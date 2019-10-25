Global $780M Agricultural Pheromones Market Outlook, 2019-2024: Focus on Species Type, Application, Crop Type and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Agricultural Pheromones Market: Focus on Species Type (Codling Moth and Gypsy Moth), Application (Detection & Monitoring and Control and Kill) and Crop Type (Field Crop and Fruit and Nuts) - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Agricultural Pheromones Market Analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 14% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

Meeting the growing food demand for the increasing global population has become a matter of concern, at present. Arable land data in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 m from 2,200 m in 2005. Moreover, extremities in the global climate are highly assisting in pest growth resulting in a disrupted agricultural output. Therefore, the increasing need to manage the growing pest population in the crops has resulted in a surge of the market for agricultural pheromones.



The agricultural pheromones market growth is majorly driven by factors such as a rise in awareness regarding the ill-effects of chemical pesticides and properties of pheromones such as target specificity. However, factors such as high cost owing to higher processing inputs are expected to hamper the overall market growth. Moreover, the development of cost-efficient agricultural pheromones is anticipated to create numerous opportunities for market growth.



Expert Quote



With the increasing pressure on the global food production due to rising pest infestation levels, the adoption of agricultural pheromones is expected to increase, owing to the expected increase in pheromones incorporation for high-value crops such as fruits and nuts. Additionally, control and treatment are anticipated to be the potential segment, expected to register the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



Scope of the Global Agricultural Pheromones Market



The global agricultural pheromones market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the technology, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the agricultural pheromones industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, trends, developments, and emerging opportunities, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contributions of the key players operating in the market. The agricultural pheromone market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by species type, application, crop type, and region.



Market Segmentation



The agricultural pheromones market (on the basis of species type) has been segmented into codling moth, gypsy moth, and others. Other type of species dominated the global agricultural pheromones market in 2018 and are anticipated to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2024).



The agricultural pheromones market on the basis of application has been segmented into detection and monitoring, and control and treatment. The control and treatment segment dominated the global agricultural pheromones market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The agricultural pheromones market segmentation on the basis of crop type has been done into field crops, fruits and nuts, and vegetables. The field crops segment dominated the global agricultural pheromones market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The agricultural pheromones market segmentation by region has been done into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions has been provided by facility type and by country.



Key Companies in the Agricultural Pheromones Industry



The key market players in the global agricultural pheromones market are Shin Etsu Chemicals, Suterra, Pherobank, Bio controle, BASF SE, and ISCA Technologies, among others.

Key Questions Answered

What is the global agricultural pheromones market size in terms of revenue along with the growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024?

What are the key ingredients covered in the agricultural pheromones market?

What are the major types of species that need monitoring and control in the agricultural pheromones market?

What are the market size and opportunities for agricultural pheromones in different regions?

What is the competitive strength of the key players in the agricultural pheromones market in terms of their recent developments, product offerings, and regional presence?

What is the market size and growth of varied application segments across different regions and countries?

What are key drivers and restraints affecting the market dynamics in the global market?

What are the economic parameters affecting the market, and what are their intensity?

What are the major authorities controlling the agricultural pheromones market across distinct regions of the globe?

What are the opportunities offered by the agricultural pheromones market for a new company to establish?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Skepticism in consumers towards chemical pesticides leading to a rise of consumer interest in alternatives

1.1.2 Target Specificity of Agricultural Pheromones Attracting Consumers

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 High-Cost Owing Higher Processing Inputs Restraining Growth

1.3 Market Opportunities

1.3.1 Future Research on Pheromones for Pest Management

1.3.2 Integration of Supply Chain for Agricultural Pheromones



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Market Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Product Launches and Development

2.1.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

2.1.4 Business Expansion and Contracts

2.1.5 Others (Awards and Recognitions)

2.2 Market Share Analysis



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.2 Regulatory Landscape

3.2.1 North America

3.2.2 Europe

3.2.3 Asia-Pacific

3.2.4 Rest-of-the-World

3.3 Economic Impact Analysis

3.4 Pheromone Delivery Systems: Mode of Application

3.5 Emerging Trends in Agricultural Pheromones Market

3.5.1 Consumers Avoiding Foods Grown Using Chemical Pesticides

3.5.2 Use of Synthetic Biology to Make Pheromones an Affordable Alternative



4 Global Agricultural Pheromones Market (by Species Type)

4.1 Assumptions and Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Agricultural Pheromones Market

4.2 Market Overview

4.3 Codling Moth

4.4 Gypsy Moth

4.5 Others



5 Global Agricultural Pheromones Market (by Application)

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Detection and Monitoring

5.3 Control and Treatment

5.3.1 Lure and Kill

5.3.2 Mass Trapping

5.3.3 Mating Disruption



6 Global Agricultural Pheromones Market (by Major Crop Type)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Field Crops

6.3 Fruit Crops and Nuts

6.4 Vegetable Crops



7 Global Agricultural Pheromones Market (by Region)

7.1 Europe

7.2 North America

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)



8 Company Profiles

8.1 ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Role of ATGC Biotech in the Agriculture Pheromones Market

8.1.3 SWOT Analysis

8.2 BASF SE

8.3 Bio Controle

8.4 Bioline AgroSciences Ltd.

8.5 Biobest Group N.V.

8.6 Certis Europe

8.7 Hercon Environmental

8.8 Isagro

8.9 ISCA

8.10 Koppert Biological Solutions

8.11 Novagrica

8.12 Pherobank

8.13 Russel IPM Ltd.

8.14 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.15 Suterra

8.16 Trece Inc.



