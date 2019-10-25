Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) ("Allegiance"), the holding company of Allegiance Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $12.0 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.57 for the third quarter 2019 compared to net income of $8.9 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.65 for the third quarter 2018. The third quarter 2019 included $1.4 million of pre-tax severance expense. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $39.0 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.1 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The nine months ended September 30, 2019 results included $1.4 million of pre-tax severance expense and $1.3 million of pre-tax acquisition and merger-related expenses. The nine months ended September 30, 2018 results included $821 thousand of pre-tax acquisition and merger-related expenses.



“The third quarter was very productive for us and culminated with the completion of a $60 million subordinated debt offering,” said George Martinez, Allegiance’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Securing this attractive capital, positions us well for future growth,” continued Martinez.

“We are dedicated to taking great care of our customers by building on long-lasting relationships as we help them reach their financial goals. We are also keenly focused on developing new customer relationships and adding to our market share. Our personalized service to all of our customers is what will continue to set us apart as the premier bank in the Houston region and what will continue to drive our long-term financial success. We are in a tremendous position of strength and are encouraged about our prospects for the remainder of the year as we work to leverage our talent and capital to produce improved returns for our shareholders,” concluded Martinez.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses in the third quarter 2019 increased $16.8 million, or 59.9%, to $44.8 million from $28.0 million for the third quarter 2018 primarily due to a $1.55 billion, or 56.6%, increase in average interest-earning assets for the same period. This increase was mainly due to the Post Oak Bancshares, Inc. acquisition during the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as organic growth for the year-over-year period. Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the third quarter 2019 decreased from $45.6 million in the second quarter 2019. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 6 basis points to 4.16% for the third quarter 2019 from 4.10% for the third quarter 2018 and decreased 17 basis points from 4.33% for the second quarter 2019. Core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis excludes the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments and was 3.97% for the third quarter 2019 compared to 4.07% for the second quarter 2019. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2019 was $2.9 million, an increase of $961 thousand, or 49.8%, compared to $1.9 million for the third quarter 2018 and decreased $956 thousand, or 24.9%, compared to $3.8 million for the second quarter 2019. Noninterest income for the second quarter 2019 included $846 thousand of gain on the sale of securities.

Noninterest expense for the third quarter 2019 increased $10.8 million, or 56.6%, to $30.0 million from $19.2 million for the third quarter 2018, and decreased slightly compared to the second quarter 2019. The increase over the prior year quarter was primarily due to additional expenses associated with increased headcount and bank offices from the Post Oak acquisition. Additionally, the third quarter 2019 included $1.4 million of severance expense partially offset by a $676 thousand FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit.

In the third quarter 2019, Allegiance’s efficiency ratio was 62.88% compared to 61.93% for the second quarter 2019 and 63.95% for the third quarter 2018. Third quarter 2019 annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.98%, 6.73% and 10.33%, respectively, compared to 1.19%, 8.10% and 12.52%, respectively, for the second quarter 2019. Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity for the third quarter 2018 were 1.18%, 10.80% and 12.40%, respectively.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Results

Net interest income before provision for loan losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $52.3 million, or 63.2%, to $135.0 million from $82.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 primarily due to a $1.56 billion, or 58.4%, increase in average interest-earning assets over the prior year associated with the Post Oak acquisition. The net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased 10 basis points to 4.27% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 from 4.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 would have been 4.02%, compared to 4.17% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation on page 10.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $10.0 million, an increase of $4.6 million, or 86.3%, compared to $5.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 due primarily to additional noninterest income resulting from the Post Oak acquisition along with the gain on sale of securities.

Noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 increased $33.5 million, or 58.0%, to $91.2 million from $57.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in noninterest expense over the nine months ended September 30, 2018 was primarily due to additional expenses associated with increased headcount and bank offices along with merger-related expenses from the Post Oak acquisition. Additionally, the nine months ended 2019 included $1.4 million of severance expense partially offset by a $676 thousand FDIC Small Bank Assessment Credit.

Allegiance’s efficiency ratio decreased from 65.52% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 to 63.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.09%, 7.36% and 11.35%, respectively, compared to 1.10%, 10.16% and 11.72%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Financial Condition

Total assets at September 30, 2019 increased $111.6 million to $4.91 billion compared to $4.79 billion at June 30, 2019 and increased $1.87 billion compared to $3.04 billion at September 30, 2018, primarily due to the Post Oak acquisition and organic loan growth.

