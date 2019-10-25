Cyber-Security Trends in High & Middle-Income Countries | 2019 Business Survey Featuring ~3,000 Businesses and 10 Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Survey 2019: Cyber-Security Trends in High and Middle-Income Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Businesses in middle-income countries face markedly different challenges from those in high-income countries in terms of developing security capabilities.



This report is based on a survey of nearly 3,000 businesses of different sizes across 10 countries. It compares the outlooks of businesses in high-and middle-income countries with respect to their short-term cyber-security plans and the security-related challenges that they face. It also compares the use of different types of security solutions across these country groups.



This report provides data on and analysis of:

Businesses' cyber-security plans

The main cyber-security challenges that they face

Their use of different types of cyber-security solutions

Countries Covered



Australia

China

France

Germany

India

Indonesia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UK

USA

