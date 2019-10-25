Dewmar International BMC, Inc. (DEWM) CEO Updates Investors on the Filing of Financials at OTCMarkets.com

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Dewmar International BMC, Inc . (OTCPINK: DEWM ) announced a revised update to its target date on when financials will be filed at otcmarkets.com. The new target period is the end of November.



Donald Hunter, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dewmar, commented, “We have received several inquiries on when our financials will be updated at otcmarkets.com. When I first took over, I had a vision to change much of what was done by the previous management team. That included changing certain service vendors. The process took longer than we expected and as a result, this delay has caused a delay in our initial target date. We are revising our target date to the end of November. Based on discussions that I have had over the past 2 days, we feel comfortable with the new goal for completion.”

Mr. Hunter concluded, “The goal of updating financials at otcmarkets.com is at the top of our list of priorities and as I’m sure most shareholders want to see financials, I certainly feel the same. We apologize for the delay. However, the changes that are causing this delay are important, and these are positive changes for all shareholders.“

About Dewmar International BMC, Inc.

Dewmar International BMC, Inc. is a certified service-disabled Veteran owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, one of Dewmar’s primary business strategies going forward is to market and license the Kush Cakes brand. Additionally, Dewmar is the owner of MarijuanaEmail.com , a user-friendly “retailer to consumer” information sharing platform that connects cannabis dispensaries to interested consumers. In 2014, Dewmar founded the United States Hemp Corporation , a Nevada based hemp incubator which partners with consumer brands to develop functional food and supplement products, and then help them expand their distribution channels through our existing relationships worldwide.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the potential benefits of the cannabis plant, the commercialization of the cannabis plant, annual retail value of hemp products sold in the U.S., growth of industrial hemp product industry, potential uses of cannabinoids for treatment of various illnesses and diseases, product development and business strategy. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com.

Contact:

InvestorRelations@DewmarInternational.com



