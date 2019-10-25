There were 618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,012 in the last 365 days.

Lakeland Financial Reports Quarterly Performance

Year to Date Net Income Increases by 10% over 2018

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported record third quarter net income of $21.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 4% versus $20.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share also increased 4% to $0.83 for the third quarter of 2019, versus $0.80 for the third quarter of 2018.

The company further reported record net income of $64.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 versus $59.0 million for the comparable period of 2018, an increase of 10%. Diluted net income per common share increased 10% to $2.52 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 versus $2.30 for the comparable period of 2018 and also represents a record performance.

David M. Findlay, President and CEO, commented, “The Lake City bank team is proud of its continued growth in 2019. We experienced growth in every business unit and remain committed to our strategic growth in our Indiana markets. As the financial services sector continues to experience innovation in technology, we continue to invest in our people, infrastructure and technology to drive innovation for our customers.”

Highlights for the quarter are noted below.

3rd Quarter 2019 versus 3rd Quarter 2018 highlights:

  • Return on average assets unchanged at 1.72%
  • Return on average equity of 14.8%, compared to 16.6%
  • Organic loan growth of $180 million, or 5%
  • Core deposit growth of $328 million, or 9%
  • Net interest income increase of $1.6 million, or 4%
  • Net interest margin of 3.38% compared to 3.42%
  • Noninterest income increase of $141,000, or 1%
  • Revenue growth of $1.8 million, or 4%
  • Provision expense of $1.0 million compared to $1.1 million
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.39% versus 0.27%
  • Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $86 million, or 17%

3rd Quarter 2019 versus 2nd Quarter 2019 highlights:

  • Return on average assets of 1.72%, compared to 1.76%
  • Return on average equity of 14.8% compared to 15.8%
  • Organic loan growth of $25 million or 1%
  • Net interest income increase of $1.1 million, or 3%
  • Net interest margin increase to 3.38% from 3.37%
  • Noninterest expense increase of $645,000, or 3%
  • Revenue growth of $311,000, or 1%
  • Provision expense of $1.0 million compared to $785,000
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.39% versus 0.31%
  • Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $19 million, or 3%

As announced on October 8, 2019, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.30 per share, payable on November 5, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 25, 2019. Including this dividend, the total dividends per share for 2019 represent a 16% increase over the total dividends per share paid during the same period of 2018.

Return on average total equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 14.78%, compared to 16.55% in the third quarter of 2018 and 15.76% in the linked second quarter of 2019. Return on average total equity for the first nine months of 2019 was 15.68%, compared to 16.42% in the same period of 2018. Average equity increased at a faster pace than net income in 2019 due to an increase in the fair value adjustment for investment securities, net of tax, which increases equity but does not affect net income. Return on average assets for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018 was 1.72%, compared to 1.76% in the linked second quarter of 2019. Return on average assets for the first nine months of 2019 was 1.76% compared to 1.67% in the same period of 2018. The company’s total capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets was 14.78% at September 30, 2019, compared to 14.14% at September 30, 2018 and 14.49% at June 30, 2019. The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 was 11.74% at September 30, 2019, compared to 10.41% at September 30, 2018 and 11.30% at June 30, 2019.

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2019 were $4.02 billion, an increase of $178.2 million, or 5%, versus $3.84 billion for the third quarter 2018. On a linked quarter basis, total average loans grew $54.5 million, or 1%, from $3.96 billion at June 30, 2019. Total loans outstanding grew $180.1 million, or 5%, from $3.84 billion as of September 30, 2018 to $4.02 billion as of September 30, 2019.

Findlay noted, “Overall, we are pleased with our organic loan growth across our markets, but we continue to see elevated levels of loan payoffs related to several factors, including long term non-bank financing and the sale of companies. Clearly, our commercial borrowers are approaching capital investment conservatively as our commercial line utilization has been lower than our historical levels. We continue to expect to see loan growth driven by ongoing market share growth and organic expansion.”

