The Dixie Group 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- DALTON, Ga., Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a conference call with the management of THE DIXIE GROUP, INC (NASDAQ: DXYN) regarding results for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Release on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference call scheduled for

Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET, dial in information as follows:

877-355-1003

Conference ID No. 2141978 To listen only to the call, an Internet simulcast and replay of Dixie's conference call may

be accessed with appropriate software on the Investor Relations page of the Company's

website, www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.



An online replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the

conclusion of the live broadcast and will continue for 7 days.

A link to these events will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's

website: www.thedixiegroup.com/investor/.



About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group ( www.thedixiegroup.com ) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of carpet and rugs to higher-end residential and commercial customers through the Fabrica International, Masland Carpets, Dixie Home, Atlas | Masland Contract, and Dixie International brands.

CONTACT: Jon Faulkner Chief Financial Officer 706-876-5814 jon.faulkner@dixiegroup.com



