Verizon reports strong 3Q results propelled by wireless customer growth

/EIN News/ -- Highest third-quarter phone gross adds in five years, increased wireless net additions and EPS growth

3Q 2019 highlights

Consolidated:

  • $1.25 in earnings per share (EPS), compared with $1.19 in 3Q 2018; adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), excluding special items, of $1.25, compared with $1.22 in 3Q 2018.

Consumer:

  • Total revenue of $22.7 billion, an increase of 1.4 percent year over year.
  • 193,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 239,000 phone net additions, more than double the 112,000 phone net additions in third-quarter 2018, and 372,000 postpaid smartphone net additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 1.05 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.79 percent.
  • 30,000 Fios Internet net additions.

Business:

  • Total revenue of $7.9 billion, approximately flat year over year.
  • 408,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 205,000 phone net additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 1.22 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.98 percent.

Wireless (non-GAAP):

  • Total revenue growth of 2.6 percent year over year to $23.6 billion, driven by a 2.7 percent increase in service revenue.
  • 601,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 444,000 phone net additions, an increase from 295,000 phone net additions in third-quarter 2018, and 615,000 postpaid smartphone net additions, an increase from 510,000 postpaid smartphone net additions in third-quarter 2018. This growth was driven by a 10 percent year over year increase in phone gross additions.
  • Total retail postpaid churn of 1.09 percent, and retail postpaid phone churn of 0.82 percent.

Wireline (non-GAAP):

  • Total revenue of $7.1 billion, a decrease of 3.8 percent year over year.
  • 36,000 Fios Internet net additions; Fios total revenue growth of 2.3 percent year over year.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today reported strong third-quarter 2019 results highlighted by increased cash flow and the most third-quarter phone gross additions in five years.

"Verizon continued its momentum in the third quarter by driving strong wireless volumes in both our Consumer and Business segments, while delivering solid financial results, highlighted by continued wireless service revenue growth, increased cash flow, and EPS growth," said Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg. "We are focused on our 5G rollout strategy, looking to deploy next-generation networks while enhancing our industry-leading 4G LTE network. Going into the fourth quarter, we are energized by the strong performance of the business and we are confident in our strategy to drive value for our customers and growth for our shareholders."

For third-quarter 2019, Verizon reported EPS of $1.25, compared with $1.19 in third-quarter 2018. The company's reported earnings include a minimal net impact from special items: a net pre-tax gain of $261 million from dispositions of assets and businesses that was offset by a pension re-measurement pre-tax charge of $291 million. On an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), third-quarter 2019 EPS, excluding special items, was $1.25, compared with adjusted EPS of $1.22 in third-quarter 2018.

In third-quarter 2019, Verizon's results included the effects of a reduction in benefits from the adoption of a revenue recognition standard, primarily due to the deferral of commission expense, and the adoption of a lease accounting standard. The combined net impact was a 4 cent headwind in third-quarter 2019, and 13 cents year-to-date, which is included in the year-over-year increase in adjusted EPS.

Consolidated results

Total consolidated operating revenues in third-quarter 2019 were $32.9 billion, up 0.9 percent from third-quarter 2018. This growth was primarily driven by higher wireless service revenue, partially offset by lower wireless equipment revenue and declines in legacy wireline revenue, predominantly in the Business segment.

Year-to-date cash flow from operations totaled $26.7 billion, an increase of $504 million year over year. This growth was the result of operational improvements in Verizon's businesses and lower discretionary employee benefit contributions, offset by higher cash tax payments and cash payments related to the Voluntary Separation Program. In September 2019, Verizon’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase for the 13th consecutive year. Through third-quarter 2019, the company’s cash dividend payments totaled $7.5 billion.

Year-to-date capital expenditures were $12.3 billion through third-quarter 2019. Capital expenditures continue to support the launch and build-out of Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, the growth in data and video traffic on the company's 4G LTE network, the deployment of significant fiber in markets nationwide and the upgrade to Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network architecture.

Strong operational cash flow and capital spending efficiencies have enabled Verizon to decrease total debt by $3.5 billion year to date. The company remains focused on reducing its unsecured debt portfolio while continuing to actively manage its near-term maturities, optimize its overall funding footprint, and lower its cost of capital.

In 2018, Verizon announced a goal to achieve $10 billion in cumulative cash savings by 2021. This initiative has yielded $4.6 billion of cumulative cash savings since the program began. In third-quarter 2019, Verizon realized over $400 million of expense savings from the Voluntary Separation Program, producing approximately $900 million in expense savings year-to-date.

Net income was $5.3 billion in third-quarter 2019. EBITDA (non-GAAP, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) totaled approximately $12.2 billion. Consolidated operating income margin was 24.9 percent in third-quarter 2019, compared with 23.5 percent in third-quarter 2018. Consolidated EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 37.0 percent in third-quarter 2019, compared with 37.6 percent in third-quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) in third-quarter 2019 was 36.6 percent, and consolidated adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in third-quarter 2019 was $12.0 billion.

Consumer results

  • Total Verizon Consumer revenues were $22.7 billion, an increase of 1.4 percent year over year, driven by continued strong growth in wireless service revenue and Fios service offerings, offset by declines in wireless equipment and legacy wireline services.