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2019 were $4.27 billion, an increase of $242.3 million, or 6%, versus $4.03 billion for the third quarter of 2018. Average total deposits decreased by $33.1 million or 1% as compared to average deposits of $4.30 billion on a linked quarter basis. Total deposits grew $267.5 million, or 7%, from $4.02 billion as of September 30, 2018 to $4.28 billion as of September 30, 2019. In addition, total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $327.7 million, or 9%, from $3.84 billion at September 30, 2018 to $4.17 billion at September 30, 2019 due primarily to growth in commercial deposits of $264.4 million or 25%, as well as increases in retail deposits of $32.4 million, or 2%, and increases in public fund deposits of $30.9 million or 2%. Brokered deposits were $116.7 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $60.2 million, or 34%, as compared to $176.9 million as of September 30, 2018 due to scheduled maturities of wholesale funding that was not renewed.

The company’s net interest margin decreased four basis points to 3.38% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2018. Net interest margin for 2018 benefited from the Federal Reserve Bank increases to the Federal Funds Rate, which increased by 25 basis points in March, June and September of that year. The year over year decline in net interest margin was due to a higher cost of funds and lower yields on investment securities, partially offset by a higher yield on the company’s loan portfolio. The decline in the investment securities yield was due to the combined effect of the flattening, and at times inverted, yield curve and the corresponding increase in the fair value of the investment securities portfolio.

Linked quarter net interest margin increased by one basis point from 3.37% as of June 30, 2019 to 3.38% as of September 30, 2019, due to a decrease of 12 basis points in the cost of funds partially offset by a decline of 11 basis points in the yield on earning assets.

Findlay added, “We are pleased with our net interest margin expansion this quarter despite the two federal fund rate decreases enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank. We implemented timely deposit rate reductions to offset the loan repricing effect of lower rates. In addition, our net interest margin has benefited from continued growth in our commercial checking accounts which have increased by 16% year over year. Commercial deposits now account for 31% of total deposits, up from 26% a year ago.”

The company’s net interest margin was 3.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and was unchanged from 2018. Net interest income increased by $4.5 million or 4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the first nine months of 2018 due to loan and deposit growth.

The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $785,000 in the linked second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2019 were $936,000 versus net charge-offs of $463,000 in the third quarter of 2018 and net recoveries of $217,000 during the linked second quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.09% for the third quarter of 2019 versus 0.05% for the third quarter of 2018. Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.02% for the linked second quarter of 2019. On a year to date basis, net charge-offs to average loans were 0.03% compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.17% for the first nine months of 2018.

Nonperforming assets increased $6.5 million, or 51%, to $19.3 million as of September 30, 2019 versus $12.8 million as of September 30, 2018 due to an increase in nonaccrual loans. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets increased $4.0 million, or 26%, from the $15.3 million reported as of June 30, 2019. The linked quarter increase was primarily driven by three commercial relationships being placed in nonaccrual status during the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at September 30, 2019 was 0.39% compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2018 and 0.31% at June 30, 2019. Loan loss reserve to total loans was unchanged at 1.26% as of September 30, 2019, September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

The company continues to prepare and make progress on the planned adoption of the FASB’s new rule related to credit losses on financial instruments (“CECL”) that will be effective on January 1, 2020. The company intends to disclose a range of potential impact upon adoption of this new standard in its upcoming Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, based on the company’s loan portfolio composition as of September 30, 2019. 

The company’s noninterest income increased $141,000, or 1%, to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest income was positively impacted by a 99% increase over the prior year third quarter in mortgage banking income, driven by higher mortgage refinance volumes. In addition, loan and serving fees increased by 8%, and wealth advisory fees increased by 7% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Offsetting the increases, was a decrease of 11% in service charges on deposit accounts driven by lower treasury management fees due to the previously disclosed discontinuance of a treasury management relationship in July 2019. Noninterest income was $11.6 million in the linked second quarter of 2019.

The company’s noninterest income increased $3.7 million, or 12%, to $33.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $30.2 million in the prior year period. Noninterest income was positively impacted by $1.2 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts. Loan and service fees increased by 7% or $478,000, wealth advisory fees increased by 7% or $326,000, mortgage banking income increased by 26% or $258,000 and investment brokerage fees increased by 25% or $257,000.

