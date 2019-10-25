Lakeland Financial Reports Quarterly Performance

Year to Date Net Income Increases by 10% over 2018

/EIN News/ -- WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN), parent company of Lake City Bank, today reported record third quarter net income of $21.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of 4% versus $20.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Diluted earnings per share also increased 4% to $0.83 for the third quarter of 2019, versus $0.80 for the third quarter of 2018.



The company further reported record net income of $64.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 versus $59.0 million for the comparable period of 2018, an increase of 10%. Diluted net income per common share increased 10% to $2.52 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 versus $2.30 for the comparable period of 2018 and also represents a record performance.

David M. Findlay, President and CEO, commented, “The Lake City bank team is proud of its continued growth in 2019. We experienced growth in every business unit and remain committed to our strategic growth in our Indiana markets. As the financial services sector continues to experience innovation in technology, we continue to invest in our people, infrastructure and technology to drive innovation for our customers.”

Highlights for the quarter are noted below.

3rd Quarter 2019 versus 3rd Quarter 2018 highlights:

Return on average assets unchanged at 1.72%

Return on average equity of 14.8%, compared to 16.6%

Organic loan growth of $180 million, or 5%

Core deposit growth of $328 million, or 9%

Net interest income increase of $1.6 million, or 4%

Net interest margin of 3.38% compared to 3.42%

Noninterest income increase of $141,000, or 1%

Revenue growth of $1.8 million, or 4%

Provision expense of $1.0 million compared to $1.1 million

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.39% versus 0.27%

Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $86 million, or 17%

3rd Quarter 2019 versus 2nd Quarter 2019 highlights:

Return on average assets of 1.72%, compared to 1.76%

Return on average equity of 14.8% compared to 15.8%

Organic loan growth of $25 million or 1%

Net interest income increase of $1.1 million, or 3%

Net interest margin increase to 3.38% from 3.37%

Noninterest expense increase of $645,000, or 3%

Revenue growth of $311,000, or 1%

Provision expense of $1.0 million compared to $785,000

Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.39% versus 0.31%

Total equity and tangible common equity1 increase of $19 million, or 3%

As announced on October 8, 2019, the board of directors approved a cash dividend for the third quarter of $0.30 per share, payable on November 5, 2019, to shareholders of record as of October 25, 2019. Including this dividend, the total dividends per share for 2019 represent a 16% increase over the total dividends per share paid during the same period of 2018.

Return on average total equity for the third quarter of 2019 was 14.78%, compared to 16.55% in the third quarter of 2018 and 15.76% in the linked second quarter of 2019. Return on average total equity for the first nine months of 2019 was 15.68%, compared to 16.42% in the same period of 2018. Average equity increased at a faster pace than net income in 2019 due to an increase in the fair value adjustment for investment securities, net of tax, which increases equity but does not affect net income. Return on average assets for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018 was 1.72%, compared to 1.76% in the linked second quarter of 2019. Return on average assets for the first nine months of 2019 was 1.76% compared to 1.67% in the same period of 2018. The company’s total capital as a percentage of risk-weighted assets was 14.78% at September 30, 2019, compared to 14.14% at September 30, 2018 and 14.49% at June 30, 2019. The company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 was 11.74% at September 30, 2019, compared to 10.41% at September 30, 2018 and 11.30% at June 30, 2019.

Average total loans for the third quarter of 2019 were $4.02 billion, an increase of $178.2 million, or 5%, versus $3.84 billion for the third quarter 2018. On a linked quarter basis, total average loans grew $54.5 million, or 1%, from $3.96 billion at June 30, 2019. Total loans outstanding grew $180.1 million, or 5%, from $3.84 billion as of September 30, 2018 to $4.02 billion as of September 30, 2019.

Findlay noted, “Overall, we are pleased with our organic loan growth across our markets, but we continue to see elevated levels of loan payoffs related to several factors, including long term non-bank financing and the sale of companies. Clearly, our commercial borrowers are approaching capital investment conservatively as our commercial line utilization has been lower than our historical levels. We continue to expect to see loan growth driven by ongoing market share growth and organic expansion.”

