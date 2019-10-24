Non-Profit Announces New Safety-Reviewed Wheelchair Vehicle Resource

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association (NMEDA) announced today the debut of an online resource designed to help people with disabilities and their caregivers make informed choices when shopping for a wheelchair accessible vehicle.



www.nmeda.com/SafetyReviewedVehicles is an online listing of all vehicle conversions that have been reviewed for compliance to applicable Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards by NMEDA's Compliance Review Program engineers. The site contains a comprehensive list of all known vehicle conversion companies and the individual conversions that have been reviewed, including make, model, year and conversion type.

"NMEDA is delighted to be able to offer a free, easy-to-use resource for helping folks make informed choices about the conversions they are considering," said Danny Langfield, NMEDA CEO.

"We are also very excited about the number of companies that have already approached us about getting their conversions posted. We believe the ability to offer the widest possible range of compliant manufacturer products is essential for the success of our mobility dealer members and the satisfaction of the public they serve.”

NMEDA’s review process is critical, Langfield explained, because the wheelchair vehicle conversion industry is self-certifying, meaning that while companies must certify to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that their conversions are compliant, no proof is required to be submitted.

“For us, a manufacturer’s statement is just not sufficient,” Langfield stated. “We created this resource to allow companies to submit objective evidence that their conversions are indeed crash-worthy. When you are talking about the safety of an at-risk population like our customers, not to mention the public with whom they share the road, crossing your fingers and ‘hoping’ a conversion is safe isn’t good enough – we want to see the data.”

“The message is simple – ‘Check the list!’” added NMEDA President Chad Blake of Ability Center. “When shopping for a wheelchair accessible vehicle, safety is definitely not the corner you want to cut.”

The National Mobility Equipment Dealers Association is a non-profit organization of mobility equipment manufacturers, dealers, driver rehabilitation specialists, and other mobility professionals dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities through the use of wheelchair accessible vehicles. NMEDA administers the Quality Assurance Program (QAP), the only nationally recognized accreditation program for the adaptive mobility equipment industry.

