Volly Announces New Integration Partnership With Mortgage Builder®

/EIN News/ -- Woburn, MA, Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOBURN, MASS.—DATE—Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based Marketing Automation, CRM and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies, announced that it has entered an integration partnership with Mortgage Builder®, a provider of award-winning mortgage loan origination and servicing software systems.

Mortgage Builder provides comprehensive lending solutions that manage the complete lending cycle, from loan origination through servicing. This partnership gives users direct access to Volly’s suite of solutions through Mortgage Builder’s end-to-end loan origination platform. The result is a seamless, unified experience for borrowers, increasing the efficiency of the home financing journey while lowering the costs to close loans through the Mortgage Builder ecosystem.

“Aligning with top-of-industry leaders such as Mortgage Builder further ensures our clients’ borrowers receive the most streamlined, stress-free loan process possible,” said Volly Chief Executive Officer Jerry Halbrook. “We are receiving great feedback regarding this partnership and will continue to work to provide best-in-class features and services.”

“Mortgage Builder and Volly share a common goal of delivering tools that increase productivity and efficiency,” said Stephen Ryczek, Mortgage Builder General Manager. “As we continue to expand the Mortgage Builder ecosystem, we’re excited to partner with Volly to provide lenders a competitive advantage in the industry by allowing them to leverage both tools effortlessly, delivering a truly seamless experience for the end user.”

Currently, Volly is integrated to directly send loan applications to Mortgage Builder. Future plans involve a full, bi-directional integration with Volly Point of Sale and Mortgage Builder’s loan origination software that will serve all 1003 and URLA needs.

About Mortgage Builder

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Mortgage Builder provides industry-leading loan origination software to mortgage banks, community banks, credit unions and other financial institutions. Mortgage Builder has been recognized as one of the industry’s Top 50 Service Providers by Mortgage Technology Magazine and twice was named the winner of the magazine’s Help Desk Award for outstanding customer service. Mortgage Professional America named Mortgage Builder employees to its “Elite Women in Mortgage” list in 2014 and 2015. Mortgage Builder is part of the Constellation Real Estate Group, which operates a diverse portfolio of leading technology brands in the real estate and mortgage industries. For more information on Mortgage Builder, visit www.MortgageBuilder.com. For more information on Constellation Real Estate Group, visit www.constellationreg.com

About Volly

Volly simplifies lending technology and digital and print marketing solutions for banks and mortgage companies, including many of the top lenders in the nation. The Volly Platform is a fully integrated cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Point of Sale (POS) and Marketing Automation with digital- and print-based marketing as well as custom websites and industry-leading personalized creative marketing services. For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

New Capital Partners (NCP) is a private equity firm headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. NCP partners with niche, tech-enabled services companies in the healthcare, financial and business services industries. Leveraging its extensive operational experience, NCP helps create significant value in portfolio companies by focusing on one core goal: building great companies. For more information, please visit www.newcapitalpartners.com.

Woodall Volly 8017074855 mwoodall@myvolly.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.