  • Verizon Consumer Group reported 193,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in third-quarter 2019. This consisted of 239,000 phone net additions, more than double the 112,000 phone net additions in third-quarter 2018, and tablet net losses of 176,000, offset by 130,000 other connected device net additions, primarily wearables. Postpaid smartphone net additions were 372,000, an increase from 285,000 postpaid smartphone net additions in third-quarter 2018. This was driven by a 10 percent year over year increase in phone gross additions.

  • Consumer wireless service revenues increased 2.1 percent in third-quarter 2019, driven by customer step-ups to higher-priced plans and an increase in connections per account.

  • Total retail postpaid churn was 1.05 percent in third-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.79 percent.

  • In third-quarter 2019, Verizon Consumer Group reported 30,000 Fios Internet net additions and 67,000 Fios Video net losses, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to over-the-top offerings. Consumer Fios revenues increased by 1.7 percent, primarily due to the demand for broadband offerings.

  • Segment operating income was $7.5 billion, an increase of 3.8 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 33.0 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $10.3 billion in third-quarter 2019, an increase of 0.7 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 45.3 percent, which was down 30 basis points year over year, including approximately 80 basis points from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard.

Business results

  • Total Verizon Business revenues were $7.9 billion, approximately flat year over year, as growth in wireless service revenue and high quality fiber products was offset by declines in legacy wireline products.

  • Verizon Business Group reported 408,000 wireless retail postpaid net additions in third-quarter 2019, an increase of 12.1 percent year over year. This consisted of 205,000 phone net additions, 112,000 tablet net additions and 91,000 other connected device additions.

  • Total retail postpaid churn was 1.22 percent in third-quarter 2019, and retail postpaid phone churn was 0.98 percent.

  • Segment operating income was $1.0 billion, a decrease of 15.3 percent year over year, and segment operating income margin was 12.4 percent. Segment EBITDA (non-GAAP) totaled $2.0 billion in third-quarter 2019, a decrease of 10.7 percent year over year. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 25.2 percent, down from 28.2 percent in third-quarter 2018, due in part to declines in high margin wholesale revenue and legacy wireline products. This includes headwinds of approximately 50 basis points from the deferral of commission expense and the lease accounting standard.

Media results

  • Total Verizon Media revenues in third-quarter 2019 were $1.8 billion, down 2.0 percent year over year, continuing the improvement in revenue trends. Gains in native and mobile advertising continue to be offset by declines in desktop advertising, though the business is building momentum in key areas.

Outlook and guidance

As outlined in Verizon's second-quarter 2019 earnings release, the company expects the following:

  • Low single-digit percentage growth in adjusted 2019 EPS, excluding the impact of the lease accounting standard.

  • Low single-digit percentage growth in full-year consolidated revenues on a GAAP reported basis.

  • Cash taxes to be $2 billion to $3 billion higher than in 2018 due to benefits that were realized in 2018 that are not expected to repeat in 2019.

  • Capital spending for 2019 to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion, including the expanded commercial launch of 5G.

  • Adjusted effective income tax rate (non-GAAP) for full-year 2019 to be at the lower end of its previously disclosed range of 24 percent to 26 percent.

Forward-looking statements
In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “hopes” or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The following important factors, along with those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), could affect future results and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements: adverse conditions in the U.S. and international economies; the effects of competition in the markets in which we operate; material changes in technology or technology substitution; disruption of our key suppliers’ provisioning of products or services; changes in the regulatory environment in which we operate, including any increase in restrictions on our ability to operate our networks; breaches of network or information technology security, natural disasters, terrorist attacks or acts of war or significant litigation and any resulting financial impact not covered by insurance; our high level of indebtedness; an adverse change in the ratings afforded our debt securities by nationally accredited ratings organizations or adverse conditions in the credit markets affecting the cost, including interest rates, and/or availability of further financing; material adverse changes in labor matters, including labor negotiations, and any resulting financial and/or operational impact; significant increases in benefit plan costs or lower investment returns on plan assets; changes in tax laws or treaties, or in their interpretation; changes in accounting assumptions that regulatory agencies, including the SEC, may require or that result from changes in the accounting rules or their application, which could result in an impact on earnings; the inability to implement our business strategies; and the inability to realize the expected benefits of strategic transactions.

Verizon Communications Inc.   
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income  
         
                         
            (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)  
  3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       9 Mos. Ended   9 Mos. Ended      
Unaudited 9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change   9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change  
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Service revenues and other $ 27,753     $ 27,254     1.8   $ 82,301     $ 81,145     1.4  
Wireless equipment revenues   5,141       5,353     (4.0)     14,792       15,437     (4.2)  
Total Operating Revenues   32,894       32,607     0.9     97,093       96,582     0.5  
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services   7,902       7,842     0.8     23,396       24,022     (2.6)  
Cost of wireless equipment   5,482       5,489     (0.1)     15,699       16,195     (3.1)  
Selling, general and administrative expense   7,216       7,224     (0.1)     21,682       21,673      
Depreciation and amortization expense   4,114       4,377     (6.0)     12,577       13,051     (3.6)  
Total Operating Expenses   24,714       24,932     (0.9)     73,354       74,941     (2.1)  
                         
Operating Income   8,180       7,675     6.6     23,739       21,641     9.7  
Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses   (1 )     (3 )   (66.7)     (20 )     (250 )   (92.0)  
Other income (expense), net   (110 )     214     *     (1,127 )     499     *  
Interest expense   (1,146 )     (1,211 )   (5.4)     (3,571 )     (3,634 )   (1.7)  
Income Before Provision For Income Taxes   6,923       6,675     3.7     19,021       18,256     4.2  
Provision for income taxes   (1,586 )     (1,613 )   (1.7)     (4,450 )     (4,282 )   3.9  
Net Income $ 5,337     $ 5,062     5.4   $ 14,571     $ 13,974     4.3  
                         
