Verizon reports strong 3Q results propelled by wireless customer growth
/EIN News/ -- Highest third-quarter phone gross adds in five years, increased wireless net additions and EPS growth
3Q 2019 highlights
Consolidated:
- $1.25 in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $1.19 in 3Q 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding special items, of $1.25, compared with $1.22 in 3Q 2018.
Consumer:
- Total revenue of $22.7 billion, an increase of 1.4 percent year over year.
- 193,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 239,000 phone net additions, more than double the 112,000 phone net additions in third-quarter 2018, and 372,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.
- Total retail postpaid churn of 1.05 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.79 percent.
- 30,000 Fios Internet net additions.
Business:
- Total revenue of $7.9 billion, approximately flat year over year.
- 408,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 205,000 phone net additions.
- Total retail postpaid churn of 1.22 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.98 percent.
Wireless (non-GAAP):
- Total revenue growth of 2.6 percent year over year to $23.6 billion, driven by a 2.7 percent increase in service revenue.
- 601,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 444,000 phone net additions, an increase from 295,000 phone net additions in third-quarter 2018, and 615,000 postpaid smartphone net additions, an increase from 510,000 postpaid smartphone net additions in third-quarter 2018. This growth was driven by a 10 percent year over year increase in phone gross additions.
- Total retail postpaid churn of 1.09 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.82 percent.
Wireline (non-GAAP):
- Total revenue of $7.1 billion, a decrease of 3.8 percent year over year.
- 36,000 Fios Internet net additions; Fios total revenue growth of 2.3 percent year over year.
NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today reported strong third-quarter 2019 results highlighted by increased cash flow and the most third-quarter phone gross additions in five years.
"Verizon continued its momentum in the third quarter by driving strong wireless volumes in both our Consumer and Business segments, while delivering solid financial results, highlighted by continued wireless service revenue growth, increased cash flow, and EPS growth," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We are focused on our 5G rollout strategy, looking to deploy next-generation networks while enhancing our industry-leading 4G LTE network. Going into the fourth quarter, we are energized by the strong performance of the business and we are confident in our strategy to drive value for our customers and growth for our shareholders."
For third-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of $1.25, compared with $1.19 in third-quarter 2018. The company's reported earnings include a minimal net impact from special items: a net pre-tax gain of $261 million from dispositions of assets and businesses that was offset by a pension re-measurement pre-tax charge of $291 million. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), third-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding special items, was $1.25, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.22 in third-quarter 2018.
In third-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent headwind in third-quarter 2019, and 13 cents year-to-date, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.
Consolidated results
Total consolidated operating revenues in third-quarter 2019 were $32.9 billion, up 0.9 percent from third-quarter 2018. This growth was primarily driven by higher wireless service revenue, partially offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and declines in legacy wireline revenue, predominantly in the Business segment.
Year-to-date cash flow from operations totaled $26.7 billion, an increase of $504 million year over year. This growth was the result of operational improvements in Verizon's businesses and lower discretionary employee benefit contributions, offset by higher cash tax payments and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program. In September 2019, Verizon’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase for the 13th consecutive year. Through third-quarter 2019, the company’s cash dividend payments totaled $7.5 billion.
Year-to-date capital expenditures were $12.3 billion through third-quarter 2019. Capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.
Strong operational cash flow and capital spending efficiencies have enabled Verizon to decrease total debt by $3.5 billion year to date. The company remains focused on reducing its unsecured debt portfolio while continuing to actively manage its near-term maturities, optimize its overall funding footprint, and lower its cost of capital.
In 2018, Verizon announced a goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative has yielded $4.6 billion of cumulative cash savings since the program began. In third-quarter 2019, Verizon realized over $400 million of expense savings from the Voluntary Separation Program, producing approximately $900 million in expense savings year-to-date.
Net income was $5.3 billion in third-quarter 2019. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately $12.2 billion. Consolidated operating income margin was 24.9 percent in third-quarter 2019, compared with 23.5 percent in third-quarter 2018. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 37.0 percent in third-quarter 2019, compared with 37.6 percent in third-quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in third-quarter 2019 was 36.6 percent, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in third-quarter 2019 was $12.0 billion.
Consumer results
- Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $22.7 billion, an increase of 1.4 percent year over year, driven by continued strong growth in wireless service revenue and Fios service offerings, offset by declines in wireless equipment and legacy wireline services.
- Verizon Consumer Group reported 193,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in third-quarter 2019. This consisted of 239,000 phone net additions, more than double the 112,000 phone net additions in third-quarter 2018, and tablet net losses of 176,000, offset by 130,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 372,000, an increase from 285,000 postpaid smartphone net additions in third-quarter 2018. This was driven by a 10 percent year over year increase in phone gross additions.
- Consumer wireless service revenues increased 2.1 percent in third-quarter 2019, driven by customer step-ups to higher-priced plans and an increase in connections per account.
- Total retail postpaid churn was 1.05 percent in third-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.79 percent.
- In third-quarter 2019, Verizon Consumer Group reported 30,000 Fios Internet net additions and 67,000 Fios Video net losses, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Consumer Fios revenues increased by 1.7 percent, primarily due to the demand for broadband offerings.
