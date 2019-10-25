ITW Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

GAAP EPS of $2.04, +7% year-over-year



Operating Margin of 25.0%, +40 bps

Free Cash Flow +12%, 126% of net income

After-tax ROIC of 29.2%, +120 bps

Maintaining full-year EPS guidance range of $7.55 to $7.85

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its third-quarter 2019 results including GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 compared to $1.90 in the third quarter of 2018. Foreign currency had a $0.05 negative impact to earnings per share versus the prior year.

“While the demand environment continued to moderate across a broad cross section of our portfolio, we delivered another solid quarter with excellent operational execution,” said E. Scott Santi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our ability to overcome near-term macro challenges and deliver seven percent earnings per share growth, expand margins to 25 percent, and grow free cash flow by 12 percent is a direct result of our high quality business portfolio, the performance power of the ITW Business Model, and focused execution by our team of dedicated ITW professionals around the world,” Santi concluded.

Revenue of $3.5 billion was down 3.7 percent with unfavorable foreign currency translation impact of 1.8 percent and a decline in organic revenue of 1.7 percent. The company’s ongoing Product Line Simplification (PLS) activities reduced organic growth by 60 basis points. The third quarter 2019 benefited from one extra shipping day versus the prior year. Adjusting for this impact, organic revenues declined 3.2 percent on an equal day basis versus a decline of 2.8 percent in the second quarter.

Operating margin was 25.0 percent as enterprise initiatives contributed 120 basis points. Price/cost was favorable 20 basis points. Free Cash Flow was $830 million, an increase of 12 percent versus the prior year and 126 percent of net income. In the quarter, the company repurchased $375 million of its own shares and raised its dividend seven percent to an annualized $4.28 per share.

After-tax return on invested capital was 29.2 percent, an improvement of 120 basis points. The effective tax rate in the third quarter was 21.6 percent, and benefited from a $21 million or $0.07 EPS adjustment to the company’s estimated U.S. federal tax liability for tax year 2018.

2019 Full-Year Guidance

The company is maintaining its full-year GAAP EPS guidance of $7.55 to $7.85 per share, as compared to GAAP EPS of $7.60 in 2018. Year-over-year headwinds from foreign currency translation impact and higher restructuring expenses are expected to impact 2019 EPS by approximately $0.30. The company expects organic revenue down one to three percent, and operating margin of approximately 24 percent. Free cash flow is expected to exceed 100 percent of net income and the company is on pace to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its shares.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule.

Forward-looking Statement

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding diluted earnings per share, foreign exchange rates, total and organic revenue growth, operating margin, economic and regulatory conditions in various geographic regions, price/cost impact, restructuring expenses, free cash flow, effective tax rate, after-tax return on invested capital, and timing and amount of share repurchases. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such factors include those contained in ITW's Form 10-K for 2018.

About Illinois Tool Works

ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $14.8 billion in 2018. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW has approximately 48,000 dedicated colleagues in operations around the world who thrive in the company’s unique, decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, In millions except per share amounts 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating Revenue $ 3,479 $ 3,613 $ 10,640 $ 11,188 Cost of revenue 2,007 2,096 6,165 6,508 Selling, administrative, and research and development expenses 566 581 1,775 1,813 Amortization and impairment of intangible assets 38 47 122 143 Operating Income 868 889 2,578 2,724 Interest expense (52 ) (64 ) (170 ) (194 ) Other income (expense) 26 10 49 48 Income Before Taxes 842 835 2,457 2,578 Income Taxes 182 197 577 622 Net Income $ 660 $ 638 $ 1,880 $ 1,956 Net Income Per Share: Basic $ 2.05 $ 1.91 $ 5.79 $ 5.81 Diluted $ 2.04 $ 1.90 $ 5.76 $ 5.77 Cash Dividends Per Share: Paid $ 1.00 $ 0.78 $ 3.00 $ 2.34 Declared $ 1.07 $ 1.00 $ 3.07 $ 2.56 Shares of Common Stock Outstanding During the Period: Average 322.3 333.3 324.8 336.7 Average assuming dilution 324.0 335.3 326.6 339.0





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED)

