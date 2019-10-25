Opportunities for AI in Banking, 2019 | Customer Engagement, Robo-Advice, Efficient Trade Management, Fraud Detection, Credit Worthiness

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applications of Artificial Intelligence In Banking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report explores the opportunities AI presents in banking, investment trends, different use cases banks could employ AI for, snapshots of select suppliers with AI-powered offerings, as well as case studies on successful implementations.

The endeavor of the Applications of Artificial Intelligence in Banking Report is to become a ready reckoner for any bank looking to explore use cases for AI, and get insights on how their peers are approaching the same.

The report will be updated quarterly to capture more supplier profiles and the latest trends in the market.

Artificial Intelligence in banking is driving disruptive transformation across all industries, including banking. Despite banking being a laggard in emerging technology adoption, AI has quietly made its way into a number of banking processes - driving intelligent automation, drastically reducing manual intervention in processes, and improving efficiency by enabling automated decisioning.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Overview of AI

Evolution of AI

Opportunities in Banking

Key Considerations for Banks when deployed AI

3 AI Supplier Market Landscape

Overall AI Market Size

Key Market Trends

Investments in AI

Key Banks with Investments in AI Startups

4 Applications of AI in Banking

Customer Service / Engagement

Intelligent Operations

Robo Advice

General Purpose / Predictive Analytics

Cross-Sell Optimization

Quantitative & Asset Management

Regulatory, Compliance & Fraud Detection

Cybersecurity

Credit Scoring / Direct Lending

Insurance

5 AI Deployment Models



6 Key Suppliers with AI-Enabled Offerings



7 Case Studies

Case Study 1: Customer Engagement

Case Study 2: Robo-Advice

Case Study 3: Efficient Trade Management

Case Study 4: Fraud Detection

Case Study 5: Credit Worthiness

8 AI Industry Outlook