- Segment operating income was $7.5 billion, an increase of 3.8 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 33.0 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $10.3 billion in third-quarter 2019, an increase of 0.7 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 45.3 percent, which was down 30 basis points year over year, including approximately 80 basis points from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard.
Business results
- Total Verizon Business revenues were $7.9 billion, approximately flat year over year, as growth in wireless service revenue and high quality fiber products was offset by declines in legacy wireline products.
- Verizon Business Group reported 408,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in third-quarter 2019, an increase of 12.1 percent year over year. This consisted of 205,000 phone net additions, 112,000 tablet net additions and 91,000 other connected device additions.
- Total retail postpaid churn was 1.22 percent in third-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.98 percent.
- Segment operating income was $1.0 billion, a decrease of 15.3 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 12.4 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $2.0 billion in third-quarter 2019, a decrease of 10.7 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 25.2 percent, down from 28.2 percent in third-quarter 2018, due in part to declines in high margin wholesale revenue and legacy wireline products. This includes headwinds of approximately 50 basis points from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard.
Media results
- Total Verizon Media revenues in third-quarter 2019 were $1.8 billion, down 2.0 percent year over year, continuing the improvement in revenue trends. Gains in native and mobile advertising continue to be offset by declines in desktop advertising, though the business is building momentum in key areas.
Outlook and guidance
As outlined in Verizon's second-quarter 2019 earnings release, the company expects the following:
- Low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted 2019 EPS, excluding the impact of the lease accounting standard.
- Low single-digit percentage growth in full-year consolidated revenues on a GAAP reported basis.
- Cash taxes to be $2 billion to $3 billion higher than in 2018 due to benefits that were realized in 2018 that are not expected to repeat in 2019.
- Capital spending for 2019 to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expanded commercial launch of 5G.
- Adjusted effective income tax rate (non-GAAP) for full-year 2019 to be at the lower end of its previously disclosed range of 24 percent to 26 percent.
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most awarded wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.
Forward-looking statements
In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “hopes” or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers’ provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions.
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|3 Mos. Ended
|3 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|Operating Revenues
|Service revenues and other
|$
|27,753
|$
|27,254
|1.8
|$
|82,301
|$
|81,145
|1.4
|Wireless equipment revenues
|5,141
|5,353
|(4.0)
|14,792
|15,437
|(4.2)
|Total Operating Revenues
|32,894
|32,607
|0.9
|97,093
|96,582
|0.5
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of services
|7,902
|7,842
|0.8
|23,396
|24,022
|(2.6)
|Cost of wireless equipment
|5,482
|5,489
|(0.1)
|15,699
|16,195
|(3.1)
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|7,216
|7,224
|(0.1)
|21,682
|21,673
|—
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|4,114
|4,377
|(6.0)
|12,577
|13,051
|(3.6)
|Total Operating Expenses
|24,714
|24,932
|(0.9)
|73,354
|74,941
|(2.1)
|Operating Income
|8,180
|7,675
|6.6
|23,739
|21,641
|9.7
|Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses
|(1
|)
|(3
|)
|(66.7)
|(20
|)
|(250
|)
|(92.0)
|Other income (expense), net
|(110
|)
|214
|*
|(1,127
|)
|499
|*
|Interest expense
|(1,146
|)
|(1,211
|)
|(5.4)
|(3,571
|)
|(3,634
|)
|(1.7)
|Income Before Provision For Income Taxes
|6,923
|6,675
|3.7
|19,021
|18,256
|4.2
|Provision for income taxes
|(1,586
|)
|(1,613
|)
|(1.7)
|(4,450
|)
|(4,282
|)
|3.9
|Net Income
|$
|5,337
|$
|5,062
|5.4
|$
|14,571
|$
|13,974
|4.3
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|$
|143
|$
|138
|3.6
|$
|401
|$
|385
|4.2
|Net income attributable to Verizon
|5,194
|4,924
|5.5
|14,170
|13,589
|4.3
|Net Income
|$
|5,337
|$
|5,062
|5.4
|$
|14,571
|$
|13,974
|4.3
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
|Net income attributable to Verizon
|$
|1.26
|$
|1.19
|5.9
|$
|3.42
|$
|3.29
|4.0
|Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)
|4,138
|4,136
|4,138
|4,125
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (1)
|Net income attributable to Verizon
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.19
|5.0
|$
|3.42
|$
|3.29
|4.0
|Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)
|4,140
|4,140
|4,140
|4,129
|Footnotes:
|(1) Diluted Earnings per Common Share includes the dilutive effect of shares issuable under our stock-based compensation plans, which represents the only potential dilution.