In millions September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current Assets: Cash and equivalents $ 1,825 $ 1,504 Trade receivables 2,499 2,622 Inventories 1,209 1,318 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 292 334 Assets held for sale 420 — Total current assets 6,245 5,778 Net plant and equipment 1,693 1,791 Goodwill 4,430 4,633 Intangible assets 890 1,084 Deferred income taxes 479 554 Other assets 1,223 1,030 $ 14,960 $ 14,870 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Short-term debt $ — $ 1,351 Accounts payable 493 524 Accrued expenses 1,229 1,271 Cash dividends payable 344 328 Income taxes payable 61 68 Liabilities held for sale 96 — Total current liabilities 2,223 3,542 Noncurrent Liabilities: Long-term debt 7,643 6,029 Deferred income taxes 716 707 Noncurrent income taxes payable 462 495 Other liabilities 946 839 Total noncurrent liabilities 9,767 8,070 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in-capital 1,286 1,253 Retained earnings 22,104 21,217 Common stock held in treasury (18,632 ) (17,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,798 ) (1,677 ) Noncontrolling interest 4 4 Total stockholders’ equity 2,970 3,258 $ 14,960 $ 14,870





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

SEGMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin Automotive OEM $ 744 $ 164 22.1 % Food Equipment 551 152 27.5 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 512 130 25.6 % Welding 402 113 28.2 % Polymers & Fluids 418 101 24.1 % Construction Products 416 105 25.1 % Specialty Products 441 116 26.2 % Intersegment (5 ) — — % Total Segments 3,479 881 25.3 % Unallocated — (13 ) — % Total Company $ 3,479 $ 868 25.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Dollars in millions Total Revenue Operating Income Operating Margin Automotive OEM $ 2,338 $ 505 21.6 % Food Equipment 1,617 421 26.0 % Test & Measurement and Electronics 1,569 387 24.7 % Welding 1,251 355 28.4 % Polymers & Fluids 1,261 287 22.8 % Construction Products 1,241 298 24.0 % Specialty Products 1,379 363 26.3 % Intersegment (16 ) — — % Total Segments 10,640 2,616 24.6 % Unallocated — (38 ) — % Total Company $ 10,640 $ 2,578 24.2 %





Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Organic (2.3 )% (0.7 )% (3.3 )% (1.6 )% 2.8 % (0.7 )% (4.7 )% (1.7 )% Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % — % (0.8 )% 0.1 % — % (0.8 )% (0.2 )% Translation (2.4 )% (2.0 )% (1.4 )% (0.6 )% (2.1 )% (2.9 )% (1.6 )% (1.8 )% Operating Revenue (4.7 )% (2.7 )% (4.7 )% (3.0 )% 0.8 % (3.6 )% (7.1 )% (3.7 )%





Q3 2019 vs. Q3 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in

Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (40) bps (20) bps (100) bps (40) bps 60 bps (20) bps (100) bps (40) bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 110 bps 80 bps 210 bps 20 bps 170 bps (40) bps 20 bps 80 bps Total Organic 70 bps 60 bps 110 bps (20) bps 230 bps (60) bps (80) bps 40 bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — — 20 bps — — 10 bps — Restructuring/Other (10) bps 30 bps (20) bps — (30) bps (10) bps 10 bps — Total Operating Margin Change 60 bps 90 bps 90 bps — 200 bps (70) bps (60) bps 40 bps Total Operating Margin % * 22.1% 27.5% 25.6% 28.2% 24.1% 25.1% 26.2% 25.0% *Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 50 bps 60 bps 180 bps 20 bps 360 bps 30 bps 100 bps 110 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.09) on GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter of 2019.





YTD 2019 vs YTD 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Operating Revenue Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Organic (5.4 )% 0.9 % (1.7 )% (0.4 )% 0.7 % (0.9 )% (4.3 )% (2.0 )% Acquisitions/

Divestitures — % — % — % (0.7 )% (0.6 )% — % (0.6 )% (0.2 )% Translation (3.3 )% (2.7 )% (2.3 )% (1.0 )% (3.2 )% (3.9 )% (2.0 )% (2.7 )% Operating Revenue (8.7 )% (1.8 )% (4.0 )% (2.1 )% (3.1 )% (4.8 )% (6.9 )% (4.9 )%





