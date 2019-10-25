Progyny, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc., a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.00 per share. Progyny is offering 6,700,000 shares and the selling stockholders are offering 3,300,000 shares. In addition, certain selling stockholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “PGNY” on October 25, 2019, and the offering is expected to close on October 29, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup is acting as book-running manager for the offering. Piper Jaffray, SVB Leerink and TPG Capital BD, LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-803-9204, Email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Facsimile: 212-902-9316, Email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; and BofA Securities, One Bryant Park, New York, New York 10036, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Progyny



Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company in the United States. We are redefining fertility and family building benefits, proving that a comprehensive and inclusive fertility solution can simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians. Our benefits solution empowers patients with education and guidance from a dedicated Patient Care Advocate (PCA), provides access to a premier network of fertility specialists using the latest science and technologies, reduces healthcare costs for the nation’s leading employers, and drives optimal clinical outcomes. We envision a world where anyone who wants to have a child can do so.

Contact Progyny PR Selena Yang media@progyny.com Progyny IR James Hart investors@progyny.com