|* Not meaningful
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|12/31/18
|$ Change
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,020
|$
|2,745
|$
|275
|Accounts receivable, net
|24,713
|25,102
|(389
|)
|Inventories
|1,538
|1,336
|202
|Prepaid expenses and other
|5,624
|5,453
|171
|Total current assets
|34,895
|34,636
|259
|Property, plant and equipment
|260,053
|252,835
|7,218
|Less accumulated depreciation
|171,204
|163,549
|7,655
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|88,849
|89,286
|(437
|)
|Investments in unconsolidated businesses
|628
|671
|(43
|)
|Wireless licenses
|94,433
|94,130
|303
|Goodwill
|24,570
|24,614
|(44
|)
|Other intangible assets, net
|9,264
|9,775
|(511
|)
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|22,218
|—
|22,218
|Other assets
|10,018
|11,717
|(1,699
|)
|Total assets
|$
|284,875
|$
|264,829
|$
|20,046
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities
|Debt maturing within one year
|$
|7,830
|$
|7,190
|$
|640
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|19,566
|22,501
|(2,935
|)
|Current operating lease liabilities
|2,959
|—
|2,959
|Other current liabilities
|8,854
|8,239
|615
|Total current liabilities
|39,209
|37,930
|1,279
|Long-term debt
|101,769
|105,873
|(4,104
|)
|Employee benefit obligations
|18,236
|18,599
|(363
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|34,592
|33,795
|797
|Non-current operating lease liabilities
|18,214
|—
|18,214
|Other liabilities
|12,543
|13,922
|(1,379
|)
|Total long-term liabilities
|185,354
|172,189
|13,165
|Equity
|Common stock
|429
|429
|—
|Additional paid in capital
|13,418
|13,437
|(19
|)
|Retained earnings
|50,595
|43,542
|7,053
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,104
|2,370
|(1,266
|)
|Common stock in treasury, at cost
|(6,822
|)
|(6,986
|)
|164
|Deferred compensation – employee stock ownership plans and other
|197
|353
|(156
|)
|Noncontrolling interests
|1,391
|1,565
|(174
|)
|Total equity
|60,312
|54,710
|5,602
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|284,875
|$
|264,829
|$
|20,046
|Consolidated - Selected Financial and Operating Statistics
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|12/31/18
|Total debt
|$
|109,599
|$
|113,063
|Net debt
|$
|106,579
|$
|110,318
|Net unsecured debt
|$
|97,779
|$
|100,242
|Net debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|2.2x
|2.3x
|Net unsecured debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|2.1x
|2.1x
|Common shares outstanding end of period (in millions)
|4,136
|4,132
|Total employees (‘000)
|135.4
|144.5
|Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.6150
|$
|0.6025
|Footnotes:
|(1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of non-operational items and special items.
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|(dollars in millions)
|9 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|$ Change
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net Income
|$
|14,571
|$
|13,974
|$
|597
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|12,577
|13,051
|(474
|)
|Employee retirement benefits
|(105
|)
|(886
|)
|781
|Deferred income taxes
|1,070
|2,023
|(953
|)
|Provision for uncollectible accounts
|1,131
|699
|432
|Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses, net of dividends received
|64
|291
|(227
|)
|Net loss on sale of divested businesses
|94
|—
|94
|Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition/disposition of businesses
|(3,902
|)
|(1,944
|)
|(1,958
|)
|Discretionary employee benefits contributions
|(300
|)
|(1,679
|)
|1,379
|Other, net
|1,548
|715
|833
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|26,748
|26,244
|504
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)
|(12,332
|)
|(12,026
|)
|(306
|)
|Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
|(29
|)
|(39
|)
|10
|Acquisitions of wireless licenses
|(299
|)
|(1,307
|)
|1,008
|Proceeds from dispositions of businesses
|27
|—
|27
|Other, net
|476
|236
|240
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,157
|)
|(13,136
|)
|979
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|8,360
|5,932
|2,428
|Proceeds from asset-backed long-term borrowings
|3,982
|3,216
|766
|Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations
|(12,486
|)
|(9,776
|)
|(2,710
|)
|Repayments of asset-backed long-term borrowings
|(5,273
|)
|(2,915
|)
|(2,358
|)
|Dividends paid
|(7,474
|)
|(7,283
|)
|(191
|)
|Other, net
|(1,410
|)
|(1,595
|)
|185
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(14,301
|)
|(12,421
|)
|(1,880
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|290
|687
|(397
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|3,916
|2,888
|1,028
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|4,206
|$
|3,575
|$
|631