                         
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 143     $ 138     3.6   $ 401     $ 385     4.2  
Net income attributable to Verizon   5,194       4,924     5.5     14,170       13,589     4.3  
Net Income $ 5,337     $ 5,062     5.4   $ 14,571     $ 13,974     4.3  
                         
                         
Basic Earnings Per Common Share                        
Net income attributable to Verizon $ 1.26     $ 1.19     5.9   $ 3.42     $ 3.29     4.0  
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)   4,138       4,136           4,138       4,125        
                         
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share (1)                        
Net income attributable to Verizon $ 1.25     $ 1.19     5.0   $ 3.42     $ 3.29     4.0  
Weighted-average shares outstanding (in millions)   4,140       4,140           4,140       4,129        
                         
Footnotes:                        
(1) Diluted Earnings per Common Share includes the dilutive effect of shares issuable under our stock-based compensation plans, which represents the only potential dilution.  
* Not meaningful                        
                         


     
Verizon Communications Inc.    
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets    
           
           
          (dollars in millions)
Unaudited 9/30/19   12/31/18   $ Change
           
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,020     $ 2,745     $ 275  
Accounts receivable, net   24,713       25,102       (389 )
Inventories   1,538       1,336       202  
Prepaid expenses and other   5,624       5,453       171  
Total current assets   34,895       34,636       259  
           
Property, plant and equipment   260,053       252,835       7,218  
Less accumulated depreciation   171,204       163,549       7,655  
Property, plant and equipment, net   88,849       89,286       (437 )
Investments in unconsolidated businesses   628       671       (43 )
Wireless licenses   94,433       94,130       303  
Goodwill   24,570       24,614       (44 )
Other intangible assets, net   9,264       9,775       (511 )
Operating lease right-of-use assets   22,218             22,218  
Other assets   10,018       11,717       (1,699 )
Total assets $ 284,875     $ 264,829     $ 20,046  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Current liabilities          
Debt maturing within one year $ 7,830     $ 7,190     $ 640  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   19,566       22,501       (2,935 )
Current operating lease liabilities   2,959             2,959  
Other current liabilities   8,854       8,239       615  
Total current liabilities   39,209       37,930       1,279  
           
Long-term debt   101,769       105,873       (4,104 )
Employee benefit obligations   18,236       18,599       (363 )
Deferred income taxes   34,592       33,795       797  
Non-current operating lease liabilities   18,214             18,214  
Other liabilities   12,543       13,922       (1,379 )
Total long-term liabilities   185,354       172,189       13,165  
           
Equity          
Common stock   429       429        
Additional paid in capital   13,418       13,437       (19 )
Retained earnings   50,595       43,542       7,053  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   1,104       2,370       (1,266 )
Common stock in treasury, at cost   (6,822 )     (6,986 )     164  
Deferred compensation – employee stock ownership plans and other   197       353       (156 )
Noncontrolling interests   1,391       1,565       (174 )
Total equity   60,312       54,710       5,602  
Total liabilities and equity $ 284,875     $ 264,829     $ 20,046  
           
           
Consolidated - Selected Financial and Operating Statistics
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts)    
           
Unaudited 9/30/19   12/31/18    
           
Total debt $ 109,599     $ 113,063      
Net debt $ 106,579     $ 110,318      
Net unsecured debt $ 97,779     $ 100,242      
Net debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.2x   2.3x    
Net unsecured debt / Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA(1) 2.1x   2.1x    
Common shares outstanding end of period (in millions)   4,136       4,132      
Total employees (‘000)   135.4       144.5      
Quarterly cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.6150     $ 0.6025      
           
Footnotes:          
(1) Consolidated adjusted EBITDA excludes the effects of non-operational items and special items.    
           


           
Verizon Communications Inc.          
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  
           
           
      (dollars in millions)
  9 Mos. Ended   9 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 9/30/19   9/30/18   $ Change
           
Cash Flows from Operating Activities          
Net Income $ 14,571     $ 13,974     $ 597  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Depreciation and amortization expense   12,577       13,051       (474 )
Employee retirement benefits   (105 )     (886 )     781  
Deferred income taxes   1,070       2,023       (953 )
Provision for uncollectible accounts   1,131       699       432  
Equity in losses of unconsolidated businesses, net of dividends received   64       291       (227 )
Net loss on sale of divested businesses   94             94  
Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisition/disposition of businesses   (3,902 )     (1,944 )     (1,958 )
Discretionary employee benefits contributions   (300 )     (1,679 )     1,379  
Other, net   1,548       715       833  
Net cash provided by operating activities   26,748       26,244       504  
           
Cash Flows from Investing Activities          
Capital expenditures (including capitalized software)   (12,332 )     (12,026 )     (306 )
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired   (29 )     (39 )     10  
Acquisitions of wireless licenses   (299 )     (1,307 )     1,008  
Proceeds from dispositions of businesses   27             27  
Other, net   476       236       240  
Net cash used in investing activities   (12,157 )     (13,136 )     979  
           