Average total deposits for the third quarter of 2019 were $4.27 billion, an increase of $242.3 million, or 6%, versus $4.03 billion for the third quarter of 2018. Average total deposits decreased by $33.1 million or 1% as compared to average deposits of $4.30 billion on a linked quarter basis. Total deposits grew $267.5 million, or 7%, from $4.02 billion as of September 30, 2018 to $4.28 billion as of September 30, 2019. In addition, total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, increased $327.7 million, or 9%, from $3.84 billion at September 30, 2018 to $4.17 billion at September 30, 2019 due primarily to growth in commercial deposits of $264.4 million or 25%, as well as increases in retail deposits of $32.4 million, or 2%, and increases in public fund deposits of $30.9 million or 2%. Brokered deposits were $116.7 million at September 30, 2019, a decrease of $60.2 million, or 34%, as compared to $176.9 million as of September 30, 2018 due to scheduled maturities of wholesale funding that was not renewed.

The company’s net interest margin decreased four basis points to 3.38% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.42% for the third quarter of 2018. Net interest margin for 2018 benefited from the Federal Reserve Bank increases to the Federal Funds Rate, which increased by 25 basis points in March, June and September of that year. The year over year decline in net interest margin was due to a higher cost of funds and lower yields on investment securities, partially offset by a higher yield on the company’s loan portfolio. The decline in the investment securities yield was due to the combined effect of the flattening, and at times inverted, yield curve and the corresponding increase in the fair value of the investment securities portfolio.

Linked quarter net interest margin increased by one basis point from 3.37% as of June 30, 2019 to 3.38% as of September 30, 2019, due to a decrease of 12 basis points in the cost of funds partially offset by a decline of 11 basis points in the yield on earning assets.

Findlay added, “We are pleased with our net interest margin expansion this quarter despite the two federal fund rate decreases enacted by the Federal Reserve Bank. We implemented timely deposit rate reductions to offset the loan repricing effect of lower rates. In addition, our net interest margin has benefited from continued growth in our commercial checking accounts which have increased by 16% year over year. Commercial deposits now account for 31% of total deposits, up from 26% a year ago.”

The company’s net interest margin was 3.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and was unchanged from 2018. Net interest income increased by $4.5 million or 4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the first nine months of 2018 due to loan and deposit growth.

The company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $785,000 in the linked second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2019 were $936,000 versus net charge-offs of $463,000 in the third quarter of 2018 and net recoveries of $217,000 during the linked second quarter of 2019. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.09% for the third quarter of 2019 versus 0.05% for the third quarter of 2018. Annualized net recoveries to average loans were 0.02% for the linked second quarter of 2019. On a year to date basis, net charge-offs to average loans were 0.03% compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.17% for the first nine months of 2018.

Nonperforming assets increased $6.5 million, or 51%, to $19.3 million as of September 30, 2019 versus $12.8 million as of September 30, 2018 due to an increase in nonaccrual loans. On a linked quarter basis, nonperforming assets increased $4.0 million, or 26%, from the $15.3 million reported as of June 30, 2019. The linked quarter increase was primarily driven by three commercial relationships being placed in nonaccrual status during the third quarter of 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets at September 30, 2019 was 0.39% compared to 0.27% at September 30, 2018 and 0.31% at June 30, 2019. Loan loss reserve to total loans was unchanged at 1.26% as of September 30, 2019, September 30, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

The company continues to prepare and make progress on the planned adoption of the FASB’s new rule related to credit losses on financial instruments (“CECL”) that will be effective on January 1, 2020. The company intends to disclose a range of potential impact upon adoption of this new standard in its upcoming Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, based on the company’s loan portfolio composition as of September 30, 2019.

The company’s noninterest income increased $141,000, or 1%, to $10.8 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. Noninterest income was positively impacted by a 99% increase over the prior year third quarter in mortgage banking income, driven by higher mortgage refinance volumes. In addition, loan and serving fees increased by 8%, and wealth advisory fees increased by 7% compared to the third quarter of 2018. Offsetting the increases, was a decrease of 11% in service charges on deposit accounts driven by lower treasury management fees due to the previously disclosed discontinuance of a treasury management relationship in July 2019. Noninterest income was $11.6 million in the linked second quarter of 2019.

