$755M Directed Energy Deposition (DED) Manufacturing Market Report, 2019 - Opportunities Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market Opportunities for Directed Energy Deposition Manufacturing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Opportunities for Directed Energy Deposition to Reach Almost $755 Million by 2025



This report identifies the opportunities presented by Directed Energy Deposition manufacturing (DED) technology and its variants such as LMD, LENS, and WAAM. DED is an additive manufacturing technology designed to build large parts. The DED process is rapid but rough cut and requires significant post-processing.

In this report the analyst shows where the addressable markets for Directed Energy Deposition Manufacturing machines are to be found - and where they fit into the AM business as a whole relative to other AM processes. The report also explains the pricing strategies in the DED sector. It takes a look at both powder-based and wire-based DED and also DED-based hybrids. In addition, it examines the evolution of DED technology in terms of heat sources, print speeds, processing chambers, and power supplies.

The main part of the report provides a very highly granular ten-year forecast of all DED-related market segments. These include the machines themselves as well as the materials broken by material type. The analyst also has breakouts of machines by end-user industry, wire versus powder, and hybrid versus pure DED.

Both volume and value projections are included for all the forecasts. Finally, this report includes profiles of the DED strategies of 22 companies.

This and other metal additive manufacturing topics will be addressed at the The Business of 3D Printing: Medicine, Dentistry and Metals taking place on February 2020 in Boston MA. This must-attend summit and Exhibition will be back in February 2020 for its third year, with a new conference track covering metals, as well its established coverage of medical/dental 3DP.

As usual, the conference offers over 30 expert speakers, with this year's focus being on end-user experiences, as well as the vendor, materials company and regulatory perspectives. As always with AMS, attendees will learn the most effective procedures and business opportunities in the critical sectors of 3D printing on which AMS 2020 is focused.

The AMS 2020 Exhibition will give attendees the opportunity to see the latest 3D printing products for metals printing and 3D printing in the medical/dental space, as well as the ability to network with other attendees to exchange experiences and conduct business.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter One: DED Technology

1.1 How DED Fits into the AM Sector

1.1.1 Price and the Economics of DED

1.1.2 Wire- and Powder-based DED - Relationship to WAAM

1.2 DED Printing: The Core Process

1.2.1 Heat Sources and their Implications

1.2.2 Print Speeds

1.2.3 Processing Environment Considerations

1.2.4 Power Supplies

1.2.5 Extended Build Sizes for DED

1.3 Materials Considerations for DED Machines

Chapter Two: Applications & Forecasts

2.1 Where and How DED Machines Are Being Used Today

2.1.1 DED Machine Market by End User Industry: Install Base, Shipments and Market Value - Ten-Year Forecasts

2.1.2 Repair and Feature Addition Applications for DED

2.1.3 DED vs. Traditional Manufacturing: Near-net-shape Parts

2.1.4 DED and Hybrid Machines

2.2 DED Machine Market by Country: Install Base, Shipments and Market Value - Ten-year Forecasts

2.3 Ten-year Forecasts of Powder Materials Consumed by DED Machines

2.4 Ten-year Forecasts of Powder Machines versus Wire-Based Machines

2.5 Ten-year Forecasts of Hybrid DED Machines

Chapter Three: DED Printer Suppliers

3.1 DED Printer Supply Structure

3.2 3D Hybrid Solutions (United States)

3.3 Additec

3.4 Arevo

3.5 BeAM

3.6 DM3D

3.7 DMG Mori

3.8 ELB-Schliff

3.9 Evobeam

3.10 FormAlloy

3.11 InssTek

3.12 Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies (U.K.)

3.13 Lincoln Electric

3.14 Mazak

3.15 Okuma (Japan)

3.16 OR Laser/Coherent (Germany)

3.17 Prima Additive

3.18 Norsk Titanium

3.19 Optomec

3.20 Relativity

3.21 Sciaky

3.22 Trumpf

List of Exhibits

Exhibit 1-1: DED Manufacturing: Primary Characteristics

Exhibit 2-1: Ten-year Forecasts of DED Machine Shipments and Install Base: by Industry

Exhibit 2-2: Ten-year Forecasts of DED Machine Market by Industry: ($ Millions)

Exhibit 2-3: Ten-year Forecasts of DED Machine Shipments and Install Base: by Country/Region

Exhibit 2-4: Ten-year Forecasts of DED Machine Market ($ Millions): by Country/ Region

Exhibit 2-5: Ten-year Forecasts of DED Material Shipments: by Volume

Exhibit 2-6: Ten-year Forecasts of DED Material Shipments: by Value ($ Millions)

Exhibit 2-7: Ten-year Forecasts of DED Machines by Powder versus Wire

Exhibit 2-8: Ten-year Forecasts of DED Machines: Pure DED versus Hybrids

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bezwzv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.