The company’s noninterest expense increased $537,000, or 2%, to $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $22.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 and increased by $645,000 on a linked quarter basis. Year over year quarter increases in professional fees resulted from higher legal expenses and costs related to CECL implementation. Data processing fees increased as a result of the company’s continued investment in technology driven solutions. Net occupancy expense increased due to higher depreciation and rent expenses related to new branch locations as well as remodeling and improvements made to existing branches and other offices. Offsetting these increases was a $661,000 decrease in FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees. In the third quarter of 2019, the FDIC announced that due to the Deposit Insurance Fund reserve ratio exceeding 1.38%, banks with consolidated assets of less than $10 billion would be receiving credits against their deposit insurance assessments. The $1.1 million credit is applied as a reduction of FDIC assessments commencing with the payment of the second quarter assessment paid in July 2019 and is expected to be fully utilized by the first quarter of 2020.

The company’s noninterest expense increased by $3.6 million, or 6%, to $67.3 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to $63.7 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by salaries and employee benefits, which increased by 3%, or $964,000, primarily due to staffing increases in revenue producing areas and normal merit increases. Other expense increased by $1.5 million or 29% to $6.9 million from $5.3 million in the nine month period ended September 30, 2018.  Offsetting these increases was a decrease in FDIC insurance and regulatory fees driven by the credits received against the bank’s FDIC deposit insurance assessment.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 45.2% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 45.5% for the third quarter of 2018 and 44.2% for the linked second quarter of 2019. The company’s efficiency ratio was 44.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 44.8% in the prior year period.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a $5.0 billion bank holding company headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana. Lake City Bank, its single bank subsidiary, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana, delivering technology-driven and client-centric financial services solutions to individuals and businesses.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

                     
                     
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
(Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep. 30,  
END OF PERIOD BALANCES 2019
   2019
   2018
   2019
   2018
  