Cash Flows from Financing Activities          
Proceeds from long-term borrowings   8,360       5,932       2,428  
Proceeds from asset-backed long-term borrowings   3,982       3,216       766  
Repayments of long-term borrowings and finance lease obligations   (12,486 )     (9,776 )     (2,710 )
Repayments of asset-backed long-term borrowings   (5,273 )     (2,915 )     (2,358 )
Dividends paid   (7,474 )     (7,283 )     (191 )
Other, net   (1,410 )     (1,595 )     185  
Net cash used in financing activities   (14,301 )     (12,421 )     (1,880 )
           
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   290       687       (397 )
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   3,916       2,888       1,028  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 4,206     $ 3,575     $ 631  
           


                       
Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Consumer - Selected Financial Results
                       
                       
                       
            (dollars in millions)
                       
  3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       9 Mos. Ended   9 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change   9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change
                       
Operating Revenues                      
Service $ 16,433     $ 16,193     1.5   $ 49,042     $ 48,066     2.0
Wireless equipment   4,257       4,508     (5.6)     12,326       13,029     (5.4)
Other   2,016       1,698     18.7     5,481       4,934     11.1
Total Operating Revenues   22,706       22,399     1.4     66,849       66,029     1.2
                       
Operating Expenses                      
Cost of services   4,035       3,850     4.8     11,761       11,465     2.6
Cost of wireless equipment   4,291       4,379     (2.0)     12,342       12,948     (4.7)
Selling, general and administrative expense   4,085       3,947     3.5     12,090       11,426     5.8
Depreciation and amortization expense   2,806       3,010     (6.8)     8,581       8,982     (4.5)
Total Operating Expenses   15,217       15,186     0.2     44,774       44,821     (0.1)
                       
Operating Income $ 7,489     $ 7,213     3.8   $ 22,075     $ 21,208     4.1
Operating Income Margin   33.0 %     32.2 %         33.0 %     32.1 %    
                       
Segment EBITDA $ 10,295     $ 10,223     0.7   $ 30,656     $ 30,190     1.5
Segment EBITDA Margin   45.3 %     45.6 %         45.9 %     45.7 %    
                       
                       
Footnotes:                      
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
                       
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.    
                       


                       
Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Consumer - Selected Operating Statistics
                       
                       
                     
                       
Unaudited             9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change
                       
Connections (‘000):                      
Wireless retail postpaid connections               89,739       89,062     0.8
Wireless retail prepaid connections               4,183       4,736     (11.7)
Total wireless retail connections               93,922       93,798     0.1
                       
Fios video connections               4,203       4,423     (5.0)
Fios Internet connections               5,867       5,711     2.7
Fios digital voice residence connections               3,672       3,833     (4.2)
Fios digital connections               13,742       13,967     (1.6)
Broadband connections               6,469       6,452     0.3
Voice connections               5,904       6,480     (8.9)
                       
                       
  3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       9 Mos. Ended   9 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change   9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change
                       
Gross Additions (‘000):                      
Wireless retail postpaid   3,020       2,850     6.0     8,459       8,101     4.4
                       
Net Additions Detail (‘000):                      
Wireless retail postpaid (1)   193       151     27.8     118       243     (51.4)
Wireless retail prepaid (1)   (81 )     (96 )   15.6     (470 )     (667 )   29.5
Total wireless retail (1)   112       55     *     (352 )     (424 )   17.0
                       
Wireless retail postpaid phones (1)   239       112     *     149       (24 )   *
                       
Fios video   (67 )     (64 )   (4.7)     (174 )     (125 )   (39.2)
Fios Internet   30       48     (37.5)     106       146     (27.4)
Fios digital voice residence   (53 )     (30 )   (76.7)     (130 )     (72 )   (80.6)
Fios digital   (90 )     (46 )   (95.7)     (198 )     (51 )   *
Broadband   (5 )     5     *     9       11     (18.2)
Voice   (154 )     (151 )   (2.0)     (428 )     (448 )   4.5
                       
Churn Rate:                      
Wireless retail postpaid   1.05 %     1.01 %         1.03 %     0.98 %    
Wireless retail postpaid phones   0.79 %     0.77 %         0.77 %     0.75 %    
Wireless retail   1.27 %     1.24 %         1.27 %     1.25 %    
                       
Revenue Statistics (in millions):                      
Wireless service revenue $ 13,533     $ 13,257     2.1   $ 40,346     $ 39,260     2.8
Fios revenues $ 2,811     $ 2,764     1.7   $ 8,347     $ 8,236     1.3
                       
Other Wireless Statistics:                      
Wireless retail postpaid ARPA (2) $ 118.89     $ 117.06     1.6   $ 118.16     $ 115.34     2.4
Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate   4.9 %     5.1 %                
Wireless retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (3)               33,898       34,005     (0.3)
Wireless retail postpaid connections per account (3)               2.65       2.62     1.1
Total wireless Internet postpaid base (3)               16.1 %     15.9 %    
                       
                       
                       
Footnotes:                      
(1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments.
(2) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.
(3) Statistics presented as of end of period.
                       
