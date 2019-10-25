NEW AGE HEALTH SCIENCES LAUNCHES RADIATION PROTECTION AND HEARING HEALTH PRODUCTS IN JAPAN

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, COLORADO, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV ), the Colorado-based organic and natural products company, today announced the launch of the their patented ‘NHANCED Cell Defense and ‘NHANCED Hearing products through their direct-to-consumer network that spans over 50,000 exclusive sales consultants throughout Japan.



New Age’s Health Sciences Division (a wholly owned subsidiary of New Age ) was established after the Company acquired the Premier Micronutrient Corporation. With the acquisition, New Age gained one of the most extensive patent portfolios in the consumer goods industry along with cooperative research studies and clinical trials spanning a range of consumer needs including cardiovascular health, diabetes improvement, hearing health, radiation protection, and others. The Company has now launched its radiation protection product and hearing health product under its umbrella ‘NHANCED brand in Japan, following the recent test marketing in Korea in the beginning of the third quarter.

Gerald M Haase MD, Chief Medical Officer of the New Age Health Sciences Division, stated “Ionizing radiation is particularly injurious to human DNA, cells and tissues causing oxidative stress, inflammation and breakage. It widely affects the population including frequent air travelers and those with occupational or medical exposures, and most consumers are completely unaware of the risks. New Age’s Cell Defense product has been proven to protect human DNA against the effects of ionizing radiation in clinical trials, and oral administration has been shown to strongly and specifically protect human DNA from double strand breakage.”

Vestibular disorders and tinnitus (ringing in the ears) is caused by aging, noise exposure, and a number of other factors that cause damage to the temporal lobe auditory cortex, the cochlear nucleus, the vestibulocochlear nerve, and the cochlea. Oral consumption of New Age’s ‘NHANCED Hearing has been shown in clinical trials to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in these areas and provide symptomatic improvement in a majority of subjects.

Both New Age’s radiation protection and hearing health findings have been published in the Journal of the American College Of Cardiology and the American Journal of Otolaryngology respectively with references to be found at:

Kuefner MA, et al. Radiology. 2012 Jul;264(1):59-67. doi: 10.1148/radiol.12111730. Epub 2012 Apr 16. Brand M, et al. PLoS One. 2015 May 21;10(5):e0127142. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0127142. eCollection 2015.

Haase GM, et al. Am J Otolaryngol. 2011 Jan-Feb;32(1):55-61. doi: 10.1016/j.amjoto.2009.09.002. Epub 2009 Nov 7. Haase GM, et al. Otol Neurotol. 2016 Sep;37(8):303-8. doi: 10.1097/MAO.0000000000001072.

Tsukuru Nagahama, Vice President in Japan for New Age, commented: “Japan is having its best year in performance in the past 10 years, driven by the expansion of New Age’s Noni+Collagen product, the Te Mana Tahiti skin care portfolio rollout, the recent ‘NHANCED CBD launch that met with unprecedented success, and now the launch of ‘NHANCED Cell Defense and ‘NHANCED Hearing Health. As New Age’s largest market, we are excited to lead the way for the Company as the first major market to launch these initial Health Sciences products through our system of more than 50,000 dedicated exclusive consultants.”

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age is a Colorado-based healthy products company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to "live healthy." The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer, and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Nestea, Illy Coffee, Volvic, Evian, Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, Marley, and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the largest non-alcoholic healthy beverage companies in the world.

The Company operates the websites www.newagebev.com , www.bwrgroup.com . www.morinda.com , www.mybucha.com , www.xingtea.com , www.drinkmarley.com , www.nhancedcbd.com , and www.cocolibre.com .

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

