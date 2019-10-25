Nokia and Orange Polska bring 5G to Lublin

/EIN News/ -- Press Release

25 October 2019

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Orange have launched 5G testing in the city of Lublin, Poland, as part of the next stage of network trials in the country. Ten Nokia 5G base stations operate in the Ponikwoda, Tatary, Wieniawa and Śródmieście districts.

The trial enables data transfer speeds of up to 800 Mbit/s and utilizes 80 MHz on the 3.4-3.6 GHz frequency band. Besides Nokia’s 5G radio access technology and Nokia FastMile 5G Gateways for Fixed Wireless Access, Orange will use 5G smartphones in the trial.

Piotr Kaczmarek, Nokia Country Senior Officer in Poland, said: “Disruptive technologies such as 5G are creating opportunities not only for telecommunications companies and consumers, but also for enterprises in diverse fields from manufacturing to public safety and the economy at large. Polish engineers, who have created dozens of 5G innovations in our Nokia research and development locations Wrocław, Krakow and Bydgoszcz have contributed significantly to 5G technology. As a major investor in the ICT sector in Poland, Nokia is well positioned to support Orange in its transformation towards 5G, delivering proven, secure and innovative end-to-end 5G solutions.”

Jean-François Fallacher, President of Orange Polska, said: “We have been working on building Polish 5G for over a year now to choose the optimal solution for our customers and the development of the mobile network. Tests with various suppliers give us priceless experience. They also confirm that we are technologically ready to launch this next generation network and show what opportunities it will give to Poles and the Polish economy in the future. I am glad that the trials take place in Lublin, a city focused on development with modern technologies.”

Krzysztof Żuk, Mayor of Lublin, said: “Lublin is a friendly place for new technologies. The city has a thriving IT sector focused in the Lublin IT Highland ecosystem. We are also an important academic center. We have been implementing solutions for years to make Lublin smart, and thus more attractive to investors. We want to meet the needs and ambitions of our citizens. In this way, we are building modern Lublin step by step, and 5G tests carried out by Orange and Nokia confirm our potential as a smart city.”