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
                       
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
                       
* Not meaningful                      
                       


                       
Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Business - Selected Financial Results    
                       
                       
                       
                (dollars in millions)
                       
  3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       9 Mos. Ended   9 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited 9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change   9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change
                       
Operating Revenues                      
Global Enterprise $ 2,714     $ 2,782     (2.4)   $ 8,078     $ 8,416     (4.0)
Small and Medium Business   2,899       2,729     6.2     8,392       7,905     6.2
Public Sector and Other   1,472       1,455     1.2     4,435       4,322     2.6
Wholesale   800       927     (13.7)     2,467       2,884     (14.5)
Total Operating Revenues   7,885       7,893     (0.1)     23,372       23,527     (0.7)
                       
Operating Expenses                      
Cost of services   2,666       2,657     0.3     7,838       8,027     (2.4)
Cost of wireless equipment   1,190       1,110     7.2     3,356       3,247     3.4
Selling, general and administrative expense   2,042       1,900     7.5     5,984       5,694     5.1
Depreciation and amortization expense   1,010       1,072     (5.8)     3,098       3,190     (2.9)
Total Operating Expenses   6,908       6,739     2.5     20,276       20,158     0.6
                       
Operating Income $ 977     $ 1,154     (15.3)   $ 3,096     $ 3,369     (8.1)
Operating Income Margin   12.4 %     14.6 %         13.2 %     14.3 %    
                       
Segment EBITDA $ 1,987     $ 2,226     (10.7)   $ 6,194     $ 6,559     (5.6)
Segment EBITDA Margin   25.2 %     28.2 %         26.5 %     27.9 %    
                       
                       
Footnotes:                      
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
                       
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.
                       


Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Business - Selected Operating Statistics
                         
                         
                         
                         
Unaudited             9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid connections                 24,732       23,073     7.2
                         
Fios video connections                 77       74     4.1
Fios Internet connections                 322       302     6.6
Fios digital connections                 399       376     6.1
Broadband connections                 492       506     (2.8)
Voice connections                 5,058       5,529     (8.5)
                         
                         
                         
                         
                         
    3 Mos. Ended   3 Mos. Ended       9 Mos. Ended   9 Mos. Ended    
Unaudited   9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change   9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change
                         
Gross Additions ('000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid     1,302       1,163     12.0     3,644       3,405     7.0
                         
Net Add Detail (‘000):                        
Wireless retail postpaid (1)     408       364     12.1     995       1,063     (6.4)
Wireless retail postpaid phones (1)     205       183     12.0     496       494     0.4
                         
Fios video     1       1         3       3    
Fios Internet     6       6         16       17     (5.9)
Fios digital     7       7         19       20     (5.0)
Broadband     (2 )     (3 )   33.3     (9 )     (12 )   25.0
Voice     (105 )     (110 )   4.5     (341 )     (364 )   6.3
                         
Churn Rate:                        
Wireless retail postpaid     1.22 %     1.17 %         1.22 %     1.16 %    
Wireless retail postpaid phones     0.98 %     0.95 %         0.99 %     0.95 %    
                         
Revenue Statistics (in millions):                        
Wireless service revenue   $ 2,850     $ 2,687     6.1   $ 8,319     $ 7,803     6.6
Fios revenues   $ 243     $ 222     9.5   $ 725     $ 657     10.4
                         
Other Operating Statistics:                        
Wireless retail postpaid upgrade rate     4.5 %     4.8 %                
Total wireless Internet postpaid base (2)                 33.5 %     33.1 %    
                         
                         
Footnotes:                      
(1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments.                    
(2) Statistics presented as of end of period.                        
                         
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items, as the Company’s chief operating decision maker excludes these items in assessing segment performance.
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.                
                         


                       
Verizon Communications Inc.         
Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Financial Results    
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
 
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18   % Change   9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18   % Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Service   $ 16,398     $ 15,966     2.7   $ 48,714     $ 47,122     3.4
Equipment     5,141       5,353     (4.0)     14,792       15,437     (4.2)
Other     2,030       1,654     22.7     5,445       4,763     14.3
Total Operating Revenues     23,569       22,973     2.6     68,951       67,322     2.4
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services     2,583       2,350     9.9     7,461       6,900     8.1
Cost of equipment     5,482       5,489     (0.1)     15,699       16,195     (3.1)
Selling, general and administrative expense     4,462       4,169     7.0     13,061       12,052     8.4
Depreciation and amortization expense     2,259       2,454     (7.9)     6,840       7,341     (6.8)
Total Operating Expenses     14,786       14,462     2.2     43,061       42,488     1.3
                         
Operating Income   $ 8,783     $ 8,511     3.2   $ 25,890     $ 24,834     4.3
Operating Income Margin     37.3 %     37.0 %         37.5 %     36.9 %    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $ 11,042     $ 10,965     0.7   $ 32,730     $ 32,175     1.7
Segment EBITDA Margin     46.8 %     47.7 %         47.5 %     47.8 %    
                         
Footnotes:                        
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.            
                         


Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Supplemental Information - Wireless Historical Operating Statistics
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireless segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
                         
 
Unaudited   9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000)                        
Retail postpaid                 114,471       112,135     2.1
Retail prepaid                 4,183       4,736     (11.7)
Total retail                 118,654       116,871     1.5
                         
                         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18   % Change   9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18   % Change
                         
Net Add Detail (‘000) (1)                        
Retail postpaid     601       515     16.7     1,113       1,306     (14.8)
Retail prepaid     (81 )     (96 )   15.6     (470 )     (667 )   29.5
Total retail     520       419     24.1     643       639     0.6
                         
Account Statistics                        
Retail postpaid accounts (‘000) (2)                 35,371       35,309     0.2
Retail postpaid connections per account (2)                 3.24       3.18     1.9
Retail postpaid ARPA (3)   $ 139.01     $ 136.58     1.8   $ 137.83     $ 134.28     2.6
                         
Churn Detail                        
Retail postpaid     1.09 %     1.04 %         1.07 %     1.02 %    
Retail     1.26 %     1.22 %         1.26 %     1.23 %    
                         
Retail Postpaid Connection Statistics (2)                        
Total smartphone postpaid phone base                 93.5 %     91.7 %    
Total Internet postpaid base                 19.8 %     19.4 %    
                         
Footnotes:                        
(1) Connection net additions include certain adjustments.                        
(2) Statistics presented as of end of period.                        
(3) Wireless retail postpaid ARPA - average service revenue per account from retail postpaid accounts.            
                         