Total loans at September 30, 2019 increased $28.0 million, or 2.9% (annualized), to $3.89 billion compared to $3.86 billion at June 30, 2019 and increased $1.45 billion, or 59.2%, compared to $2.44 billion at September 30, 2018, primarily due to loans acquired in the Post Oak acquisition. Core loans, which exclude the mortgage warehouse portfolio, increased $37.6 million, or 4.0% (annualized), to $3.85 billion at September 30, 2019 from $3.81 billion at June 30, 2019 and increased $1.46 billion, or 60.9%, from $2.39 billion at September 30, 2018. Excluding loans acquired from Post Oak at acquisition of $1.16 billion, core loans at September 30, 2019 increased $297.4 million, from September 30, 2018.

Deposits at September 30, 2019 increased $36.8 million, or 3.8% (annualized), to $3.90 billion compared to $3.86 billion at June 30, 2019 and increased $1.46 billion, or 60.1%, compared to $2.43 billion at September 30, 2018, primarily related to the Post Oak acquisition.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $42.9 million, or 0.88% of total assets, at September 30, 2019, compared to $37.7 million, or 0.79%, of total assets, at June 30, 2019, and $16.9 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at September 30, 2018. The allowance for loan losses was 0.77% of total loans at September 30, 2019, 0.72% of total loans at June 30, 2019 and 0.97% of total loans at September 30, 2018. The decrease in the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans from September 30, 2018 reflects the loans acquired in the Post Oak acquisition that were recorded at fair value without an allowance for loan losses at acquisition date.

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter 2019 was $2.6 million, or 0.27% (annualized) of average loans, compared to $1.4 million, or 0.15% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2019.

Third quarter 2019 net charge-offs were $729 thousand, or 0.07% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $590 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average loans, for the second quarter 2019 and $245 thousand, or 0.04% (annualized) of average loans, for the third quarter 2018. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $1.5 million, or 0.18% (annualized) of average loans, compared to net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 of $1.3 million, or 0.08% (annualized) of average loans.

GAAP Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate its performance. Please refer to the GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 10 of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Allegiance’s management team will host a conference call on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its third quarter 2019 results. Individuals and investment professionals may participate in the call by dialing (877) 279-2520. The conference ID number is 1986475. Alternatively, a simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com , under Upcoming Events. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com , under News and Events, Event Calendar, Past Events.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

As of September 30, 2019, Allegiance was a $4.91 billion asset Houston, Texas-based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers in the Houston region. Allegiance’s super-community banking strategy was designed to foster strong customer relationships while benefiting from a platform and scale that is competitive with larger local and regional banks. As of September 30, 2019, Allegiance Bank operated 27 full-service banking locations in the Houston region, which we define as the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land and Beaumont-Port Arthur metropolitan statistical areas, with 26 bank offices and one loan production office in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office location in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, present expectations, estimates and projections about Allegiance and its subsidiaries. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “continues,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “potential,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Forward-looking statements include information concerning Allegiance’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Allegiance’s control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether Allegiance can: continue to develop and maintain new and existing customer and community relationships; successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying suitable acquisition targets and integrating the businesses of acquired companies and banks; sustain its current internal growth rate; provide quality and competitive products and services that appeal to its customers; continue to have access to debt and equity capital markets; and achieve its performance objectives. These and various other risk factors are discussed in Allegiance’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and in other reports and statements Allegiance has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available for download free of charge from the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com , under Financial Information, SEC Filings. Any forward-looking statement made by Allegiance in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause Allegiance’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Allegiance to predict all of them. Allegiance undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