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Consumer - Selected Financial Results
|(dollars in millions)
|3 Mos. Ended
|3 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|Operating Revenues
|Service
|$
|16,433
|$
|16,193
|1.5
|$
|49,042
|$
|48,066
|2.0
|Wireless equipment
|4,257
|4,508
|(5.6)
|12,326
|13,029
|(5.4)
|Other
|2,016
|1,698
|18.7
|5,481
|4,934
|11.1
|Total Operating Revenues
|22,706
|22,399
|1.4
|66,849
|66,029
|1.2
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of services
|4,035
|3,850
|4.8
|11,761
|11,465
|2.6
|Cost of wireless equipment
|4,291
|4,379
|(2.0)
|12,342
|12,948
|(4.7)
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|4,085
|3,947
|3.5
|12,090
|11,426
|5.8
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,806
|3,010
|(6.8)
|8,581
|8,982
|(4.5)
|Total Operating Expenses
|15,217
|15,186
|0.2
|44,774
|44,821
|(0.1)
|Operating Income
|$
|7,489
|$
|7,213
|3.8
|$
|22,075
|$
|21,208
|4.1
|Operating Income Margin
|33.0
|%
|32.2
|%
|33.0
|%
|32.1
|%
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|10,295
|$
|10,223
|0.7
|$
|30,656
|$
|30,190
|1.5
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|45.3
|%
|45.6
|%
|45.9
|%
|45.7
|%
|Footnotes:
|The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
|Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Consumer - Selected Operating Statistics
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|Connections (‘000):
|Wireless retail postpaid connections
|89,739
|89,062
|0.8
|Wireless retail prepaid connections
|4,183
|4,736
|(11.7)
|Total wireless retail connections
|93,922
|93,798
|0.1
|Fios video connections
|4,203
|4,423
|(5.0)
|Fios Internet connections
|5,867
|5,711
|2.7
|Fios digital voice residence connections
|3,672
|3,833
|(4.2)
|Fios digital connections
|13,742
|13,967
|(1.6)
|Broadband connections
|6,469
|6,452
|0.3
|Voice connections
|5,904
|6,480
|(8.9)
|3 Mos. Ended
|3 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|Gross Additions (‘000):
|Wireless retail postpaid
|3,020
|2,850
|6.0
|8,459
|8,101
|4.4
|Net Additions Detail (‘000):
|Wireless retail postpaid (1)
|193
|151
|27.8
|118
|243
|(51.4)
|Wireless retail prepaid (1)
|(81
|)
|(96
|)
|15.6
|(470
|)
|(667
|)
|29.5
|Total wireless retail (1)
|112
|55
|*
|(352
|)
|(424
|)
|17.0
|Wireless retail postpaid phones (1)
|239
|112
|*
|149
|(24
|)
|*
|Fios video
|(67
|)
|(64
|)
|(4.7)
|(174
|)
|(125
|)
|(39.2)
|Fios Internet
|30
|48
|(37.5)
|106
|146
|(27.4)
|Fios digital voice residence
|(53
|)
|(30
|)
|(76.7)
|(130
|)
|(72
|)
|(80.6)
|Fios digital
|(90
|)
|(46
|)
|(95.7)
|(198
|)
|(51
|)
|*
|Broadband
|(5
|)
|5
|*
|9
|11
|(18.2)
|Voice
|(154
|)
|(151
|)
|(2.0)
|(428
|)
|(448
|)
|4.5
|Churn Rate:
|Wireless retail postpaid
|1.05
|%
|1.01
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.98
|%
|Wireless retail postpaid phones
|0.79
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.77
|%
|0.75
|%
|Wireless retail
|1.27
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.25
|%
|Revenue Statistics (in millions):
|Wireless service revenue
|$
|13,533
|$
|13,257
|2.1
|$
|40,346
|$
|39,260
|2.8
|Fios revenues
|$
|2,811
|$
|2,764
|1.7
|$
|8,347
|$
|8,236
|1.3
|Other Wireless Statistics:
|Wireless retail postpaid ARPA (2)
|$
|118.89
|$
|117.06
|1.6
|$
|118.16
|$
|115.34
|2.4
|Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate
|4.9
|%
|5.1
|%
|Wireless retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (3)
|33,898
|34,005
|(0.3)
|Wireless retail postpaid connections per account (3)
|2.65
|2.62
|1.1
|Total wireless Internet postpaid base (3)
|16.1
|%
|15.9
|%
|Footnotes:
|(1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments.
|(2) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.
|(3) Statistics presented as of end of period.
|The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
|Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
|* Not meaningful
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Business - Selected Financial Results
|(dollars in millions)
|3 Mos. Ended
|3 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|Operating Revenues
|Global Enterprise
|$
|2,714
|$
|2,782
|(2.4)
|$
|8,078
|$
|8,416
|(4.0)
|Small and Medium Business
|2,899
|2,729
|6.2
|8,392
|7,905
|6.2
|Public Sector and Other
|1,472
|1,455
|1.2
|4,435
|4,322
|2.6
|Wholesale
|800
|927
|(13.7)
|2,467
|2,884
|(14.5)
|Total Operating Revenues
|7,885
|7,893
|(0.1)
|23,372
|23,527
|(0.7)
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of services
|2,666
|2,657
|0.3
|7,838
|8,027
|(2.4)
|Cost of wireless equipment
|1,190
|1,110
|7.2
|3,356
|3,247
|3.4
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|2,042
|1,900
|7.5
|5,984
|5,694
|5.1
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,010
|1,072
|(5.8)
|3,098
|3,190
|(2.9)
|Total Operating Expenses