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.              
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.                  
                         


Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Financial Results
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
(dollars in millions)
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18   % Change   9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18   % Change
                         
Operating Revenues                        
Consumer Markets   $ 3,124     $ 3,138     (0.4)   $ 9,397     $ 9,420     (0.2)
Enterprise Solutions     2,085       2,172     (4.0)     6,309       6,623     (4.7)
Partner Solutions     1,044       1,166     (10.5)     3,162       3,594     (12.0)
Business Markets     795       840     (5.4)     2,443       2,561     (4.6)
Other     46       55     (16.4)     173       189     (8.5)
Total Operating Revenues     7,094       7,371     (3.8)     21,484       22,387     (4.0)
                         
Operating Expenses                        
Cost of services     4,318       4,371     (1.2)     12,701       13,223     (3.9)
Selling, general and administrative expense     1,542       1,498     2.9     4,701       4,554     3.2
Depreciation and amortization expense     1,480       1,552     (4.6)     4,606       4,610     (0.1)
Total Operating Expenses     7,340       7,421     (1.1)     22,008       22,387     (1.7)
                         
Operating Loss   $ (246 )   $ (50 )   *   $ (524 )   $     *
Operating Loss Margin     (3.5 )%     (0.7 )%         (2.4 )%     0.0 %    
                         
Segment EBITDA   $ 1,234     $ 1,502     (17.8)   $ 4,082     $ 4,610     (11.5)
Segment EBITDA Margin     17.4 %     20.4 %         19.0 %     20.6 %    
                         
Footnotes:                        
                         
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.        
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.        
                         
* Not meaningful                        
                         


Verizon Communications Inc.                      
Supplemental Information - Wireline Historical Operating Statistics        
                         
The following supplemental schedule contains historical wireline segment results and is provided to help investors understand trends in our new segment results.
Unaudited               9/30/19   9/30/18   % Change
                         
Connections (‘000)                        
Fios video connections                 4,280       4,497     (4.8)
Fios Internet connections                 6,189       6,013     2.9
Fios digital voice residence connections                 3,672       3,833     (4.2)
Fios digital connections                 14,141       14,343     (1.4)
Broadband connections                 6,961       6,958    
Voice connections                 10,962       12,009     (8.7)
                         
                         
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18   % Change   9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18   % Change
                         
Net Add Detail (‘000)                        
Fios video connections     (66 )     (63 )   (4.8)     (171 )     (122 )   (40.2)
Fios Internet connections     36       54     (33.3)     122       163     (25.2)
Fios digital voice residence connections     (53 )     (30 )   (76.7)     (130 )     (72 )   (80.6)
Fios digital connections     (83 )     (39 )   *     (179 )     (31 )   *
Broadband connections     (7 )     2     *           (1 )   *
Voice connections     (259 )     (261 )   0.8     (770 )     (812 )   5.2
                         
Revenue Statistics                        
Fios revenues (in millions)   $ 3,054     $ 2,986     2.3   $ 9,072     $ 8,893     2.0
                         
Footnotes:                        
The segment financial results and metrics above are adjusted to exclude the effects of special items.        
                         
Certain intersegment transactions with corporate entities have not been eliminated.        
                         
* Not meaningful                        
                         


Verizon Communications Inc.                              
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon      
                               
Consolidated EBITDA, Consolidated EBITDA Margin, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin      
                               
                        (dollars in millions)  
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/2019   3 Mos. Ended 6/30/2019   3 Mos. Ended 3/31/2019   3 Mos. Ended 12/31/2018   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/2018   3 Mos. Ended 6/30/2018   3 Mos. Ended 3/31/2018  
                               
Consolidated Net Income   $ 5,337     $ 4,074   $ 5,160     $ 2,065     $ 5,062     $ 4,246     $ 4,666  
Add/(subtract):                              
Provision (benefit) for income taxes     1,586       1,236     1,628       (698 )     1,613       1,281       1,388  
Interest expense     1,146       1,215     1,210       1,199       1,211       1,222       1,201  
Depreciation and amortization expense     4,114       4,232     4,231       4,352       4,377       4,350       4,324  
Consolidated EBITDA   $ 12,183     $ 10,757   $ 12,229     $ 6,918     $ 12,263     $ 11,099     $ 11,579  
                               
Add/(subtract):                              
Other (income) expense, net*   $ 110     $ 1,312   $ (295 )   $ (1,865 )   $ (214 )   $ (360 )   $ 75  
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated businesses†     1       13     6       (64 )     3       228       19  
Oath goodwill impairment                     4,591                    
Severance charges                     1,818             339        
Product realignment charges‡                                 450        
Acquisition and integration related charges‡                     187       130       109       105  
Net gain from dispositions of assets and businesses     (261 )                                  
      (150 )     1,325     (289 )     4,667       (81 )     766       199  
                               
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA   $ 12,033     $ 12,082   $ 11,940     $ 11,585     $ 12,182     $ 11,865     $ 11,778  
Consolidated Operating Revenues - Quarter to Date   $ 32,894                 $ 32,607            
Operating Income   $ 8,180                 $ 7,675            
Operating Income Margin - Quarter to Date     24.9 %                 23.5 %          
Consolidated EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date     37.0 %                 37.6 %          
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin - Quarter to Date     36.6 %                          
                               
                               
* Includes Pension and benefits mark-to-market adjustments and Early debt redemption costs, where applicable.      
† Includes Product realignment charges, where applicable.  
‡ Excludes depreciation and amortization expense, where applicable.  
                               


