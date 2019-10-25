HydraGEN™ Technology Approved in Underground Mining

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that its HydraGENä Technology has been approved for underground mining applications in Canada pursuant to a formal risk assessment commissioned by dynaCERT’s Dealer, Total Equipment Services Inc. (“TES”), based in Sudbury, Ontario, and one of TES’s major underground mining customers in Northern Ontario. (See Press Release dated April 11, 2019)



TES, with support of dynaCERT engineers, recently participated in risk assessment exercises with one of its operating mining customers in Northern Ontario in Canada. The Workplace Risk Assessment and Control (WRAC) was undertaken to develop a better understanding of any occupational health and safety hazards that could possibly arise from the installation of a HydraGENä Unit. The planned installation is to be on a SPARTA Utility Vehicle (boom truck) of TES that is currently being used by the mine in underground situations.

Through the risk ranking process, the HydraGENä Technology that TES plans to install according to specified mine standards has met approval. The next steps are expected to begin in November 2019 with the launch of a user case study. This comprehensive analysis will track the effectiveness of the HydraGENä Technology underground by measuring the changes in emissions and fuel economy.

Kevin Whynott, President & CEO of TES stated “We are excited by this ground-breaking development to start testing the effectiveness of the HydraGENä Units underground. We know how important lowering diesel emissions are to the mining community. As the advancement of other emission solutions have been slow moving, we are confidently hoping that this is a solution that can start lowering emissions immediately.”

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “At dynaCERT, we have always understood the opportunity for our HydraGENä Technology which provides carbon emission reduction and NOx reductions to the underground mining industry. TES has been a strong supporter and catalyst in obtaining approval of what is a key milestone for our Company. I thank Kevin Whynott and his entire team for their important achievement.”

Risk assessment involves the assigning of a level of risk to each of the known health and safety hazards, followed by the ranking of those hazards. A hazard is any source of potential damage, harm or adverse health effects on something or someone under certain conditions at work. Risk is generally considered to be the chance of something happening that will have an impact on objectives. It is usually measured in terms of event likelihood and consequences.

Total Equipment Service Inc.

TES is a fully-integrated mining supply company that provides equipment and service solutions to the mining industry. TES works closely with their mining partners to evaluate their needs and develop customized solutions that keep their mine moving.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