Assets $ 4,948,155     $ 4,975,519     $ 4,757,619     $ 4,948,155     $ 4,757,619    
Deposits   4,283,390       4,221,299       4,015,924       4,283,390       4,015,924    
Brokered Deposits   116,698       217,981       176,927       116,698       176,927    
Core Deposits (3)   4,166,692       4,003,318       3,838,997       4,166,692       3,838,997    
Loans   4,023,221       3,998,618       3,843,125       4,023,221       3,843,125    
Allowance for Loan Losses   50,628       50,564       48,343       50,628       48,343    
Total Equity   584,436       565,363       498,541       584,436       498,541    
Goodwill net of deferred tax assets   3,799       3,779       3,790       3,799       3,790    
Tangible Common Equity (1)   580,657       561,584       494,751       580,657       494,751    
AVERAGE BALANCES                    
Total Assets $ 4,941,503     $ 4,961,453     $ 4,748,953     $ 4,928,396     $ 4,731,769    
Earning Assets   4,698,937       4,625,949       4,451,449       4,625,820       4,440,493    
Investments - available for sale   614,784       601,178       569,567       601,098       558,784    
Loans   4,015,773       3,961,322       3,837,595       3,965,397       3,823,153    
Total Deposits   4,267,708       4,300,759       4,025,398       4,220,248       4,070,565    
Interest Bearing Deposits   3,306,638       3,378,030       3,167,135       3,296,995       3,228,768    
Interest Bearing Liabilities   3,356,436       3,444,382       3,363,583       3,408,767       3,379,929    
Total Equity   575,865       552,536       493,145       552,965       480,896    
INCOME STATEMENT DATA                    
Net Interest Income $ 39,545     $ 38,411     $ 37,925     $ 116,165     $ 111,681    
Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent   40,084       38,923       38,397       117,716       112,998    
Provision for Loan Losses   1,000       785       1,100       2,985       6,100    
Noninterest Income   10,765       11,588       10,624       33,878       30,225    
Noninterest Expense   22,737       22,092       22,200       67,302       63,705    
Net Income   21,454       21,713       20,570       64,849       59,048    
PER SHARE DATA                    
Basic Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.84     $ 0.85     $ 0.81     $ 2.54     $ 2.33    
Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   0.83       0.85       0.80       2.52       2.30    
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   0.30       0.30       0.26       0.86       0.74    
Dividend Payout   36.14   %   35.29   %   32.50   %   34.13   %   32.17   %
Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued)   22.81       22.06       19.70       22.81       19.70    
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (1)   22.66       21.92       19.55       22.66       19.55    
Market Value – High   47.46       49.20       51.25       49.20       51.76    
Market Value – Low   41.26       43.76       46.35       39.78       45.01    
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   25,622,338       25,614,701       25,301,033       25,576,740       25,284,085    
Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   25,796,696       25,774,002       25,745,151       25,745,029       25,719,693    
KEY RATIOS                    
Return on Average Assets   1.72   %   1.76   %   1.72   %   1.76   %   1.67   %
Return on Average Total Equity   14.78       15.76       16.55       15.68       16.42    
Average Equity to Average Assets   11.65       11.14       10.38       11.22       10.16    
Net Interest Margin   3.38       3.37       3.42       3.40       3.40    
Efficiency (Noninterest Expense / Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income)   45.19       44.19       45.51       44.86       44.81    
Tier 1 Leverage (2)   12.07       11.72       11.31       12.07       11.31    
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2)   13.62       13.33       12.97       13.62       12.97    
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (2)   12.94       12.64       12.24       12.94       12.24    
Total Capital (2)   14.78       14.49       14.14       14.78       14.14    
Tangible Capital (1) (2)   11.74       11.30       10.41       11.74       10.41    
ASSET QUALITY                    
Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days $ 922     $ 2,451     $ 13,476     $ 922     $ 13,476    
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More   306       0       0       306       0    
Non-accrual Loans   18,657       14,995       12,337       18,657       12,337    
Nonperforming Loans (includes nonperforming TDRs)   18,963       14,995       12,337       18,963       12,337    
Other Real Estate Owned   316       316       316       316       316    
Other Nonperforming Assets   7       7       111       7       111    
Total Nonperforming Assets   19,286       15,318       12,763       19,286       12,763    
Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings   5,975       6,082       3,512       5,975       3,512    
Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings (included in nonperforming loans)   3,422       3,512       7,313       3,422       7,313    
Total Troubled Debt Restructurings   9,397       9,594       10,825       9,397       10,825    
Impaired Loans   28,070       24,271       20,906       28,070       20,906    
Non-Impaired Watch List Loans   174,768       183,599       175,400       174,768       175,400    
Total Impaired and Watch List Loans   202,838       207,870       196,306       202,838       196,306    
Gross Charge Offs   1,221       84       581       1,589       5,686    
Recoveries   285       301       118       779       808    
Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries)   936       (217 )     463       810       4,878    
Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans   0.09   %   (0.02 ) %   0.05   %   0.03   %   0.17   %
Loan Loss Reserve to Loans   1.26   %   1.26   %   1.26   %   1.26   %   1.26   %
Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans   266.98   %   337.18   %   391.92   %   266.98   %   391.92   %
Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans and Performing TDRs   203.02   %   239.90   %   305.03   %   203.02   %   305.03   %
Nonperforming Loans to Loans   0.47   %   0.38   %   0.32   %   0.47   %   0.32   %
Nonperforming Assets to Assets   0.39   %   0.31   %   0.27   %   0.39   %   0.27   %
Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans   5.04   %   5.20   %   5.11   %   5.04   %   5.11   %
OTHER DATA                    
Full Time Equivalent Employees   561       571       549       561       549    
Offices   50       50       49       50       49    
                     
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
(2) Capital ratios for September 30, 2019 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed.
(3) Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits
                     


   
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)
  September 30,   December 31,
  2019
   2018
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 90,442     $ 192,290  
Short-term investments   46,133       24,632  
Total cash and cash equivalents   136,575       216,922  
       
Securities available-for-sale (carried at fair value)   613,230       585,549  
Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale   7,424       2,293  
       
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $50,628 and $48,453   3,972,593       3,866,292  
       