2019 2018 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 300,619 $ 232,607 $ 258,843 $ 268,947 $ 191,468 Available for sale securities 353,000 348,173 345,716 337,293 300,115 Total loans 3,886,004 3,857,963 3,806,161 3,708,306 2,440,926 Allowance for loan losses (29,808 ) (27,940 ) (27,123 ) (26,331 ) (23,586 ) Loans, net 3,856,196 3,830,023 3,779,038 3,681,975 2,417,340 Goodwill 223,642 223,642 223,642 223,125 39,389 Core deposit intangibles, net 23,053 24,231 25,409 26,587 2,688 Premises and equipment, net 67,175 59,690 60,327 41,717 18,970 Other real estate owned 8,333 6,294 1,152 630 1,801 Bank owned life insurance 26,947 26,794 26,639 26,480 22,838 Other assets 46,875 42,757 48,036 48,495 40,930 Total assets $ 4,905,840 $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 $ 4,655,249 $ 3,035,539 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,227,839 $ 1,173,423 $ 1,181,920 $ 1,209,300 $ 789,705 Interest-bearing deposits 2,669,646 2,687,217 2,598,141 2,453,236 1,644,086 Total deposits 3,897,485 3,860,640 3,780,061 3,662,536 2,433,791 Borrowed funds 159,501 146,998 201,995 225,493 211,569 Subordinated debt 107,771 49,019 48,959 48,899 48,839 Other liabilities 34,775 32,853 34,010 15,337 13,209 Total liabilities 4,199,532 4,089,510 4,065,025 3,952,265 2,707,408 Common stock 20,737 21,147 21,484 21,938 13,397 Capital surplus 529,688 541,979 556,184 571,803 221,762 Retained earnings 149,389 137,342 123,094 112,131 98,968 Accumulated other comprehensive

income (loss) 6,494 4,233 3,015 (2,888 ) (5,996 ) Total shareholders’ equity 706,308 704,701 703,777 702,984 328,131 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,905,840 $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 $ 4,655,249 $ 3,035,539

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) INTEREST INCOME: Loans, including fees $ 55,790 $ 56,016 $ 54,189 $ 53,272 $ 32,988 $ 165,995 $ 94,951 Securities: . Taxable 2,090 1,837 982 844 636 4,909 1,881 Tax-exempt 483 692 1,290 1,445 1,447 2,465 4,357 Deposits in other financial

institutions 302 401 688 742 265 1,391 731 Total interest income 58,665 58,946 57,149 56,303 35,336 174,760 101,920 INTEREST EXPENSE: Demand, money market and

savings deposits 4,975 4,513 3,728 3,367 1,248 13,216 3,111 Certificates and other time

deposits 6,909 7,008 6,256 5,358 4,051 20,173 10,120 Borrowed funds 1,183 1,118 1,827 1,008 1,272 4,128 3,780 Subordinated debt 761 736 735 732 729 2,232 2,168 Total interest expense 13,828 13,375 12,546 10,465 7,300 39,749 19,179 NET INTEREST INCOME 44,837 45,571 44,603 45,838 28,036 135,011 82,741 Provision for loan losses 2,597 1,407 1,002 2,964 — 5,006 1,284 Net interest income after provision

for loan losses 42,240 44,164 43,601 42,874 28,036 130,005 81,457 NONINTEREST INCOME: Nonsufficient funds fees 168 139 162 190 175 469 565 Service charges on deposit

accounts 379 365 325 363 177 1,069 506 Gain on sale of securities — 846 — — — 846 — Gain (loss) on sales of other real

estate and repossessed assets — 70 1 (429 ) — 71 1 Bank owned life insurance 153 155 159 163 137 467 416 Rebate from correspondent bank 900 884 896 988 613 2,680 1,621 Other 1,289 1,386 1,746 1,059 826 4,421 2,270 Total noninterest income 2,889 3,845 3,289 2,334 1,928 10,023 5,379 NONINTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 20,221 19,415 19,684 18,167 12,965 59,320 38,537 Net occupancy and equipment 1,973 2,088 2,078 1,959 1,281 6,139 3,886 Depreciation 822 756 753 802 490 2,331 1,330 Data processing and software

amortization 2,058 1,735 1,597 1,485 1,226 5,390 3,635 Professional fees 667 527 599 670 303 1,793 1,339 Regulatory assessments and

FDIC insurance (41 ) 802 728 776 505 1,489 1,533 Core deposit intangibles

amortization 1,178 1,178 1,178 1,229 195 3,534 586 Communications 455 468 430 416 262 1,353 769 Advertising 449 617 704 704 351 1,770 1,021 Acquisition and merger-related

expenses — 153 1,173 840 196 1,326 821 Other 2,227 2,341 2,191 1,998 1,390 6,759 4,284 Total noninterest expense 30,009 30,080 31,115 29,046 19,164 91,204 57,741 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 15,120 17,929 15,775 16,162 10,800 48,824 29,095 Provision for income taxes 3,073 3,681 3,097 2,999 1,921 9,851 4,949 NET INCOME $ 12,047 $ 14,248 $ 12,678 $ 13,163 $ 8,879 $ 38,973 $ 24,146 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 1.83 $ 1.81 Diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 1.81 $ 1.77