                       
Verizon Communications Inc.  
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Consolidated Verizon  
                       
Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio                
                (dollars in millions)  
Unaudited               9/30/19   12/31/18  
                       
Debt maturing within one year               $ 7,830     $ 7,190    
Long-term debt                 101,769       105,873    
Total Debt                 109,599       113,063    
Less Cash and cash equivalents                 3,020       2,745    
Net Debt               $ 106,579     $ 110,318    
Net Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio               2.2x   2.3x  
                       
                       
                       
Net Unsecured Debt and Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio                
                (dollars in millions)  
Unaudited               9/30/19   12/31/18  
                       
                       
Total Debt               $ 109,599     $ 113,063    
Less Secured debt                 8,800       10,076    
Unsecured debt                 100,799       102,987    
Less Cash and cash equivalents                 3,020       2,745    
Net Unsecured Debt               $ 97,779     $ 100,242    
Net Unsecured Debt to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Ratio               2.1x   2.1x  
                       
                       
                       
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share (Adjusted EPS)(1)                  
        (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)  
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19     3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18  
  Pre-tax Tax After-Tax   Pre-tax Tax   After-Tax      
EPS       $ 1.25             $ 1.19    
Pension remeasurement charge (credit) $ 291   $ (76 ) $ 215     0.05   $ (454 ) $ 119     $ (335 )     (0.08 )  
Acquisition and integration-related charges                   137     (34 )     103       0.02    
Early debt redemption costs                   476     (124 )     352       0.09    
Net gain from dispositions of assets and businesses   (261 )   37     (224 )   (0.05 )                      
  $ 30   $ (39 ) $ (9 ) $   $ 159   $ (39 )   $ 120     $ 0.03    
Adjusted EPS       $ 1.25             $ 1.22    
                       
                       
(1) Adjusted EPS may not add due to rounding.                      
                       


           
Verizon Communications Inc.          
Non-GAAP Reconciliations - Segments        
           
Segment EBITDA and Segment EBITDA Margin  
           
Consumer   (dollars in millions)  
           
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18  
           
Operating Income   $ 7,489     $ 7,213    
Add Depreciation and amortization expense     2,806       3,010    
Segment EBITDA   $ 10,295     $ 10,223    
Year over year change     0.7 %      
           
Total operating revenues   $ 22,706     $ 22,399    
Operating Income Margin     33.0 %     32.2 %  
Segment EBITDA Margin     45.3 %     45.6 %  
Segment EBITDA Margin - Year Over Year Change   (30) bps      
           
           
           
Business   (dollars in millions)  
           
Unaudited   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19   3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18  
           
Operating Income   $ 977     $ 1,154    
Add Depreciation and amortization expense     1,010       1,072    
Segment EBITDA   $ 1,987     $ 2,226    
Year over Year Change     (10.7 )%      
           
Total operating revenues   $ 7,885     $ 7,893    
Operating Income Margin     12.4 %     14.6 %  
Segment EBITDA Margin     25.2 %     28.2 %  
           


Verizon Communications Inc.                        
Supplemental Information  - VZ 2.0 to Historical Financial Results Reconciliation(1)              
                                 
The following tables present a reconciliation of financial results for our current reportable segments, Consumer and Business, to our historical reportable segments, Wireless and Wireline.
                                 
  3 Mos. Ended 9/30/19  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical
Total
Reportable
Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer
Markets		 Enterprise
Solutions		 Partner
Solutions		 Business
Markets		 Other Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
Total Operating Revenues $ 22,706   $ 7,885   $ 30,591 $ 72   $ 30,663 $ 16,398 $ 5,141 $ 2,030 $ 23,569   $ 3,124 $ 2,085 $ 1,044 $ 795 $ 46 $ 7,094   $ 30,663
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Cost of services   4,035     2,666     6,701   200     6,901         2,583               4,318     6,901
Cost of wireless equipment   4,291     1,190     5,481   1     5,482         5,482                   5,482
Selling, general and administrative expense   4,085     2,042     6,127   (123 )   6,004         4,462               1,542     6,004
Depreciation and amortization expense   2,806     1,010     3,816   (77 )   3,739         2,259               1,480     3,739
Total Operating Expenses   15,217     6,908     22,125   1     22,126         14,786               7,340     22,126
Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,489   $ 977   $ 8,466 $ 71   $ 8,537       $ 8,783             $ (246 ) $ 8,537
Add Depreciation and amortization expense   2,806     1,010     3,816   (77 )   3,739         2,259               1,480     3,739
Segment EBITDA $ 10,295   $ 1,987   $ 12,282 $ (6 ) $ 12,276       $ 11,042             $ 1,234   $ 12,276
Operating Income (Loss) Margin   33.0 %   12.4 %               37.3 %             (3.5 )%  
Segment EBITDA Margin   45.3 %   25.2 %               46.8 %             17.4 %  
                                 
Footnotes:                                
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
                                 
