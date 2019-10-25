Global Well Intervention Market Forecast 2019-2024 | Propelled Exploration & Production Activities to Drive the World Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Well Intervention Market by Service (Logging & Bottomhole Survey, Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair, Stimulation, Artificial Lift), Type (Light, Medium, Heavy) Application (Onshore, Offshore) Well (Horizontal, Vertical) Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The well intervention market is estimated to be USD 8.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the well intervention market, by service, intervention type, well type, application, and region.

It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the well intervention market.

The well intervention market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the well intervention market are Halliburton (US), Schlumberger (US), BHGE (US), Weatherford (US), and NOV (US).

The well intervention market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2024

Rising production from the existing oil & gas reserves has driven the well intervention market growth. Furthermore, shale developments and rising drilling activities are driving the market. However, declining oil demand from Europe due to the transition towards renewables is likely to hamper the growth of well intervention market.

The horizontal segment, by well type, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2024

The well type segment is categorized as horizontal and vertical, the two drilling methods adopted by companies. In 2018, horizontal wells accounted for about 70% of the wells drilled globally. This is majorly due to the increasing drilling activities in the Middle East and Europe, where horizontal drilling is more prominent.

More well intervention operations are required in horizontal wells as compared to the vertical wells as the wellbore faces a higher challenge of water shutoffs and wax formation. North America is expected to hold the largest horizontal well type market, with continuous shale developments in lower-48 states in the US.

The offshore segment, by application, is expected to be the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2024

The offshore segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application subsegment during the forecast period, owing to the discoveries in the deepwater and ultra-deepwater locations. The offshore wells create demand opportunities for well intervention operations due to the challenging geographic conditions and regulatory standards by nations.

Moreover, recent discoveries in Guyana, the US, and Cyprus located in ultra-deepwater, which is wholly owned by oil companies, indicates that these firms aim at focussing on deepwater exploration. This is driving the growth of the offshore segment of the well intervention market. Europe is projected to be the largest offshore application market by 2024, owing to the rising number of mature oil & gas fields which are located in the North Sea.

North America: The largest and the fastest-growing region in the well intervention market

North America is expected to dominate the global well intervention market between 2019 and 2024. The North American oil production is rising drastically, with a growth rate of 8.5% from 2017 to 2018. Moreover, the continuous shale activities in the region are driving the demand for well intervention operations. The upstream operators, such as Total, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Apache, also have a significant presence in North America. This creates more opportunities for oilfield service providers to capture long-term contracts.



Why Buy this Report?

The report identifies and addresses the key markets for well intervention operations and services, which would help equipment manufacturers and service providers review the growth in demand. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Well Intervention Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Well Intervention Market, By Region

4.3 North American Well Intervention Market, By Well Type & Country

4.4 Well Intervention Market, By Application

4.5 Offshore Well Intervention Market, By Depth

4.6 Well Intervention Market, By Service

4.7 Well Intervention Market, By Intervention Type

4.8 Well Intervention Market, By Well Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Efforts for Production Enhancement From Maturing Oil & Gas Fields

5.2.1.2 Continuous Shale Developments are Likely to Drive the Well Intervention Market

5.2.1.3 Stabilized Oil Prices Expediting Upstream Capital Investments

5.2.1.4 Rising Primary Energy Consumption From Asia Pacific

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Strict Government Regulations on E&P Activities

5.2.2.2 Decreasing Oil Demand From Europe

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Digitalization of Intervention Services

5.2.3.2 Propelled Exploration & Production Activities to Drive the Well Intervention Market

5.2.3.3 Demand for Subsea Well Intervention

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenging Intervention Operations in High Pressure High Temperature (HPHT) Drilling

5.2.4.2 Application of Artificial Lift Technique in Horizontal Wells

5.3 Supply Chain Overview

5.3.1 Key Influencers

5.3.1.1 Equipment Manufacturers

5.3.1.2 Service Providers

5.3.1.3 Oilfield Operators

5.4 Impact of Crude Oil Price on Well Intervention

6 Well Intervention Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Logging & Bottomhole Survey

6.2.1 North America is the Largest Logging & Bottomhole Survey Market

6.3 Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair

6.3.1 Europe is Expected to Be the Second Largest Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair Services Market

6.4 Stimulation

6.4.1 Demand for Hydraulic Fracturing in the American Region Offers a Lucrative Opportunity to Stimulation Service Providers

6.5 Remedial Cementing

6.5.1 Complexity in Carrying Out E&P Activities at Unconventional Reserves is Expected to Drive the Remedial Cementing Segment

6.6 Zonal Isolation

6.6.1 Increase in Oil & Gas Production From Mature & Horizontal Wells is Expected to Drive the Zonal Isolation Market

6.7 Sand Control

6.7.1 Redevelopment of Aging Reservoirs Provides Lucrative Opportunities for Players in the Sand Control Market

6.8 Artificial Lift

6.8.1 The Middle East is Projected to Be the Fastest Growing Artificial Lift Market

6.9 Re-Perforation

6.9.1 Increase in Production From Mature Wells is Likely to Support the Growth of the Re-Perforation Segment

6.10 Fishing

6.10.1 Asia Pacific Held the Third Largest Share of the Fishing Segment

6.11 Others

7 Well Intervention Market, By Intervention Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Light Intervention

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Riserless Light Well Intervention (RLWI) Vessel Assists the Growth of the Light Intervention Segment

7.3 Medium Intervention

7.3.1 Medium Intervention Segment is Growing at the Highest Rate Owing to Rise in Developments of Unconventional Reserves With the Support of Snubbing Units

7.4 Heavy Intervention

7.4.1 Developments in Mature Fields Support the Adoption of Heavy Intervention Services

8 Well Intervention Market, By Well Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Horizontal Well

8.2.1 North America is Expected to Dominate the Horizontal Well Segment Owing to Shale Development in the Region

8.3 Vertical Well

8.3.1 Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Vertical Well Segment Owing to the Increasing Count of Mature Conventional Fields in the Region

9 Well Intervention Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Onshore

9.2.1 Increasing Number of Onshore Oil & Gas Fields are Driving the Well Intervention Market

9.3 Offshore

9.3.1 Shallow Water

9.3.1.1 Maturing Shallow Oilfields in the Middle East and Europe are Driving the Well Intervention Market

9.3.2 Deepwater

9.3.2.1 New Discoveries in Deepwater are Expected to Leverage the Deepwater Well Intervention Market

9.3.3 Ultra-Deepwater

9.3.3.1 Challenging Operations and Safety Regulations in Ultra-Deepwater Locations are Expected to Drive the Well Intervention Market

10 Well Intervention Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 South & Central America

10.6 Middle East

10.7 Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

11.2.1 Visionary Leaders

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Dynamic

11.2.4 Emerging

11.3 Market Share Analysis, 2018

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 New Product Launches

11.4.2 Expansions & Investments

11.4.3 Contracts & Agreements

11.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

12 Company Profile

(Business Overview, Products Offerings, Recent Developments)

12.1 Halliburton

12.2 Schlumberger Limited

12.3 Baker Hughes, a GE Company

12.4 Weatherford

12.5 C&J Energy Services

12.6 Superior Energy Services

12.7 Archer

12.8 Expro Group

12.9 Trican

12.10 Welltec

12.11 Altus Intervention

12.12 Oilserv

