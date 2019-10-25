2018 Market Share Data for MNO Spending on Telecoms-Specific Radio Access Network (RAN) Products & Product-Related Services | Includes Revenue Details for RAN, 5G RAN and Small Cells

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Radio Access Networks and Small Cells: Worldwide Market Shares 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides market share data for mobile network operator (MNO) spending on telecoms-specific radio access network (RAN) products and product-related services for 2018. It provides revenue details for RAN, 5G RAN and small cells. The report also includes 'snapshots' of information about the leading vendors in the market.

Key developments in the RAN and small-cells market in 2018:

MNOs in developed markets continued to invest in 4G networks as the underlying capacity layer for 5G. MNOs in more-advanced markets (such as Finland, South Korea, and the USA) launched 5G networks on a small scale.

The overall revenue from RAN products and product-related services grew by about 6.6% year-on-year in 2018, mainly due to RAN equipment revenue growth.

Spending on product-related services formed a large share of the total RAN revenue. Many operators spend on-site design and optimisation, particularly during the initial stages of a new radio access technology roll-out, when the relevant skills do not exist in-house.

Key questions answered in this report:

What was the overall size of the RAN market for the telecoms industry and what drove this spending among MNOs?

What was the overall size of 5G RAN market, despite the small number of commercial deployments?

What was the overall size of the small cells market?

Who are the major vendors and what is their share of revenue in the RAN and small cells market?

Who should read this report?

Vendors and executives in operator CTO offices that are responsible for network deployments.

Vendor strategy teams that need to understand who the market competitors are and what their market position is.

MNOs' CFOs, strategy executives and CxOs.

The investment community.

Key Topics Covered



Executive summary

Business environment

Market shares

Vendor analysis Vendor challenger snapshots

Market definition

About the author

Companies Mentioned



Airspan

Altiostar

Ericsson

Huawei Technologies

Mavenir

NEC

Nokia

Parallel Wireless

Samsung Electronics

SpiderCloud (Corning)

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g712og

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

