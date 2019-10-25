Global FTTx Markets | H1, 2019 Featuring 200+ Industry Players and 70+ Countries
The "World FTTx markets - 1H2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The bundle World FTTx market includes two deliverables:
1. A half-yearly updated dataset covering:
- 70+ countries & 200+ player sheets including their roll-out projects (bottom-up approach)
- Data for markets at December 2018 & forecasts up to 2023 for homes passed and subscribers by architecture (FTTH/B, VDSL, FTTx/Docsis 3.0)
2. A report analysing the developments in FTTx markets up to 2023
It presents a geographical panorama of FTTx access solutions and superfast broadband markets in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, Middle East & North Africa, Sub Saharan Africa. It also includes an overview of the major world players in the field.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key trends worldwide
1.2. The different superfast broadband technologies
1.3. FTTx leaders, as of December 2018
1.4. FTTH/B trends for the next five years
2. Methodology
2.1. List of indicators by country
2.2. Definitions
2.3. Sources
3. Major FTTx Players
3.1. The Globe's Superfast Access Leaders
3.2. Worldwide FTTH/B Leaders
3.3. Telcos vs. Cablecos
3.4. Trends in technologies and architectures
4. FTTx access by region
4.1. FTTx overview in Europe
4.1.1. Fibre is making strides in Europe, replacing full-copper and full-cable based architectures
4.1.2. FTTx architectures are widely deployed in Europe, led by Russia, Germany and the UK
4.1.3. FTTH/B subscribers
4.1.4. FTTH/B homes passed in Europe
4.1.5. European region has reached a 35.2% FTTH/B take-up rate
4.1.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture
4.1.7 Forecasts for Europe up to 2023
4.1.8 Key trends identified in Europe
4.2. FTTx overview in Asia-Pacific
4.2.1. Major Asian countries are moving forward with FTTH/B deployments
4.2.2. Fibre becoming more widespread than ever in APAC
4.2.3. FTTH/B homes passed in the region
4.2.4. Fibre expansion is still ongoing in APAC
4.2.5. A region of swift fibre adoption
4.2.6. Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture
4.2.7. Forecasts up to 2023 in Asia Pacific
4.2.8. Key trends identified in Asia-Pacific
4.3. FTTx overview in the Americas
4.3.1. A region dominated by cable networks, led by the USA and Canada
4.3.2. USA, Canada and Brazil lead the way in the pace of the transition from copper and cable-based networks towards full FTTx solutions
4.3.3. FTTH/B subscribers
4.3.4. FTTH/B homes passed in the American region
4.3.5. FTTH/B take-up rate
4.3.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technology and architecture
4.3.7 Forecasts for America up to 2023
4.3.8. Key trends identified in the Americas
4.4. FTTx overview in MEA
4.4.1. A region adopting FTTx solutions chiefly through full fibre architectures
4.4.2. MEA and the fibre transition
4.4.3. FTTH/B subscribers in MEA
4.4.4. FTTH/B homes passed in MEA
4.4.5. FTTH/B take-up rate
4.4.6 Focus on upgrading to FTTH/B technologies and architecture
4.4.7 Forecasts up to 2023 for MEA
4.4.8. Key trends identified in MEA
Companies Mentioned
- A1 Bulgaria (Mtel)
- A1 Croatia
- ACT Fibernet
- Agni
- AIS
- Algrie Telecom
