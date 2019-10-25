Global $2.22Bn Valve Positioners Market Forecast, 2024 | Key Players are Emerson Electric, ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Flowserve, SMC, Azbil, Baker Hughes, Rotork, and Metso

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valve Positioners Market by Type (Electro-Pneumatic, Pneumatic, Digital), Actuation (Single-Acting, Double-Acting), Industry (Oil & Gas, Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemicals, Food & Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The valve positioner market was valued at USD 1,637 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,229 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2024.



This market study covers the valve positioners market across various segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as type, actuation, industry, and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, and key market strategies.



Key players offering valve positioners include Emerson Electric (US), Flowserve (US), Metso (Finland), Rotork (UK), Schneider (France), Siemens (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Azbil (Japan), Baker Hughes (US), and SMC (Japan). These players operate globally and provide valve positioners and related accessories.



The valve positioners market to exhibit significant growth from 2019 to 2024



The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing significance of control and monitoring in process industries and rising demand for fuels, energy & power. However, the growing concerns over the lack of standardized norms and government policies.



Rising demand for single-acting positioners is expected to encourage the growth of valve positioners market during the forecast period



The single action of the control valve can be described as the action in which positioners deliver and exhaust air from a single side of the single-acting actuator. Therefore this type of positioner has an overall simple working operation. This actuator uses spring force for on and off operation of the actuator. This type of positioners is reasonably economical in price hence has a higher demand.



Water & wastewater industry to exhibit the highest growth in valve positioners market during the forecast period



Energy is among the major contributors to operational costs incurred by water and wastewater entities. As a result, the reduction in energy costs leads to significant savings and improve operating efficiency. Although the implementation of an energy-efficiency program has a positive impact on cost savings, it creates environmental benefits by reducing the energy footprint to provide water and wastewater services. Hence efficient management of water can be achieved by using valve positioners in control valve assemblies.



APAC to be the largest contributing market for valve positioners during the forecast period



APAC is the growing market for valve positioners in various industries, such as energy & power, oil & gas, and water & wastewater, due to its fastest-growing economies. The valve positioners market in India has been catalyzed by the rising demand for power across diverse end-user industries, such as oil & gas, energy & power, and petrochemicals. However, the overall demand of the region is increasing by the rising number of process industries in the region that mainly require efficient operations.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Valve Positioner Market Opportunities

4.2 Valve Positioner Market, By Type (2019-2024)

4.3 Valve Positioner Market, By Actuation

4.4 Valve Positioner Market, By Region

4.5 Valve Positioner Market, By Industry and Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Importance of Monitoring and Control in Process Industries for Efficient Output

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Fuel and Power

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Standardized Norms and Governing Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Deployment of Iiot and Rising Awareness Regarding Digitalization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Positioner Overshoot Hinders the Operation of Control Valves

5.2.4.2 Keeping Pace With Advancements in IoT and Digitalization



6 Valve Positioner Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pneumatic Positioner

6.2.1 Pneumatic Positioner Ensures Accurate Operation of Control Valves Dealing With Pneumatic Signals

6.3 Electro-Pneumatic Positioner

6.3.1 Key Features of Electro-Pneumatic Positioner Make It Widely Adopted Across Industries

6.4 Digital Positioner

6.4.1 Digital Positioners are Widely Preferred Over Analog Positioners



7 Valve Positioner Market, By Actuation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Single-Acting Positioner

7.2.1 Single-Acting Positioners Account for A Larger Market Share as Compared to Dual-Acting Positioners

7.3 Double-Acting Positioner

7.3.1 Double-Acting Positioner has A Comparatively Complex Working Mechanism



8 Valve Positioner Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.2.1 Digital Valve Positioners Minimize the Daily Maintenance Work in Oil & Gas Plants

8.3 Water & Wastewater

8.3.1 Valve Positioners Support Effective Management and Utilization of Water

8.4 Energy & Power

8.4.1 Valve Positioners Help Control Valves Perform Better in Power Stations

8.5 Chemicals

8.5.1 Sustainable Development of Chemicals Industry Fuels the Growth of the Valve Positioner Market

8.6 Paper & Pulp

8.6.1 Valve Positioners Help in Predictive Maintenance of Equipment Used in Paper and Pulp Manufacturing

8.7 Pharmaceuticals

8.7.1 Valve Positioners Keep A Watch Over the Flow Control of Processes in the Pharmaceuticals Industry

8.8 Metals & Mining

8.8.1 Rising Demand for Predictive Maintenance Encourages the Use of Valve Positioners in the Metals & Mining Industry

8.9 Food & Beverages

8.9.1 Valve Positioner Offers Monitoring and Self-Diagnosis of the Fermentation Process in the Food Industry

8.10 Others



9 Valve Positioner Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Exxonmobil Placed Customized Pump Systems and Resourceful Positioner Packages for the Critical Functions of Its Floating Platforms

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Need for Strong Heating and HVAC Applications to Boost the Valve Positioner Market in Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Growing Process Industry to Help Enhance the Valve Positioner Market in Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.1.1 Water & Wastewater Industry to Support the Valve Positioner Market in the UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.2.1 Growing Process Industries and Valve Market in Germany Encouraging the Valve Positioner Market

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Nuclear Plants to Drive the Demand for Valve Positioners in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Medium-Sized Players to Support the Export of Valve-Related Products in the Country

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Reintegration of Nuclear Plants Likely to Boost the Growth of the Valve Positioner Market in Japan

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Growing Demand for Power and Effective Water Management to Propel the Growth of the Valve Positioner Market in India

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1.1 Oil & Gas Industry to Uplift the Valve Positioner Market in the Middle East

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Brazil is A Significant Contributor to the Growth of the Valve Positioner Market in South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Analysis

10.2.1 Ranking Analysis of Valve Positioner Market, 2018

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.3.1 Visionary Leaders

10.3.2 Innovators

10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.3.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Emerson Electric

11.1.2 ABB

11.1.3 Siemens

11.1.4 Schneider Electric

11.1.5 Flowserve

11.1.6 SMC

11.1.7 Azbil

11.1.8 Baker Hughes

11.1.9 Rotork

11.1.10 Metso

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Samson Controls

11.2.2 VRG Controls

11.2.3 Festo

11.2.4 Circor International

11.2.5 ContRoLAir

11.2.6 Crane

11.2.7 Burkert

11.2.8 Gemu Group

11.2.9 Dwyer Instruments

11.2.10 Valve Related Controls

11.2.11 Power-Genex

11.2.12 Val Controls

11.2.13 Bray International

11.2.14 Nihon Koso

11.2.15 Spirax Sarco



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y3lyum

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.