Land, premises and equipment, net   59,631       58,097  
Bank owned life insurance   83,153       77,106  
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   13,772       13,772  
Accrued interest receivable   15,823       15,518  
Goodwill   4,970       4,970  
Other assets   40,984       34,735  
Total assets $ 4,948,155     $ 4,875,254  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
LIABILITIES      
Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,011,336     $ 946,838  
Interest bearing deposits   3,272,054       3,097,227  
Total deposits   4,283,390       4,044,065  
       
Borrowings      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   0       75,555  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   0       170,000  
Subordinated debentures   30,928       30,928  
Total borrowings   30,928       276,483  
       
Accrued interest payable   12,071       10,404  
Other liabilities   37,330       22,598  
Total liabilities   4,363,719       4,353,550  
       
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value      
25,623,016 shares issued and 25,445,400 outstanding as of September 30, 2019      
25,301,732 shares issued and 25,128,773 outstanding as of December 31, 2018   114,243       112,383  
Retained earnings   460,736       419,179  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   13,467       (6,191 )
Treasury stock at cost (177,616 shares as of September 30, 2019, 172,959 shares as of December 31, 2018)   (4,099 )     (3,756 )
Total stockholders' equity   584,347       521,615  
Noncontrolling interest   89       89  
Total equity   584,436       521,704  
Total liabilities and equity $ 4,948,155     $ 4,875,254  
       


         
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data)        
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2019   2018   2019
 		  2018
NET INTEREST INCOME              
Interest and fees on loans              
Taxable $ 50,139     $ 46,127     $ 149,094     $ 132,360  
Tax exempt   234       208       720       627  
Interest and dividends on securities              
Taxable   2,209       2,275       6,956       7,201  
Tax exempt   1,819       1,570       5,171       4,367  
Other interest income   368       199       957       687  
Total interest income   54,769       50,379       162,898       145,242  
               
Interest on deposits   14,692       11,473       44,131       31,488  
Interest on borrowings              
Short-term   113       555       1,295       861  
Long-term   419       426       1,307       1,212  
Total interest expense   15,224       12,454       46,733       33,561  
               
NET INTEREST INCOME   39,545       37,925       116,165       111,681  
               
Provision for loan losses   1,000       1,100       2,985       6,100  
               
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR              
LOAN LOSSES   38,545       36,825       113,180       105,581  
               
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Wealth advisory fees   1,736       1,627       5,002       4,676  
Investment brokerage fees   386       376       1,300       1,043  
Service charges on deposit accounts   3,654       4,114       12,791       11,542  
Loan and service fees   2,518       2,327       7,403       6,925  
Merchant card fee income   690       643       1,982       1,834  
Bank owned life insurance income   515       466       1,246       1,177  
Mortgage banking income   636       319       1,256       998  
Net securities gains (losses)   6       0       94       (6 )
Other income   624       752       2,804       2,036  
Total noninterest income   10,765       10,624       33,878       30,225  
               
NONINTEREST EXPENSE              
Salaries and employee benefits   12,837       12,755       37,231       36,267  
Net occupancy expense   1,351       1,229       4,000       3,892  
Equipment costs   1,385       1,316       4,143       3,840  
Data processing fees and supplies   2,620       2,489       7,619       7,292  
Corporate and business development   999       891       3,376       3,070  
FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees   (249 )     412       566       1,282  
Professional fees   1,479       934       3,487       2,716  
Other expense   2,315       2,174       6,880       5,346  
Total noninterest expense   22,737       22,200       67,302       63,705  
               
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE   26,573       25,249       79,756       72,101  
Income tax expense   5,119       4,679       14,907       13,053  
NET INCOME $ 21,454     $ 20,570     $ 64,849     $ 59,048  
               
BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES   25,622,338       25,301,033       25,576,740       25,284,085  
BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.84     $ 0.81     $ 2.54     $ 2.33  
DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES   25,796,696       25,745,151       25,745,029       25,719,693  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.83     $ 0.80     $ 2.52     $ 2.30  
               



 
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
LOAN DETAIL
THIRD QUARTER 2019
(unaudited, in thousands)
                         