|6,908
|6,739
|2.5
|20,276
|20,158
|0.6
|Operating Income
|$
|977
|$
|1,154
|(15.3)
|$
|3,096
|$
|3,369
|(8.1)
|Operating Income Margin
|12.4
|%
|14.6
|%
|13.2
|%
|14.3
|%
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|1,987
|$
|2,226
|(10.7)
|$
|6,194
|$
|6,559
|(5.6)
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|25.2
|%
|28.2
|%
|26.5
|%
|27.9
|%
|Footnotes:
|The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
|Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Business - Selected Operating Statistics
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|Connections (‘000):
|Wireless retail postpaid connections
|24,732
|23,073
|7.2
|Fios video connections
|77
|74
|4.1
|Fios Internet connections
|322
|302
|6.6
|Fios digital connections
|399
|376
|6.1
|Broadband connections
|492
|506
|(2.8)
|Voice connections
|5,058
|5,529
|(8.5)
|3 Mos. Ended
|3 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|9 Mos. Ended
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|Gross Additions ('000):
|Wireless retail postpaid
|1,302
|1,163
|12.0
|3,644
|3,405
|7.0
|Net Add Detail (‘000):
|Wireless retail postpaid (1)
|408
|364
|12.1
|995
|1,063
|(6.4)
|Wireless retail postpaid phones (1)
|205
|183
|12.0
|496
|494
|0.4
|Fios video
|1
|1
|—
|3
|3
|—
|Fios Internet
|6
|6
|—
|16
|17
|(5.9)
|Fios digital
|7
|7
|—
|19
|20
|(5.0)
|Broadband
|(2
|)
|(3
|)
|33.3
|(9
|)
|(12
|)
|25.0
|Voice
|(105
|)
|(110
|)
|4.5
|(341
|)
|(364
|)
|6.3
|Churn Rate:
|Wireless retail postpaid
|1.22
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.16
|%
|Wireless retail postpaid phones
|0.98
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.99
|%
|0.95
|%
|Revenue Statistics (in millions):
|Wireless service revenue
|$
|2,850
|$
|2,687
|6.1
|$
|8,319
|$
|7,803
|6.6
|Fios revenues
|$
|243
|$
|222
|9.5
|$
|725
|$
|657
|10.4
|Other Operating Statistics:
|Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate
|4.5
|%
|4.8
|%
|Total wireless Internet postpaid base (2)
|33.5
|%
|33.1
|%
|Footnotes:
|(1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments.
|(2) Statistics presented as of end of period.
|The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
|Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Financial Results
|The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|% Change
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|% Change
|Operating Revenues
|Service
|$
|16,398
|$
|15,966
|2.7
|$
|48,714
|$
|47,122
|3.4
|Equipment
|5,141
|5,353
|(4.0)
|14,792
|15,437
|(4.2)
|Other
|2,030
|1,654
|22.7
|5,445
|4,763
|14.3
|Total Operating Revenues
|23,569
|22,973
|2.6
|68,951
|67,322
|2.4
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of services
|2,583
|2,350
|9.9
|7,461
|6,900
|8.1
|Cost of equipment
|5,482
|5,489
|(0.1)
|15,699
|16,195
|(3.1)
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|4,462
|4,169
|7.0
|13,061
|12,052
|8.4
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,259
|2,454
|(7.9)
|6,840
|7,341
|(6.8)
|Total Operating Expenses
|14,786
|14,462
|2.2
|43,061
|42,488
|1.3
|Operating Income
|$
|8,783
|$
|8,511
|3.2
|$
|25,890
|$
|24,834
|4.3
|Operating Income Margin
|37.3
|%
|37.0
|%
|37.5
|%
|36.9
|%
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|11,042
|$
|10,965
|0.7
|$
|32,730
|$
|32,175
|1.7
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|46.8
|%
|47.7
|%
|47.5
|%
|47.8
|%
|Footnotes:
|The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
|Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Operating Statistics
|The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|Connections (‘000)
|Retail postpaid
|114,471
|112,135
|2.1
|Retail prepaid
|4,183
|4,736
|(11.7)
|Total retail
|118,654
|116,871
|1.5
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|% Change
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|% Change
|Net Add Detail (‘000) (1)
|Retail postpaid
|601
|515
|16.7
|1,113
|1,306
|(14.8)
|Retail prepaid
|(81
|)
|(96
|)
|15.6
|(470
|)
|(667
|)
|29.5
|Total retail
|520
|419
|24.1
|643
|639
|0.6
|Account Statistics
|Retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (2)
|35,371
|35,309
|0.2
|Retail postpaid connections per account (2)
|3.24
|3.18
|1.9
|Retail postpaid ARPA (3)
|$
|139.01
|$
|136.58
|1.8
|$
|137.83
|$
|134.28
|2.6
|Churn Detail
|Retail postpaid
|1.09
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.07
|%
|1.02
|%
|Retail
|1.26
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.23
|%
|Retail Postpaid Connection Statistics (2)
|Total smartphone postpaid phone base
|93.5
|%
|91.7
|%
|Total Internet postpaid base
|19.8
|%
|19.4
|%
|Footnotes:
|(1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments.
|(2) Statistics presented as of end of period.
|(3) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.