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Net income $ 12,047 $ 14,248 $ 12,678 $ 13,163 $ 8,879 $ 38,973 $ 24,146 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.57 $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 1.83 $ 1.81 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.57 $ 0.66 $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 0.65 $ 1.81 $ 1.77 Return on average assets(A) 0.98 % 1.19 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.18 % 1.09 % 1.10 % Return on average equity(A) 6.73 % 8.10 % 7.27 % 7.49 % 10.80 % 7.36 % 10.16 % Return on average tangible

equity(A)(B) 10.33 % 12.52 % 11.22 % 11.66 % 12.40 % 11.35 % 11.72 % Net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(C) 4.16 % 4.33 % 4.31 % 4.45 % 4.10 % 4.27 % 4.17 % Core net interest margin

(tax equivalent)(B) 3.97 % 4.07 % 4.03 % 4.16 % 4.10 % 4.02 % 4.17 % Efficiency ratio(D) 62.88 % 61.93 % 64.97 % 60.30 % 63.95 % 63.25 % 65.52 % Capital Ratios Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

(Consolidated) Equity to assets 14.40 % 14.70 % 14.76 % 15.10 % 10.81 % 14.40 % 10.81 % Tangible equity to tangible

assets(B) 9.86 % 10.05 % 10.06 % 10.29 % 9.56 % 9.86 % 9.56 % Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 11.28 % 11.34 % 11.37 % 11.76 % 11.17 % 11.28 % 11.16 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 11.51 % 11.58 % 11.61 % 12.01 % 11.53 % 11.51 % 11.51 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 14.70 % 13.27 % 13.28 % 13.70 % 13.94 % 14.70 % 13.92 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 10.06 % 10.17 % 10.25 % 10.61 % 10.23 % 10.06 % 10.23 % Allegiance Bank Estimated common equity

tier 1 capital 12.28 % 12.02 % 11.67 % 11.83 % 11.24 % 12.28 % 11.23 % Estimated tier 1 risk-based

capital 12.28 % 12.02 % 11.67 % 11.83 % 11.24 % 12.28 % 11.23 % Estimated total risk-based

capital 14.01 % 13.71 % 13.34 % 13.53 % 13.65 % 14.01 % 13.64 % Estimated tier 1 leverage

capital 10.73 % 10.57 % 10.31 % 10.45 % 9.98 % 10.73 % 9.98 % Other Data Weighted average shares: Basic 20,981 21,257 21,733 21,908 13,371 21,321 13,320 Diluted 21,256 21,546 22,040 22,210 13,637 21,591 13,605 Period end shares

outstanding 20,737 21,147 21,484 21,938 13,397 20,737 13,397 Book value per share $ 34.06 $ 33.32 $ 32.76 $ 32.04 $ 24.49 $ 34.06 $ 24.49 Tangible book value per

share(B) $ 22.16 $ 21.60 $ 21.17 $ 20.66 $ 21.35 $ 22.16 $ 21.35

Interim periods annualized. Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 10 of this Earnings Release. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding net gains and losses on the sale of loans, securities and assets. Additionally, taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 September 30, 2018 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 3,870,205 $ 55,790 5.72 % $ 3,819,687 $ 56,016 5.88 % $ 2,384,966 $ 32,988 5.49 % Securities 359,392 2,573 2.84 % 350,004 2,529 2.90 % 304,254 2,083 2.72 % Deposits in other financial

institutions and other 55,070 302 2.17 % 63,962 401 2.52 % 47,518 265 2.21 % Total interest-earning assets 4,284,667 $ 58,665 5.43 % 4,233,653 $ 58,946 5.58 % 2,736,738 $ 35,336 5.12 % Allowance for loan losses (28,593 ) (27,125 ) (24,059 ) Noninterest-earning assets 600,004 586,435 276,997 Total assets $ 4,856,078 $ 4,792,963 $ 2,989,676 Liabilities and

Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand

deposits $ 332,652 $ 943 1.13 % $ 350,147 $ 1,152 1.32 % $ 181,284 $ 389 0.85 % Money market and savings

deposits 1,099,937 4,032 1.45 % 994,557 3,361 1.36 % 530,240 859 0.64 % Certificates and other time

deposits 1,269,886 6,909 2.16 % 1,331,955 7,008 2.11 % 896,253 4,051 1.79 % Borrowed funds 158,358 1,183 2.96 % 155,969 1,118 2.87 % 234,776 1,272 2.15 % Subordinated debt 51,607 761 5.85 % 48,986 736 6.03 % 48,805 729 5.93 % Total interest-bearing

liabilities 2,912,440 $ 13,828 1.88 % 2,881,614 $ 13,375 1.86 % 1,891,358 $ 7,300 1.53 % Noninterest-Bearing

Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand

deposits 1,198,564 1,173,662 761,935 Other liabilities 35,030 32,525 10,179 Total liabilities 4,146,034 4,087,801 2,663,472 Shareholders' equity 710,044 705,162 326,204 Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity $ 4,856,078 $ 4,792,963 $ 2,989,676 Net interest rate spread 3.55 % 3.72 % 3.59 % Net interest income and margin $ 44,837 4.15 % $ 45,571 4.32 % $ 28,036 4.06 % Net interest income and net

interest margin

(tax equivalent) $ 44,924 4.16 % $ 45,684 4.33 % $ 28,292 4.10 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate Average Balance Interest Earned/ Interest Paid Average Yield/ Rate (Dollars in thousands) Assets Interest-Earning Assets: Loans $ 3,812,827 $ 165,995 5.82 % $ 2,319,727 $ 94,951 5.47 % Securities 352,074 7,374 2.80 % 310,709 6,238 2.68 % Deposits in other financial institutions 79,309 1,391 2.34 % 49,205 731 1.99 % Total interest-earning assets 4,244,210 $ 174,760 5.51 % 2,679,641 $ 101,920 5.09 % Allowance for loan losses (27,500 ) (24,254 ) Noninterest-earning assets 581,932 276,777 Total assets $ 4,798,642 $ 2,932,164 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 340,310 $ 3,058 1.20 % $ 190,228 $ 914 0.64 % Money market and savings deposits 992,349 10,158 1.37 % 534,925 2,197 0.55 % Certificates and other time deposits 1,301,478 20,173 2.07 % 841,849 10,120 1.61 % Borrowed funds 198,839 4,128 2.78 % 265,401 3,780 1.90 % Subordinated debt 49,849 2,232 5.99 % 48,746 2,168 5.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,882,825 $ 39,749 1.84 % 1,881,149 $ 19,179 1.36 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,179,914 724,493 Other liabilities 28,270 8,742 Total liabilities 4,091,009 2,614,384 Shareholders' equity 707,633 317,780 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,798,642 $ 2,932,164 Net interest rate spread 3.67 % 3.73 % Net interest income and margin $ 135,011 4.25 % $ 82,741 4.13 % Net interest income and net

interest margin

(tax equivalent) $ 135,413 4.27 % $ 83,551 4.17 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended 2019 2018 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 (Dollars in thousands) Period-end Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 675,055 $ 694,516 $ 699,471 $ 702,037 $ 458,434 Mortgage warehouse 36,594 46,171 36,742 48,274 48,876 Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 1,859,721 1,830,764 1,771,890 1,650,912 1,161,992 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 386,723 368,108 396,162 430,128 298,916 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 695,520 690,961 658,261 649,311 344,342 Residential construction 189,608 183,991 201,314 186,411 117,740 Consumer and other 42,783 43,452 42,321 41,233 10,626 Total loans $ 3,886,004 $ 3,857,963 $ 3,806,161 $ 3,708,306 $ 2,440,926 Asset Quality: Nonaccrual loans $ 34,615 $ 31,382 $ 32,670 $ 32,953 $ 14,943 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 34,615 31,382 32,670 32,953 14,943 Other real estate 8,333 6,294 1,152 630 1,801 Other repossessed assets — — — — 205 Total nonperforming assets $ 42,948 $ 37,676 $ 33,822 $ 33,583 $ 16,949 Net charge-offs $ 729 $ 590 $ 210 $ 219 $ 245 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 8,033 $ 9,386 $ 11,221 $ 10,861 $ 6,258 Mortgage warehouse — — — — — Real estate: Commercial real estate (including