The company’s noninterest income increased $3.7 million, or 12%, to $33.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to $30.2 million in the prior year period. Noninterest income was positively impacted by $1.2 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts. Loan and service fees increased by 7% or $478,000, wealth advisory fees increased by 7% or $326,000, mortgage banking income increased by 26% or $258,000 and investment brokerage fees increased by 25% or $257,000.

The company’s noninterest expense increased $537,000, or 2%, to $22.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $22.2 million in the third quarter of 2018 and increased by $645,000 on a linked quarter basis. Year over year quarter increases in professional fees resulted from higher legal expenses and costs related to CECL implementation. Data processing fees increased as a result of the company’s continued investment in technology driven solutions. Net occupancy expense increased due to higher depreciation and rent expenses related to new branch locations as well as remodeling and improvements made to existing branches and other offices. Offsetting these increases was a $661,000 decrease in FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees. In the third quarter of 2019, the FDIC announced that due to the Deposit Insurance Fund reserve ratio exceeding 1.38%, banks with consolidated assets of less than $10 billion would be receiving credits against their deposit insurance assessments. The $1.1 million credit is applied as a reduction of FDIC assessments commencing with the payment of the second quarter assessment paid in July 2019 and is expected to be fully utilized by the first quarter of 2020.

The company’s noninterest expense increased by $3.6 million, or 6%, to $67.3 million in the first nine months of 2019 compared to $63.7 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by salaries and employee benefits, which increased by 3%, or $964,000, primarily due to staffing increases in revenue producing areas and normal merit increases. Other expense increased by $1.5 million or 29% to $6.9 million from $5.3 million in the nine month period ended September 30, 2018. Offsetting these increases was a decrease in FDIC insurance and regulatory fees driven by the credits received against the bank’s FDIC deposit insurance assessment.

The company’s efficiency ratio was 45.2% for the third quarter of 2019, compared to 45.5% for the third quarter of 2018 and 44.2% for the linked second quarter of 2019. The company’s efficiency ratio was 44.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to 44.8% in the prior year period.

Lakeland Financial Corporation is a $5.0 billion bank holding company headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana. Lake City Bank, its single bank subsidiary, is the fifth largest bank headquartered in the state and the largest bank 100% invested in Indiana. Lake City Bank operates 50 offices in Northern and Central Indiana, delivering technology-driven and client-centric financial services solutions to individuals and businesses.

Information regarding Lakeland Financial Corporation may be accessed on the home page of its subsidiary, Lake City Bank, at lakecitybank.com . The company’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under “LKFN.” In addition to the results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful to understanding the company’s financial performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are used by management for planning and forecasting purposes, including measures based on “tangible common equity” which is “total equity” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax, and “tangible assets” which is “total assets” excluding intangible assets, net of deferred tax. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP equivalents is included in the attached financial tables where the non-GAAP measures are presented.

This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the company’s management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. The company’s ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain and, accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements made by the company. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. Numerous factors could cause the company’s actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements, including trade policy and those identified in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure – see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION THIRD QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited – Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, Sep. 30, END OF PERIOD BALANCES 2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