|The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
|Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Financial Results
|The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|% Change
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|% Change
|Operating Revenues
|Consumer Markets
|$
|3,124
|$
|3,138
|(0.4)
|$
|9,397
|$
|9,420
|(0.2)
|Enterprise Solutions
|2,085
|2,172
|(4.0)
|6,309
|6,623
|(4.7)
|Partner Solutions
|1,044
|1,166
|(10.5)
|3,162
|3,594
|(12.0)
|Business Markets
|795
|840
|(5.4)
|2,443
|2,561
|(4.6)
|Other
|46
|55
|(16.4)
|173
|189
|(8.5)
|Total Operating Revenues
|7,094
|7,371
|(3.8)
|21,484
|22,387
|(4.0)
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of services
|4,318
|4,371
|(1.2)
|12,701
|13,223
|(3.9)
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|1,542
|1,498
|2.9
|4,701
|4,554
|3.2
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,480
|1,552
|(4.6)
|4,606
|4,610
|(0.1)
|Total Operating Expenses
|7,340
|7,421
|(1.1)
|22,008
|22,387
|(1.7)
|Operating Loss
|$
|(246
|)
|$
|(50
|)
|*
|$
|(524
|)
|$
|—
|*
|Operating Loss Margin
|(3.5
|)%
|(0.7
|)%
|(2.4
|)%
|0.0
|%
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|1,234
|$
|1,502
|(17.8)
|$
|4,082
|$
|4,610
|(11.5)
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|17.4
|%
|20.4
|%
|19.0
|%
|20.6
|%
|Footnotes:
|The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
|Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
|* Not meaningful
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Operating Statistics
|The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|9/30/18
|% Change
|Connections (‘000)
|Fios video connections
|4,280
|4,497
|(4.8)
|Fios Internet connections
|6,189
|6,013
|2.9
|Fios digital voice residence connections
|3,672
|3,833
|(4.2)
|Fios digital connections
|14,141
|14,343
|(1.4)
|Broadband connections
|6,961
|6,958
|—
|Voice connections
|10,962
|12,009
|(8.7)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|% Change
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|% Change
|Net Add Detail (‘000)
|Fios video connections
|(66
|)
|(63
|)
|(4.8)
|(171
|)
|(122
|)
|(40.2)
|Fios Internet connections
|36
|54
|(33.3)
|122
|163
|(25.2)
|Fios digital voice residence connections
|(53
|)
|(30
|)
|(76.7)
|(130
|)
|(72
|)
|(80.6)
|Fios digital connections
|(83
|)
|(39
|)
|*
|(179
|)
|(31
|)
|*
|Broadband connections
|(7
|)
|2
|*
|—
|(1
|)
|*
|Voice connections
|(259
|)
|(261
|)
|0.8
|(770
|)
|(812
|)
|5.2
|Revenue Statistics
|Fios revenues (in millions)
|$
|3,054
|$
|2,986
|2.3
|$
|9,072
|$
|8,893
|2.0
|Footnotes:
|The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
|Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
|* Not meaningful
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon
|Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA Margin, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/2019
|3 Mos. Ended 6/30/2019
|3 Mos. Ended 3/31/2019
|3 Mos. Ended 12/31/2018
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/2018
|3 Mos. Ended 6/30/2018
|3 Mos. Ended 3/31/2018
|Consolidated Net Income
|$
|5,337
|$
|4,074
|$
|5,160
|$
|2,065
|$
|5,062
|$
|4,246
|$
|4,666
|Add/(subtract):
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|1,586
|1,236
|1,628
|(698
|)
|1,613
|1,281
|1,388
|Interest expense
|1,146
|1,215
|1,210
|1,199
|1,211
|1,222
|1,201
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|4,114
|4,232
|4,231
|4,352
|4,377
|4,350
|4,324
|Consolidated EBITDA
|$
|12,183
|$
|10,757
|$
|12,229
|$
|6,918
|$
|12,263
|$
|11,099
|$
|11,579
|Add/(subtract):
|Other (income) expense, net*
|$
|110
|$
|1,312
|$
|(295
|)
|$
|(1,865
|)
|$
|(214
|)
|$
|(360
|)
|$
|75
|Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated businesses†
|1
|13
|6
|(64
|)
|3
|228
|19
|Oath goodwill impairment
|—
|—
|—
|4,591
|—
|—
|—
|Severance charges
|—
|—
|—
|1,818
|—
|339
|—
|Product realignment charges‡
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|450
|—
|Acquisition and integration related charges‡
|—
|—
|—
|187
|130
|109
|105
|Net gain from dispositions of assets and businesses
|(261
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(150
|)
|1,325
|(289
|)
|4,667
|(81
|)
|766
|199
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|12,033
|$
|12,082
|$
|11,940
|$
|11,585
|$
|12,182
|$
|11,865
|$
|11,778
|Consolidated Operating Revenues - Quarter to Date
|$
|32,894
|$
|32,607
|Operating Income
|$
|8,180
|$
|7,675
|Operating Income Margin - Quarter to Date
|24.9
|%
|23.5
|%
|Consolidated EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date
|37.0
|%
|37.6
|%
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date
|36.6
|%
|* Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable.
|† Includes Product realignment charges, where applicable.
|‡ Excludes depreciation and amortization expense, where applicable.