YTD 2019 vs. YTD 2018 Favorable/(Unfavorable) Change in

Operating Margin Automotive OEM Food Equipment Test & Measurement and Electronics Welding Polymers & Fluids Construction Products Specialty Products Total ITW Operating Leverage (100) bps 10 bps (50) bps (10) bps 10 bps (20) bps (80) bps (40) bps Changes in Variable Margin & OH Costs 50 bps 50 bps 130 bps — 140 bps 20 bps (20) bps 60 bps Total Organic (50) bps 60 bps 80 bps (10) bps 150 bps — (100) bps 20 bps Acquisitions/

Divestitures — — — 20 bps 10 bps — 20 bps — Restructuring/Other (70) bps (20) bps — (10) bps (20) bps (20) bps (10) bps (30) bps Total Operating Margin Change (120) bps 40 bps 80 bps — 140 bps (20) bps (90) bps (10) bps Total Operating Margin % * 21.6% 26.0% 24.7% 28.4% 22.8% 24.0% 26.3% 24.2% *Includes unfavorable operating margin impact of amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets 50 bps 70 bps 220 bps 20 bps 350 bps 30 bps 100 bps 120 bps ** ** Amortization expense from acquisition-related intangible assets had an unfavorable impact of ($0.28) on GAAP earnings per share for the first nine months of 2019.





ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC. and SUBSIDIARIES

GAAP to NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (UNAUDITED)

ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Dollars in millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income $ 868 $ 889 $ 2,578 $ 2,724 Adjusted tax rate 24.1 % 25.5 % 24.3 % 24.7 % Income taxes (210 ) (227 ) (628 ) (674 ) Operating income after taxes $ 658 $ 662 $ 1,950 $ 2,050 Invested capital: Trade receivables $ 2,499 $ 2,777 $ 2,499 $ 2,777 Inventories 1,209 1,338 1,209 1,338 Net assets held for sale 324 — 324 — Net plant and equipment 1,693 1,799 1,693 1,799 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,320 5,785 5,320 5,785 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,722 ) (1,844 ) (1,722 ) (1,844 ) Other, net (535 ) (494 ) (535 ) (494 ) Total invested capital $ 8,788 $ 9,361 $ 8,788 $ 9,361 Average invested capital $ 9,007 $ 9,470 $ 9,083 $ 9,634 Adjusted return on average invested capital 29.2 % 28.0 % 28.6 % 28.4 %





A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 excluding the third quarter 2019 discrete tax benefit of $21 million is as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 September 30, 2019 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 182 21.6 % $ 577 23.5 % Discrete tax benefit 21 2.5 % 21 0.8 % As adjusted $ 203 24.1 % $ 598 24.3 %





A reconciliation of the tax rate for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2018 excluding the third quarter 2018 net discrete tax benefit of $15 million is as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 197 23.7 % $ 622 24.1 % Net discrete tax benefit 15 1.8 % 15 0.6 % As adjusted $ 212 25.5 % $ 637 24.7 %





ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX RETURN ON AVERAGE INVESTED CAPITAL (UNAUDITED)

Dollars in millions Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2018 Operating income $ 3,584 Adjusted tax rate 24.9 % Income taxes (893 ) Operating income after taxes $ 2,691 Invested capital: Trade receivables $ 2,622 Inventories 1,318 Net plant and equipment 1,791 Goodwill and intangible assets 5,717 Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,795 ) Other, net (519 ) Total invested capital $ 9,134 Average invested capital $ 9,533 Adjusted return on average invested capital 28.2 %





A reconciliation of the full year 2018 effective tax rate excluding the third quarter 2018 net discrete tax benefit of $15 million is as follows:

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 Dollars in millions Income Taxes Tax Rate As reported $ 831 24.5 % Net discrete tax benefit 15 0.4 % As adjusted $ 846 24.9 %





FREE CASH FLOW (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Dollars in millions 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 920 $ 844 $ 2,221 $ 2,002 Less: Additions to plant and equipment (90 ) (101 ) (244 ) (282 ) Free cash flow $ 830 $ 743 $ 1,977 $ 1,720 Net income $ 660 $ 638 $ 1,880 $ 1,956 Free cash flow to net income conversion rate 126 % 116 % 105 % 88 %





Media Contact

Illinois Tool Works

Trisha Knych

Tel: 224.661.7566

mediarelations@itw.com Investor Relations

Illinois Tool Works

Karen Fletcher

Tel: 224.661.7433

investorrelations@itw.com





