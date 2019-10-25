XPO Logistics and Susan G. Komen® Announce Partnership to Fight Breast Cancer

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, and Susan G. Komen®, a leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, today announced a national partnership in the fight to end breast cancer.



To raise awareness of Komen’s mission, XPO has added Komen’s iconic pink running ribbon logo to company trucks. XPO unveiled the truck design on October 25, one day before the 2019 Komen Dallas Race for the Cure. Each year, XPO employees join nearly 850,000 people worldwide in participating in Race for the Cure events.

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re proud to partner with Susan G. Komen in supporting a cause close to our employees’ hearts. XPO is committed to helping women everywhere lead healthy lives.”

“Thanks to XPO, our message is taking to the roads, giving it a new level of impact,” said Christina Alford, SVP Development. “We’re excited that XPO is joining us in our ongoing work to meet the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer.”

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,537 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is a leading nonprofit breast cancer organization.Komen’s mission is to save lives by meeting the most critical needs in our communities and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. Komen takes a comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting breast cancer on all fronts, including advocating for patients, driving research breakthroughs, improving access to high-quality care, offering direct patient support and empowering people with trustworthy information. For more information or to make a contribution, please contact Susan G. Komen® at 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, Texas 75244 or visit www.komen.org.

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com



