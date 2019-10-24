HAMMOND MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED announces financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2019:

Nine months ending: Three months ending: 9/27/2019 9/28/2018 9/27/2019 9/28/2018 Net product sales $113,547,000 $111,233,000 $37,229,000 37,333,000 Income from operating activities(*) 6,289,000 6,116,000 $1,768,000 2,207,000 Net income for the period 3,782,000 3,490,000 $839,000 1,489,000 Total comprehensive income for the period 3,104,000 3,986,000 $1,044,000 1,135,000 Earnings per share Basic $0.33 $0.31 $0.07 $0.13 Diluted $0.33 $0.31 $0.07 $0.13 (*) Earnings from operations is before interest, foreign exchange, equity interest, other income and taxes NOTE: The interim financial results have not been reviewed by an auditor

To all employees and shareholders:

Year to date sales are up 2.0% over last year. Our markets remain cautious with trade wars and political uncertainties.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

