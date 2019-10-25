/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Semiconductors Offers Trusted Solutions to Protect Brands from Illicit Trade

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (WIHN.SW) (“WISeKey”), a Swiss based cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it is Semiconductors business has developed a series of Field Communication (NFC) secure elements allowing any object to authenticate itself and communicate online. By combining in tiny tags original innovative features such as an Android & iOS 12 compatible authentication algorithm, tamper/opening detection and efficient radio communication, WISeKey’s Semiconductors are able to enhance goods traceability and brand-to-consumer direct reach.

This technology replaces current RFID technology and inaugurates the new NanoSeal product family and architecture for consumer products authentication and traceability. Built around a robust proprietary cryptographic algorithm for data protection and digital signature, a 2kbit long life secure EEPROM non-volatile memory with multiple independent security areas and contact or NFC based communication interfaces, this versatile architecture can be attached to any product to be protected and tracked including sports apparel, drone battery packs, e-cigarettes refills, parcels, medicines and high-tech accessories.

WISeKey’s NanoSealRT is the only NFC Forum Type 5 chip for tags which offers a patent-pending authentication algorithm based on NFC Data Exchange Format (NDEF) that works with both Android and IOS 12 devices, namely more than 2 billion NFC enabled devices. Its tamper/opening detection is a plus when it comes to enriching the consumer experience and reach. The communication with the object is simplified from the manufacturing plant to the field thanks to a powerful ISO15693 compatible interface.

Despite considerable efforts from global organizations, governments and activists from the private sector, Illicit Trade remains prevalent and continues to pose a significant threat to the global economy.

The Anti-Illicit Trade Declaration outlines the steps that need to be taken to stop Illicit Trade, which as governments and private sector signatories agree, needs to be treated as a serious crime.

Today, with the digitalization of economies and recent technology developments, the fundamentals of trade are transforming in both legal and illegal economies. Improved global networks, real time data sharing systems and online platforms enable a more efficient supply of illicit products and increase the number of parties participating in this market, creating significant challenges for legitimate manufacturers, governments and other operators within affected industries.

Therefore, illicit trade has become a major contributor to discrepancies in wealth between the developing and developed world, while fueling devastating conflicts and undermining the legitimacy of countries. In effect, illicit trade is the conduit that facilitates destabilization and dangerous activities in nearly every sphere of the global economy.



As a result - new forms of Illicit Trade have appeared and will continue to develop making the fight against it more complex and transnational than ever.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:



This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.