  September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30,
  2019 2019 2018 2018
Commercial and industrial loans:                        
Working capital lines of credit loans $ 730,557   18.2 % $ 755,090   18.9 % $ 690,620   17.6 % $ 757,004   19.7 %
Non-working capital loans   701,773   17.4     695,235   17.3     714,759   18.3     693,402   18.0  
Total commercial and industrial loans   1,432,330   35.6     1,450,325   36.2     1,405,379   35.9     1,450,406   37.7  
                         
Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans:                        
Construction and land development loans   319,420   7.9     321,550   8.0     266,805   6.8     231,795   6.0  
Owner occupied loans   556,536   13.8     557,115   13.9     586,325   15.0     571,998   14.9  
Nonowner occupied loans   545,444   13.5     533,880   13.4     520,901   13.3     520,414   13.5  
Multifamily loans   259,408   6.5     242,966   6.1     195,604   5.0     192,218   5.0  
Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans   1,680,808   41.7     1,655,511   41.4     1,569,635   40.1     1,516,425   39.4  
                         
Agri-business and agricultural loans:                        
Loans secured by farmland   176,024   4.4     148,883   3.7     177,503   4.6     159,256   4.2  
Loans for agricultural production   153,943   3.8     165,595   4.2     193,010   4.9     134,773   3.5  
Total agri-business and agricultural loans   329,967   8.2     314,478   7.9     370,513   9.5     294,029   7.7  
                         
Other commercial loans   100,100   2.5     104,084   2.6     95,657   2.4     114,350   3.0  
Total commercial loans   3,543,205   88.0     3,524,398   88.1     3,441,184   87.9     3,375,210   87.8  
                         
Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans:                        
Closed end first mortgage loans   187,404   4.6     187,863   4.7     185,822   4.7     185,212   4.8  
Open end and junior lien loans   191,597   4.8     188,558   4.7     187,030   4.8     185,869   4.8  
Residential construction and land development loans   11,774   0.3     12,270   0.3     16,226   0.4     15,128   0.4  
Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans   390,775   9.7     388,691   9.7     389,078   9.9     386,209   10.0  
                         
Other consumer loans   90,631   2.3     86,996   2.2     86,064   2.2     83,203   2.2  
Total consumer loans   481,406   12.0     475,687   11.9     475,142   12.1     469,412   12.2  
Subtotal   4,024,611   100.0 %   4,000,085   100.0 %   3,916,326   100.0 %   3,844,622   100.0 %
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (50,628 )       (50,564 )       (48,453 )       (48,343 )    
Net deferred loan fees   (1,390 )       (1,467 )       (1,581 )       (1,497 )    
Loans, net $ 3,972,593       $ 3,948,054       $ 3,866,292       $ 3,794,782      
                         
                         
                         
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS
THIRD QUARTER 2019
(unaudited, in thousands)
                         
  September 30,     June 30,     December 31,     September 30,    
  2019     2019     2018     2018    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,011,336       $ 946,471       $ 946,838       $ 880,363      
Savings and transaction accounts:                        
Savings deposits   237,997         238,369         247,903         251,748      
Interest bearing demand deposits   1,650,691         1,708,397         1,429,570         1,388,934      
Time deposits:                        
Deposits of $100,000 or more   1,101,730         1,053,619         1,146,221         1,223,457      
Other time deposits   281,636         274,443         273,533         271,422      
Total deposits $ 4,283,390       $ 4,221,299       $ 4,044,065       $ 4,015,924      
FHLB advances and other borrowings   30,928         145,928         276,483         208,280      
Total funding sources $ 4,314,318       $ 4,367,227       $ 4,320,548       $ 4,224,204      
                         


 
LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)
                 
  Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended     Three Months Ended  
  September 30, 2019     June 30, 2019     September 30, 2018  
  Average   Interest   Yield (1)/     Average   Interest   Yield (1)/     Average   Interest   Yield (1)/  
(fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance   Income   Rate     Balance   Income   Rate     Balance   Income   Rate  
Earning Assets                                        
Loans:                                        
Taxable (2)(3) $ 3,991,572     $ 50,139   4.98 %   $ 3,936,747     $ 50,089   5.10 %   $ 3,814,831     $ 46,127   4.80 %
Tax exempt (1)   24,201       292   4.78       24,575       292   4.77       22,764       257   4.48  
Investments: (1)                                        
Available for sale   614,784       4,509   2.91       601,178       4,415   2.95       569,567       4,263   2.97  
Short-term investments   3,478       16   1.83       12,092       97   3.22       3,480       14   1.60  
Interest bearing deposits   64,902       352   2.15       51,357       254   1.98       40,807       185   1.80  
Total earning assets $ 4,698,937     $ 55,308   4.67 %   $ 4,625,949     $ 55,147   4.78 %   $ 4,451,449     $ 50,846   4.53 %
Less: Allowance for loan losses   (50,732 )               (49,965 )               (48,137 )          
Nonearning Assets                                        
Cash and due from banks   77,921                 171,313                 144,605            
Premises and equipment   59,268                 58,857                 57,545            
Other nonearning assets   156,109                 155,299                 143,491            
Total assets $ 4,941,503               $ 4,961,453               $ 4,748,953            
                                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities                                        
Savings deposits $ 235,957     $ 62   0.10 %   $ 240,824     $ 71   0.12 %   $ 253,244     $ 79   0.12 %
Interest bearing checking accounts   1,667,690       6,712   1.60       1,743,813       7,576   1.74       1,407,460       4,455   1.26  
Time deposits:                                        
In denominations under $100,000   278,598       1,383   1.97       274,217       1,300   1.90       270,480       1,055   1.55  
In denominations over $100,000   1,124,393       6,535   2.31       1,119,176       6,609   2.37       1,235,951       5,884   1.89  
Miscellaneous short-term borrowings   18,870       113   2.38       35,424       232   2.63       165,520       555   1.33  
Long-term borrowings and                                        
subordinated debentures   30,928       419   5.37       30,928       436   5.65       30,928       426   5.46  
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,356,436     $ 15,224   1.80 %   $ 3,444,382     $ 16,224   1.89 %   $ 3,363,583     $ 12,454   1.47 %
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                                        
Demand deposits   961,070                 922,729                 858,263            
Other liabilities   48,132                 41,806                 33,962            
Stockholders' Equity   575,865                 552,536                 493,145            
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,941,503               $ 4,961,453               $ 4,748,953            
                                         
Interest Margin Recap                                        
Interest income/average earning assets       55,308   4.67           55,147   4.78           50,846   4.53  
Interest expense/average earning assets       15,224   1.29           16,224   1.41           12,454   1.11  
Net interest income and margin     $ 40,084   3.38 %       $ 38,923   3.37 %       $ 38,392   3.42 %
                                         


(1)   Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983 included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses.  Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $539,000, $512,000 and $467,000 in the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.
(2)   Loan fees, which are immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for 2019 and 2018, are included as taxable loan interest income.
(3)   Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.
     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of stockholders’ equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares issued. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value including only earning assets as meaningful to an understanding of the company’s financial information.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).

         
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
  Sep. 30,   Jun. 30,   Sep. 30,   Sep 30,   Sep. 30,  
  2019   2019   2018   2019   2018  
Total Equity $   584,436     $ 565,363     $ 498,541     $   584,436     $ 498,541    
Less: Goodwill     (4,970 )     (4,970 )     (4,970 )       (4,970 )     (4,970 )  
Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill     1,191       1,191       1,180         1,191       1,180    
Tangible Common Equity     580,657       561,584       494,751         580,657       494,751    
                     
Assets $   4,948,155     $ 4,975,519     $ 4,757,619     $   4,948,155     $ 4,757,619    
Less: Goodwill     (4,970 )     (4,970 )     (4,970 )       (4,970 )     (4,970 )  
Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill     1,191       1,191       1,180         1,191       1,180    
Tangible Assets     4,944,376       4,971,740       4,753,829         4,944,376       4,753,829    
                     
Ending common shares issued     25,623,016       25,615,216       25,301,732         25,623,016       25,301,732    
                     
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $   22.66     $ 21.92     $ 19.55     $   22.66     $ 19.55    
                     
Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets     11.74   %   11.30   %   10.41   %     11.74   %   10.41   %
                     