multi-family residential) 15,356 18,218 17,531 17,776 5,006 Commercial real estate construction and

land development 9,050 1,541 818 974 694 1-4 family residential (including home equity) 1,992 2,074 2,928 3,201 2,985 Residential construction — — — — — Consumer and other 184 163 172 141 — Total nonaccrual loans $ 34,615 $ 31,382 $ 32,670 $ 32,953 $ 14,943 Asset Quality Ratios: Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.88 % 0.79 % 0.71 % 0.72 % 0.56 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.89 % 0.81 % 0.86 % 0.89 % 0.61 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 86.11 % 89.03 % 83.02 % 79.90 % 157.84 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.77 % 0.72 % 0.71 % 0.71 % 0.97 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.04 %





Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP Reconciliation and Management’s Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Allegiance’s management uses certain non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) financial measures to evaluate its performance. Allegiance believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing Allegiance’s performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. Specifically, Allegiance reviews tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets and core net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Allegiance has included in this Earnings Release information relating to these non-GAAP financial measures for the applicable periods presented. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which Allegiance calculates the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

Three Months Ended Year-to-Date 2019 2018 2019 2018 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 (Dollars and share amounts in thousands, except per share data) Total shareholders' equity $ 706,308 $ 704,701 $ 703,777 $ 702,984 $ 328,131 $ 706,308 $ 328,131 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 246,695 247,873 249,051 249,712 42,077 246,695 42,077 Tangible shareholders’

equity $ 459,613 $ 456,828 $ 454,726 $ 453,272 $ 286,054 $ 459,613 $ 286,054 Shares outstanding at end of

period 20,737 21,147 21,484 21,938 13,397 20,737 13,397 Tangible book value per share $ 22.16 $ 21.60 $ 21.17 $ 20.66 $ 21.35 $ 22.16 $ 21.35 Net income $ 12,047 $ 14,248 $ 12,678 $ 13,163 $ 8,879 $ 38,973 $ 24,146 Average shareholders' equity $ 710,044 $ 705,162 $ 707,666 $ 697,303 $ 326,204 $ 707,633 $ 317,780 Less: Average goodwill and

core deposit intangibles, net 247,404 248,621 249,277 249,252 42,203 248,427 42,394 Average tangible

shareholders’ equity $ 462,640 $ 456,541 $ 458,389 $ 448,051 $ 284,001 $ 459,206 $ 275,386 Return on average

tangible equity 10.33 % 12.52 % 11.22 % 11.66 % 12.40 % 11.35 % 11.72 % Total assets $ 4,905,840 $ 4,794,211 $ 4,768,802 $ 4,655,249 $ 3,035,539 $ 4,905,840 $ 3,035,539 Less: Goodwill and core

deposit intangibles, net 246,695 247,873 249,051 249,712 42,077 246,695 42,077 Tangible assets $ 4,659,145 $ 4,546,338 $ 4,519,751 $ 4,405,537 $ 2,993,462 $ 4,659,145 $ 2,993,462 Tangible equity to tangible

assets 9.86 % 10.05 % 10.06 % 10.29 % 9.56 % 9.86 % 9.56 % Net interest income

(tax equivalent) $ 44,924 $ 45,684 $ 44,805 $ 46,100 $ 28,292 $ 135,413 $ 83,551 Less: Acquisition accounting

adjustments (2,045 ) (2,755 ) (2,965 ) (3,069 ) — (7,765 ) — Core net interest

income (tax equivalent) $ 42,879 $ 42,929 $ 41,840 $ 43,031 $ 28,292 $ 127,648 $ 83,551 Average earning assets $ 4,284,667 $ 4,233,653 $ 4,212,669 $ 4,108,645 $ 2,736,738 $ 4,244,210 $ 2,679,641 Net interest margin

(tax equivalent) 4.16 % 4.33 % 4.31 % 4.45 % 4.10 % 4.27 % 4.17 % Core net interest margin

(tax equivalent) 3.97 % 4.07 % 4.03 % 4.16 % 4.10 % 4.02 % 4.17 %

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.

8847 West Sam Houston Parkway N., Suite 200

Houston, Texas 77040

ir@allegiancebank.com







