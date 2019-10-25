Outlook on the World Market for Electric Vehicles & Fuel Cell Vehicles, 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Vehicles: Global Markets to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report details actual figures for 2018 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections for 2019 through 2024 for the global and four regional markets.

This report includes:

Descriptive study of the global markets for electric vehicles (EVs) and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs)

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Data corresponding to market value and unit shipments of commercially viable EVs, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and pure battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs)

Summary of details pertaining to power sources that make these vehicles possible, including lead-acid, nickel-metal hydride, lithium-ion batteries, and proton-exchange membrane fuel cells

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Company profiles of leading market participants within the industry, including Automotive Fuel Cell Cooperation Corp., Bae Systems, China Motor Corp., Ferrari, General Motors, Harley Davidson, Hyundai Motor, Mitsubishi, Nissan Motor Co., Skoda, Tata Motors, and Yamaha

Although this report discusses three future scenarios, pessimistic, consensus and optimistic, forecasts are provided for consensus scenarios. Power source sales and values are provided. A patent analysis and discussion of power sources and vehicle components describe the areas in which research is being performed and emphasizes intellectual property issues.



Although, the Electric Scooters hold the largest share in terms of unit sales in the overall EV market, the passenger EV segment holds the highest share in terms of revenue among all the EV segments. The major growth of the EV market in terms of revenue is from the increasing passenger vehicles due to the increasing unit sales and higher unit sale cost compared to the electric scooters.



In 2018, it was estimated that over 56 million battery-powered scooters and e-bikes were added. This figure is significantly higher as compared to unit sales of all other segments. As of 2018, it was estimated that a total of over 300 million electric scooters were on road and most of them were powered using lead-acid batteries.



Based on region, Asia-pacific leads the electric vehicles market across the world. In Asia-Pacific region, China leads the Asia-Pacific region and the leads the world market in terms of unit sales of electric cars/ passenger cars. It is followed by Europe and the United States in terms of passenger car unit sales. China also leads the world market in the electric scooters market in terms of unit sales and revenue.



The rapidly recovering Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) market was also analysed. In 2018, it was estimated that around 2,900 new Fuel cell passenger vehicle units were added. In total, it was estimated that around 11,200 Fuel cell passenger car units were in use, as of 2018.