  3 Mos. Ended 9/30/18  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer
Markets		 Enterprise
Solutions		 Partner
Solutions		 Business
Markets		 Other Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
Total Operating Revenues $ 22,399   $ 7,893   $ 30,292 $ 52   $ 30,344 $ 15,966 $ 5,353 $ 1,654 $ 22,973   $ 3,138 $ 2,172 $ 1,166 $ 840 $ 55 $ 7,371   $ 30,344
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Cost of services   3,850     2,657     6,507   214     6,721         2,350               4,371     6,721
Cost of wireless equipment   4,379     1,110     5,489       5,489         5,489                   5,489
Selling, general and administrative expense   3,947     1,900     5,847   (180 )   5,667         4,169               1,498     5,667
Depreciation and amortization expense   3,010     1,072     4,082   (76 )   4,006         2,454               1,552     4,006
Total Operating Expenses   15,186     6,739     21,925   (42 )   21,883         14,462               7,421     21,883
Operating Income (Loss) $ 7,213   $ 1,154   $ 8,367 $ 94   $ 8,461       $ 8,511             $ (50 ) $ 8,461
Add Depreciation and amortization expense   3,010     1,072     4,082   (76 )   4,006         2,454               1,552     4,006
Segment EBITDA $ 10,223   $ 2,226   $ 12,449 $ 18   $ 12,467       $ 10,965             $ 1,502   $ 12,467
Operating Income (Loss) Margin   32.2 %   14.6 %               37.0 %             (0.7 )%  
Segment EBITDA Margin   45.6 %   28.2 %               47.7 %             20.4 %  
                                 
Footnotes:                                
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
                                 
  9 Mos. Ended 9/30/19  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer
Markets		 Enterprise
Solutions		 Partner
Solutions		 Business
Markets		 Other Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
Total Operating Revenues $ 66,849   $ 23,372   $ 90,221 $ 214   $ 90,435 $ 48,714 $ 14,792 $ 5,445 $ 68,951   $ 9,397 $ 6,309 $ 3,162 $ 2,443 $ 173 $ 21,484   $ 90,435
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Cost of services   11,761     7,838     19,599   563     20,162         7,461               12,701     20,162
Cost of wireless equipment   12,342     3,356     15,698   1     15,699         15,699                   15,699
Selling, general and administrative expense   12,090     5,984     18,074   (312 )   17,762         13,061               4,701     17,762
Depreciation and amortization expense   8,581     3,098     11,679   (233 )   11,446         6,840               4,606     11,446
Total Operating Expenses   44,774     20,276     65,050   19     65,069         43,061               22,008     65,069
Operating Income (Loss) $ 22,075   $ 3,096   $ 25,171 $ 195   $ 25,366       $ 25,890             $ (524 ) $ 25,366
Add Depreciation and amortization expense   8,581     3,098     11,679   (233 )   11,446         6,840               4,606     11,446
Segment EBITDA $ 30,656   $ 6,194   $ 36,850 $ (38 ) $ 36,812       $ 32,730             $ 4,082   $ 36,812
Operating Income (Loss) Margin   33.0 %   13.2 %               37.5 %             (2.4 )%  
Segment EBITDA Margin   45.9 %   26.5 %               47.5 %             19.0 %  
                                 
Footnotes:                                
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.
                                 
  9 Mos. Ended 9/30/18  
    (dollars in millions)
  VZ 2.0 Historical
  Consumer Business Total Reportable Segments Adjustments(2) Adjusted Total Reportable Segments Wireless Wireline Historical Total Reportable Segments
Unaudited Service Equipment Other Total Wireless Consumer
Markets		 Enterprise
Solutions		 Partner
Solutions		 Business
Markets		 Other Total Wireline
External Operating Revenues                                
Total Operating Revenues $ 66,029   $ 23,527   $ 89,556 $ 153   $ 89,709 $ 47,122 $ 15,437 $ 4,763 $ 67,322   $ 9,420 $ 6,623 $ 3,594 $ 2,561 $ 189 $ 22,387   $ 89,709
                                 
Operating Expenses                                
Cost of services   11,465     8,027     19,492   631     20,123         6,900               13,223     20,123
Cost of wireless equipment   12,948     3,247     16,195       16,195         16,195                   16,195
Selling, general and administrative expense   11,426     5,694     17,120   (514 )   16,606         12,052               4,554     16,606
Depreciation and amortization expense   8,982     3,190     12,172   (221 )   11,951         7,341               4,610     11,951
Total Operating Expenses   44,821     20,158     64,979   (104 )   64,875         42,488               22,387     64,875
Operating Income $ 21,208   $ 3,369   $ 24,577 $ 257   $ 24,834       $ 24,834             $   $ 24,834
Add Depreciation and amortization expense   8,982     3,190     12,172   (221 )   11,951         7,341               4,610     11,951
Segment EBITDA $ 30,190   $ 6,559   $ 36,749 $ 36   $ 36,785       $ 32,175             $ 4,610   $ 36,785
Operating Income Margin   32.1 %   14.3 %               36.9 %             0.0 %  
Segment EBITDA Margin   45.7 %   27.9 %               47.8 %             20.6 %  
                                 
Footnotes:                                
(1) Information presented for VZ 2.0 and historical financial results includes intersegment transactions.
(2) Adjustment represents intersegment transactions that have been eliminated under the new structure net of the impact of VZ Connect and other early-stage development businesses previously included in Corporate.