Assets $ 4,948,155 $ 4,975,519 $ 4,757,619 $ 4,948,155 $ 4,757,619 Deposits 4,283,390 4,221,299 4,015,924 4,283,390 4,015,924 Brokered Deposits 116,698 217,981 176,927 116,698 176,927 Core Deposits (3) 4,166,692 4,003,318 3,838,997 4,166,692 3,838,997 Loans 4,023,221 3,998,618 3,843,125 4,023,221 3,843,125 Allowance for Loan Losses 50,628 50,564 48,343 50,628 48,343 Total Equity 584,436 565,363 498,541 584,436 498,541 Goodwill net of deferred tax assets 3,799 3,779 3,790 3,799 3,790 Tangible Common Equity (1) 580,657 561,584 494,751 580,657 494,751 AVERAGE BALANCES Total Assets $ 4,941,503 $ 4,961,453 $ 4,748,953 $ 4,928,396 $ 4,731,769 Earning Assets 4,698,937 4,625,949 4,451,449 4,625,820 4,440,493 Investments - available for sale 614,784 601,178 569,567 601,098 558,784 Loans 4,015,773 3,961,322 3,837,595 3,965,397 3,823,153 Total Deposits 4,267,708 4,300,759 4,025,398 4,220,248 4,070,565 Interest Bearing Deposits 3,306,638 3,378,030 3,167,135 3,296,995 3,228,768 Interest Bearing Liabilities 3,356,436 3,444,382 3,363,583 3,408,767 3,379,929 Total Equity 575,865 552,536 493,145 552,965 480,896 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Net Interest Income $ 39,545 $ 38,411 $ 37,925 $ 116,165 $ 111,681 Net Interest Income-Fully Tax Equivalent 40,084 38,923 38,397 117,716 112,998 Provision for Loan Losses 1,000 785 1,100 2,985 6,100 Noninterest Income 10,765 11,588 10,624 33,878 30,225 Noninterest Expense 22,737 22,092 22,200 67,302 63,705 Net Income 21,454 21,713 20,570 64,849 59,048 PER SHARE DATA Basic Net Income Per Common Share $ 0.84 $ 0.85 $ 0.81 $ 2.54 $ 2.33 Diluted Net Income Per Common Share 0.83 0.85 0.80 2.52 2.30 Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.30 0.30 0.26 0.86 0.74 Dividend Payout 36.14 % 35.29 % 32.50 % 34.13 % 32.17 % Book Value Per Common Share (equity per share issued) 22.81 22.06 19.70 22.81 19.70 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (1) 22.66 21.92 19.55 22.66 19.55 Market Value – High 47.46 49.20 51.25 49.20 51.76 Market Value – Low 41.26 43.76 46.35 39.78 45.01 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,622,338 25,614,701 25,301,033 25,576,740 25,284,085 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding 25,796,696 25,774,002 25,745,151 25,745,029 25,719,693 KEY RATIOS Return on Average Assets 1.72 % 1.76 % 1.72 % 1.76 % 1.67 % Return on Average Total Equity 14.78 15.76 16.55 15.68 16.42 Average Equity to Average Assets 11.65 11.14 10.38 11.22 10.16 Net Interest Margin 3.38 3.37 3.42 3.40 3.40 Efficiency (Noninterest Expense / Net Interest Income plus Noninterest Income) 45.19 44.19 45.51 44.86 44.81 Tier 1 Leverage (2) 12.07 11.72 11.31 12.07 11.31 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital (2) 13.62 13.33 12.97 13.62 12.97 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) (2) 12.94 12.64 12.24 12.94 12.24 Total Capital (2) 14.78 14.49 14.14 14.78 14.14 Tangible Capital (1) (2) 11.74 11.30 10.41 11.74 10.41 ASSET QUALITY Loans Past Due 30 - 89 Days $ 922 $ 2,451 $ 13,476 $ 922 $ 13,476 Loans Past Due 90 Days or More 306 0 0 306 0 Non-accrual Loans 18,657 14,995 12,337 18,657 12,337 Nonperforming Loans (includes nonperforming TDRs) 18,963 14,995 12,337 18,963 12,337 Other Real Estate Owned 316 316 316 316 316 Other Nonperforming Assets 7 7 111 7 111 Total Nonperforming Assets 19,286 15,318 12,763 19,286 12,763 Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings 5,975 6,082 3,512 5,975 3,512 Nonperforming Troubled Debt Restructurings (included in nonperforming loans) 3,422 3,512 7,313 3,422 7,313 Total Troubled Debt Restructurings 9,397 9,594 10,825 9,397 10,825 Impaired Loans 28,070 24,271 20,906 28,070 20,906 Non-Impaired Watch List Loans 174,768 183,599 175,400 174,768 175,400 Total Impaired and Watch List Loans 202,838 207,870 196,306 202,838 196,306 Gross Charge Offs 1,221 84 581 1,589 5,686 Recoveries 285 301 118 779 808 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) 936 (217 ) 463 810 4,878 Net Charge Offs/(Recoveries) to Average Loans 0.09 % (0.02 ) % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.17 % Loan Loss Reserve to Loans 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.26 % 1.26 % Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans 266.98 % 337.18 % 391.92 % 266.98 % 391.92 % Loan Loss Reserve to Nonperforming Loans and Performing TDRs 203.02 % 239.90 % 305.03 % 203.02 % 305.03 % Nonperforming Loans to Loans 0.47 % 0.38 % 0.32 % 0.47 % 0.32 % Nonperforming Assets to Assets 0.39 % 0.31 % 0.27 % 0.39 % 0.27 % Total Impaired and Watch List Loans to Total Loans 5.04 % 5.20 % 5.11 % 5.04 % 5.11 % OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees 561 571 549 561 549 Offices 50 50 49 50 49 (1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" (2) Capital ratios for September 30, 2019 are preliminary until the Call Report is filed. (3) Core deposits equals deposits less brokered deposits