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon
|Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|12/31/18
|Debt maturing within one year
|$
|7,830
|$
|7,190
|Long-term debt
|101,769
|105,873
|Total Debt
|109,599
|113,063
|Less Cash and cash equivalents
|3,020
|2,745
|Net Debt
|$
|106,579
|$
|110,318
|Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|2.2x
|2.3x
|Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|9/30/19
|12/31/18
|Total Debt
|$
|109,599
|$
|113,063
|Less Secured debt
|8,800
|10,076
|Unsecured debt
|100,799
|102,987
|Less Cash and cash equivalents
|3,020
|2,745
|Net Unsecured Debt
|$
|97,779
|$
|100,242
|Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
|2.1x
|2.1x
|Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)(1)
|(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-Tax
|Pre-tax
|Tax
|After-Tax
|EPS
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.19
|Pension remeasurement charge (credit)
|$
|291
|$
|(76
|)
|$
|215
|0.05
|$
|(454
|)
|$
|119
|$
|(335
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Acquisition and integration-related charges
|—
|—
|—
|—
|137
|(34
|)
|103
|0.02
|Early debt redemption costs
|—
|—
|—
|—
|476
|(124
|)
|352
|0.09
|Net gain from dispositions of assets and businesses
|(261
|)
|37
|(224
|)
|(0.05
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|$
|30
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|(9
|)
|$
|—
|$
|159
|$
|(39
|)
|$
|120
|$
|0.03
|Adjusted EPS
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.22
|(1) Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments
|Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin
|Consumer
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|Operating Income
|$
|7,489
|$
|7,213
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,806
|3,010
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|10,295
|$
|10,223
|Year over year change
|0.7
|%
|Total operating revenues
|$
|22,706
|$
|22,399
|Operating Income Margin
|33.0
|%
|32.2
|%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|45.3
|%
|45.6
|%
|Segment EBITDA Margin - Year Over Year Change
|(30) bps
|Business
|(dollars in millions)
|Unaudited
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|Operating Income
|$
|977
|$
|1,154
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,010
|1,072
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|1,987
|$
|2,226
|Year over Year Change
|(10.7
|)%
|Total operating revenues
|$
|7,885
|$
|7,893
|Operating Income Margin
|12.4
|%
|14.6
|%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|25.2
|%
|28.2
|%
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|Supplemental Information - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation(1)
|The following tables present a reconciliation of financial results for our current reportable segments, Consumer and Business, to our historical reportable segments, Wireless and Wireline.
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|(dollars in millions)
|VZ 2.0
|Historical
|Consumer
|Business
|Total Reportable Segments
|Adjustments(2)
|Adjusted Total Reportable Segments
|Wireless
|Wireline
|Historical
Total
Reportable
Segments
|Unaudited
|Service
|Equipment
|Other
|Total Wireless
|Consumer
Markets
|Enterprise
Solutions
|Partner
Solutions
|Business
Markets
|Other
|Total Wireline
|External Operating Revenues
|Total Operating Revenues
|$
|22,706
|$
|7,885
|$
|30,591
|$
|72
|$
|30,663
|$
|16,398
|$
|5,141
|$
|2,030
|$
|23,569
|$
|3,124
|$
|2,085
|$
|1,044
|$
|795
|$
|46
|$
|7,094
|$
|30,663
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of services
|4,035
|2,666
|6,701
|200
|6,901
|2,583
|4,318
|6,901
|Cost of wireless equipment
|4,291
|1,190
|5,481
|1
|5,482
|5,482
|—
|5,482
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|4,085
|2,042
|6,127
|(123
|)
|6,004
|4,462
|1,542
|6,004
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,806
|1,010
|3,816
|(77
|)
|3,739
|2,259
|1,480
|3,739
|Total Operating Expenses
|15,217
|6,908
|22,125
|1
|22,126
|14,786
|7,340
|22,126
|Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|7,489
|$
|977
|$
|8,466
|$
|71
|$
|8,537
|$
|8,783
|$
|(246
|)
|$
|8,537
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|2,806
|1,010
|3,816
|(77
|)
|3,739
|2,259
|1,480
|3,739
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|10,295
|$
|1,987
|$
|12,282
|$
|(6
|)
|$
|12,276
|$
|11,042
|$
|1,234
|$
|12,276
|Operating Income (Loss) Margin
|33.0
|%
|12.4
|%
|37.3
|%
|(3.5
|)%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|45.3
|%
|25.2
|%
|46.8
|%
|17.4
|%
|Footnotes:
|(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
|(2) Adjustment represents intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
|3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|(dollars in millions)
|VZ 2.0
|Historical
|Consumer
|Business
|Total Reportable Segments
|Adjustments(2)
|Adjusted Total Reportable Segments
|Wireless
|Wireline
|Historical Total Reportable Segments
|Unaudited
|Service
|Equipment
|Other
