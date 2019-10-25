Global Fumed (Pyrogenic) Silica Market | 2016-2025 Overview & Outlook
Driven by the growth in the adhesives and sealants demand, the global market for fumed silica in adhesives & sealants is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 6% in terms of volume during 2019 to 2025, to reach a projected 54 thousand metric tons by 2025.
A major driving force for fumed silicas globally is their growing demand in adhesives & sealants and paints/coatings & inks applications. Fumed silica offers a variety of benefits for adhesives and sealants. Fumed silica brings unique performance benefits such as anti-settling, thickening and sag resistance; scratch and abrasion resistance; free-flow and anti-caking; corrosion resistance; enhanced absorbency; and reinforcement.
Research Findings & Coverage
- The global market for Fumed (Pyrogenic) Silica is explored in this study with respect to major applications
- The study exclusively analyzes the market size of Fumed Silica in each major region/country globally for the analysis period
- Demand growth from Adhesives & Sealants leads global fumed silica market
- Increasing activity in manufacturing worldwide and combined with the fastest growth in coatings in Asian markets drives the market for fumed silica
- Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments
- Major companies profiled - 31
- The industry guide includes the contact details for 50 companies
Product Outline
The report analyzes the market for the key applications of Fumed Silica including:
- Synthetic Rubber
- Electrical & Electronics
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Plastics & Resins
- Food & Beverages
- Paints, Coatings & Inks
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Others
Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates
The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Fumed Silica market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of volume in Metric Tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025
Key Topics Covered
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. INTRODUCTION
Market Trends and Drivers
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Specialty Silicas or Synthetic Amorphous Silicas
1.1.1.1 Physical and Chemical Properties of Specialty Silicas
1.1.1.2 Purity
1.1.1.3 Particle size
1.1.2 Manufacturing Processes for Specialty Silicas
1.1.2.1 Thermal Process
1.1.2.2 Wet Process
1.1.3 Fumed Silica (or Pyrogenic Silica)
1.1.3.1 Applications
1.1.3.1.1 Synthetic Rubber
1.1.3.1.2 Electric & Electronics
1.1.3.1.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics
1.1.3.1.4 Plastics & Resins
1.1.3.1.5 Chemicals
1.1.3.1.6 Food & Beverages
1.1.3.1.7 Paints, Coatings & Inks
1.1.3.1.8 Adhesives & Sealants
1.1.3.1.9 Other Applications
2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS
- Cabot Corporation (United States)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd (China).
- Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)
- Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
- Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd (China).
3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS
- Indian based Bee Chems Introduces High Grade Fumed Silica
- Evonik Commenced Production of Fumed Silica at New Plant in Antwerp, Germany
- Wacker Launches Highly Hydrophobic Pyrogenic Silica for Industrial Adhesives
- Evonik Innovates Novel Process to Produce Easy-To-Disperse Versions of Fumed Silicas
- Expansion of Evonik's Capacities for Fumed Silica in Rheinfelden Facility
- Evonik Forms Fumed Silica Joint Venture Evonik Wynca (Zhenjiang) Silicon Material Co., Ltd. with Wynca in China
- Plans to Broaden Wacker's Manufacturing and R&D Capacities in China
- Cabot Corporation Breaks Ground on New Fumed Silica Facility in Carrollton, Kentucky
- Broadening of Evonik's Fumed Silica Production Capacities in Antwerp
- Cabot Corporation to Build New Fumed Silica Production Facility in Wuhai, China
- Wacker's Four Specialty Grades of HDK Pyrogenic Silica Exhibited at ECS 2017 in Germany
- Structure Modified Hydrophilic Fumed Silica Enhances the Anti-Fouling Performance in Cuprous Oxide-based Coatings
- Wacker Plans to Construct New Pyrogenic Silica Production Plant in Charleston, Tennessee
- Wacker to Broaden Hydrophobic Silica Specialties Plant at its Burghausen Site
- Inauguration of Evonik's New Plant for Surface Modified AEROSIL in Yokkaichi, Japan
4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Fumed Silica Market Overview by Application
4.1.1 Fumed Silica Application Market Overview by Global Region
4.1.1.1 Synthetic Rubber
4.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.1.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics
4.1.1.4 Plastics & Resins
4.1.1.5 Food & Beverages
4.1.1.6 Paints, Coatings & Inks
4.1.1.7 Adhesives & Sealants
4.1.1.8 Other Applications
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Fumed Silica Market Overview by Geographic Region
REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW
5. NORTH AMERICA
Major Market Players
- Applied Material Solutions, Inc. (United States)
- Cabot Corporation (United States)
- Evonik Corporation (United States)
- Gelest, Inc. (United States)
- Wacker Polysilicon North America, LLC (United States)
6. EUROPE
Major Market Players
- Cabot Carbon Ltd. (United Kingdom)
- Cabot GmbH (Germany)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- Heraeus Quarzglas GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Kemitura A/S (Denmark)
- Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)
7. ASIA-PACIFIC
Major Market Players
- Bee Chems (India)
- Cabot Bluestar Chemical (Jiangxi) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Cabot Sanmar Ltd. (India)
- Chifeng Shengsen Silicon Technology Development Co., Ltd. (China)
- China Silicon Corporation Ltd. (China)
- China-Henan Huamei Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)
- Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Dongyue Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Henan Xunyu Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Co., Ltd. (China)
- Nippon Aerosil Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)
- Power Chemical Corporation Ltd. (SiSiB Silicones) (China)
- Tokuyama Corporation (Japan)
- Wacker Chemicals (Zhangjiagang) Co., Ltd. (China)
- Yichang CSG Polysilicon Co., Ltd. (China)
- Zhejiang Fushite Group Co., Ltd (China)
- Zhejiang Sucon Silicone Co., Ltd. (China)
8. SOUTH AMERICA
9. REST OF WORLD
