical of Morgan’s bestwork, pulsing with movement and awash in California sunlight. The sale of this fine painting isan excellent opportunity for collectors, from novice to established.David Bierk (1944-2002) was an innovative artist whose works juxtaposed the traditional withthe unconventional, exploring themes such as the temporal vs. the eternal. In many of hispaintings, which often incorporate unexpected materials, Bierk used literal references to worksby Old Masters, inviting contemplation of how we view art and what art means outside itsoriginal context. One such work, “Flowers in Stone to Fantin-Latour and Manet,” is offered byMichaan’s in November. An oil on canvas encased in concrete, the work is estimated at $2,000-$4,000.The works of John Melville Kelly (1868-1962) display the artist’s groundbreakingaccomplishments in printmaking technique. Equally compelling is Kelly’s dedication to hisfavorite subject: the daily lives and customs of Native Hawaiians, which he featured in his workfrom the 1920s through the 1950s. On November 9 Michaan’s offers Kelly’s signed and framedprint “Chinese Costume, Hawaii” estimated at $800-$1,200. Hawaii is also highlighted in the lotof four fine woodblock prints by Charles W. Bartlett (1860-1940), the highly accomplishedEnglish painter and printmaker who made Hawaii his home and whose works can be found inthe Honolulu Museum of Art, among others. Bartlett’s travels to Japan and India are alsoreflected in this lot which is comprised of “Shoji 1916” and “Entrance to Golden Temple,” alongwith “Hawaiian Fishermen”and “Prayers at Sunset.” The set of four Charles W. Bartlettwoodblocks is offered at $2,000-$3,000.Throughout 2019 Michaan’s has been the place to find one-of-a-kind furniture pieces anddecorative art objects from fine estates and distinguished collections, including propertydeaccessioned by the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. Antique furniture, fine silver andhistorical memorabilia have been highlights of each monthly auction. In the November 9 sale,Michaan’s specialist Jill Fenichell presents fine property of striking variety and quality. Oneexample is the impressive West African ceremonial bed made of wood carved with animals,figures and patterns. Crafted by Senufo artisans, it measures over nine feet long and isestimated at $4,000-$6,000.Among the Continental antiques offered in November is the mid-18th Century Venetian giltwoodmirror decorated with rococo flourishes such as seashells and foliage. More than eight feet inheight, this grand statement piece was acquired by the present owner through Los Angelesinterior designer Val Arnold and is estimated at $2,000-$3,000. Another beautiful 18th Centurypiece is the Baroque Southern German walnut desk, with inlaid decoration throughout ($1,500-$2,000).Michaan’s offers a diverse selection of decorative arts such as the Hopi painted pottery vasedating to the mid 20th century. This fine piece is signed by the artist, Fannie Nampeyo (1900-1987), daughter of Nampeyo of Hano who is credited with reviving the art of Hopi pottery in thelate 1800s. The Nampeyo family of artists is preeminent in Hopi pottery and their works arehighly sought by collectors; the Fannie Nampeyo vase is estimated at $600-$800. Anotherhighlight is the massive garden sculpture of bronze and steel by Bay Area wildlife sculptorPatricia Payne. Depicting an eagle with wings spread, a favorite subject of the artist, thesculpture is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.For collectors of Asian art, the November 9 sale holds many opportunities presented byspecialist Annie Zeng. Fine porcelains are featured.Michaan’s November 9 Gallery Auction can be previewed online, or in person at the gallery inAlameda, CA. See the complete schedule and catalog at www.michaans.com



