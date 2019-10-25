Global FTTx Markets | H1, 2019 Featuring 200+ Industry Players and 70+ Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World FTTx markets - 1H2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The bundle World FTTx market includes two deliverables:



1. A half-yearly updated dataset covering:

70+ countries & 200+ player sheets including their roll-out projects (bottom-up approach)

Data for markets at December 2018 & forecasts up to 2023 for homes passed and subscribers by architecture (FTTH/B, VDSL, FTTx/Docsis 3.0)

2. A report analysing the developments in FTTx markets up to 2023

It presents a geographical panorama of FTTx access solutions and superfast broadband markets in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, Sub Saharan Africa. It also includes an overview of the major world players in the field.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key trends worldwide

1.2. The different superfast broadband technologies

1.3. FTTx leaders, as of December 2018

1.4. FTTH/B trends for the next five years



2. Methodology

2.1. List of indicators by country

2.2. Definitions

2.3. Sources



3. Major FTTx Players

3.1. The Globe's Superfast Access Leaders

3.2. Worldwide FTTH/B Leaders

3.3. Telcos vs. Cablecos

3.4. Trends in technologies and architectures



4. FTTx access by region

4.1. FTTx overview in Europe

4.1.1. Fibre is making strides in Europe, replacing full-copper and full-cable based architectures

4.1.2. FTTx architectures are widely deployed in Europe, led by Russia, Germany and the UK

4.1.3. FTTH/B subscribers

4.1.4. FTTH/B homes passed in Europe

4.1.5. European region has reached a 35.2% FTTH/B take-up rate

4.1.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture

4.1.7 Forecasts for Europe up to 2023

4.1.8 Key trends identified in Europe

4.2. FTTx overview in Asia-Pacific

4.2.1. Major Asian countries are moving forward with FTTH/B deployments

4.2.2. Fibre becoming more widespread than ever in APAC

4.2.3. FTTH/B homes passed in the region

4.2.4. Fibre expansion is still ongoing in APAC

4.2.5. A region of swift fibre adoption

4.2.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture

4.2.7. Forecasts up to 2023 in Asia Pacific

4.2.8. Key trends identified in Asia-Pacific

4.3. FTTx overview in the Americas

4.3.1. A region dominated by cable networks, led by the USA and Canada

4.3.2. USA, Canada and Brazil lead the way in the pace of the transition from copper and cable-based networks towards full FTTx solutions

4.3.3. FTTH/B subscribers

4.3.4. FTTH/B homes passed in the American region

4.3.5. FTTH/B take-up rate

4.3.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture

4.3.7 Forecasts for America up to 2023

4.3.8. Key trends identified in the Americas

4.4. FTTx overview in MEA

4.4.1. A region adopting FTTx solutions chiefly through full fibre architectures

4.4.2. MEA and the fibre transition

4.4.3. FTTH/B subscribers in MEA

4.4.4. FTTH/B homes passed in MEA

4.4.5. FTTH/B take-up rate

4.4.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technologies and architecture

4.4.7 Forecasts up to 2023 for MEA

4.4.8. Key trends identified in MEA

Companies Mentioned



A1 Bulgaria (Mtel)

A1 Croatia

ACT Fibernet

Agni

AIS

Algrie Telecom

AlmaTV

Alta Kraftlag & Varanger Kraft

Altibox (Lyse)

Amis / A1 Slovenia

Andorra Telecom (STA)

Antel

ARGE Glasfaser Waldviertel

Asia Pacific Telecom

Asturias Telecom

AT&T

Awasr

Axtel

Baltcom / IZZI

Batelco

BCE

Beeline / Vimpelcom / VEON

Bezeq

BizNet

Bouygues Telecom

Broadnet

BSNL

BT

BTCL

Cablevision

CAT Telecom

Cgates

Charter Communications

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

Chorus

Chungwa Telecom

Citycom / Graz

CityFibre

Claro

Claro/Telmex Argentina

Cogas Kabel

Com Hem

Comcast

Cosmote / OTE

Crown Fibre Holdings

Cyta Hellas

Dawiyat

Deutsche Glasfaser

Deutsche Telekom

DNA

Du

eir - Eircom

Elisa

Entel

ER Telecom

ETB

Etisalat

Euskaltel

EWZ Zrinet

Fastweb

Fiber@Home

Finnet

FPT

Globe Telecom

GO Telecom

GoranNet

GR / Reykjavik Energy

Grameen Cybernet Ltd

GTD Group

GWBN

HGC

HKBN / CTI

HOT Telecom

Hyperoptic

i-Cable

IEC - IBC

Illiad-Free

Inea

Infotech

Internet Solutions / MWEB

Inwi

Iranian Net

ITC

ITPC

Izzi

J:COM

Jordan Cable Services

KaR-Tel

Karditsa / Optronics Technologies

Kazakhtelecom

kbro

KCOM

KDDI

KPN/Reggefibre

KT

Lattelecom

LG Uplus (LG Powercom)

M-Net

Magenta Telecom

Magyar Telecom

Maroc Telecom

Maxis

MGTS / MTS/ Comstar

MNC Kabel Mediacom

Mobily

MTNL

Multimedia Polska

MSMVIL

NBN

Neotel / Liquid Telecom

NetCologne

Netia

NGNBN

NOS

Nova (ForthNet)

Nowo

NTT

Nuetel

Nursat

O2 - CETIN

OBC

Ogero Telecom

Oi Telecom - Brazil Telecom

Ollo

Omantel

ONO / Vodafone

Ooredoo

Open Fiber

Orange

Orange Jordan

Orange Morocco - Meditel

Orange Poland

Orange Romania

Orange Slovensko

Orange Spain

Orange Tunisia

PCCW / HKT

PHD

PLDT

Portugal Telecom

Post Luxembourg

Proximus

Public Initiatives (RIP)

QNBN

Quickline Media

Radius & Ericsson

RanksTel

RCS & RDS

RIO Media

Rogers Communications

Rostelecom

Salzburg AG (CableLink)

SBN

SCIS

SFR

Shaw Communications

Siminn / Mila / Skipti

SIRO

SK Broadband

Sky Cable

Slovak Telekom

SMART Comp

So-Net

Softbank BB

Solidere

Starman

STC

Supercanal

Swisscom

T-Hrvatski Telekom

T2

TCI

TDC

TE Data

Tele2

Telecom Argentina

Telefonica Colombia

Telefnica

Telefnica / Vivo / GVT

Telefnica de Argentina

Telefnica Movistar Chile

Telefnica O2

Telekom Austria (A1)

Telekom Malaysia

Telekom Romania

Telekom Slovenije

Telemach

Telenet

Telenor

Telia

Telia (ex-TeliaSonera)

Telia - Elion

Telia Lietuva / TEO

Telkom Indonesia

Telkom South Africa

Telmex

Telstra

Telus

Terre Cablate

Tigo UNE

TIM / Telecom Italia

TIM Brazil

TIME dotcom

TOT

TotalPlay

Triple T Broadband

True Corp

TTK

Tunisia Telecom

Turk Telekom

Turkcell Superonline

Unitymedia / KBW

UPC

UPC Hungary

UPC Polska

UPC Romania

UPC Slovakia

UPC Switzerland

Vario

VeeTIME

Verizon

Vienna City Council / Blizznet

Viettel Telecom

Virgin Media

Virgin Media Ireland

Vivacom

VNPT

Vodafone

Vodafone (HOL)

Vodafone / KDG

Vodafone Portugal

Vodafone Qatar

Vodafone Ziggo

Voo

Vox

VTEL Jordan

Waoo

Wilhelm Tel

WTT

Zain Jordan

Zajil Telecom

