2019 Report | Open Banking Roadmap for Mid-sized banks in Europe (3 Phases)

The report serves as a primer for the banks' executive team who wants to rapidly and efficiently achieve PSD2 compliance and monetize the open banking opportunity. The report details the timeline of PSD2 and the key considerations banks need to have in mind while creating a strategy to deal with it.



The report focuses on small banks, their challenges and suggests the exclusive, 3-phase Open Banking Roadmap for mid-sized banks in Europe. The right approach can help small banks quickly achieve compliance and potentially monetize Open Banking by choosing the right monetization model. The report also highlights some of the use cases of Open Banking some of the banks have already implemented so far.



PSD2 & Rise of Open Banking in Europe



The report covers PSD2's regulatory aspect, key timelines, the various considerations banks need to keep in mind while developing their PSD2 strategy, and the impact of PSD2 on small banks.



Exclusive Open Banking Roadmap for Mid-sized Banks in Europe



The report details a 3 phase roadmap developed by the author exclusively for mid-sized banks in Europe.



How Banks are Leveraging Open Banking



Four case studies on how banks in Europe are leveraging Open Banking.



As the final deadline for PSD2 compliance fast draws to a close, many small banks in Europe are struggling to meet the requirements even the basic compliance aspects of this regulation. Without the right approach, they stand to lose time and resources attempting to tackle PSD2 ground-up. The author has developed a roadmap specifically for mid-sized banks to rapidly achieve compliance and monetize the opportunities that Open Banking has created.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 PSD2 & Rise of Open Banking in Europe

PSD2 and its aftermath

PSD2 Timeline

Key Considerations

Impact on small banks

3 Exclusive Open Banking Roadmap for Mid-sized Banks in Europe

Phase I: Compliance

Phase II: Discover & Engage

Phase III: Competent

4 How Banks are Leveraging Open Banking

5 Conclusion

