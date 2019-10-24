HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2019:
|Nine months ending:
|Three months ending:
|9/27/2019
|9/28/2018
|9/27/2019
|9/28/2018
|Net product sales
|$113,547,000
|$111,233,000
|$37,229,000
|37,333,000
|Income from operating activities(*)
|6,289,000
|6,116,000
|$1,768,000
|2,207,000
|Net income for the period
|3,782,000
|3,490,000
|$839,000
|1,489,000
|Total comprehensive income for the period
|3,104,000
|3,986,000
|$1,044,000
|1,135,000
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$0.33
|$0.31
|$0.07
|$0.13
|Diluted
|$0.33
|$0.31
|$0.07
|$0.13
|(*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes
|NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor
/EIN News/ -- GUELPH, Ontario, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
To all employees and shareholders:
Year to date sales are up 2.0% over last year. Our markets remain cautious with trade wars and political uncertainties.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.
|For information, contact:
|Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited
|Robert F. Hammond, Chairman and CEO
|or
|Alexander Stirling CFO
|Email: RobHammond@hammfg.com
|Email: AStirling@hammfg.com
Tel. (519) 822-2960
Fax. (519) 822-7289