- AlmaTV
- Alta Kraftlag & Varanger Kraft
- Altibox (Lyse)
- Amis / A1 Slovenia
- Andorra Telecom (STA)
- Antel
- ARGE Glasfaser Waldviertel
- Asia Pacific Telecom
- Asturias Telecom
- AT&T
- Awasr
- Axtel
- Baltcom / IZZI
- Batelco
- BCE
- Beeline / Vimpelcom / VEON
- Bezeq
- BizNet
- Bouygues Telecom
- Broadnet
- BSNL
- BT
- BTCL
- Cablevision
- CAT Telecom
- Cgates
- Charter Communications
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Chorus
- Chungwa Telecom
- Citycom / Graz
- CityFibre
- Claro
- Claro/Telmex Argentina
- Cogas Kabel
- Com Hem
- Comcast
- Cosmote / OTE
- Crown Fibre Holdings
- Cyta Hellas
- Dawiyat
- Deutsche Glasfaser
- Deutsche Telekom
- DNA
- Du
- eir - Eircom
- Elisa
- Entel
- ER Telecom
- ETB
- Etisalat
- Euskaltel
- EWZ Zrinet
- Fastweb
- Fiber@Home
- Finnet
- FPT
- Globe Telecom
- GO Telecom
- GoranNet
- GR / Reykjavik Energy
- Grameen Cybernet Ltd
- GTD Group
- GWBN
- HGC
- HKBN / CTI
- HOT Telecom
- Hyperoptic
- i-Cable
- IEC - IBC
- Illiad-Free
- Inea
- Infotech
- Internet Solutions / MWEB
- Inwi
- Iranian Net
- ITC
- ITPC
- Izzi
- J:COM
- Jordan Cable Services
- KaR-Tel
- Karditsa / Optronics Technologies
- Kazakhtelecom
- kbro
- KCOM
- KDDI
- KPN/Reggefibre
- KT
- Lattelecom
- LG Uplus (LG Powercom)
- M-Net
- Magenta Telecom
- Magyar Telecom
- Maroc Telecom
- Maxis
- MGTS / MTS/ Comstar
- MNC Kabel Mediacom
- Mobily
- MTNL
- Multimedia Polska
- MSMVIL
- NBN
- Neotel / Liquid Telecom
- NetCologne
- Netia
- NGNBN
- NOS
- Nova (ForthNet)
- Nowo
- NTT
- Nuetel
- Nursat
- O2 - CETIN
- OBC
- Ogero Telecom
- Oi Telecom - Brazil Telecom
- Ollo
- Omantel
- ONO / Vodafone
- Ooredoo
- Open Fiber
- Orange
- Orange Jordan
- Orange Morocco - Meditel
- Orange Poland
- Orange Romania
- Orange Slovensko
- Orange Spain
- Orange Tunisia
- PCCW / HKT
- PHD
- PLDT
- Portugal Telecom
- Post Luxembourg
- Proximus
- Public Initiatives (RIP)
- QNBN
- Quickline Media
- Radius & Ericsson
- RanksTel
- RCS & RDS
- RIO Media
- Rogers Communications
- Rostelecom
- Salzburg AG (CableLink)
- SBN
- SCIS
- SFR
- Shaw Communications
- Siminn / Mila / Skipti
- SIRO
- SK Broadband
- Sky Cable
- Slovak Telekom
- SMART Comp
- So-Net
- Softbank BB
- Solidere
- Starman
- STC
- Supercanal
- Swisscom
- T-Hrvatski Telekom
- T2
- TCI
- TDC
- TE Data
- Tele2
- Telecom Argentina
- Telefonica Colombia
- Telefnica
- Telefnica / Vivo / GVT
- Telefnica de Argentina
- Telefnica Movistar Chile
- Telefnica O2
- Telekom Austria (A1)
- Telekom Malaysia
- Telekom Romania
- Telekom Slovenije
- Telemach
- Telenet
- Telenor
- Telia
- Telia (ex-TeliaSonera)
- Telia - Elion
- Telia Lietuva / TEO
- Telkom Indonesia
- Telkom South Africa
- Telmex
- Telstra
- Telus
- Terre Cablate
- Tigo UNE
- TIM / Telecom Italia
- TIM Brazil
- TIME dotcom
- TOT
- TotalPlay
- Triple T Broadband
- True Corp
- TTK
- Tunisia Telecom
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell Superonline
- Unitymedia / KBW
- UPC
- UPC Hungary
- UPC Polska
- UPC Romania
- UPC Slovakia
- UPC Switzerland
- Vario
- VeeTIME
- Verizon
- Vienna City Council / Blizznet
- Viettel Telecom
- Virgin Media
- Virgin Media Ireland
- Vivacom
- VNPT
- Vodafone
- Vodafone (HOL)
- Vodafone / KDG
- Vodafone Portugal
- Vodafone Qatar
- Vodafone Ziggo
- Voo
- Vox
- VTEL Jordan
- Waoo
- Wilhelm Tel
- WTT
- Zain Jordan
- Zajil Telecom
