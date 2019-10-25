How to Earn a College Degree or Teach College While Living on an Island

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You may have heard of expatriates living on a tropical island teaching English to the native population, but you may not know is that you can live on an island, Catalina Island in this case, which is located just 22 miles off the coast of Los Angeles County in Southern California and teach at a college or even earn a college degree!

David Michael Lee is doing just that, as an instructor of Fine and Performing Arts at Coastline College in Orange County. Born and raised in Orange County David Lee is able to teach a majority of his classes online – and yes, he is doing it from an island!

According to Global Workplace Analytics, almost half the US workforce now holds a job compatible with the ability to work remotely, at least part-time. The shift towards remote culture is growing and is becoming the future.

Coastline's Art curriculum offers online and onsite, with a series of foundation courses that are designed to develop the understanding and application of visual language across a range of media, including fine art, digital art, photography and 3D design. Whether one wants to paint, sculpt, or create a new website, Coastline College will give you the strokes you need to create your canvas for life through certification programs or by acquiring an associate of arts degree.

Professor David Lee is also the curator of the Coastline College Art Gallery, located on the Coastline College Newport Beach campus which is a vital and well respected art venue serving Orange County art students, local emerging artists, relevant artists from around the globe, as well as supporters of the arts and the local public. The art gallery holds workshops, exhibition programs as well as receptions, artist lectures and other art-related events. It has been recognized as one of the top 15 excellent on-campus art galleries in Southern California. In his capacity as curator of the gallery, David Lee does sometimes have to commute from Catalina Island to manage the art gallery but is able to administer most of the work associated with the gallery while situated on the island.

Not only can you work and live your dream while living on an island, but you can also get a college education and a degree as well. Tammie Katin is doing just that, and she also resides on Catalina Island. She is pursuing her bachelor’s degree in Insurance and Risk Management while she is working as a Senior Analyst and Insurance Compliance for the Catalina Island Company. She has been able to pursue her college education by taking online college courses she needed through Coastline College. The ability, convenience, and flexibility made her journey possible and now has allowed Tammie the pathway to Indiana State University for her BA degree.

With today’s technology, it is possible that almost anyone can now live on a tropical island and go to college to get a degree or be able to work remote in their chosen career. The best of both worlds is available while living on an island surrounded by water, white sandy beaches, palm trees, and only an hour boat ride from the mainland.

