Emission Control Catalyst Markets | World Industry Review 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

The emission control catalyst market is expected to reach an estimated $17.6 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the emission control catalyst market looks promising with opportunities in transportation, industrial, marine, and locomotive/rail industries. The major drivers for this market are stringent government regulation towards environmental protection, growth in the transportation & industrial sectors, and increasing demand for the diesel oxidation catalyst.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the emission control catalyst industry, include increasing demand for new cold start concept catalyst and increasing usage of four-way catalysts. Johnson Matthey, BASF, Umicore, Corning Incorporated, Clean Diesel Technology, DCL International, and Solvay are among the major manufactures of emission control catalyst.



The study includes the emission control catalyst market trends and forecasts for the emission control catalyst market through 2024, segmented by application, metal type, vehicle type, mobility, fuel type and region.



On the basis of comprehensive research palladium will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to excellent catalytic properties such as low cost, high melting point, high density, and corrosion & oxidation resistance.



Within the emission control catalyst market, transportation will remain the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing vehicle production and emission regulations in the European and North American region.



Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to stringent emission regulations like Euro 6, and increasing vehicle production. The analyst predicts that Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growing transportation and industrialization sectors especially in India and China.



Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Emission control catalyst market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Units) shipment.

Emission control catalyst market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (Units) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application and end use industry.

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application and end use industry. Segmentation analysis: Emission control catalyst market size by various applications such as metal type, vehicle type, application, mobility, and fuel type in terms of value and volume shipment.

Emission control catalyst market size by various applications such as metal type, vehicle type, application, mobility, and fuel type in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Emission control catalyst market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Emission control catalyst market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of emission control catalyst in the emission control catalyst market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of emission control catalyst in the emission control catalyst market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of emission control catalyst in the emission control catalyst market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of emission control catalyst in the emission control catalyst market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth in emission control by segments application (transportation, industrial, and others), metal (palladium, platinum, rhodium, and others), vehicle type (light-duty vehicles and heavy-duty vehicles), fuel type (diesel vehicles and gasoline vehicles), mobility (mobile emission control catalyst and stationary emission control catalyst), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the emission control catalyst market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the emission control catalyst market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this emission control catalyst market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the emission control catalyst market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the emission control catalyst market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this emission control catalyst market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area emission control catalyst and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this emission control catalyst market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Emission Control Catalyst Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Emission Control Catalyst Market by Application

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Industrial

3.3.3: Other Applications

3.4 Transportation Emission Control Catalyst Market by Vehicle

3.4.1: Light-Duty Vehicles

3.4.2: Heavy-Duty Vehicles

3.5: Transportation Emission Control Catalyst Market by Fuel Type

3.5.1: Gasoline Vehicles

3.5.2: Diesel Vehicles

3.6: Emission Control Catalyst Market by Mobility

3.6.1: Mobile Emission Control Catalyst

3.6.2: Stationary Emission Control Catalyst

3.7: Emission Control Catalyst Market by Metal Consumption

3.7.1: Palladium

3.7.2: Platinum

3.7.3: Rhodium

3.7.4: Other Metals



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Emission Control Catalyst Market by Region

4.2: North American Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Transportation, Industrial, and Others

4.2.2: Transportation Market by Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicle and Heavy-Duty Vehicle

4.2.3: Market by Mobility: Mobile Emission Control Catalysts and Stationary Emission Control Catalysts

4.2.4: Market by Metal Consumption: Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, and Others

4.2.5: The US Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.2.6: Canadian Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.2.7: Mexican Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.3: European Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.3.1: Market by Application: Transportation, Industrial, and Others

4.3.2: Transportation Market by Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicle and Heavy-Duty Vehicle

4.3.3: Market by Mobility: Mobile Emission Control Catalysts and Stationary Emission Control Catalysts

4.3.4: Market by Metal Type: Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, and Others

4.3.5: German Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.3.6: Spanish Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.3.7: French Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.3.8: United Kingdom's Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.3.9: Russian Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.4: APAC Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.4.1: Market by Application: Transportation, Industrial, and Others

4.4.2: Transportation Market by Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicle and Heavy-Duty Vehicle

4.4.3: Market by Mobility: Mobile Emission Control Catalysts and Stationary Emission Control Catalysts

4.4.4: Market by Metal Consumption: Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, and Others

4.4.5: Chinese Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.4.6: Japanese Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.4.7: South Korean Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.4.8: Indian Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.5: ROW Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.5.1: Market by Application: Transportation, Industrial, and Others

4.5.2: Transportation Market by Vehicle Type: Light-Duty Vehicle and Heavy-Duty Vehicle

4.5.3: Market by Mobility: Mobile Emission Control Catalysts and Stationary Emission Control Catalysts

4.5.4: Market by Metal Consumption: Platinum, Palladium, Rhodium, and Others

4.5.5: Brazilian Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.5.6: Turkish Emission Control Catalyst Market

4.5.7: Iranian Emission Control Catalyst Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Raw Material Cost

6.2: Labor Cost

6.3: SG&A

6.4: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Emission Control Catalyst Market by Application

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Transportation Emission Control Catalyst Market by Vehicle Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Transportation Emission Control Catalyst Market by Fuel Type

7.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Emission Control Catalyst Market by Mobility

7.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Emission Control Catalyst Market by Metal Consumption

7.1.6: Growth Opportunities for the Emission Control Catalyst Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Emission Control Catalyst Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Emission Control Catalyst Market

7.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Emission Control Catalyst Market

7.3.4: Certification and Licensing



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: BASF SE

8.2: Johnson Matthey plc

8.3: Umicore N.V.

8.4: Corning Incorporated

8.5: Clean Diesel Technologies Inc.

8.6: DCL International Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/my79l9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