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) September 30, December 31, 2019

2018

(Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 90,442 $ 192,290 Short-term investments 46,133 24,632 Total cash and cash equivalents 136,575 216,922 Securities available-for-sale (carried at fair value) 613,230 585,549 Real estate mortgage loans held-for-sale 7,424 2,293 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $50,628 and $48,453 3,972,593 3,866,292 Land, premises and equipment, net 59,631 58,097 Bank owned life insurance 83,153 77,106 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 13,772 13,772 Accrued interest receivable 15,823 15,518 Goodwill 4,970 4,970 Other assets 40,984 34,735 Total assets $ 4,948,155 $ 4,875,254 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Noninterest bearing deposits $ 1,011,336 $ 946,838 Interest bearing deposits 3,272,054 3,097,227 Total deposits 4,283,390 4,044,065 Borrowings Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0 75,555 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 0 170,000 Subordinated debentures 30,928 30,928 Total borrowings 30,928 276,483 Accrued interest payable 12,071 10,404 Other liabilities 37,330 22,598 Total liabilities 4,363,719 4,353,550 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock: 90,000,000 shares authorized, no par value 25,623,016 shares issued and 25,445,400 outstanding as of September 30, 2019 25,301,732 shares issued and 25,128,773 outstanding as of December 31, 2018 114,243 112,383 Retained earnings 460,736 419,179 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 13,467 (6,191 ) Treasury stock at cost (177,616 shares as of September 30, 2019, 172,959 shares as of December 31, 2018) (4,099 ) (3,756 ) Total stockholders' equity 584,347 521,615 Noncontrolling interest 89 89 Total equity 584,436 521,704 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,948,155 $ 4,875,254





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019

2018 NET INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans Taxable $ 50,139 $ 46,127 $ 149,094 $ 132,360 Tax exempt 234 208 720 627 Interest and dividends on securities Taxable 2,209 2,275 6,956 7,201 Tax exempt 1,819 1,570 5,171 4,367 Other interest income 368 199 957 687 Total interest income 54,769 50,379 162,898 145,242 Interest on deposits 14,692 11,473 44,131 31,488 Interest on borrowings Short-term 113 555 1,295 861 Long-term 419 426 1,307 1,212 Total interest expense 15,224 12,454 46,733 33,561 NET INTEREST INCOME 39,545 37,925 116,165 111,681 Provision for loan losses 1,000 1,100 2,985 6,100 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 38,545 36,825 113,180 105,581 NONINTEREST INCOME Wealth advisory fees 1,736 1,627 5,002 4,676 Investment brokerage fees 386 376 1,300 1,043 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,654 4,114 12,791 11,542 Loan and service fees 2,518 2,327 7,403 6,925 Merchant card fee income 690 643 1,982 1,834 Bank owned life insurance income 515 466 1,246 1,177 Mortgage banking income 636 319 1,256 998 Net securities gains (losses) 6 0 94 (6 ) Other income 624 752 2,804 2,036 Total noninterest income 10,765 10,624 33,878 30,225 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 12,837 12,755 37,231 36,267 Net occupancy expense 1,351 1,229 4,000 3,892 Equipment costs 1,385 1,316 4,143 3,840 Data processing fees and supplies 2,620 2,489 7,619 7,292 Corporate and business development 999 891 3,376 3,070 FDIC insurance and other regulatory fees (249 ) 412 566 1,282 Professional fees 1,479 934 3,487 2,716 Other expense 2,315 2,174 6,880 5,346 Total noninterest expense 22,737 22,200 67,302 63,705 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE 26,573 25,249 79,756 72,101 Income tax expense 5,119 4,679 14,907 13,053 NET INCOME $ 21,454 $ 20,570 $ 64,849 $ 59,048 BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,622,338 25,301,033 25,576,740 25,284,085 BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.84 $ 0.81 $ 2.54 $ 2.33 DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES 25,796,696 25,745,151 25,745,029 25,719,693 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.83 $ 0.80 $ 2.52 $ 2.30







LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION LOAN DETAIL THIRD QUARTER 2019 (unaudited, in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Commercial and industrial loans: Working capital lines of credit loans $ 730,557 18.2 % $ 755,090 18.9 % $ 690,620 17.6 % $ 757,004 19.7 % Non-working capital loans 701,773 17.4 695,235 17.3 714,759 18.3 693,402 18.0 Total commercial and industrial loans 1,432,330 35.6 1,450,325 36.2 1,405,379 35.9 1,450,406 37.7 Commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans: Construction and land development loans 319,420 7.9 321,550 8.0 266,805 6.8 231,795 6.0 Owner occupied loans 556,536 13.8 557,115 13.9 586,325 15.0 571,998 14.9 Nonowner occupied loans 545,444 13.5 533,880 13.4 520,901 13.3 520,414 13.5 Multifamily loans 259,408 6.5 242,966 6.1 195,604 5.0 192,218 5.0 Total commercial real estate and multi-family residential loans 1,680,808 41.7 1,655,511 41.4 1,569,635 40.1 1,516,425 39.4 Agri-business and agricultural loans: Loans secured by farmland 176,024 4.4 148,883 3.7 177,503 4.6 159,256 4.2 Loans for agricultural production 153,943 3.8 165,595 4.2 193,010 4.9 134,773 3.5 Total agri-business and agricultural loans 329,967 8.2 314,478 7.9 370,513 9.5 294,029 7.7 Other commercial loans 100,100 2.5 104,084 2.6 95,657 2.4 114,350 3.0 Total commercial loans 3,543,205 88.0 3,524,398 88.1 3,441,184 87.9 3,375,210 87.8 Consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans: Closed end first mortgage loans 187,404 4.6 187,863 4.7 185,822 4.7 185,212 4.8 Open end and junior lien loans 191,597 4.8 188,558 4.7 187,030 4.8 185,869 4.8 Residential construction and land development loans 11,774 0.3 12,270 0.3 16,226 0.4 15,128 0.4 Total consumer 1-4 family mortgage loans 390,775 9.7 388,691 9.7 389,078 9.9 386,209 10.0 Other consumer loans 90,631 2.3 86,996 2.2 86,064 2.2 83,203 2.2 Total consumer loans 481,406 12.0 475,687 11.9 475,142 12.1 469,412 12.2 Subtotal 4,024,611 100.0 % 4,000,085 100.0 % 3,916,326 100.0 % 3,844,622 100.0 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (50,628 ) (50,564 ) (48,453 ) (48,343 ) Net deferred loan fees (1,390 ) (1,467 ) (1,581 ) (1,497 ) Loans, net $ 3,972,593 $ 3,948,054 $ 3,866,292 $ 3,794,782 LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS

THIRD QUARTER 2019 (unaudited, in thousands) September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,011,336 $ 946,471 $ 946,838 $ 880,363 Savings and transaction accounts: Savings deposits 237,997 238,369 247,903 251,748 Interest bearing demand deposits 1,650,691 1,708,397 1,429,570 1,388,934 Time deposits: Deposits of $100,000 or more 1,101,730 1,053,619 1,146,221 1,223,457 Other time deposits 281,636 274,443 273,533 271,422 Total deposits $ 4,283,390 $ 4,221,299 $ 4,044,065 $ 4,015,924 FHLB advances and other borrowings 30,928 145,928 276,483 208,280 Total funding sources $ 4,314,318 $ 4,367,227 $ 4,320,548 $ 4,224,204





LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND NET INTEREST ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Interest Yield (1)/ Average Interest Yield (1)/ Average Interest Yield (1)/ (fully tax equivalent basis, dollars in thousands) Balance Income Rate Balance Income Rate Balance Income Rate Earning Assets Loans: Taxable (2)(3) $ 3,991,572 $ 50,139 4.98 % $ 3,936,747 $ 50,089 5.10 % $ 3,814,831 $ 46,127 4.80 % Tax exempt (1) 24,201 292 4.78 24,575 292 4.77 22,764 257 4.48 Investments: (1) Available for sale 614,784 4,509 2.91 601,178 4,415 2.95 569,567 4,263 2.97 Short-term investments 3,478 16 1.83 12,092 97 3.22 3,480 14 1.60 Interest bearing deposits 64,902 352 2.15 51,357 254 1.98 40,807 185 1.80 Total earning assets $ 4,698,937 $ 55,308 4.67 % $ 4,625,949 $ 55,147 4.78 % $ 4,451,449 $ 50,846 4.53 % Less: Allowance for loan losses (50,732 ) (49,965 ) (48,137 ) Nonearning Assets Cash and due from banks 77,921 171,313 144,605 Premises and equipment 59,268 58,857 57,545 Other nonearning assets 156,109 155,299 143,491 Total assets $ 4,941,503 $ 4,961,453 $ 4,748,953 Interest Bearing Liabilities Savings deposits $ 235,957 $ 62 0.10 % $ 240,824 $ 71 0.12 % $ 253,244 $ 79 0.12 % Interest bearing checking accounts 1,667,690 6,712 1.60 1,743,813 7,576 1.74 1,407,460 4,455 1.26 Time deposits: In denominations under $100,000 278,598 1,383 1.97 274,217 1,300 1.90 270,480 1,055 1.55 In denominations over $100,000 1,124,393 6,535 2.31 1,119,176 6,609 2.37 1,235,951 5,884 1.89 Miscellaneous short-term borrowings 18,870 113 2.38 35,424 232 2.63 165,520 555 1.33 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 30,928 419 5.37 30,928 436 5.65 30,928 426 5.46 Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,356,436 $ 15,224 1.80 % $ 3,444,382 $ 16,224 1.89 % $ 3,363,583 $ 12,454 1.47 % Noninterest Bearing Liabilities Demand deposits 961,070 922,729 858,263 Other liabilities 48,132 41,806 33,962 Stockholders' Equity 575,865 552,536 493,145 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,941,503 $ 4,961,453 $ 4,748,953 Interest Margin Recap Interest income/average earning assets 55,308 4.67 55,147 4.78 50,846 4.53 Interest expense/average earning assets 15,224 1.29 16,224 1.41 12,454 1.11 Net interest income and margin $ 40,084 3.38 % $ 38,923 3.37 % $ 38,392 3.42 %





(1) Tax exempt income was converted to a fully taxable equivalent basis at a 21 percent tax rate. The tax equivalent rate for tax exempt loans and tax exempt securities acquired after January 1, 1983 included the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982 (“TEFRA”) adjustment applicable to nondeductible interest expenses. Taxable equivalent basis adjustments were $539,000, $512,000 and $467,000 in the three-month periods ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively. (2) Loan fees, which are immaterial in relation to total taxable loan interest income for 2019 and 2018, are included as taxable loan interest income. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance of taxable loans.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures calculated using GAAP amounts. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of stockholders’ equity, net of deferred tax. Tangible assets are calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets from the calculation of total assets, net of deferred tax. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares issued. Because not all companies use the same calculation of tangible common equity and tangible assets, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures calculated by other companies. However, management considers these measures of the company’s value including only earning assets as meaningful to an understanding of the company’s financial information.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data).

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Sep. 30, Sep 30, Sep. 30, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Total Equity $ 584,436 $ 565,363 $ 498,541 $ 584,436 $ 498,541 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill 1,191 1,191 1,180 1,191 1,180 Tangible Common Equity 580,657 561,584 494,751 580,657 494,751 Assets $ 4,948,155 $ 4,975,519 $ 4,757,619 $ 4,948,155 $ 4,757,619 Less: Goodwill (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) (4,970 ) Plus: Deferred tax assets related to goodwill 1,191 1,191 1,180 1,191 1,180 Tangible Assets 4,944,376 4,971,740 4,753,829 4,944,376 4,753,829 Ending common shares issued 25,623,016 25,615,216 25,301,732 25,623,016 25,301,732 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 22.66 $ 21.92 $ 19.55 $ 22.66 $ 19.55 Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets 11.74 % 11.30 % 10.41 % 11.74 % 10.41 %

