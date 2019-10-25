REPEAT - Media Advisory: Montreal Canadiens star Max Domi to make announcement about new endeavour

From the Bell Sports Complex, Max Domi will announce and pledge his personal support for young Canadians living with type 1 diabetes

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, October 25, join Montreal Canadiens centre, Max Domi, for an announcement about his personal support for young Canadians living with type 1 diabetes.



Announcing from the Bell Sports Complex, Domi will be available to the media for comment on his announcement, as well as one-on-one interviews for further discussion (limited to 3).

What: Max Domi announcement Who: NHL player, Max Domi

When: Friday, October 25, 2019 – media should check-in at the Media table Where: Bell Sports Complex, Quartier DIX30 - 8000 Boulevard Leduc, Brossard, QC Time: 2:00 pm – Welcome

2:05 pm – Max Domi announcement

2:15 to 2:30 pm – Media scrum with Max

2:30 to 3:00 pm – 10-minute one-on-one media interviews with Max (limited to 3)



Special Guests in attendance: Justin Bonitatibus, Bauer; Geneviève Paquette, Montreal Canadiens Foundation; Luma Saman, Tricolore Sports

RSVP: Please share if you will be in attendance and if you would like a one-on-one interview with Max with Arielle Nkongmeneck at ankongmeneck@jdrf.ca

Journalists receiving a one-on-one will be informed on Thursday, October 24.

About Max Domi

Max Domi is known for his fantastic speed, uncanny ability with the puck, gritty shot blocking and highlight play goals. His path has taken his talents to the international stage and now his skill is on full display in Montreal playing for the Montreal Canadiens.

Max has earned a reputation for being a leader on and off the ice. He’s well-know for his passion and dedication, this has been especially clear in his work he does for the diabetes community. Living with type 1 diabetes (T1D) himself, Max has excelled in being a role model and advocate for youth living with T1D.

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. JDRF’s goal is to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people’s lives until we achieve a world without T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure T1D. JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of T1D research. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca

JDRF Media Contacts

Arielle Nkongmeneck

National Bilingual Marketing and

Communications Specialist

T: 647-789-2000, ext. 2046

E: ankongmeneck@jdrf.ca

Lyne Charbonneau

Event Experience and Fundraising Manager

T: 514-744-5537

E: lcharbonneau@jdrf.ca





