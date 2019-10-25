Diamonds and Designer Jewels, California Painting and Sculpture are November Highlights at Michaan’s Auctions
November’s Gallery Auction illustrates why Michaan’s is the leading Bay Area resource for great finds in fine things.ALAMEDA, CA, USA, October 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRE SALE PRESS RELEASE
Gallery Auction
November 9, 2019
November 3, 8, 9
Michaan’s Auctions
2751 Todd Street
Alameda, CA 94501
The final stretch of 2019 is an exciting time at Michaan’s, where the auction specialists are
preparing to wrap up a year of outstanding sales. October was a stellar month for jewelry and
there’s much more to come. On November 9 and at two December events including the Winter
Fine Sale on Friday, December 6, specialist and GIA gemologist Elise Coronado offers stunning
property from fine estates; every kind of fine jewelry buyer will find wonderful choices among the
rare gemstones, designer and period jewels, and luxury timepieces.
Diamonds, a top draw at Michaan’s, bedazzle the gallery in November, well- timed for the
shopping season ahead. The ring centering a superb oval-cut diamond of more than five carats,
gracefully framed in a yellow gold split shank band, is estimated at $25,000-$35,000.
November’s diamonds comprise a wide range of price points, such as the ring featuring a
diamond of approximately 1.85 carats at $3,000-$5,000. Many more beautiful estate rings are
offered in November, including Buccellati’s finely crafted ring composed of tiny 18k yellow gold
leaves strewn with diamonds ($1,500-$2,500). Also designed by Buccellati, the luminous South
Sea cultured pearl, 18k white gold ring is estimated at $1,000-$1,500. The sculptural carved
amethyst, 18k yellow gold “forma livre” ring ($1,000-$1,500) is a design of the Brazilian
modernist Haroldo Burle Marx, whose creations have been collected by royalty, top fashion
designers and other connoisseurs since the mid-20th century.
Period jewels offered in November include the diamond-encrusted Art Deco bracelet, a lovely
geometric composition with sapphire accents ($2,000-$3,000). The slender 18k yellow gold
Cartier covered wristwatch ($3,000-$5,000) is a vintage designer treasure. Also offered at
$3,000-$5,000 is the Mid-Century Modern French jewelry suite of uncut emerald crystals set in
an 18k yellow gold brutalist style mounting: a bold look and a rare find, sure to garner many
bids. Also French, and from a bygone era of high style: the Mecan Elde Art Deco earrings made
of diamonds set in 18k white gold and suspending flower and urn form medallions of carved
jadeite jade ($700-$900).
The fabulous leaf brooch of cabochon emeralds and faceted fine diamonds set in 18k yellow
gold ($2,000-$3,000) is by Cazzaniga, the Roman design house where ancient and
Renaissance influences are wrought by master craftsmen into singular jewels, extravagant and
timeless. Another colorful brooch, the plique-à-jour enamel butterfly ($300-$500), is set with
many tiny precious gems and diamonds.
Michaan’s Fine Art department presents works by international artists, with a particularly strong
sales history in California art. A highlight of the November 9 Gallery Auction is “Late Afternoon,
Monterey Coast” by Mary McNeale Morgan (1868-1948). A student of renowned California plein
air painter William Keith, Morgan rose to prominence as a painter and printmaker in the early
20th century. Her paintings of cypress trees on the windswept Monterey coastline have a unique
vitality rising from her vibrant, modernist color palette, bold brushstrokes and unconventional
compositions. “Late Afternoon, Monterey Coast” ($7,000-$9,000) is typical of Morgan’s best
work, pulsing with movement and awash in California sunlight. The sale of this fine painting is
an excellent opportunity for collectors, from novice to established.
David Bierk (1944-2002) was an innovative artist whose works juxtaposed the traditional with
the unconventional, exploring themes such as the temporal vs. the eternal. In many of his
paintings, which often incorporate unexpected materials, Bierk used literal references to works
by Old Masters, inviting contemplation of how we view art and what art means outside its
original context. One such work, “Flowers in Stone to Fantin-Latour and Manet,” is offered by
Michaan’s in November. An oil on canvas encased in concrete, the work is estimated at $2,000-
$4,000.
The works of John Melville Kelly (1868-1962) display the artist’s groundbreaking
accomplishments in printmaking technique. Equally compelling is Kelly’s dedication to his
favorite subject: the daily lives and customs of Native Hawaiians, which he featured in his work
from the 1920s through the 1950s. On November 9 Michaan’s offers Kelly’s signed and framed
print “Chinese Costume, Hawaii” estimated at $800-$1,200. Hawaii is also highlighted in the lot
of four fine woodblock prints by Charles W. Bartlett (1860-1940), the highly accomplished
English painter and printmaker who made Hawaii his home and whose works can be found in
the Honolulu Museum of Art, among others. Bartlett’s travels to Japan and India are also
reflected in this lot which is comprised of “Shoji 1916” and “Entrance to Golden Temple,” along
with “Hawaiian Fishermen”and “Prayers at Sunset.” The set of four Charles W. Bartlett
woodblocks is offered at $2,000-$3,000.
Throughout 2019 Michaan’s has been the place to find one-of-a-kind furniture pieces and
decorative art objects from fine estates and distinguished collections, including property
deaccessioned by the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. Antique furniture, fine silver and
historical memorabilia have been highlights of each monthly auction. In the November 9 sale,
Michaan’s specialist Jill Fenichell presents fine property of striking variety and quality. One
example is the impressive West African ceremonial bed made of wood carved with animals,
figures and patterns. Crafted by Senufo artisans, it measures over nine feet long and is
estimated at $4,000-$6,000.
Among the Continental antiques offered in November is the mid-18th Century Venetian giltwood
mirror decorated with rococo flourishes such as seashells and foliage. More than eight feet in
height, this grand statement piece was acquired by the present owner through Los Angeles
interior designer Val Arnold and is estimated at $2,000-$3,000. Another beautiful 18th Century
piece is the Baroque Southern German walnut desk, with inlaid decoration throughout ($1,500-
$2,000).
Michaan’s offers a diverse selection of decorative arts such as the Hopi painted pottery vase
dating to the mid 20th century. This fine piece is signed by the artist, Fannie Nampeyo (1900-
1987), daughter of Nampeyo of Hano who is credited with reviving the art of Hopi pottery in the
late 1800s. The Nampeyo family of artists is preeminent in Hopi pottery and their works are
highly sought by collectors; the Fannie Nampeyo vase is estimated at $600-$800. Another
highlight is the massive garden sculpture of bronze and steel by Bay Area wildlife sculptor
Patricia Payne. Depicting an eagle with wings spread, a favorite subject of the artist, the
sculpture is estimated at $3,000-$5,000.
For collectors of Asian art, the November 9 sale holds many opportunities presented by
specialist Annie Zeng. Fine porcelains are featured.
Michaan’s November 9 Gallery Auction can be previewed online, or in person at the gallery in
Alameda, CA. See the complete schedule and catalog at www.michaans.com.