|Total Wireless
|Consumer
Markets
|Enterprise
Solutions
|Partner
Solutions
|Business
Markets
|Other
|Total Wireline
|External Operating Revenues
|Total Operating Revenues
|$
|22,399
|$
|7,893
|$
|30,292
|$
|52
|$
|30,344
|$
|15,966
|$
|5,353
|$
|1,654
|$
|22,973
|$
|3,138
|$
|2,172
|$
|1,166
|$
|840
|$
|55
|$
|7,371
|$
|30,344
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of services
|3,850
|2,657
|6,507
|214
|6,721
|2,350
|4,371
|6,721
|Cost of wireless equipment
|4,379
|1,110
|5,489
|—
|5,489
|5,489
|—
|5,489
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|3,947
|1,900
|5,847
|(180
|)
|5,667
|4,169
|1,498
|5,667
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,010
|1,072
|4,082
|(76
|)
|4,006
|2,454
|1,552
|4,006
|Total Operating Expenses
|15,186
|6,739
|21,925
|(42
|)
|21,883
|14,462
|7,421
|21,883
|Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|7,213
|$
|1,154
|$
|8,367
|$
|94
|$
|8,461
|$
|8,511
|$
|(50
|)
|$
|8,461
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|3,010
|1,072
|4,082
|(76
|)
|4,006
|2,454
|1,552
|4,006
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|10,223
|$
|2,226
|$
|12,449
|$
|18
|$
|12,467
|$
|10,965
|$
|1,502
|$
|12,467
|Operating Income (Loss) Margin
|32.2
|%
|14.6
|%
|37.0
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|45.6
|%
|28.2
|%
|47.7
|%
|20.4
|%
|Footnotes:
|(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
|(2) Adjustment represents intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19
|(dollars in millions)
|VZ 2.0
|Historical
|Consumer
|Business
|Total Reportable Segments
|Adjustments(2)
|Adjusted Total Reportable Segments
|Wireless
|Wireline
|Historical Total Reportable Segments
|Unaudited
|Service
|Equipment
|Other
|Total Wireless
|Consumer
Markets
|Enterprise
Solutions
|Partner
Solutions
|Business
Markets
|Other
|Total Wireline
|External Operating Revenues
|Total Operating Revenues
|$
|66,849
|$
|23,372
|$
|90,221
|$
|214
|$
|90,435
|$
|48,714
|$
|14,792
|$
|5,445
|$
|68,951
|$
|9,397
|$
|6,309
|$
|3,162
|$
|2,443
|$
|173
|$
|21,484
|$
|90,435
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of services
|11,761
|7,838
|19,599
|563
|20,162
|7,461
|12,701
|20,162
|Cost of wireless equipment
|12,342
|3,356
|15,698
|1
|15,699
|15,699
|—
|15,699
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|12,090
|5,984
|18,074
|(312
|)
|17,762
|13,061
|4,701
|17,762
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|8,581
|3,098
|11,679
|(233
|)
|11,446
|6,840
|4,606
|11,446
|Total Operating Expenses
|44,774
|20,276
|65,050
|19
|65,069
|43,061
|22,008
|65,069
|Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|22,075
|$
|3,096
|$
|25,171
|$
|195
|$
|25,366
|$
|25,890
|$
|(524
|)
|$
|25,366
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|8,581
|3,098
|11,679
|(233
|)
|11,446
|6,840
|4,606
|11,446
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|30,656
|$
|6,194
|$
|36,850
|$
|(38
|)
|$
|36,812
|$
|32,730
|$
|4,082
|$
|36,812
|Operating Income (Loss) Margin
|33.0
|%
|13.2
|%
|37.5
|%
|(2.4
|)%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|45.9
|%
|26.5
|%
|47.5
|%
|19.0
|%
|Footnotes:
|(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
|(2) Adjustment represents intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
|9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18
|(dollars in millions)
|VZ 2.0
|Historical
|Consumer
|Business
|Total Reportable Segments
|Adjustments(2)
|Adjusted Total Reportable Segments
|Wireless
|Wireline
|Historical Total Reportable Segments
|Unaudited
|Service
|Equipment
|Other
|Total Wireless
|Consumer
Markets
|Enterprise
Solutions
|Partner
Solutions
|Business
Markets
|Other
|Total Wireline
|External Operating Revenues
|Total Operating Revenues
|$
|66,029
|$
|23,527
|$
|89,556
|$
|153
|$
|89,709
|$
|47,122
|$
|15,437
|$
|4,763
|$
|67,322
|$
|9,420
|$
|6,623
|$
|3,594
|$
|2,561
|$
|189
|$
|22,387
|$
|89,709
|Operating Expenses
|Cost of services
|11,465
|8,027
|19,492
|631
|20,123
|6,900
|13,223
|20,123
|Cost of wireless equipment
|12,948
|3,247
|16,195
|—
|16,195
|16,195
|—
|16,195
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|11,426
|5,694
|17,120
|(514
|)
|16,606
|12,052
|4,554
|16,606
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|8,982
|3,190
|12,172
|(221
|)
|11,951
|7,341
|4,610
|11,951
|Total Operating Expenses
|44,821
|20,158
|64,979
|(104
|)
|64,875
|42,488
|22,387
|64,875
|Operating Income
|$
|21,208
|$
|3,369
|$
|24,577
|$
|257
|$
|24,834
|$
|24,834
|$
|—
|$
|24,834
|Add Depreciation and amortization expense
|8,982
|3,190
|12,172
|(221
|)
|11,951
|7,341
|4,610
|11,951
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|30,190
|$
|6,559
|$
|36,749
|$
|36
|$
|36,785
|$
|32,175
|$
|4,610
|$
|36,785
|Operating Income Margin
|32.1
|%
|14.3
|%
|36.9
|%
|0.0
|%
|Segment EBITDA Margin
|45.7
|%
|27.9
|%
|47.8
|%
|20.6
|%
|Footnotes:
|(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
|(2) Adjustment represents intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
